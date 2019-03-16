Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Burrow’s Spring Sale, Uniqlo Blocktech jackets, and L.L.Bean fishing gear lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Pump up the volume on this one-day Marshall deal. Thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, you can blast your favorite songs our of this Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black for just $140 — its lowest price ever. This song will end soon though; the deal only lasts one day.



Nite Ize’s 64" long, reusable, bendable gear tie can wrangle a lot of cables on your desk, and at $10, it’s never been cheaper. Even if that’s overkill for your cords, this thing is big and durable enough to hold together garden hoses, pieces of lumber, and more.



Update: Only two more days to take advantage of these lower prices.

Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN service, thanks in part to having lower prices than most of the competition. Starting on March 18 though, the company is raising its prices for the first time ever, while also doubling its device connection limit from five to ten.



The new prices:

1 month: $9.99 (up from $6.95)

1 year: $71.88 (up from $39.95)

2 years: $83.87 (up from $69.95)

Those are pretty significant price hikes, but the company will allow active customers to continue renewing their account for whatever they were previously paying, meaning this week is a great time to sign up, if you don’t already have a VPN service.

Our readers can enjoy even better prices than the public through the following links:



Don’t be a tool; take advantage of these deals on two Makita tools in Amazon’s Gold Box. Makita’s LED Flood Light is currently on sale for $73, while the Makita Electric Chain Saw is going for $190 — the lowest prices ever for both items. But hurry and stock your toolbox; this deal is only for today.



Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws with promo code TULIP2019 — the more you spend, the more you save(as these things usually go). You can take $75 off purchases of $450+, $150 off purchases of $800+, $225 off purchases of $1,150+, $300 off purchases of $1,500+, $500 off purchases of $2,000+. If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through April 7.

New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off the brand’s entire sale section, which includes cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Just use promo code SAVE20, and snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale ends tomorrow.

Dive hook, line, and sinker into this sale on fishing gear at L.L.Bean. Fisherman can take 20% off everything from waders, shirts, zip-leg pants, fly rods, boots, and more, using promo code CATCH20. So go ahead, take the bait, and shop now before this sale swims off tomorrow.

April showers are on the way; don’t get caught in a storm without the RainScarf — that is, if you opted to forgo an umbrella — on sale for just $16 at Daily Steals with promo code KJSCARF. The average observer might think this swath of fabric is just your average scarf, but actually, it pulls inside out to reveal a water resistant hood and shawl in case bad weather comes your way. The RainScarf comes in in burgundy, grey, or plaid, features two zippered pockets, so your stuff won’t get soaked. Take advantage of this deal now, before it gets washed away.



It’s only March, but you may as well start preparing for April showers now, especially since Uniqlo is marking down a whole bunch of water-repellent Blocktech outerwear. Men’s and women’s Blocktech parkas and coats are as low as $69, with some longer styles marked down to $80 and $90. You’ll be glad you took advantage of this deal the next time you’re caught in a downpour.

Shrill is now a series on Hulu starring Aidy Bryant, but now, you can catch up on the show’s source material for less. Lindy West’s bestseller Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman is on sale for $2 on Kindle.



Soar over to this deal on the LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter Building Kit. For just $12, build your own 190-piece rescue chopper and start saving some LEGO lives.



LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets.

The picture quality of the cheaper B8 models should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

The more expensive C8 model on sale today has an updated processor that can handle HFR and HDR at the same time, while the B8 can only do one at a time.

We’ve seen a lot of deals big TVs, but today’s might be the biggest: MassDrop’s selling an 85" monster from Sony for $2,500.



The headlining feature is, of course, the enormous 4K Ultra HDR10-capable 120Hz panel. It’s offering a 3840 x 2160 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and all the Sony magic to display better texture, contrast and color. Oh, and it has Google smarts built-in.

Of course, $2,500 is a lot of money. Even the fact that this price is $300 less than the next best price doesn’t make that any easier. But if you want a truly premium home theater experience, you’d be hard pressed to find another one of this caliber.

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $17 right now, down from the usual $22.



