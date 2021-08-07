Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Need some speakers for your PC setup? You can grab a set of Creative GigaWorks T40 II 32W RMS 2.0 speakers today over at Newegg for $10 off, plus you’ll get an extra $15 promotional gift card for Newegg with your purchase.



This deal is only good for today, so you don’t have long to think it over. Get on it while it’s still Saturday!

You’ve got shows to catch up on and you don’t want to miss a thing. I get it. Grab a Toshiba Fire TV today for up to 27% off at Amazon and you can start binge-watching your faves straight from the box. Just enter in your wi-fi info, login to your streaming service of choice from the preloaded apps, and enjoy!



You can get a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV for $370 right now, a 21% discount. This is a 4K tv, so you can enjoy a crystal clear picture quality no matter what you’re playing or watching. This TV will ship for free!

The same 21% discount applies to the 55-inch version, which is down to $410 today. However, I noticed this one doesn’t ship for free and the seller doesn’t deliver to some areas— just a heads up.

If you want to save more of your hard-earned dollars and don’t mind a slightly smaller tv, you can get 27% off the 43-inch Toshiba Fire tv. This brings the price down to $270 today. With a TV this size, you might not be hosting a Super Bowl viewing party for the whole crew, but it’s still perfect for movie night!

If you’ve ever been out somewhere trying to work from your phone or a tablet with a small screen, you’ve probably wished you were working with something larger. You can’t feasibly tote around the monitor on your desk at the office or at home, but there is a solution: a portable display. You can save $65 right now on this AOC Portable Monitor at Amazon, which makes it just $116. For that price, you get a thin, light second screen (or main display) to carry with you wherever you go. It offers a 16-inch USB-C portable monitor with IPS screen and full HD 1080p resolution. It comes with a smart cover to protect the screen when you aren’t using it, and a low blue-light mode to keep those harmful blue lights from reaching your eyes. Not a bad price to increase productivity on the go.



Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? LG’s Ultragear is discounted $100 off today. That’s a 25% discount for a monitor that is 27 inches across, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and had a stylish red accent. It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I myself am using a 60Hz monitor currently and am deeply considering adding this to cart.



The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. If you’ve been waiting for a bargain on one, Amazon luckily has some options right now.



Amazon is offering discounts on certain configurations, such as the base 40mm Wi-Fi model at over $50+ off for either the Deep Navy or White color options. Browse the listings at Amazon to find the right watch for you.



You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?



Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $110 right now, which is about $20 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.



This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms here, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 29% off.



I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for.

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Today save an additional 15% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use clip the coupon and see the savings at check out.



Advertisement

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Still need a pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s true wireless option, and right now you can get a pair for $69 off the normal price. Save on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, now $130 at Amazon. These buds come rocking Apple’s H1 chip, offer fast pairing, and a lengthy 24-hour battery life that you can refuel on a Qi charging pad if you’d like. This is a great price to go ahead and finally lock in your purchase, but be quick, because these will likely sell out fast.



Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 73% on Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod accompanied by a sturdy tripod.



This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The tripod extends five feet high and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. The ring light is ten inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $10 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

I told a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. So while yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. This is the lowest price they have ever been since their release. This price holds for all colors available.



First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that, given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.



Not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, but you also get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are some of the company’s most popular items.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that, and right now, they’re 18% off. This sale runs until August 9.



I’ve used these on my errands and can say not only is the sound awesome, but they are also super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome, and truthfully for the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask, they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls, and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on, and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute, and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance, so I can agree with the nine hours of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone very active.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $90 | AmazonAmazon shoppers can take 25% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price.

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.



Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $20 at Walmart. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.



If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $20 off at Amazon.



Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)



Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab an Xbox digital code for $10. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.



If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $26 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $26 off. This isn’t the lowest it’s been yet, but its still nearly half off. So what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $26 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $26 off.

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.



Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $37 and $39, respectively, at Amazon.



After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Walmart has it for just $30 now.

