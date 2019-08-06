Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Backcountry sale, laser level Gold Box, a Blendtec blender and a cold brew maker lead off a Saturday’s best deals.

If you are shopping for your dad right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Father’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Father’s Day gift guide as well.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $50 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



Advertisement

For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, this attractive and modestly powerful Dell G3 Gaming Laptop is just $700.



The 15.6-inch PC packs a GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 processor, and 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for storage. While these won’t wow most hardcore gamers, it’s more than capable at taking on 90 percent of the games out there, including Overwatch and Fortnite.

This current $700 price tag is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

A Blendtec Designer blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 90 oz. models feature stainless-Steel forged blade, so they’ll be able to purée fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.



Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean itself. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Advertisement

Discounts on this particular product arerare and this current price is at least $100 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day.

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? These two models are down to their best prices ever, and can help you measure accurately and precisely.



The Blaze Pro measures distances up to 165 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, while the GLL 55 is a cross-line laser measure, which means it’ll project vertical, horizontal and cross lines.

Advertisement

Not that it needs to be said, but these would be great for anyone’s tool box. But just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full RGB Philips Hue bulbs can be fun in certain areas of your house, but you don’t need fancy light shows in, like, your bathroom or your closet. You just need lights, and now you can buy plain white Philips Hue bulbs for $10 each.



As long as you already have a Hue Hub, these will still work with your smartphone, Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, they just won’t change colors.

WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s discounting a whole bunch of Tiki torches, tabletop candles, and fuel to keep them going. These discounts will only last through the end of the day or until they sell out, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.



Advertisement

If you’re thinking of going... um... protesting with them... everything has been sold out. Please keep moving.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen in 2019. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Photo: Chewy

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



Advertisement

These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can. The Walnut Brown model is down to $42 on Chewy and Amazon.

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off gear and apparel with promo code GetOutdoors2019. That means instant savings on that backpack or ceramic mug you’ve been wishing for.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s discounting a bunch of leather bags as part of today’s Gold Box. Choose from knife roll up bags starting at $80, duffle bags for $100 and toiletry bags for around $32. Each come with a one year warranty.



Advertisement

These handsome bags would be a terrific gift for your dad, or that cousin you forgot was graduating. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal so it’ll last until the end of the day.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

Use the promo code NINSWTCHJC to drop this base Nintendo Switch down to $255. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen on this console, so it’s a great deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

They aren’t new games by any means (one is actually a remaster of a PS3 game), but The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn are basically mandatory inclusions in any PS4 game library. Now, for E3, both of them are marked down to $10. The Horizon Zero Dawn deal is even for the complete edition!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.

Unlike the (more powerful) Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro has been remarkably resistant to discounts since its release. Today though in celebration of E3, you can get it for $350, down from the usual $400. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s only available in black, but $40 is about as good a deal as you’re likely to see on the DualShock 4 outside of Black Friday. Best of all, it’ll work with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV once iOS 13 comes out in the fall.



Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.

$30 PlayStation Classic 820 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

While $100 was a lot to ask, this sale makes it *a lot* easier to just bite the bullet and buy it for $30 already. And if you want an even bigger discount, eBay has a few open-box units for just $28.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s “entry” level QLED TV for 2019, the Q60, isn’t 8K like its more expensive siblings, but it carries over many of the same impressive features, and is a fantastic display in its own right.



Today, you can get the 55" version for a new all-time low $898, which is about $100 less than the previous lowest price. That includes Samsung’s Quantum Dot-enhanced panel for more vivid color, and even Samsung’s “Clean Cable” solution that offloads your ports to a separate box that’s easier to hide.

Staring at a laptop screen sitting on a desk is terrible for your neck and your posture, but a laptop stand can bring your screen up to a more ergonomic height. This one from Lamicall looks great, rotates 360 degrees on its base, and is only $20 right now with promo code LAPTOP55.



How to Ergonomically Optimize Your Workspace We spend a lot of time sitting at our desks every day, and while it may not look like it, it can… Read more Read

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones around and right now they’re offering some rad bonuses with the purchase of one of their latest phones.

In addition to a free year-long subscription to YouTube Premium, Samsung will throw in a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds when you purchase any Galaxy S10 (Gizmodo’s pick for the best all-around phone) or Note9 (Gizmodo’s best hyper phone) from their website.

Advertisement

You can also trade in an older device for up to $450 off. But quite frankly unless you’re trading in a latest generation iPhone, you won’t get that much.

So, if you’ve been wondering when the best time to buy a new Samsung phone... this is it. Just don’t wait too long, this ridiculous bundle deal ends tomorrow. (Oh, your dad might like one btw.)

