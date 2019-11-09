Saturday's Best Deals: Nike Select Sale, Frozen Toys, Buffy Comforters, Fossil, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Nike sale that includes Jordans, a Plush Dolls Gold Box, and a sale on Buffy comforters lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Sennheiser’s wireless noise-canceling headphones were already a decent, low-cost alternative to some of the best noise-canceling headsets on the market, but with today’s price drop to $80, they’re hard to pass up. These cans have never dropped below $100 at all, so if you’ve been looking for some premium sound without the premium price, it might be time to take the plunge.

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter before it gets too cold. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code FLUFFY20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until November 28, 2019.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker | $129 | Amazon



Are you a member of the Iced Coffee Yearround Crew? Welcome, we’re handing out gloves now that the weather is getting cold. If you’ve always wanted a Keurig but didn’t want to give up your beloved iced coffee, you’re in luck. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make hot and iced coffee.

The Keurig is down to $129 in Brushed Slate and Brushed Gold. These two colors have been slowly creeping down in price over the last couple of weeks and are now $40 off. This Keurig has a 75-ounce reservoir, which allows you to make eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can make iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Or it can give you just a plain cup of hot water if you need that for some reason.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Photo : Amazon

You know Instant Pot, and if you don’t already have one, you’ve probably come very close to buying one on a few occasions. Well we’re here to tell you that today...today is the day you should buy one.



Thanksgiving is coming up soon, and the newest version of the standard model, complete with a fancy new UI, is down to an all-time low $65 on Amazon. You even have a few weeks to practice and learn its magic before you have to use it to prep your Thanksgiving side dishes.

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count Graphic : Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY-centric cutting machine that can cut through vinyl, faux leather, cardstock and other materials that you can turn into fun, technically-homemade gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. You can pick it up in a variety of colors, all of which are down to $199 today.

This model is a little bit older than the more recent Cricut Maker, but it’s also much cheaper. You can buy sheets of iron-on vinyl—or better yet, infusible ink sheets—so you can transfer your designs to T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and all sorts of other custom-made gifts.

20% Off Select Styles Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you need an excuse to browse this Nike sale? You can score 20% off select Nike styles when you use promo code SINGLES at checkout. This sale is a slam dunk, since there Jordans included in this deal, like the Air Jordan 1 and the Jordan Max Aura. Not a Space Jam or Michael Jordan fan? NBD. There are styles for everyone, and some Stranger Things merch is also included in this sale.



Fossil Men’s Sport Smartwatch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

While wait until Black Friday to get a fitness smartwatch when you can get one right now? The Fossil Men’s Sport Smartwatch is already down to $165 on Amazon. We wonder if this is a direct shot at Target, who shared a sneak peek at their Black Friday deals earlier this week, and the Fossil watch was marked down to that price in their sale.



Either way, you can get the watch now on Amazon, which includes features like heart rate and activity tracking using Google Fit. It has built-in GPS for distance tracking, as well as a swim-proof design. You can use Google Assistant with this smartwatch, so you don’t even technically need to carry your wallet if you have Google Pay.

20% Off Our Favorite Goods Gif : Coalatree

Advertisement

We’re huge fans of Coalatree’s outdoor-friendly Trailhead pants and shorts, and for a limited time, you can get them (and other favorites from Coalatree) for 20% off with our exclusive link. Note: You’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.



Advertisement

The pants are water-resistant, anti-microbial, easily packable, and a little bit stretchy for added flexibility while you hike (or just walk around town). Both men’s and women’s cuts, as well as the shorts, are included in the sale, and the aforementioned hammock will automatically appear in your cart when you meet the spending threshold.

Angelina Sherpa for the Family Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I don’t need to be the one to tell you it’s getting cold as hell out. You can get sherpa jackets for the entire family during this one-day Angelina Sherpa sale on Woot. Each jacket only costs between $21 and $22, so a family of four can all get coats for under $100.



Men’s Chino Pants Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Are you on the hunt for some early Black Friday deals? Jachs has got you covered. Right now, you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for $39 using promo code CC39. If you want more than one pair, you can mix and mac to get three Chino pants for $100 with the code 3CC.



Some previously out-of-stock colors are back online, like slate blue and maroon. So go wild and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and bold colors as you can. Orders over $100 come with free shipping and free returns.



Guess what’s back? Clear the Rack is back.



Now through 11/11, they’re taking an extra 25% off over 14,000 already-discounted clearance styles. It’s a great chance to stock up on high end denim from the likes of Joe’s Jeans and 7 For All Mankind, athleisure from Nike or Adidas, shoes from Cole Haan, or even accessories like belts, wallets, and ties.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to sort through here, obviously, so drop your picks into the comments!

Popular Seasonal Children’s Books Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The holiday season is about more than just presents. If you like to enjoy this season with your family any way you can, here’s a new option. When you shop this Popular Seasonal Children’s Books Gold Box on Amazon, you can pick out a few holiday stories to read together as a family. This might just be a new tradition!



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Miracle at Midway Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re planning to head to the theater this weekend to watch Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore, and more in Midway, take a moment to read first. Right now, you can get a copy of Miracle at Midway, the book that inspired the film, for only $2 on Kindle.



Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Plush Dolls Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Christmas is approaching and it might officially be time to start shopping your kid’s list. This Plush Dolls Gold Box on Amazon is perfect for a wide range of children. If your little one is still obsessed with Baby Shark, they’re covered. Too old for that? What about Nintendo? This Gold Box has plushes of Super Mario characters. If your kids aren’t really into stuffed animals (or they already have way too many) a bunch of Hatchimals toys are also on sale.