In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $38 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



One of Steam’s biggest hits of 2016 is now available on consoles, and you can score a copy of Stardew Valley for an all-time low $10 right now on Nintendo Switch, down from a price of $15 previously.



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $33 on Amazon. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.



So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.



Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your Switch over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Target currently has the game on sale for $15. You’ll get a digital code for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your Switch gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.



Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.





Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $46 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.



Look at that face. Star Wars: The Mandalorian first brought us the tiny creature we knew only as The Child for some time, and he was adorable. Over time, however, we got to know just how shady this little guy actually was. Now, we know better. Grogu is still extremely adorable, but he’s also going to judge you. All while sipping the soup out of that little cup. And now you can have him stare into your soul, weighing every action you’ve ever taken, by picking up the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $8 at Amazon. You’ll save $3 off the normal price of $11, and you can set Grogu up wherever you think he’ll get an eyeful of your disappointment best. That could be on your desk, in the kitchen, in your car, anywhere. Sorry, but the only way you’re going to be able to appease him is with the eggs of a certain species. He finds them delicious.



No two other memes are more perfectly paired then the dumpster fire and “this is fine” dog. As we each sit at our computers working away each day, uncertain of whether this new delta variant will lead to another year of isolation, we can look down at our desks and see this cute little dog on a dumpster. It will bring us sweet but fleeting joy as it reminds of the certain impending doom we are all spiraling towards minute by minute with no chance of reversing our destruction nor entropy itself—a cruel but necessary law of the universe. Also, look at him he’s so cute!



Pre-orders are available now for $30 for the vinyl figure which will release in September.

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Get it for only $108 on Amazon. That’s nearly 50% off its original price.



In the world of Elder Scrolls, sweet rolls are serious business, and now you don’t have to use your imagination to pretend you know why. Grab The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for just $19 and get access to that and dozens of other recipes inspired by the homeland cuisine of the Bosmer, Khajit, Nords, and more.



Feast on all of the delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel in this beautifully crafted cookbook based on the award-winning Elder Scrolls game series. Immerse yourself in the diverse cuisines of the Nords, Bosmer, Khajit, and beyond with these recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom, across Tamriel, and more. With over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook will delight every hungry Dragonborn.

And if anyone tries to steal a sweet roll from the, er, sweet roll pan, just shoot them with an arrow (preferably in the knee).

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.



At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do they pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre-order this one at Amazon for $70. The controller is set to release August 31st.



So everyone knows this. We’ve all been making the same joke and asking the same question since the Nintendo 64 came out. “Why are there three prongs to hold onto when I only have 2 hands?” To be honest though, I never had a problem with it. Clearly you hold the center one for games that require the joy-stick and the left one for games that require the d-pad. No games for the N64 needed both. However, if that design still gets on your nerves, you can finally correct this design choice with Hyperkin’s wireless N64 controller. Two prongs like most controllers today. Wow. Also its wireless which I don’t have to explain the benefits. Get it for $32 on Amazon.



How many controllers have you broken playing Cuphead? The devilishly difficult 2D game may look inviting with its old school cartoon art style, but it’s one of the toughest games around. It’s essentially a giant boss rush mode where you get killed over and over by sentient trains. It’s certainly not a game that’s friendly on the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, which you will surely smash against the nearest wall after dying to a pair of boxing frogs for the 300th time in a row. If you want a sturdier option, you can grab a PowerA Nintendo Switch controller with a special Cuphead theme for $39. This wireless controller certainly pops with its orange paint job and cartoon doodles. It’s going to look very cool when it explodes as you crush it with your bare hands.



Looking for a reliable wired controller for your Switch? Your search has ended. Right now, you can snag the GameCube configuration of the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for just $15, at $10 off. It’s an excellent choice for most games, but will especially shine if you’re an avid Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player. It’s the same GameCube layout you’ll remember if you were a player back int he day, but it has a larger D-pad and an additional shoulder button. Its 10-feet USB cable detaches if need be, and it’s officially licensed by Nintendo. Either way it’s a steal at this price, so grab one before they’re gone.



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.



Stop paying $5 for every cup of iced coffee and make it yourself instead with 29% off a Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker right now!