While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation iPads are still a fantastic tablets by any reasonable measure, and Amazon’s offering a great deal on multiple models.



Today’s Gold Box let’s you choose from 64GB iPad Pros, in the 10.5" option in Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver for $430 and a 12.9" Pro for $560 in Space Gray and Silver.



The main reason to buy these (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

If you redline it over to Amazon today, you can drive away with some stellar deals on popular Anker car accessories from the Gold Box.



For my money, the best deal of the bunch is this $20 car charger, which includes a 30W USB-C port, in addition to a regular USB port. It would be perfect for keeping a laptop or a Nintendo Switch charged up during a long road trip, no bulky power inverter required. There’s also a regular dual-port car charger included in the sale for $14.

Also of note is this Qi-charging phone mount, which supports 7.5W charging speeds for iPhones, and 10W speeds for compatible Android devices. Just note that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger to power it.

This USB battery pack can jump start most cars with the included jumper cables, and it’s small enough to fit your glove box. There will come a day that you’re late for an appointment and your car won’t start, and you’ll be really glad you bought this thing. Bonus: As of the time of this posting, it has an extra $10 clippable coupon available as well.

There are also a couple of dash cams included, but I’d probably get the cheaper of the two since it records 1080p at 60 FPS, while the more expensive one, ironically, only does 30 FPS. Those extra frames can really make a difference when it comes to capturing a license plate.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so don’t let the engine block cool on this deal before you make your selections.

USB-C battery packs are starting to get more powerful, and simultaneously less expensive. This new model from RAVPower includes a 45W port for just $48 (with promo code LKWZQ4C3), whereas most that we’ve seen to date have been limited to 30W.



That means you could charge a Nintendo Switch, a MacBook, or a MacBook Air at full speed, or a 13" MacBook Pro at nearly full speed. And with 20,100mAh onboard, there’s enough juice here for full day away from an outlet.

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder for your forgetful mom this Mother’s Day, you should buy this four-pack with a user-replaceable batteries. Today’s $60 deal on the brand new Tile Mate includes a Bonus Slim unit. Considering that a 4-Pack of Tile Mate’s are $55 on Amazon, this deal makes it so it’s just $5 more for the Slim.

You shouldn’t skimp out on good sheets, an essential component of a good bed, and right now, some of our favorites from Casper are on sale. For a limited time, take 30% off sheet sets in three difference varieties — Airy Linen, Cool Supima, and Weightless Cotton — along with duvets, pillowcase sets, and quilts. It’s a sweet deal that will surely bring forth sweet dreams.



Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $11.



The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

I know it looks dorky, but if you’re ever in a situation where pickpocketing is a serious concern, there’s no better way to store your valuables than a concealed money belt. This one from Zero Grid is made from ripstop nylon, and has enough space for phones, credit cards, and even passports. Plus, you’ll get a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking sleeves to combat more modern forms of theft.



This deal is actually two deals: Clip the $1 coupon, then use promo code 7BPUS7JR at checkout to bring the total price down to $15. That’s a...steal.

Crawling behind your furniture to plug in and unplug your various gadgets day in and day out? That’s so last year. Bring your outlets into 2019 with this $30 TP-Link Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack (with promo code 15KASA), which allows you to enable or disable your outlets with your smartphone, put them on an automated schedule, or control them using Alexa. All that, and they each only occupies one socket. Ah, technology.

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? This thing holds 10 pounds, and is only $5 today with the code MX6AGTXV. Want another one? Pick up the two pack for $10.



New season, new J.Crew. Kick off spring by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 50% off. Use promo code NEWSTYLES to score the savings on shirts, pants, dresses, accessories and more, and ring in spring with scores of new styles.



Warmer weather is on the horizon, so get some new gear and head outside. Right now, REI Outlet is taking $20 off orders of $100 or more, so you can stock up on everything from outerwear, shoes, and backpacks to tents, bikes, and sleeping bags from coveted brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more.



There’s certainly a lot to sift through, so consider a few of our favorite things: The Marmot Minimalist Rain Jacket, Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket, and The North Face Flight RKT Running Shorts are all up for grabs for less. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so shop now and enjoy the great outdoors even more.