Frozen 2 hits theaters in a few weeks. Be smart, get a stuffed Olaf now, before your kids are obsessed with him again like every other child and that makes the price on this toy skyrocket.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

This bus can. probably take you to the Leaky Cauldron... that’s in London! This LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus kit has one of the best inclusions we’ve ever seen. Of the 403 pieces, one happens to be the Shrunken Head that helps direct the Knight Bus around London. This building set is down $8 and would make a great gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life.



LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Also on sale for the same is the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar.

Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

To say that Akira is one of the most important movies—at the very least, one of the most important anime films—in history wouldn’t be overstatement. This classic from 1988 not only helped form the cyberpunk subgenre, but set animation standards that anime still follows to this day. $7 for a film like that is, frankly, a steal.

But if Akira isn’t your speed, Vudu is offering a few other fantastic anime films for $7 as well, including Perfect Blue, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as the 2016 Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

Garmin Forerunner 235 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

For runners, a GPS watch like the Garmin Forerunner 235 can be a valuable tool to track runs, monitor your heartbeat, and keep track of your notifications while you’re on a run. And now at $150, this powerful watch is down to the lowest price it’s been since last year’s Christmas. Feels like Black Friday came early this year.



30% Off Sale Styles Photo : PUMA

Advertisement

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Sale on Sale with 30% off over 2,100 items in men’s, women’s, and kids styles for Singles Day. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t. Just use promo code SINGLES19 at check out.

Insta-Bed Queen Air Mattress With Never-Flat Pump Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $86, which is the best price in nearly two years.



That’s more than a lot of air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in pump with silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated when they wake up in the morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.

Fels-Naptha Laundry Bar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

When you’ve got a bad stain you need to remove, and nothing else seems to work, turn to Fels Naptha. The laundry bar has been rescuing fabrics for over 100 years, and for $1 when you choose Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first delivery), there’s zero reason not to stash one in your laundry room.



Advertisement

Wavlink Halo Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (2-Pack) Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Mesh Wi-Fi systems allow you to place multiple hotspots throughout your house so you always have coverage. This particular mesh Wi-Fi system from Wavlink happens to do it on the cheap. At $59 for two hotspots, you can cover up to 5,000 square feet of your home, and if that’s not enough you can always add more.



Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and now you can grab TP-Link’s top-selling Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $15, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Bestsellers: TP-Link Smart Plug Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs are the easiest way to get started with home automation, and TP-Link’s Smart Plug Read more

These plugs won’t block the adjacent outlet, and work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant anywhere you have an internet connection. Even if you only pull it out once per year to control holiday lights or something, it’s worth grabbing at this price.

Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If your car is too old to have Bluetooth, or even an AUX jack built in, an FM transmitter is probably your least worst option for getting audio off of your phone, and onto your speakers.



Anker’s Roav SmartCharge T1 connects to your phone over Bluetooth 4.2, and then retransmits that audio to your choice of FM stations (or over AUX, if you prefer). Get it for your next road trip for just $20 by clipping the 5% coupon and adding code ROAV68T19.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller For Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $35 today in purple, an all-time low.

Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is a fantastic, open-world sandbox game where you hunt monsters, crawl through dungeons, and uncover the secrets of what happened to the vaguely post-post-apocalypse you find yourself in.

It’s a stellar game with one major flaw: it came out one week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For that reason, you might’ve missed it when it came out, but the game is now down to a mere $14, and includes the DLC expansion The Frozen Wilds. If you haven’t gotten around to picking it up yet, do yourself a favor and grab it before some other hotly anticipated game lands on your PS4.

It is time to reread Harry Potter again since Christmas is coming up. Rather than pull out your old paperbacks, why not indulge and finally buy the illustrated versions of each book? Right now, you can get books 1-3 from Amazon. All of the books in the collection are gorgeously illustrated by award-winning artist Jim Kay. You won’t need to picture everything in your head as you read, it will all be right there in front of you in magical detail.

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3) for $48, when you add all three to your cart. The set includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. When you add books one and two to your cart, book three will be free.

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 25% off today with promo code PRFRIEND.



I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $30 each with this code.

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at under $23 with the discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: November 1 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). There is no limit on how many times you can use your coupon in stores or online during this sale.

NFL Sweatpants Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

We’re now firmly ensconced in the most sartorially cozy time of the year. I speak, of course, of sweatpants season.



For a limited time at Fanatics, you can rep your favorite NFL team while staying warm and comfortable for just $26 with exclusive promo code KINJANFL, which’ll also get you free shipping.

That code will work on every pair of sweatpants on this page. And whether your team is absolute butt like my Atlanta Falcons, or depressingly stiff and efficient like the Patriots, the pants will be just as comfortable either way.

We’re technically still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but the sales have already begun. Michaels just introduced their Black Friday prices for their fake Christmas trees. Right now, you can shop pre-lit and unlit trees for up to 60% off. You can choose from tiny trees under six feet, or massive 10-foot trees that will make your home look like the center of a shopping mall.



It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful V10 was arguably the first that could truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 was that good (and has since been improved upon slightly with the V11).



Two models in the V10 line are marked down to new all-time low prices on Amazon right now. The Animal model has a larger bin, a more powerful cleaning head, and more included accessories, and seems well worth the extra $50 vs. the standard Motorhead, for our money.

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

Amazon have it for $60, which is the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year, so don’t sleep on it.

Eufy RoboVac 35c Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

In Anker’s long, proud line of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac 35c stands as one of the most powerful, and most smart. Its slim 2.85" thick chassis can slide under most furniture, and its 1500pa suction is on par with a “real” stick vacuum.



The 35c also boasts Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with an app, control it with Alexa, and even invoke a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

Today at Walmart, the 35c is down to an all-time low $179, which is well worth the hours you’ll save not having to vacuum by hand.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMBO20, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JUMBO20 for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale Screenshot : Eric Ravenscraft

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.

Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes