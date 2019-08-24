Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Burrow’s Labor Day sale, Azul, and a bunch of discounted patio torches lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $16 today after clipping the 5% coupon and adding promo code KJBTS173. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $475 with our exclusive promo code HRSGWVUJ.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up four Hue White bulbs for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. This kit doesn’t include a bridge, so you’ll need to already own one, or own something that can act as one, like an Echo Show or Echo Plus.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t seem to have gotten much attention, but the Fire TV Recast is quietly one of the most interesting gadgets Amazon’s come out with in a long time, and it’s back on sale today for up to $50 off.



This isn’t a streaming dongle that you plug into your TV like the rest of the Fire TV lineup. Instead, you plug any HDTV antenna into the Recast DVR, which in turn streams live and recorded shows to your Fire TV, your Amazon Echo Show, your Fire Tablet, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. That means you could possibly hide your antenna in a closet, instead of keeping it out on display in your living room. Or you could set one up at your parents’ house to stream local news and sports that you can’t get where you live. And unlike some other devices that perform a similar function, the Recast doesn’t have any monthly or annual fees.

Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale, but considering that we’re really only talking about a handful of worthwhile channels here (CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox are the big ones), the cheaper model is probably all you need.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hello, my name is Shep McAllister, and I’m a gadget pack rat. I can’t leave for an overnight trip without, like, 10 different cables, three wall chargers, and two battery packs, of which I will use, at most, two, one, and one, respectively.



If you’re in the same boat as me, you could try to be more mindful and pack like normal human being (lol), or you could get this big gadget organizer bag for just $9 with promo code KDFTJGMK. It can hold tablets up to 9.7", plus over a dozen cables, and a bunch of assorted chargers too.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s just $20 with promo code ANKER192.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

Photo: Huckberry

Waffle weave towels are the best towels. Thin enough that they’ll actually dry out over the course of the day and not be damp when you use them again, but with enough surface area to actually soak up all the water on your body after a shower.



Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally friendly long-staple cotton, and will get softer and softer the longer you use them, and you can get a set for 15% off at Huckberry today.

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $600 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws for Labor Day— the more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:

$50 off $500+ with LDW50



$150 off $1,100+ with LDW150



$250 off $1,500+ with LDW250



$350 off $1,800+ with LDW350



$450 off $2,100+ with LDW450



$600 off $2,600+ with LDW600



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through September 9.

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KJBTS173, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not sure I’ve ever associated leather goods with back to school season, but Amazon would sure like us to. Today only, leather-bound notebooks, leather organizers, leather pencil cases, and leather bags are all on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Just remember that like all Gold box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like to tinker with cars, a good garage jack is worth its weight in gold. As part of Walmart’s Labor Day automotive deals, this Pro-Lift G-737 is marked down to $117. Or, if you want to be <sneers> safe and avoid getting your <sneers again> head crushed by a car...you can get a version from Banner with a pair of jack stands for $202.



Photo: Amazon

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Speaking of large bags of food for cheap, we’ve got deals today on both walnuts and almonds. Dig in!



Screenshot: Amzon

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy your patio or yard while it’s still warm out. But as the sun starts to set earlier, you’ll want to light up your space with these discounted torches and fuel. On sale today only.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why put your guests in a queen sized air mattress when you can put them on a California King? That’s probably bigger than your real mattress! This one has a built-in pump, and it’s cheaper than ever, today only.



Photo: Niklas Rhöse ( ( ( (Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kelty’s Low-Love Seat is one of the only folding camping chairs out there that you can share with someone else. This updated 2019 model normally costs $100, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $75 in a variety of colors. Camping companion not included.



Photo: Amazon

Want a more natural way to smell nice? This deodorant has no aluminum, no parabens, and no sulfates, and you can get three sticks (in three different scents) for $24 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (when you combine it with Subscribe & Save savings).



Photo: REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $15 today. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Drives through your wall and screeches to a halt>



The Fast & Furious 8-movie collection is down to $25 today, the best price ever! That includes all eight films, a dedicated Blu-ray disc full of special features, and even digital copies.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $19 from Amazon. That’s an all-time low price, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.