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It might only be the first week of June, but we’re already over this heat. If you don’t have central air or your room is just always hotter than the rest of your house, you need to invest in a portable air conditioner. Right now, you can get a BLACK + DECKER 10000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $299 on Amazon. This is powerful enough to cool down a 10' x 20' room during the summer. If you know a soon-to-be college freshman, this could make a great gift for them to bring to their dorm room.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.



Advertisement

The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you want to drink like Thor, you can get into his mindset when you wield Mjolnir. Now, we’re not talking the one that was forged in the heart of a dying star. This is a mini version of Thor’s hammer that you can use to crack open a beer. You can get an Avengers Bottle Openers, Thor’s Hammer in silver or bronze for $11 with the promo code KJVENG. Using the same code, you can channel your inner Thanos with this Infinity Gauntlet bottle opener. If you haven’t gotten your dad a present for Father’s Day yet, one of these three bottle openers makes a great additional gift.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking to cut down on your single-use plastic waste, ditching plastic straws is the way to go. These straws cannot be recycled and can take 200 years to decompose in a dump. Some people don’t like paper straws since they can start to dissolve during use. Metal straws are a great alternative and are easy to clean. Right now, you can get YIHONG Set of 8 Stainless Steel Metal Straws for $6 when you clip the $2 coupon. This set has four straight straws and four tumbler straws, plus two cleaning brushes.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is spring and you know what that means, tick season is upon us. If your pet goes outside at all, they need flea and tick prevention year-round. It is even more important during the warmer months. Right now, Chewy has a deal on the Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar. If you live in a household with a bunch of pets, you’re going to want to hop on this fast. The Soresto collar is normally $58 on Chewy ($56 if you do Autoship), but if you purchase two or more collars, you can get 10% off your purchase. The collars come in three different options for large dogs, small dogs, and cats & kittens.



Advertisement

The Seresto collar is great for people who have a tendency to forget when they’re supposed to administer their pet’s flea and tick prevention each month. Since the collar is meant to be worn for eight months, you can easily set a reminder that far out and remember to replace it. Which is much easier than wrangling your pet every 30 days and trying to put a little bit of goo between their shoulder blades. The Seresto collar repels and prevents fleas, ticks, flea larvae, and lice.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t get caught in the sun this summer without sunscreen. If you can’t remember when you bought the sunscreen in your closet, it is probably expired. Right now, our readers’ favorite sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch, is on sale. You can get two bottles for practically the price of one. If you select Subscribe & Save, you can clip a $3 coupon off your first order of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45 Sunscreen and it’ll cost you $8.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall arrives. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 60% off a selection of past season sale styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. So load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t think anyone really looks forward to lingerie shopping, but at Journelle—a brand known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive—the whole process is shockingly bearable. And right now is a great time to hit up Journelle, since everything is 50% off thanks to their Semi-Annual Sale. So shop now and save on scores of bras, underwear, bodysuits, bathing suits, robes, and much more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You guys know that I hate how gloppy lotion is. Hence why I pretty much can only stand to moisturize my body with this cult-favorite miracle product, Bio-Oil. (Fun fact: It’s also a favorite of Kim Kardashian West).



Advertisement

Bio-Oil is non-greasy, non-pore clogging, and soaks into your skin nicely, plus it can help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. It even smells downright pleasant, and right now, it’s down to $15 at Ulta and Amazon. Buy some now, and start slathering it all over yourself soon.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this sale: A selection of clearance styles are an extra 25% off. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Does the point where you look at your closet and think to yourself, “I have too many good outfits,” even exist? No, in fact, it does not. And it’s because of sales like the one Anthropologie is currently running that we are (I am) like this. Right now, take 20% off all the whimsical, boho cool clothes from Anthro that are perfect for summer, including new arrivals (the discount will be automatically applied at checkout). These deals are just for this weekend, though, so buy now and figure out where you’ll store everything later.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because you love camping and love nature and love communing with the great outdoors doesn’t mean you have to love sleeping on the damn ground. There’s dirt there! And rocks! And bugs!



Advertisement

This inflatable sleeping pad only weighs about a pound, and goes under your sleeping bag to let you actually get comfortable and wake up feeling refreshed. It’s not from Klymit, the leader in this space, but it is only $20 after clipping the $6 coupon and using code CSAUA9W4 to save an extra $14.

Photo: Breda

We’re big fans of Dallas-based Breda’s minimalist timepieces, and starting under $60 for a ton of different styles, they’d make for a great Father’s Day gift.



Advertisement

For a limited time, use promo code KINJA30 to save 30% on the dozens of watches found on this page, plus free shipping, and even a free gift box.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s a lot to celebrate this time of year, and Clarks is here to help you out with a few of those gifts. In honor of graduation season and Father’s Day, take 20% off a selection of the brand’s comfy-yet-stylish footwear with promo code GRAD20. No matter who you’re gifting to, you’ll definitely be putting your best foot forward.



Screenshot: Amazon

2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $45 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on this particular Switch game.