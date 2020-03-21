Saturday's Best Deals: Meat Themometers, Turntables, Super Mario 3D Land, Jackets, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A sale on Adidas apparel, a multi use turntable, clearance on a winter jacket, and Super Mario 3D Land headline for Saturday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Bluetooth Record Player with Built in Speakers and 3-Speed Turntable Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

So, you’re a record collector. You have a wonderful set of vinyls from a variety of musical eras and genres. It’s great! But deep down, you know that no matter how many vinyls you have, the Spotify playlist will always be easier to access. Thankfully, Victrola has a turntable to solve all your old-school and new-school audio needs.



This three-speed turntable can play any vinyl you’d like, whenever you’d like. But if you’re feeling like just putting on your Daily Mix instead, this turntable also has bluetooth capabilities and a built-in speaker. You can have it both ways now for just $49, down from $65, so now’s the time to save!

Advertisement

Boltune Noise-Cancelling Headphones KINJAONY Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Every now and then, a previously unheard-of brand will appear out of nowhere with a pair of headphones that stun. Among them, Boltune’s surprisingly good (hybrid) active noise-cancelling headphones claim to reduce noise by 96%, and reviewers seem to agree.



In conjunction with our exclusive promo code, KINJAONY, clip the coupon on the site for $50 off, bringing the total cost down to a modest $41. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the hopes of saving cash amid economic uncertainty, why not do both?

Advertisement

Driven by a pair of 45mm speakers, these headphones don’t only block noise out, they don’t sound half bad either. Plus, they’re cozy as hell—I mean, look at those leatherette earpads. Combined with an aluminum alloy material cupping the speakers themselves, they’re durable and comfortable.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Noise-Canceling Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to make working from home more efficient, the best way to do that would be blocking out unnecessary sounds. These TaoTronic headphones are only $25 (down from $50) with a promo code and do exactly that. Not to mention they have an upgraded Bluetooth chip so you can connect to your laptop or phone easily. I would grab this deal before it’s gone, just make sure to type in the promo code L5G769UL at checkout.



Advertisement

70% Off NordVPN Graphic : NordVPN

Advertisement

For all of you network nerds, NordVPN is having a major deal in honor of their birthday. When you buy their 3-year deal (which is a whopping 70% off), you’ll be able to get an EXTRA plan on top of the one you bought for FREE. I would just make sure to type in “nordwfh” at checkout!



For those who aren’t familiar with NordVPN, it’s a virtual private network, that encrypts all your internet traffic as well as your “online identity.” I don’t know what y’all are doing with your online lives, and with NordVPN I’ll never know! Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Wireless Qi Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Plugging devices in the wall is so 2019. We’re totally past that. Check out this $11 wireless charging pad! It’s totally compatible with Android as well as Apple products and has three different charging modes depending on which devices you have! Not to mention you can also charge the wireless Airpods case as well! I’d jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Buy More Save More Sale Graphic : Thermoworks

Advertisement

Look, I’m not a bad cook. I’m not good either... but I’m not bad. It’s just, somehow my food seems to always end up undercooked, and as much as I lie to myself that it’s “just the way I like it”, that just doesn’t cut it when it comes to undercooked meat. Thankfully, Thermoworks is having a sale on their meat thermometers and other items, so I can stop playing Russian Roulette with the chicken breast I cooked.



Advertisement

This sale is a little special—the more you buy, the higher your discount is. So if you’re hopelessly bad at figuring out when food is done like me, you might just want the Classic Thermapen, which is $71 with the 10% off discount. If you’re looking for something more fancy, though, you can grab the Signals 4-Channel BBQ Alarm Thermometer at the full 20% discount, which brings it down to $183. The Signals thermometer even has a smartphone app, so you’ll know precisely when your food is properly barbecued. Needless to say, it’s one of the fanciest.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.



If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinhan Car Cup Holder Smartphone Mount Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A normal smartphone car mount takes a bunch of plastic and hangs it from your car windshield by the grace of a suction cup that is sure to lose its adhesiveness. It’s also good practice to keep your windshield clear of excess distractions. That’s why we love this cup holder car mount, which falls to an unbeatable $8 after using promo code KINHANVIP6 at Amazon.



The adjustable base and arm let you find a secure fit and usable angle in almost any car, and it’ll support any smartphone up to 6.5 inches.

