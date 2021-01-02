Saturday's Best Deals: Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer, Board Games Sale, Gooloo Jump Starter, YouCopia StoraLid Organizer, Exfoliating Foot Masks, Razer Hello Kitty Keyboard, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Target sale on board games and a Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer lead Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile.



Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*. Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means you can run out of coffee after breakfast and get some delivered to your door before you’re hit by the afternoon slump.

A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.

If you want to play your music hands-free in your car then you’re in luck! For a low, low $20, Prime members can connect to the Alexa app on your phones and jam out through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with the sound of your voice.

Speaking of Amazon Music, you can snatch up a free 6-month subscription with your Echo Auto for the same price—just bear in mind it will auto-renew when the 6 months are up, so you may want to head into your settings and turn that “feature” off if you’re not sure whether you’ll keep it after the trial is over. I would grab this deal before it slips away!

Hisense 100" L5 Series 4K HDR Laser TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

When I attended CES 2020 what feels like a thousand years ago, my biggest takeaway was that laser TVs are the future of home theater tech. And despite still costing thousands of dollars, Hisense makes some of the most affordable ultra short-throw projectors you can buy from a reputable brand. In fact, I met with the fast-growing Chinese manufacturer at the trade show in Las Vegas back in January and sat in awe at what I’d seen. Before laser TVs, projectors were not only bulky, but they needed to be set up from afar to effectively beam light onto your small movie theater-sized screen.



Considering the impeccable image quality, compact design, and built-in Android smart TV functionality, complete with Google Assistant, $2,399 is a fantastic price for the L5 Series 4K HDR laser TV, and that’s exactly how much you’ll find it for over at BuyDig using the promo code QQA210 at checkout. Granted, you’ll have to make it to the “confirm order” screen before the discount even shows up, but I went through the hassle of testing the coupon before writing this so that you don’t have to. If you’re in the market for a projector, or even an extra-large TV, this one is pretty much indistinguishable from a real IPS display. That includes the blacks, which used to be a weak point for projectors. Not anymore, though you’ll have to pay a premium for quality.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through January 5.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 10/29/2020 and updated with new information on 12/30/2020.

If you’ve been holding out on bringing a 4K TV into your home, maybe one of your new year’s resolutions should be to increase the resolution of your go-to set. Luckily, crisp 4K sets are much more affordable these days, and Best Buy has a pair of prime entry-level options right now.



Today, you can snag a TCL 55” 4 Series LED 4K TV or a Hisense 55” H6510G LED 4K TV for $320 apiece, with an identical savings of $80 off each respective list price. On paper, they look nearly identically equipped: both are Android-powered Smart TVs with built-in streaming apps, both have LED panels with HDR support, both come with voice remotes, and both offer 3 HDMI ports.

The TCL model has a slightly higher star rating from Best Buy customers, but ultimately both have lots of positive reviews from buyers. If you’re on the hunt for a budget 4K set for sharper streaming media and games, you can’t go wrong with either one here.

27" LG 4K LED Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So you’ve looked at your games, but have you ever really looked at them? I mean, have you ever just dug your head right in there and admired every single detail. I hope the answer is no, because that would probably mean you have irreparably damaged your eyes to some degree, but here’s a better way to get a close look. BuyDig has a 27" LG 4K monitor on sale for $447, down from $700. If resolution is your priority when it comes to gaming, something like this is the way to go. It includes a specific Game Mode meant to optimize your screen for gaming and FreeSync technology, which helps reduce stutters and tearing. This 60Hz monitor will give you a crystal clear view of your favorite games with accurate colors and a Black Stabilizer that help brighten up overly dark spaces. Grab one if you want to literally see what all the fuss is about.

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently $36 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

With only 2 days left in 2020 *hysterical applause*, you may be thinking about spending your Christmas money on something practical. Whether you’re working from home or enduring Zoom classes in college or high school, it might finally be time to upgrade that ol’ clunker of a laptop, or since you’re stuck at home anyway maybe you’re considering a desktop PC where you’d get more raw power for less. But then you’d need a monitor and some accessories, of course. Luckily you can buy all of these things and more in HP’s Red Tag sale, offering its last major discounts of the year.



As I mentioned yesterday, the best-reviewed (according to Laptop Mag) HP Envy x360 is marked down 29% using the promo code WINTRSAV5. While this code only applies to select PCs $599 and up, that includes a great deal of the items featured in the sale. The base Spectre x360, the company’s flagship convertible Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford recommended when it first came out in late 2019, is just over $800 using the same coupon at checkout. Normally, that laptop would set you back a whole $1,150. For a midrange PC, the Pavilion Desktop ain’t too shabby either, boasting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, RX Vega 11 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of hard drive storage paired with a 256GB SSD (the latter is mostly reserved for the operating system I’m guessing). As for monitors, you can supersize your screen real estate to a full 27 inches with a 2560 x 1440 IPS panel for only $240—$90 off the list price—when you buy the HP 27mq. Combine it with a PC and you’ll save an extra 10%.