In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $156 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year on the version with the heavy duty commercial spring design, so place your order before the deal runs dry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the panache of the Dremel brand, but this inexpensive WEN rotary tool is actually one of the top selling rotary tools on Amazon. That’s largely due to its low price tag, but it also has pretty solid reviews, and should be a great help for most home improvement projects for just $18.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $15 for peace of mind.



Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s an $8 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Photo: Walmart

We’re deep in the heart of mini fridge season at the moment, and if you still haven’t picked one up for your back-to-school needs, this $99 model is one of the coolest we’ve seen.



The 3.2 cubic foot fridge from Frigidaire includes storage space for drink cans, a small freezer compartment, a retro style handle, and best of all, a front face that acts as a dry erase board. Now you can warn your roommate not to eat your frozen taquitos right there on the fridge.

Big Blanket Co. Weighted Blanket | Kickstarter

Big Blanket Co. specializes in—wait for it—big blankets. And now, they’re finally coming out with a really big weighted blanket.

Checking in at 120" x 100" and a whopping 30 pounds, this is, without question, the biggest weighted blanket out there. It’s big enough to share on the couch, and even big enough to use as a comforter on a king bed. It also ships with a washable duvet cover so you don’t have to actually wash the weighted blanket insert, which would probably be impossible without commercial-grade equipment.



I will say, as someone that normally uses a smaller, 25 pound blanket, the sheer size of the Big Blanket means the weight is distributed over a larger area, and thus, less heavy-feeling on the body. If you’re used to a 15 pound blanket, the Big Blanket will probably have a similarly cozy and stress-reducing feel, albeit one you can share with a partner. But I do wish the Big Blanket was available with 40 or even 50 pound versions.

The Big Blanket weighted blanket is available now on Kickstarter from $229, in a variety of colors. Shipments are expected in November, right as it starts to get cold out.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can score extra savings on the already-discounted CBD Side Piece bundle with promo code SIDEPIECE.



The Side Piece bundle includes a bottle of the standard gummies, plus a bottle of stronger CBD tincture, which you can add to your drink, drop straight onto your tongue, or incorporate into various foods as you see fit. Purchased separately, these products would set you back $114, but if you use promo code SIDEPIECE and choose the monthly plan (which you can cancel any time), you’ll get them for $69. Nice.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This high quality of Kate Spade’s classic purses make them worth their standard high prices, but if you hurry, today you can snag one iconic style for 63% off its usual cost. Use promo code PERFECT to get the Cameron Street Marybeth, available in four colors (not to mention, it comes with a removable, padded laptop case!), for just $149—down from its usual price of $398. This promotion lasts for just two days, so hurry if you want to have a chance of bagging a deeply discounted handbag.



A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel, so they’re welcoming fall early with a Farewell to Summer Sale. Take 40% to 50% off Lucky’s summer styles for men and women. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, and shoes (all of which you can still wear right now) like it’s your lucky day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code F7J74KMH at checkout to get it for $25.

Image: Forever 21

Summer is almost over, but the deals have just begun at Forever 21. Right now, take up to 80% off summer essentials from the retailer, so you’ll look your best when you step outside to enjoy the nice weather for the next few weeks. These deals will only last for another day though, so shop now and start planning those outfits ASAP.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where select styles are 30% off in an effort to get you ready for fall. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them.



But you don’t worry about that anymore, because now you can get two pairs of Floating Sunglasses from Waves Gear for the price of one when you use the promo code KinjaFSBOGO. These Waves Gear sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic. Just be sure to add two pairs of your choice to your cart before heading to the checkout screen.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 50% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code ONLYU and stock up for a new season now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Photo: Amazon

Do you hate switching your summer wardrobe out for your fall attire because you don’t have enough space? We always buy a ton of crap and wind up with more things than we have space for. You can organize your closet and cut down on clutter with a six-pack of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. Right now, they’re a couple of bucks off at $22 on Amazon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers, like this $14 on-wall cord cover raceway kit.



These look more professional, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. These can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.



In the kit, you’ll find 6x 25" raceways with tape, plus 12 connector pieces, screws and anchors. Got no plans this weekend? Now you do.