Advertisement

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Looking for something to do? Here’s something: Measure the tire pressure in all of your vehicles for just $7 with this Tacklife Pressure Gauge. Whether you own a bike, motorcyle, car or speed boat, this’ll be super helpful.



To be fair, this is a boring purchase. But it’ll be a product you’d be happy to own when you are able to venture outdoors. Just make sure to use the promo code SD94VIFR to get the discount.

Advertisement

Spring Sale MARCH30 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

With the world thawing out, it’ll soon be time to get outside and go for a run! Or a brisk walk, which is easier on the knees. Either way, it’s important to have good footwear when working out, and Adida’s Spring Sale will make sure you get a new pair of shoes at a discount.



Advertisement

By using the code MARCH30, you’ll get 30% off practically anything in the store. This includes shoes like the NMD_R1 shoes, and other clothing items like these super comfy looking satin pants. If you spend $49 or more (which you can easily do with one pair of shoes), you’ll get free shipping as well. Just know what this sale is online-only, as Adidas stores are closed down until at least March 29. Thankfully, if you grab the wrong size, returns are free too!

Women’s Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Congratulations! You’ve made it to spring. The weather will get warmer, the birds will sing, and allergies will flare up. But before forgetting the cold bitter winter days of Thursday, it might be a good time to stock up on stuff for next winter! Columbia has their women’s long, insulated winter jacket on clearance, and it’s the perfect thing to keep you warm about six or seven months from now. It’s only on clearance until the end of Sunday, so act fast!



25% Off Sale Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

Surprise, surprise, Anthropologie is having a cute little sale for their spring collection, and everything is 25% off, plus free shipping! You can choose between jeans, dresses, shoes, tops, and accessories! Basically, anything your heart desires. The sale only lasts throughout the weekend, so I would absolutely hop on some of the styles before they are *poof* gone.



Advertisement

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.



REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

Advertisement

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

Advertisement

If there’s anything this time stuck at home has taught me, it’s that I need to optimize everything for comfort. And that includes clothing. Thankfully, JACHS NY is discounting a ton of essential knits starting at a low $17.



Choose from nearly very iteration of Henley, whether it be short-sleeved, long-sleeve and hooded, plus tees, terry pullovers, polos, and so much more. Basically, all of the comfy basics you’d want to stock up on is on sale for up to 65% off.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the promo code CORE at checkout.

Bloodshot Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The Bloodshot movie just came out, but you might be stuck inside and not able to go to the theaters to see it. Instead, why not do the next best thing (or the flat-out better thing, depending on who you talk to) and read some of the Bloodshot comics? Comixology is currently running a sale on their Bloodshot collection!



Advertisement

The sale, which runs until March 30, lets you pick up Bloodshot bundles, graphic novel collections, or individual issues. The bundles are by far the best deal, so if you’re new to the Bloodshot universe, here’s your chance to catch up for cheap.

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?



Advertisement

Advertisement

No one wants to remember their passwords, especially when there’s a million other things to occupy our heads. From the team that brought you NordVPN, one of the most reputable VPN services on the market, NordPass will remember your passwords free for 3 additional months when you sign up for a 1-year sub right now using our exclusive promo code nordwfh.



Subscribe for 1 year and save big on a password manager you can trust for a deeper discount than what’s currently on offer. Tired of thinking up secure passwords yourself? NordPass will do that for you, too. Complex passwords don’t have to be such, as it auto-fills even the most nonsensical combination of letters, numbers, and symbols of any capitalization.

Advertisement

Assuming your memory sucks as much as mine, this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Get NordPass free for 3 months while the deal’s still active. Expense it to the company for all I care!

Hey, we’re working from home, right?

Super Mario 3D Land | $15 | Amazon Walmart Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, you’re probably really bored. Social distancing is safe and effective in times like these, but you can stomach only so many rewatches of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones before being inside gets tiring. But, good news! There is probably a 3DS in your house somewhere, whether you or someone else owns it, and Super Mario 3D Land is only $15 at Amazon and Walmart. It’s a darn good Mario game, so it’ll be sure to keep you entertained for a few days.



Advertisement

Doom Eternal (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (PC) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Advertisement

That’s right. The next big shooter of the year is out in two days and it’s already discounted on Amazon and at Walmart to a mere $50. If you were undecided before, take a gander at this hot-as-HELL discount.



Now you don’t have to think twice about whether you should splash out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal ... because you can get both! Decapitate demons and vibe out fishing by the lake. Rack up headshots and pay off loans. All of these fun video game activities are now possible—at least on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Advertisement

(Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)

So get ready to kill a whole lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

Advertisement

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably perused Huckberry’s collection of cool guy stuff but couldn’t pull the trigger. Of course, the best stuff is always more expensive than you’d want but luckily for us, Huckberry’s Clearance Sale has lowered that hurdle quite a bit.



Right now, you can save up to 70% Huckberry goods. I, for one, think this is a great time to do a spring wardrobe refresh, or invest in a couple of things you’d been putting off like a new sheet set, or a pair of new shoes.

Advertisement

This sale ends on Sunday, which gives you some time to browse. But as always, the best stuff always sells out early.

50% Off Select Adidas Slip-Ons Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With summer quickly approaching, Adidas wants to make it cheaper to let your feet breathe. From now through Friday, take 50% off select open toe slip-ons using code SLIDEDEAL, with sandals, split toe, and traditional flip flop styles on avail ranging from $20 to $45 before the discount. There are tons of options and each has a variety of color variants to choose from, so go wild.

20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.



Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Transitional Stretch Chino Pants Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.



Advertisement

Aukey 18W PD USB C Wall Charger with Folding Prongs Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up this Aukey USB-C 18W PD Charger for a low $10. From what I can see it, there are two big reasons to consider moving from your standard wall adapter to this one:



USB-C: Using this specific port-type allows your device to charge a lot faster than possible with a standard USB.

Foldable Prongs: This makes it infinitely more portable and better to travel with.

Advertisement

Just make sure to clip the coupon and use the promo code QVME5V9B at checkout to get the $10 price.

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort Cube | $17 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page



As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



Advertisement

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everything is terrible. But it doesn’t have to be. Not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones it doesn’t. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon code combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAD85, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

Advertisement

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on that new Donald Glover x Ariana Grande collab that absolutely slaps when you ignore everything else that’s going on right now.

These headphones will help you do just that, if for only a fleeting moment:

Advertisement

Refurbished Samsung Tablets Starting at $75 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Woot.com has a full range of quality Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale. If you don’t have much to spend, a $75 Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" will do you well. Need 4G connectivity on the cheap? You can get an 8-inch Galaxy Tab with LTE support on either Verizon ($155) or AT&T ($130). Doodlers and multitaskers might enjoy the 10.1" Galaxy Tab A with an S Pen for just $210. Have a bigger budget? Erase all doubt on performance capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5" AMOLED slate with S Pen, 64GB of storage, and Verizon 4G connectivity for $440.



There are many more options—including multiple color variants—when browsing at Woot’s website, and all of them come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, so head over there and take a look before the window closes after today.

Advertisement

Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Cord-cutters can supplement their subscriptions with free, live television (see: sports) thanks to this $7 Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna. This particular amplified antenna can pick up HD signals from up to 80 miles away.



Better still, these are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It can still to a wall or lay flat on your TV console. Just remember to use code 96MIIJH2 to get the $7 price.

Advertisement

Anker 30W Slim Fast Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Eliminate all the guesswork on which of your billion or so adapters will fast charge your devices by grabbing Anker’s 30W PowerIQ 3.0 charger, which is normally $35, but comes down to just $21 when using coupon code KINJA2614. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of these.



Advertisement

It’s light and compact, so much so it can hide in your front pocket with little fuss. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Apple Lightning fast charging, and USB-C Power Delivery, giving you the flexibility to quickly charge iPhone and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Macbooks, and more. The only problem is you’ll need to supply your own cables, which doesn’t have to add that much more to your total price if you pay close attention to Kinja Deals.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter 9QD4AFL4

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Advertisement

Until March 22, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code 9QD4AFL4 at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

Everlane is giving you a prime opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, with jeans for both men and women being discounted to $50. Some of these pairs cost as much as $85 normally. Everlane has Boot cut, crop, skirt, skinny, and almost everything in between (no bell bottoms, sadly), so find something that fits your style before the savings dry up.

Advertisement

Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Advertisement

Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the tech, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Advertisement

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....