There’s plenty to go around, and although HP runs sales like this often featuring many of the same products, it’s worth highlighting some of the standouts given that these offers end January 5. Before you know it, you’ll be back at work or spring classes without the gear to get you through it. For a more comprehensive guide to the best deals from HP’s Red Tag event, our own Andrew Hayward curated a complete roundup here.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published on 12/9/2020 and updated with new information on 12/29/2020.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand Image : Andrew Hayward

I’ve been a laptop user across more than a decade of working from home, and … yes, that’s right, my back is messed up. How did you know? Too often, I’ve been lulled to working from bed or a cushy couch and felt the effects not long after.

If you’re working from home right now, avoid the trap of thinking that just plopping down anywhere with your laptop is going to provide a same-quality experience. A proper desk setup is still helpful even when you’re not at your usual desk, providing not only the framework for better posture but also potentially improved productivity.

Right now, this Nulaxy laptop stand is on sale for just $20, a 32% savings. It’s identical to the one I bought a few months ago, which helped me define a more compelling desk setup for my daily work, and it’s been really helpful.

Setup is a super-simple process, with the two arms clicking into place inside of the base, and then you have a sturdy riser that raises your screen eyeline while keeping the laptop in place with grippy rubber pads and even aiding with cooling your device. It works just fine with both 13-inch and 15-inch laptops in my own experience, and has little cutouts in the arms to drape cords through.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Until January 4 take 50% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Razer Hello Kitty Sanrio Backlit Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It can be yours for just $170, a price that is only good over at Newegg until Jan. 7. Go ahead and treat yourself!

A lot of us will be indoors and likely going a little stir-crazy during the next few months. Why not make a small investment in your household’s future entertainment needs now by checking out some board game deals this weekend?



I’m pretty curious about this The Princess Bride Game Adventure Book Game, just $24 right now at Target. This Incohearent Family Edition Game also seems like a fun option that can bring in kids too for just $16.

If you’re looking for classic games to play, you’ve got to try Settlers of Catan, which is 20% off right now at Target. If you dare, Jumanji is also on sale at Target for $16.

Bananagrams has a price so low today that you have to add it to your Target cart to check it— spoiler alert, it’s just $10, which is even lower than the Amazon price of $15. If you’re noticing a common theme here— yep, Target has 20% off over 300 games right now.

If you want to go back to the CLASSIC classics, Scattergories is only $13. Revisit other childhood favorites like Pictionary have been revamped with technology, like this Pictionary Air game which allows you to draw images in the “air” using a pen and display for $16. Amazon matched this price as well!

Amazon has some decent deals on board games as well. There are also plenty of board games now that have modern twists on classics, like this new version of Monopoly that uses electronic banking instead of a billion little fake paper notes you’ll inevitably misplace.

Newer favorites like Exploding Kittens aren’t too badly -priced right now either.

Most of Target’s board game deals won’t last (you can check them all out right here), and the Amazon prices might not last long either. Stock up on the fun while you can get a good deal!

This deal was originally published on 11/29/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 1/2/21.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s impossible to describe how long 2020 felt. Games like The Last of Us Part II, which came out in the summer, feel years old at this point. But if you really want to feel the full spectrum of this past year, here’s a reminder that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot came out in 2020. Reach back into the recesses of your mind and think back to last January when the action RPG was one of 2020's first big games. Those were simpler times. Days when Goku was the center of attention. I miss it. If you want to restart the year fresh, you can grab a PlayStation 4 copy of the game for $20 at Amazon. Everyone say “thank you Goku” in the comments to show your respect.

Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Cases Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Let’s get something out of the way pretty quick: you’re probably not traveling soon. We really have to stay the course with lockdowns and there’s no real reason to go anywhere with the holidays behind us anyway. That said, you will be able to travel again some day, perhaps even this year. When that glorious day comes, you’ll want to be prepared, so you’ll need a carrying case for your Switch. GameStop has select slim travel cases for the Switch for $9. Each one has a different Nintendo mascot on it, like Mario or Donkey Kong, so pick your favorite and toss your Switch right in there. There’s even a Bowser one. Hell, grab a few and use a different one for each vacation you take when this is done. I for one am going to go hog-wild with portable gaming accessories the second I can get back on a train. I’m going to be a god damn mobile entertainment center.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Socks Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you ever thought “I wish I had cool Crash Bandicoot socks?” Well wish no more: GameStop is selling a slick pair for $19. They feature the Bandicoot himself with a black and grey pattern. These are perfect for anyone who wants to wear their 90's nostalgia loud and proud.



