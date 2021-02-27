Saturday's Best Deals: One-Way Remote Starter Kit, Icebreaker Pop Ice Maker, 3-Pack Drawer Organizers, Cuisinart 3-in-1 Kitchen System, XPG 16GB DDR4 RAM, Redragon Gaming Keyboard, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

An Icebreaker Pop ice maker and a one -way Compustart remote start system lead Saturday’s best deals.

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 20% on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now.



This projector has full HD resolution of 720p native and supports upscaled 1080p. Bomaker is 50% brighter than other projectors on the market, except it’s a bit less. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. They guarantee 50,000 hours of lamp life and a whisper-quiet fan. This means it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There’s an HDMI port to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. But no cable is needed when you’re screen mirroring. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $170 each.

Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail, but this is still $50-60 less than we usually see ‘em in stock. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

RAVPower MagSafe Charger Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $21 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Hohem M-Tripod Gimbal MOBILE30 Image : Jordan McMahon

Long before the selfie stick rocked our worlds in the mid-2010s, the gimbal was conceived by Philo of Byzantium in Ancient Greece for the purpose of holding ink for reed pens. Today it’s used to keep your phone stable so you can take better photos and videos. The M-Tripod from Hohem in particular is one of the best iPhone gimbals you can find in its price range. With a high-performance tilt motor rotating on three axes, rather than trying to prevent natural, uneven hand movements, this nifty accessory smoothens footage without asking anything extra of you. For a limited time only, it’s also $27 off—bringing your total checkout price to just $62—using the promo code MOBILE30.

Instead of ordering takeout tonight, use this opportunity to hone your smartphone photography skills. Sure, you could spend almost $4,000 on a nice professional DSLR camera, but if you’re just starting out and looking to improve your picture quality, any expert will tell you that a gimbal is the first place you should start. Factoring in the discount, the M-Tripod is one of the more feature-heavy options you can get for under $80. Its 4,000mAh battery promises a 12-hour runtime, making it a breeze to film time-lapses, or even charge your phone. Anything from the Galaxy Note20 to the iPhone 12 works with it, so as long as you’ve got a modern smartphone, the shoe should fit.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $80 today at Best Buy, saving you $20.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Q30 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Everything is loud all the time. Don’t you just wish you could cancel it? It is time to deplatform noise and you can do that with Anker’s Soundcore Q30 headphones, which are down to $68. These bad boys feature robust noise cancelation options, including three different modes. You can choose to dampen outdoor, indoor, or airplane noises, so these are optimized for a variety of use cases. These are also wireless and feature 40-hours of battery life in noise-canceling mode, and 60 in standard. Toss in some soft leather earcups and a lightweight design and you’ve got a comfortable headset that suits your needs. Everyone come to my noise is over party.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

Advertisement

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $40 off the base 256GB configuration ($659) or $50 off the 512GB edition ($849). The base model is currently not set to ship until April, as of this writing, but that could change.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.



43" LG 43UN700T-B 4K Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you ever looked at your computer monitor and thought “I need this to be at least twice as large?” First of all, I fear what you are looking at that demands such high detail, but I respect it none the less. Here’s a pretty wild monitor deal if this is a relatable scenario: BuyDig is selling a whopping 43" LG monitor for $647. That is bigger than my TV. The main draw here is its 4K, HDR 10 display, which will just show you everything you need to see. It’s also specifically built for multitasking with its customizable split screen settings, so it’s actually not a bad idea for folks who are working from home and need a lot of information in front of them at a time. It’s comically large, but not impractical.

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank.

The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $28 when you clip the coupon on the page, or you can double up to a meaty 20,000mAh for $36 when you clip the coupon and input promo code HEA8GOI6 at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save 68% on this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit today.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a sixty-three-inch adjustable tripod, two phone clips, a remote control, and a selfie shutter release remote. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly and change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

Aukey 30W USB-C Car Charger XKOX3X38 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re spending a lot of time on the road these days, whether it’s a commute or simply an escape from the (necessary, but punishing) tedium of being stuck at home during the pandemic, then it might be handy to bring a car charger along for the ride.



Aukey’s compact 30W car charger plugs right into your lighter port, adding a pair of USB-C ports to deliver power to smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’ll work just fine with iPhones and Android phones alike, which is great for keeping your phone charged while putting it to work for turn-by-turn directions, music, and more.

It’s marked down to just under $12 right now at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code XKOX3X38 at checkout.

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

Advertisement

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ99FHNOW5 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $30 with our exclusive promo code KJ99FHNOW5 and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug.

Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 57%. Save your $39 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Ready to up your PC gaming game? Do you have a mechanical gaming keyboard? If not, we have a deal for you that will get you clicky-clacking right away with a Blue keys mechanical gaming keyboard from Redragon for 15% off.



The Redragon K552 mechanical gaming keyboard is just $34 when you clip the coupon located below the price on Amazon. Prime members get free shipping on this!

XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB Gaming Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix D41 RAM for just $78 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This $52 off deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Advertisement

It’s been an exciting, but confusing 24 hours for Final Fantasy fans. In last night’s State of Play, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a PS5 upgrade called Intergrade, which features new content. Players can upgrade their PS4 copy for free, but will have to buy the new content separately. To make matters more confusing, Sony announced that the remake will be free on PS Plus in March, however it won’t be eligible for an upgrade. It’s all a big mess right now that’s leaving players confused.

If you want to get a version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that you actually can upgrade, you’ll still have to buy it outright. Luckily, Amazon has the game down to $30 right now. If you’re curious about playing Intergrade, your best bet is buying this now, waiting for Intergrade’s release, and then upgrading for free. Note that you’ll need a PS5 with a disc drive to make it happen. If you don’t care about the upgrade, just grab it on PS Plus for free starting on March 2 instead.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Square Enix

Advertisement

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, starting today, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Walmart for $50 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Xbox & Windows 10 Game Sale Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

Looking to either fill your Xbox or PC gaming collection? Newegg is currently running a game sale that includes digital codes for Microsoft consoles and Windows 10. While the sale includes the kind of Xbox exclusives you expect to see at this point (you can’t escape Gears 5), there’s also some third-party games in the mix too. For example, you can get Borderlands 3 on Xbox for $18 after applying the promo code EMCESTE57. Windows users can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $15 after using the code EMCESTE56. The best deal in the bunch is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which is just $11 after the code EMCESTE56. That one will work on both Xbox consoles and Windows. Some of these games are on Xbox Game Pass, but there are a handful here that aren’t, so check it out if you like to game.

Calico Critters Sets Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

At Toy Faire last year, I made a beeline for the Calico Critters display because they are usually super elaborate and beautifully displayed. Millenials of a certain age definitely remembers these adorable flocked felines and friends. I actually know a ton of people that still collect them. Today on several of the sets are on sale for a limited time.

This is a wonderful sale to introduce a new generation to literally the cutest toys I’ve ever seen. The idea is to build your own village with the mix and match sets. There are some pretty elaborate cozy cottage setups too. Really embrace the cottage core lifestyle. Every detail of these characters is meticulously designed, which you have to appreciate. The attention to every aspect of these characters’ world is truly mesmerizing. But their unique selling point outside of being unbelievably adorable is their flocked material making each feel like velvet. So grab a few sets and relive your childhood. I might need the Kangaroo family for my bookshelf.

Advertisement

Arcade1Up is known for bringing retro gaming back into our lives in creative ways. From arcade cabinet reproductions to gaming pub tables, they offer a perfect way to build out a nice gamer cave. Some of their products are a bit more practical too, like their line of retro gaming barstools. Today, you can grab a bunch of gaming stools on sale for as low as $49 to really spruce up your theoretical bar. You can grab Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and Marvel Super Heroes stools at a discount right now, so pick whichever one you want to sit on more. Do you want to plant right down on Thanos’ face? Perfect! Want to just warm your buns on the heat of the NBA Jam logo? Hell yeah buddy! Live your best life. No rules, no masters, no bedtimes.

Advertisement

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is only $25 over on Amazon.

Advertisement

If you don’t give a shit about Mario, first off how dare you, and second, SanDisk’s higher capacity 256GB microSD card features the same read and write speeds for $8 more, albeit without the cute lil Super Mushroom doodle on the front. If that’s a sacrifice you’re willing to make for double the storage, here ya go bud.

Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

So, you know how friends are always like “oh my god, we should play Dungeons & Dragons,” only to realize that none of their buds know how to DM a game? You end up with this big stand off with no one wanting to learn how to do it, but everyone wanting to play regardless. If that scenario sounds familiar, it might be time to pick up this D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide for $25. This book is part of the holy trinity of D&D handbooks and will tell you everything you need to know about running a game. I won’t reveal the secrets contained within ... because I have no idea how to DM and should probably pick this up myself. Or I should make my friends do it. Yeah, let’s go with that one.

