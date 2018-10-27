Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Preorder savings on Anker’s new portable projector, a wireless controller for your NES Classic, and the biggest microSD card down to its smallest price lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

There are only a handful of USB battery packs out there with USB-C Power Delivery, and this is one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of them.



$49 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well. Just use promo code RP35KJ058 at checkout to save nearly $27.

If you really need to max out the storage on your Switch, GoPro, or tablet, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to $100 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. You’re still paying a premium per-gigabyte price compared to smaller cards, which is typical for bleeding edge flash storage tech. But if you own a lot of Switch games, or capture a lot of 4K footage, it might be worth it.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 recently got a minor upgrade that improved the tablet’s front-facing camera and doubled its maximum microSD storage to 400GB (which, wouldn’t you know it, is also on sale), and the new version is on sale for the first time ever today. Get it for $60, down from $80.

The Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 are also on sale for $10 and $30 off, respectively, though they have not been updated this year.

This Onkyo receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and six HDMI ports, and Amazon’s marked it down to $559 today. That’s about $120 less than usual, but the deal is only available today.



When you hear the phrase “Bluetooth speaker,” you probably think of a small brick that can fill a room with decent-sounding audio. This is not that kind of speaker.



Advertisement

The Ion Tailgater though has enough oomph to provide tunes for an entire block party or barbecue, and its 50-hour battery means you don’t even have to worry about plugging it in. It even comes with a microphone for announcements or terrible karaoke. $119 is the best price we’ve seen on this new model.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at these price points.

It won’t turn you into the next Sarah Koenig or David Roth, but this highly rated Samson USB microphone will at least make your voice sound good accurate when you record a podcast, stream on Twitch, or Skype your grandma. It usually costs $55-$70, but right now, you can get it for $49.



The worst part of Apple Watch ownership is packing the power cord when you travel. Not only is it a lot bulkier than a Lightning or microUSB cable, it’s also probably the only one you own, meaning you have to remember to take it out of your nightstand charging dock, and put it back when you get home. So annoying!



Advertisement

That’s what makes this battery pack so genius. At only 700mAh, it’s small enough to attach to your keychain, but big enough to charge your watch 1.5 times, which should get you through a weekend with ease. And for longer getaways, you can even plug in a microUSB cable (which you probably already have in your bag) and use it as a wired travel charger too, allowing you to keep your main charging cable at home. Just use promo code RHLDHVS5 at checkout to save $12.

$59 is a decent price for the 4K-capable Roku Streaming Stick+—it typically hovers between $59 and $69, but occasionally goes lower—but when you throw in a $15 Vudu credit, it’s a fantastic deal. That’s enough to rent a few movies in 4K, or even buy one for keeps.



You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and the 2017 4K version can be yours for an all-time low $85 today on Amazon.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Advertisement

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, a couple bucks less than usual, and within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen all year.



Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Cabeau Evolution was our readers’ favorite travel pillow way back when, and today, you can save on two of its sequels.



Advertisement

The memory foam Evolution S3 is basically a sequel to the Evolution, the primary difference being a strap that attaches it to your seat’s headrest for added support. Of course, it still squishes up into a surprisingly small package when not in use, and self-reinflates once you take it out of the included bag. Normally priced at $40, you can grab one for $30 today.

If traditional neck pillows are too warm for you, go for the Evolution Cool, which sacrifices a bit of support for a wraparound neck vent. It typically sells for $60, but you can grab it for $45 today.

And finally, pair either one of them with this high-end eye mask, which includes eye cups to keep the fabric off your eye lids, an adjustable nose strip, and even a little pocket to store the included foam ear plugs. Normally $20, it’s down to $15 this weekend.

If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Advertisement

Today’s price of just $7 is the lowest we’ve ever seen February and a good $3 less than the typical list price.

You know those weird moon lights all over Instagram? You can get one on Amazon for $27 today with promo code kinja1816. This one’s seamless, and can glow in 16 different colors, both of which are marks of only the finest moon light vintages. I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).



Filling up landfills with plastic bags full of dead leaves is terrible, but this discounted mulcher can turn all that yard garbage into useful compost. Just set up the assembly, attach a bag underneath, and start dumping leaves into the bowl on top. A heavy duty string trimmer at the bottom can mulch up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute, so you can be back inside in time to watch football.



In just over half a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and the newest model just got its biggest discount ever.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for under $50 is worth checking out.

Still don’t have your Halloween candy yet? This 33 oz. bag of mini Hershey’s chocolates is under $13 after you clip the $1 coupon, with Prime shipping to have it in time for the big night. Just, uh, save us some of the Cookies ‘N’ Cremes.



As winter sets in, you should put a blanket in your car. Who wouldn’t want to stay warm and cozy while driving or riding, separated from the elements by a thin steel frame and large panes of glass?



Advertisement

I’ll take that one step further...you should have a heated blanket in your car. This $19 model plugs right into your car’s power outlet, and would be especially welcome in cars that don’t have heated seats.