Hey, you burgeoning street style star, listen up: These Nike Benassi JDI Slides are on sale at Zappos for $20, and you need them for spring, because in case you missed the memo, slides are cool now. How do I know? Because they’re sold (for more money) at places like ASOS, and they’re sold out at Urban Outfitters — places where all the coolest kids shop. So whether you’re finally hopping on that normcore fashion bandwagon or you just don’t like to tie shoes, buy these slides, dammit. Let your toes breathe.



Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 20% off sale items for men and women. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SALE20 and stock up for a new season.



This weekend, step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 70% off shoes and apparel for men and women with their Warehouse Sale Event. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance, since you only have until Monday to snag the styles that suit you.

Well isn’t this lucky: Bohemian-cool retailer Lucky Brand is offering up a great deal on their stock, just in time for the luckiest holiday, St. Patrick’s Day: Men’s and women’s clothing, including sale, is 40% off thanks to the brand’s Friends & Family event. So take advantage of this blowout to add to your supply of good jeans, vintage-y tees, and plenty of spring styles. Don’t press your luck by waiting too long, though; this sale won’t last long.

Photo: Indochino

Indochino is best known for its custom suits, but they also do build-to-order chinos and shirts, and you can get one of each for just $139 today with promo code KINJA19.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Screenshot: Indochino

If you’ve never bought anythin from Indochino, this isn’t like buying clothes off the rack. You get to customize everything. For the shirts, you can choose your collar style, your interior lining, your length (tucked vs. untucked), and more. For the chinos, you can opt for different style of pleats, different color buttons, and three different hem styles, just for starters. There are tons of colors and patterns available too, both professional and fun, so pick one of each, make your customizations, and use promo code KINJA19 at checkout.

The dreaded process of shopping for lingerie actually isn’t so bad when you hit up Journelle. Their stuff is known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive, and right now, you can shop over 100 nice pieces for 80% off — yes, you read that right — thanks to the brand’s Spring Sample Sale. Discounted bras, undies, PJs, bodysuits, and even swimwear are included in the promotion, plus, for every bra purchased from the deal, Journelle will donate a bra to Free the Girls, the brand’s non-profit partner dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking in developing nations. So shop now, and feel really good about your new underpinnings.

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up 10,000 Amazon Coins for just $61. That’s a big deal, even if you’re more on iOS or Android.

Let me explain: If you have a game, like Hearthstone or a gacha game with in-app purchases, or an account that can be shared across different devices, you can make purchases on the Amazon version of the app with these coins and switch back to iOS or Android. (I’m sure we all have a Fire tablet sitting around somewhere right? They were $20 at one point.)

It’s a little bit of work but if you have those pesky things that keep taking your money, I believe they’re called kids, this is a must.

The Commodore 64 Mini came out late last year, and while it hasn’t flown off the shelves like, say, an N64 Classic (please, Nintendo, please!) might, it’s awfully tempted with today’s $40 deal.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, but crucially, lets you add your own as well, no hacking required.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, today’s $45 deal for PlayStation Plus is about the best you can expect outside of the holiday shopping season. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many you should buy, not whether you should buy it.



If you’re in the market for a solid mid-range gaming headset on a budget, the Logitech G430 is down to $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The G430 works with PS4s and PCs, and its 7.1 surround sound makes a big difference in games like Fortnite and PUBG, because they let you hear which direction people are coming from while you hide in a bathtub.

Klipsch makes some of the best speakers out there, and you can get a pair of powered R-15PM powered monitors today for just $282 with promo code MC93LRPF. Since they’re powered, they don’t require a separate amp, making them a nice middle ground between traditional home theater speakers and a sound bar.



If you want to learn more about them before you buy, CNET has a pretty comprehensive review.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s new Echo Dot is functionally the same as the old one—it’s basically a cheap way to put Alexa in every room—but its speaker is better, and it looks like something you won’t necessarily want to hide behind a plant. Normally $50, Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace is blowing them out for $30 right now.

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $29 today, the best price Amazon’s listed in over a year.