Dark Souls: The Board Game Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No, but seriously, it’s literally Dark Souls: The Board Game. This isn’t some cheeky cliché about a hard game. It’s a board game adaptation of Dark Souls and it’s $71. I am being real with you right now. This is an action-exploration game that you can either play solo or with up to four players. You’ll do all the things you’re used to doing in Dark Souls, like traversing dark halls, finding loot, and fighting monsters. The game uses a combination of tiles, cards, and miniatures to creatively bring the game’s exploration to your table. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it is hard as hell. It truly is the Dark Souls of board games, because it is Dark Souls: The Board Game.

Free 30-Day Trial Image : The Game Kitchen

Advertisement

Another month is upon us, because February is frankly rude. March is coming, which means that Spring will be here. We’re still not going anywhere though, so it’s time to play more video games whether you want to or not. Luckily, Prime Gaming is here to help. This month, Amazon’s gaming service is offering a whole batch of goodies, including free games and bonus drops in titles like Apex Legends, Star Wars: Squadrons, Smite, and much more. Subscribers can also grab an MVP bundle in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout right now that includes a new skin and three crowns.

Of course, the main attraction is always free games. Players can get five free games starting on March 1, headlined by the indie Metroidvania and cult hit Blasphemous. In addition to that highlight, players can add SkyDrift, Tengami, Boomerang Fu, and Bomber Crew Deluxe to their library. March is also your last chance to get over 20 classic SNK games including The King of Fighters 2000 and Metal Slug 2. If you haven’t claimed those yet, get on it.

There’s tons more drops where that came from, so those who are curious can grab a grab a 30-day Prime trial today and see what all the fuss is about. At the very least, it’s worth checking out so you can grab a whole bunch of free games at once while you test out the free trial.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $24 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $24. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

Whether you’ve got to park your butt in front of your home office computer or in the driver seat for a long car ride, make it more comfortable with a WAOAW seat cushion for just $16 right now.



Just be sure to apply promo code 2587WMN5 at checkout to the seat cushion to bring an additional $5 off the already 15%-off price on Amazon.

This seat cushion is made of plush memory foam to help you feel extra comfy when sitting for long periods. This price point might not last long, so take advantage of it while you can!

UPDATE: Well, it was fun while it lasted, but it looks like the folks at Icebreaker noticed us catching on to their deal. The prices on both color options for this item have shot up. The Water Blue one is now full price ($30) and the Pale Lemon is just $5 off ($25).

--

When it comes to ice, I have a couple of pet peeves. I’m not a fan of when the ice takes on the taste of whatever is in your freezer (or just that general not-so-fresh taste). I’m also really not into people sticking their hands into the ice cube container or pulling them out by hand from the tray— we’re in a pandemic ya’ll, this method has gotta go.



Thankfully, the ICEBREAKER POP allows you to make and dispense ice cubes without touching any of the cubes before they hit your drink. Even more thankfully, you can grab one in “Water Blue” or “Pale Lemon” for 33% off today.

Just fill up one of these currently $20 ICEBREAKER POP ice makers with water, close it, pop it in your freezer, then smoosh the middle of the maker after freezing to loosen the ice cubes and pop them directly from the maker into your glass if you’d like.

I’m going to grab one myself as soon as I can decide on a color. Jump on this deal and treat yourself to fresher ice.

Compustar 1-Button Remote Starter Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If it’s cold outside you don’t have to sit in your car and wait for it to warm up. You can get a remote start system installed and enjoy a toasty vehicle from the start instead for just $230 today thanks to a Best Buy deal.



This Compustar 1-button remote starter is just as simple as it sounds: It has a single button function to allow you to start your car from up to 1,000 feet away, and it’s $70 off today!

Advertisement

There may be an additional cost if your car needs a T-harness to make this system compatible. I checked with my car specs, and it looks like an additional $32 if I were to get this deal, just as an example of what to expect. You will be prompted to enter your car’s make and model information before checking out to be sure that this remote start system is compatible with your vehicle and it will show you then if there is any added cost.

I have a remote start installed in my car and I love it. Granted, I’m in Minnesota so I get plenty of use out of it. But still, I think it’s a great investment— even if you’re going to use it to cool down your car in the summer! Grab it while the deal is still good, it might not be here tomorrow.

Cuisinart Kitchen Central Blender/Juicer/Food Processor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Some days you’re just in a cooking mood. You’ve got chopping and blending and juicing to do— and we’ve got you covered for all three of those activities today with a fabulous kitchen deal.



Today, you can grab a Cuisinart Kitchen Central for just $149 over at MorningSave. What’s included? You’ll get the Cuisinart Kitchen Central powerbase, which you can hook up to an 8-cup food processor unit, a 40 oz. blender unit, or a continuous juice extractor unit.

Advertisement

Seriously, ya’ll—you can get so much done with this kitchen bundle, and the price is very nice: This would normally all go for $300, so half-off is not a discount to scoff at. Grab it while you still can!

Advertisement

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. Since tie dye is back in fashion, the company thought, why not on the knives too? This colorful set fits right in with your homemade dyed tees, sneakers, and bucket hats. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $10. This deal will run until Sunday.



The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but I’m not sure it was meant to look like TikTok’s favorite outfit. I’m these will blend in with a Millenial kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, a serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are more in demand these days, given the convenience of just whipping one out for a bit of handy suction—but if you need more power, more dustbin capacity, and no battery limitations, then a Dyson upright vacuum might be more your speed.



Right now, you can save $180 on this Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Best Buy, a 45% savings from the list price. You’ll plug this one in to use it, but it has more powerful suction and holds more dirt and dust, and you’ll never have to wait for a battery to charge.

Advertisement

Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set SAVE Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no shame in wanting new things. Since we are still keeping close to home, we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 65% off in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until February 28. Just use the code SAVE at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is not needed as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I would purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

Advertisement

Bella Pro Series 2qt Analog Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series analog air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 25% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and this deal is only for the teal color.

Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Real ones know the utter boost of energy you’ll get with just one cup of Café Bustelo. Especially my fellow Latinos who have been drinking coffee since we were toddlers. If you’ve moved on from making pots of coffee, you’re in luck because a 48-count of Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods are only $20 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. At this price, the box would be about 33% off its original list price. Maybe if you drink a cup it’ll bring back memories, who knows?

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C eufyHome1 Image : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after nearly a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code eufyHome1 at checkout. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. This is $70 off the usual price we’ve seen lately and $120 off the list price.

Advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution was to maintain a cleaner home, there’s still time to get on track. Start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide.

Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy. It also features automatic dust disposal, dumping its findings into a bin connected to the charging station so you don’t have to empty it as often.



Advertisement

Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. In fact, you can add Amazon’s new Echo Dot smart speaker to your purchase for just $10 more right now. Double bargain!

It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Eufy 2K Indoor Security Camera Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Looking to keep a watchful eye on your house? Amazon currently has an excellent deal on Eufy’s 2K indoor security camera, which is just $30 after applying a coupon. You’re getting a lot of features for that low price. This camera uses AI that will automatically notify you when there’s excessive noise happening in your house. It’ll also start recording as soon as movement happens and send you a notification. There’s two-way audio built into it, so you can talk to whoever is on the other end of the camera. That means that it’s not just good for general security, but for childcare as well. That’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this camera can do. Add in night vision, customization options, pet detection and more and you’ve got a robust security solution that’ll keep your home safe.

Advertisement

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s jerky treats and dental chews. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before its gone!

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask; it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 60 of the KN95 masks from SideDeal right now for just $29.



These are industry-standard, which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something, but if you wear it correctly, it still drastically reduces the likelihood of doing so. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments (not that you’re performing surgery with these) but they will protect you and others in everyday environments against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So, thank you for doing your part!



3-Pack: Heidi & Oak Space Drawer Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, you don’t need Marie Kondo to tell you: Your drawers are a fucking mess. That’s honestly just embarrassing. Go grab this 3-pack of Heidi & Oak drawer organizers for $15 from MorningSave and organize that dresser before I call your mom, seriously.



What I like about this set is that it has an organizer for socks. I just got a set of these organizers myself not too long ago and I love that every pair of socks has a home. It really helps my dresser drawers stay in order.

Advertisement

Grab yourself a 3-pack of Heidi & Oak drawer organizers in leopard print, grey stripes, or pink geo print for just $15 from MorningSave right now.

Naipo Mini Massage Gun F7QZLVCB Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.



As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Advertisement

Right now, you can save $40 off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code F7QZLVCB at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

Knit Caps (5-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Saving money is a premium factor for many, and since we are still firmly in winter, we might advantage of a fashionable deal. In this 5 pack knit cap bundle (for just $15) you’ll get the perfect winter unisex accessory. The beauty is at this price you can keep them for yourself or buy a bundle for the whole family.

There are a few groupings to pick from so different tastes can be met. There’s a light multicolor, a dark multicolor, an all black, or an all charcoal pack to pick from. You also get the option of a pom-pom or just a sleek slouchy knit. Made from faux fur, yarn, and acrylic, each is sure to keep you warm while snuggly fitting your head. They also look adorable and are masters of hiding hair on bad days. These give you some nice options for different looks on the remainder of these chilly days. Wash by hand if needed.