Oh right, I’m also supposed to mention that this bundle comes with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Xbox One. It’s a sharp remaster of the PS1's classic, Mario Kart-esque racing game that’s a genuine blast from the past. It’s an extremely fun little racing game and all, but I just didn’t want to take the attention off of the real star of this deal: the socks. Like I have a lot of video games, and a lot of Crash Bandicoot video games especially. But I don’t have any Crash Bandicoot socks. So to me, that’s the real value here.

If you’ve been in an actual GameStop store in the last few years, then you’ve no doubt noticed that the retailer has shifted a lot of its physical space towards toys and collectibles—most prominently Funko Pops. And the store has worked with the company to develop quite a few exclusive Pops that you can’t find anywhere else.

Today only, you can snag a handful of those exclusives for 20% off the regular price. PlayStation fans might want to jump on Ratchet & Clank, Twisted Metal’s Sweet Tooth, and Horizon Zero Dawn’s Thunderjaw toys. Meanwhile, there are Daredevil and Luke Cage Pops in the Marvel Street Art collection, as well as a special gift box based on this year’s Marvel’s Avengers game.

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds on Xbox One is $20 at Amazon today. The Switch version is also discounted for $30 at the moment. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $120 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re one of those D-pad faithfuls who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left-joy con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) XMASGM6 Image : Sega

Advertisement

So you’ve played Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Now all you have left to do is wait for Persona 5 Strikers next year, right? But what if I told you there were four more Persona games? Yes, as it turns out, Persona 5 is the fifth in a series. An incredible discovery, right? If you want to explore this brave new world, Persona 4 Golden is currently on sale on Newegg. You can get a PC code for the game for $13 when you use the code XMASGM6. Persona 4 Golden is an RPG about a group of kids trying to solve a local string of murders that seem to revolve around a world hidden within their TV sets. It’s as wild as you’ve probably come to expect from the series, so give it a whirl if you need more Persona in your life.

Snorlax Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish of all the trainers. No Poké Balls required.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-qt Air Fryer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I don’t know where you’re reading this from, but here in Minnesota, we’ve already got plenty of snow deterring outdoor activities for a while. That includes outdoor grilling, of course, which is why this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 for just $200 at Best Buy seems like a perfect solution for winter doldrums.



The Foodi isn’t just an indoor grill, it is also a 4-quart air fryer and can also bake, dehydrate, and roast your favorite dishes.

Grab it while it’s at this great price and get cooking!

Get that unsightly Gladware mess under control with this kitchen deal of the day: YouCopia food storage lid organizers are just $13 or $16 right now at Amazon.



These StoraLid organizers can hold both square and round lids, and has adjustable slots so you can customize it to fit the needs of your inventory of lids you need to organize. It’s $13 for a small or medium option, and $16 for the large.

Why not celebrate the new year with sparkling clean cabinets? Grab one for your home now!

Advertisement

GOOLOO 2000A Starter 8YKEWD96 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

This Gooloo 2000A jump starter can recharge the battery of any vehicle that has up to a 10.0L gas tank (or 7.0L if it’s diesel). So, you can not only jump-start cars and light-duty trucks, but also motorcycles, RVs, tractors, mowers, cargo vans, ATVs, and even snowmobiles!



Plus, it can be yours for 35% off, that’s just $65 when you clip the $15 off coupon and add promo code at 8YKEWD96 checkout.

Snag this while you can for a discounted price and be prepared for any power emergency this winter.

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $6 and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $11.

They come in 10 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25. This sale ends on Sunday.

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s 2021 my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:



“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

As for the $30 Echo Dot 4th Gen in particular, you can save $50 off the original list price when you buy two at once. Especially if you’re planning to set up a smart home system around the whole house, with a smart speaker in every room, it’s worth entering the promo code DOT2PACK at checkout since you were going to buy them anyway.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Image : iRobot

Advertisement

If your New Year’s resolution is to maintain a cleaner home, maybe you should start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide. Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy.

Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy ANKERD27 Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether, the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for 8 and half bucks when you clip the 8% savings coupon on the page and enter the promo code ANKERD27 at checkout. It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of, say, the RAVPower 48-watt charger, which boasts Power Delivery USB-C fast charging for a slightly higher price, or even Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Advertisement

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. They’ve been having incredible sales in the last few weeks. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store starting today. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

Advertisement

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in this is the artist for you.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is expected to run until January 3.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Smart speakers keep getting better year after year, and the recent Google Nest Audio smart speaker provides surprisingly great audio quality at a modest price. According to our pals at Gizmodo, it’s the “best-sounding smart speaker you can get for $100.”