Using the included reusable coffee filter and reusable tumbler, you can brew refreshing iced coffee in just 4 minutes. That’s quicker than your average Starbucks or Caribou line, and at just $25 right now you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

If you like fancier drinks, grab some flavorful syrups like this Jordan’s three-pack to make your own vanilla, mocha, or salted caramel coffees. Just add your dairy or dairy substitute of choice and you’ve got an iced latte for a fraction of the price!

If you want to get your car sparkling clean without paying someone else to detail it, you’re going to need some help. Luckily, you can snag two nifty cleaning devices perfect for your vehicle for 20% off today to help.



This $6 Pulidiki cleaning gel is perfect for smooshing into the various nooks and crannies of your console to get it completely clean. This gel picks up dirt and debris in your computer keyboard and other hard to clean items in your home as well!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab both these 20% off deals while you can!

The Instant Pot has become a beloved and damn near essential kitchen appliance in recent years, offering an easy and compact way to cook meats, stews, chili, rice dishes, and quite a bit more. If you haven’t already jumped onboard, right now Best Buy is offering its Insignia multi-function pressure cooker for just $40—a savings of $20 from the list price.



This 6-quart model has a 4.7-star review average from 7,500+ customers, and a comparable brand name Instant Pot version costs more than twice as much. It’s an ideal way to give pressure cooking a shot and bring some easy new meal options into your home.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 02/16/2021 and updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 08/07/2021.

If you’ve got an apartment and a dog, you already know the struggle. Walking your beloved pup is a daily commitment that can be a challenge when it’s not as simple as opening up the door and just letting them roam freely in your yard. And while nothing is going to replace that daily walk obligation, there is something that can help your pup between bouts of outdoor time.



This PETMAKER artificial grass puppy pad is 23% off and a great backup option for those times your dog might not be able to make it outside in time. At least one of the reviews for this $23 artificial grass puppy pad mentioned it’s perfect for avoiding middle-of-the-night accidents that some older dogs struggle with.

This turf could also make a great puppy house-training tool! With its three layers of protection, you’ll protect your floors from the training period and beyond. Under the turf is a mat, and under that is a tray which won’t let anything gross seep out and threaten your security deposit.

You’ll want to keep the artificial grass puppy pad clean to avoid odor— each of the three layers can be cleaned simply with soapy water. Admittedly, cleanup though simple seems not very fun— but better on some artificial grass than your genuine hardwood floors, right?

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250 on its own, but right now Amazon is bundling in a 2-in-1 crevice tool attachment and knocking the bundle down to just $180. Customers give the S11 Go a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

If it’s time to upgrade your toddlers’ sleeping space to a “big kid bed,” look no further than the Max & Lily Solid Wood Twin-Size Low Loft Bed. It’s on sale for $224, which is $96 off its regular price, so you’re saving about 30% off. This strong and stable 400-lb capacity bed lifts your munchkin off the floor with a space-saving loft design that’s like a bunk bed, but for one. It includes slatted head and footboards, and remains flush against the wall, with plenty of underbed space for storage (or to leave empty!) in crowded kid bedrooms. It also includes 14" guardrails to fit up to a standard twin size mattress, just in case your little rugrats need a bit more security at night. Throw the included ladder up on either the left or right side, and watch your kids grow up a bit more before you know it. Plus, this model is way, way cute and modern. You’ll want one of your own.



Don’t have room at home for a full-size pool but still want a place to cool off? You need this Oeves Inflatable Swimming Pool, now $35 at Amazon, which is $35 (50% off) its original prize. It’s good for kids, adults, and pets at 120 x 72 x 22 inches, and it comes with a removable sun protection canopy to keep you from harmful rays. Inflate it, fill it, and jump in to start wading around in comfy, chilly waters. And peep those designs on the exterior. It may not be good for actual swimming, but it’s perfect for a quick, icy dip. But hurry up, because this is a Deal of the Day and these will be selling out quick since, well, it can often feel hotter than the sun outside this s summer.

