There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and you can stock up on a bunch of different types from today’s PNY Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deals here will be the microSD cards. The 128GB model is on sale for $35, and the 256GB for $80, which are fantastic prices if you need a lot of space for Switch games or 4K action cam footage.

If you own an actual, standalone camera (remember those?) five different sizes of SD cards are included in the deal, ranging from 32GB to a whopping 512.



No flash storage Gold Box would be complete without a few flash drives, and several different types are represented here, including some that can plug straight into an iPhone. My advice though? Skip the USB 2.0 models.

For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will sell out early.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve been looking to amp up your home’s audio system, you can grab a few great deals on Definitive Technology’s speakers from this one-day Amazon sale. This bookshelf speaker has never been cheaper and the same goes for this center speaker, it’s about $50 off the usual price. Head over to Amazon to check out all the deals.

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $45. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s PowerPort II is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for $12. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), and 4.8A of power split between the two ports, enough to juice up two iPads at full speed simultaneously.



Graphic: iClever

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. $10 is as cheap as these things ever get individually, just use promo code IC2A2U02 to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule gets all the hype, but the new Mars Lite portable projector offers triple the brightness and a sharper, 720p picture for basically the same price with our exclusive KJMARSLT promo code.



That’s not to say it’s not without its downsides compared to the Capsule. Notably, the Mars Lite doesn’t have its own Android OS, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming device to the HDMI port, or play files off a USB hard drive or flash drive. Its battery isn’t quite as long-lasting either, but three hours should be plenty for watching an outdoor movie.

But if you can live with those shortcomings for a brighter, sharper picture, this is a fantastic deal, because we all know that every movie and sporting event is more enjoyable when you watch it outdoors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Walmart

If you have any big outdoor adventures planned for the end of summer, you can capture them with GoPro’s 2018 HERO camera, complete with a bonus $30 gift card from Walmart today. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $37 with code TU7S58Y9.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code LAQ4FU22, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Image: Anker

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your backyard or patio doesn’t have a hammock yet, what are you waiting for? This Sorbus hammock is just $100 today on Woot. It includes the hammock, stand, and pillows, which is a good $40 less than its Amazon price.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Now that the weather has cooled down, it’s peak patio season. Pick up some anti-gravity chairs, a picnic table, umbrella, or cushions from this big patio sale on Amazon.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



Especially if you’re a new owner of sous-vide circulator, a vacuum sealer is a useful (but not quite mandatory) first step before you start cooking. The FoodSaver FM2000 normally sells for $60+, but today’s $51 is the lowest we’ve seen all year.

Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $7, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 36 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Home Depot’s deal of the day today includes an eclectic mix of goodies for movie nights, outdoor barbecues, or events that combine both.

The headliner is a wheeled stainless steel cooler—one of the fancy ones that’s always at waist level for easy access—but you’ll also find air fryers, popcorn makers, SodaStreams, and awn games. Like I said, it’s an eclectic mix, but that just means that there’s something for everyone in there.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% discount on the best one today.

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.

Graphic: Corey Foster

This book safe is just a common sense value at $9, if only for the peace of mind you get with it. At 6x9 Inches, it’s large enough to hold passports, folded docs, plenty of cash, jewelry, gold... and maybe other things or substances you don’t want lying around your home in plain sight.

Graphic: Corey Foster

Boasting over a year of run-time on up to eight activations a day, this weatherproof $9 D-battery-powered wonder light will add motion-controlled illumination anywhere you need it. I have a Mr Beams MB360 where I park and another inside my tool shed. After six months of use, they still perform as well as they did on day one.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You never know when you might need a Sharpie or two. This 24-pack of Color Burst Sharpies is just $11 today, or around just 50 cents per marker.



Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now..

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today’s the last day!

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the summer sale, which is going on now through September 9. Over 12,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.

Graphic: Zach Custer

The MLB is hunting for October, the NFL launched with a thunderous dud of an opener, and the NBA and NHL seasons are just around the corner. All that adds up to false hope for your team’s season and the chance to get 25% off their apparel at Fans Edge with code KINJA25. Plus orders of $40+ receive free shipping.



Save on jerseys, hats, shirts, hoodies, jackets, and accessories like keychains, totes, bobbleheads, and more. Rep ‘em before they tank their season! Exclusions apply on new product releases and special event products.

HydroFlask is a reader favorite water bottle and they just released a new line of limited colors, the Zest Collection. You can get one of the four colors (kiwi, mango, raspberry, and plum) for 25% off until they’re sold out!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes shirts now, and this long sleeve gingham is just $11 for Prime members, in a variety of colors and sizes. It’s not an expensive shirt to begin with at $18, but with this deal, you can really afford to stock up. Plus, if you don’t like it, it’d be easy to return.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

GoodReads, the Amazon-owned social catalog of book recommendations puts out a list of GoodReads Choice Award winners every year. Today, Amazon’s throwing some discounts your way on some of the winners, slashing the prices down by around 80%. So, if you’re Kindle is in need of some fresh material, check out this one-day sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve been obsessing about Deckard’s identity for decades, or have never seen a minute of either film, both Blade Runner movies are included in this Blu-ray box set, now down to an all-time low $16, while supplies last. It’s too bad the deal won’t live, but then again who does?



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If magazines are more your style, Amazon is discounting the Kindle version of a bunch of popular magazines to as low as $4. If you prefer print, they have some options for that as well. These sales usually only last 24 hours, so pick up what you need now!



Graphic: Corey Foster

The latest edition of Alton Brown’s “cookbook” that enjoyably makes sense of cooking, instead of just teaching specific recipes, is on sale in Kindle format. If you touch a spatula or a piece of cookware regularly, I’m Just Here for the Food should be at your disposal, especially for just $3.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.



Subscribers who signed up for the September bundle will get additional games Little Nightmares, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Battle Chef Brigade, Zombie Night Terror, Figment, and a new Humble Original, ETHEREAL today as well.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

Screenshot: Amazon

The NFL season has only just started (unfortunately for this Falcons fan), but you can already download a copy of Madden 19 to your PS4 for $40, down from the usual $60.



Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Photo: Amazon

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPM3 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Sony

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