Got space for more than one? Right now, BuyDig is offering a bundle pack of two of the charcoal-colored speakers for $180, a savings of $20 over buying them separately. You can pair them together for synchronized stereo sound in the same room, or spread them throughout your home so that you’re never far from your music, podcasts, and more.

Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillow JOY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Making your environment as inviting as possible for a restful night has probably been a goal and/or challenge for a ton of people this year. With so many stressful things going on it can be hard to get the sleep our bodies and minds need. If there is one thing we can ensure is that a good pillow will help. Tommy Hilfiger’s Hypoallergenic Pillow is 50% off and can give you that snoozy peace. Use the code JOY at checkout. This sale will run until Sunday.

This soft/medium density pillow has the clean lines we’ve come to expect from the preppy American brand. Made with SupraLoft polyester fiberfill this pillow is both plush and firm. It works excellent for both side and back sleepers. There’s a 200-thread count cotton cover on each one and can be washed in the machine if needed. Sweet dreams moonbeams.

Advertisement

Marauder’s Map Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The perfect winter accessory for Hogwarts students young and old. The Marauder’s Map throw blanket is 50% off and is a beautifully woven representation of Harry’s secret navigator. This 100% acrylic thrown will look brilliant over a sofa, hung up as tapestry, and of course, draped around any witch or wizard. It’s sixty inches long and forty-six inches wide so a sizable blanket at that. It can be washed in the machine and was made in the USA. Just because the gifting season is over doesn’t mean you can’t add a little more magic with a very thoughtful present to any Potterhead.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

What is time anyways? It feels like it’s been March for eight months now, but apparently it’s almost 2021? Can someone please tell me where all that time went? In an attempt to keep everything straight, I’m about to do something desperate; get a calendar. I know what you’re thinking. “A calendar in 2021? Just look at your phone!” How often do you open your phone and go “oh look, it is Wednesday December 30 and that is different than yesterday,” huh? I need a big picture of Luigi on my wall starring me dead in the eyes and inviting me to peer deep into the minutia each week. I want to manually flip through different Zelda scenes every month to remind me that we have indeed entered a new month. Luckily, Amazon currently has a pair of Nintendo 2021 wall calendars 50% off so I can fulfill this need. Existential crisis averted, folks.

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $60 off the list price at either Amazon or Newegg right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Cat-A-Day 2021 Calendar Image : Amazon

Advertisement

In 2021, I’m hoping to look at more cats. I recently got one of my own and I enjoy looking at her, because she is cute. But one cat is simply not enough. My joy would be far greater if I could see a new cat every single day. Luckily, that’s entirely possible thanks to this handy Cat-A-Day 2021 calendar, which is on sale for $8 at Amazon. Here are all the benefits of picking this up.

1. You can remember what day it is. 2. You get to see a cat every day.

I don’t really think I need to elaborate any further here.

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack Image : Walmart

Advertisement

Hear me out on this one: Walmart is currently selling a three pack of realistic duck decoys for $32 and honestly why not? Generally these are used by hunters as a way to lure creatures in, so if that’s your jam then this is a solid deal at about $10 a duck. But why can’t we all just get some realistic ducks in our lives? I mean, these are perfect replicas of some of natures most majestic creatures. Behold the beauty of these two drakes and one hen. Watch as they peacefully float upon the water’s surface. Place them in your pool and sit beside them like a modern day Tony Soprano. Talk to your therapist about their significance. It’s ducks all the way down in 2021, folks.

Up to 60% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking classic styles. But all that comes at a price and they do tend to be a tad more expensive so when a sale comes along we take notice. Right now get up to 60% off select bedding and decor in their mega winter sale. These deals will remain until Sunday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $134 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style making it a bit easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Advertisement

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.



Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

Advertisement

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Lavinso Foot Exfoliation Peeling Masks (2-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You can snag a 2-pack of foot exfoliation peeling masks for just $12 on Amazon right now. This mask pack is highly-rated on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating and over 10,000 reviews.



Basically, you need to just set aside some time to relax and wear the little booties for an hour to 90 minutes, then your dead gross winter-roughened foot skin will peel off within the next week. It’s pretty gross and delightful, all at the same time. The ingredients that make this happen: water, alcohol, glycerol, lactic acid, malice acid, sorbitol, butylene glycol, papain, aloe vera extract, citric acid, and salicylic acid.



Since this comes in a 2-pack, you can experience the grossness of foot peeling and the slow transformation to baby feet with a loved one. What a deal!