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as holiday gifts.

There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same.

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $60 (with promo code CJBRVBPM), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Advertisement

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Here’s a deal that’s risen to the top of our wishlists today: This Hamilton Beach Bread Maker is a fully-baked steal on Amazon today at just $48. That’s not much dough, if you ask me, considering it retails elsewhere for $70.

Advertisement

Seriously, though, this carb-producing machine can manifest either 1.5- or 2-pound loaves, and offers three crust settings. Not to mention, the pan is dishwasher safe, and there are 12 cook settings, even one for the gluten-free set. And please, consider taking advantage of the delay timer to ensure you wake up to the smell of your own personal bakery each morning. Trust me, you knead this.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its Halloween sale, taking 20% off every ring they sell.



Advertisement

We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Nailing that grooming routine can be a challenge for anyone, but this You Dirty Dog Men’s Premium Grooming Set takes all the guesswork out of the process. The kit includes a sleek navy dopp kit, in which you’ll store your new face wash, shave cream, aftershave, and a comb, plus some very helpful operating instruction for the truly clueless. The best part: The whole shebang will only set you back $20, but the convenience of the thing is basically priceless.

Grab a fresh pair of leather dress shoes from today’s Amazon Gold Box, featuring over a dozen styles from Liberty for $52 or less. Most of the shoes are for men, but there are some boys options in there as well.



Timbuk2 makes bags of all shapes and sizes these days, but they’ll always be known for their classic messenger. Amazon’s blowing out this handsome, medium-sized model in grey for $48 today, or about $20 less than usual. I use a Timbuk2 messenger when I travel, and I absolutely love all the pockets and organization options.

When I first navigated to this deal on women’s apparel, I had to double check which site I was on. Amazon is taking up to 50% off a whole bunch of their own clothing brands — and a good amount of the items are actually chic.



Advertisement

The standouts of this sale include a ton of on-trend outerwear from Amazon’s label, called Haven, and a pretty solid contingent of shoes from brands The Fix and 206 Collective (I’m particularly interested in the duck boots, slides and block-heeled ankle boots, just saying). If there was ever a good time to stock up on new styles for winter, it would be now.

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



Advertisement

As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon with a $7 coupon. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.



Hats might sit atop our heads, but admittedly, they’re rarely top of mind on laundry day. But with a Ballcap Buddy Cap Washer, now $5 at Amazon, giving your favorite headpieces a good scrubbing is as easy as washing your dishes. This hat sanitation innovation fits perfectly in the top rack of your dishwasher, and can even be used after the fact to help your caps, of both the curved- and flat-billed variety, keep their shape.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Friends & Family sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Advertisement

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

This is enough to put a spring in anyone’s step. ThinkGeek is taking 30% off all slippers with promo code BEATFEET, just in time for Halloween festivities — though you certainly don’t need a holiday to enjoy this wide range of slipper themes. Encase your feet in anything from plush astronaut boots to zombie heads to a pair of light-up anglerfish, and bask in all the wacky comfort year round.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

I understand that the NES Classic is meant to feel as authentic as possible, but really, I’d be okay breaking the illusion to use a wireless controller. 8Bitdo makes a wireless controller designed just for the NES Classic, with the same nightmarishly pointy rectangular design, and it’s just $22 on Amazon today. It even includes Turbo A and B buttons, if you’re a dirty cheater.



Still need an NES Classic? They’re in stock right here.

If you need to pass the time until the next Fantastic Beasts movie comes out, LEGO’s 694-piece Newt’s Magical Creatures set should keep you plenty busy. Get it for $40 today, or $10 less than usual.



Includes 4 Fantastic Beasts figures: Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein and Queenie Goldstein, as well as buildable Erumpent, Occamy and Thunderbird creatures, plus Niffler and Bowtruckle figures.

If you could use a spare Xbox One controller, Amazon’s marked this standard black model down to $40, complete with a microUSB cable. Considering that the battery isn’t rechargeable, and most PCs have Bluetooth, I don’t think the cable is all that necessary, but it doesn’t hurt.

And if you missed it yesterday, the Sport White model is also on sale, though it’s more expensive.

Update: The Xbox One is now $459.

The wide open western vistas and dynamic horse balls of Red Dead Redemption 2 deserve to be enjoyed on one of the new, more powerful consoles, and Walmart’s making it awfully tempting to upgrade to an Xbox One X today.



For $440, you can get an Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle (other bundles are available to choose, but they’ll add a bit to your cost), a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, a PowerA wired Xbox controller, and a $5 Xbox gift card. Considering that the MSRP of the Xbox One X alone is $500 (and NBA 2K19 bundle is currently on sale for $480 at Amazon). All told, you’re saving over $100 here, so go rustle up some savings.

Advertisement

More of a Sony loyalist? This $399 PS4 Pro bundle is also in stock, and includes a free copy of the game. That’s just MSRP, as the PS4 Pro is a less expensive console than the Xbox One X, but you’ll hear no complaints from us about the free game.

