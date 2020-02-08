Saturday's Best Deals: L.L. Bean Boots, Car Seat Warmers, Backcountry Fleece, and More

An L.L. Bean Clearance Sale, an Extra 20% Off Fleece and Insulated Jackets, and a Digital Magazines Gold Box lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Aukey Power Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

We’ve all wanted to charge multiple items at once. With this Aukey USB wall charger you can do just that. Armed with a 30W power delivery when only one port is used and about 18W when both are plugged in, it can get all your devices to full power without breaking a sweat. There are also built-in guards to prevent your devices from overheating and overcharging. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone! Just make sure to clip the coupon before you add it to your cart.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s that time of year: tax season. Well, at least for you suckers who don’t wait until the last minute to file. For those lucky enough to get money back from their tax refund, you can either pocket the change and save it (boring) or blow the whole dang thing on a brand-spanking-new TV (very cool).



Two months prior to the day I’m normally rummaging for a TurboTax discount, Hisense has marked down its entire R6 Series Smart TV lineup at Walmart. These range from the inexpensive but low-res 32-inch model to a 75-inch 4K HDR unit with built-in DTS Studio Sound.

Advertisement

All four of these TVs are equipped with the Roku OS, giving you access to a variety of channels (apps) including CBS All Access, which you can stream for three months free of charge if you buy one. So if you’ve been meaning to watch Picard or, uh ... bad Twilight Zone, now you can.

Not one R6 set goes over $700, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts which, according to Hisense, is “a while.” In terms of value, user reviews suggest this series is the “best bang for your buck.” And considering how fast Hisense is growing, the sales really do speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Smart Plug, TV Blacklight Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

You already have a smartphone that controls a ton of your devices. Whether you have a Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you probably have some sort of smart home device. So, why do you have a dumb outlet? Do yourself a favor during this Smart Plug, TV Blacklight Gold Box and get a smart plug, smart switch, or smart TV backlight to improve your home.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only, and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Better Living Products Duo Shower Liquid Dispenser Photo : Amazon

Have you nearly lost a toe because your shampoo bottle decided to fly off the ledge? Same. Save each little piggie so it can head to market. Get a Better Living Duo Shower Liquid Dispenser for $16 on Amazon. You can use it for shampoo, conditioner, body wash, or whatever liquid-based product you use in the shower.



Advertisement

Naipo Car Seat Warmer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Heated seats? Who has the cash for that? You don’t need to spring for that added feature when you can plug in a heated seat warmer. You can get the Naipo Car Seat Warmer for $29 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code FR5DI533 at checkout. It has ventilation, so you won’t have a gross and sweaty back while driving.



Advertisement

Toiletry Bag Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re constantly on-the-go and need something to house all your travel essentials, it might be time to pick up this hangable toiletry bag. It’s only 50% off with the promo code Y2RQFXF8, so you’ll be able to place your deodorant and toothbrush somewhere safe while you’re traveling to your weekend getaway with bae. Not to mention the outside of the case is waterproof, so even if you don’t travel, it’s definitely gym shower compatible. Just make sure to grab ‘em before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Contigo Travel Mug Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Who really enjoys lukewarm coffee or tea? If you’d rather your hot beverages to be ... hot, you should hop on this Contigo travel mug deal. Down to $16 from $23 after a coupon deal, you’ll be able to sip on some warm, coffee goodness for a pick-me-up. Made with a double wall vacuum insulation, it’ll keep hot drinks hot for a total of five hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 12! So make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Eufy Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Sometimes cleaning is a tedious task, so why not make it easier with the Eufy Robot Vacuum? It’s super slim and cleans without making much sound. Not to mention it’s $50 off with the Amazon coupon, bringing the list price down to $170! Even though the frame is thin, it has upgraded suction strength and can easily roll over rugs and carpets on to hardwood or tile. So why not grab one of these before it sells out? It’ll only make your life more fresh and clean.



Advertisement

TACKLIFE Stud Finder Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Looking for a stud? Me too. He must be funny, good with dogs, and I guess, handsome. Oh, sorry. Not looking for that kind of stud? Well, I can still help you. Right now, grab a TACKLIFE Stud Finder while it is 31% off. You can get this for $18 when you use promo code 2ANZP7V3 at check out.

This Stud Finder has a 4-in-1 center finding electronic wall detector finders. It is built with a sound warning and four scan modes for wood stud, metal, live AC wire, and deep detecting.

Advertisement

Physician’s CHOICE Probiotics Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Yogurt is good and all, but it can also suck to eat every day. If you would rather just take a daily probiotic to keep your gut health in check, snag some while they are on sale. This Physician’s CHOICE Probiotics blend has 10 strains of probiotics and is only $16 ob Amazon.



Advertisement

Extra 20% Off Fleece and Insulated Jackets Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Has that dreaded winter weather not hit you yet? It is chilly, but not bitterly cold. It is the kind of weather where you need a coat, but not something too thick. You’re in luck. Right now you can get an extra 20% off select fleece and insulated jackets at Backcountry. Choose from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and more.



Up to 60% Off Clearance Photo : L.L. Bean

Advertisement

Looking to get a new pair of boots that will survive all this rain, snow, and sleet? Snag a pair of Bean Boots (men’s or women’s) while L.L. Bean is having a massive clearance sale. You can get a number of items for up to 60% off, for a limited time only.



Winter Boots Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If those old boots you have are starting to make your feet a bit cold while you trek in the snow, it might be time to replace ‘em with a pair of Sorels. They’re having an extra 10% off sale as well as free shipping with the code SOREL10, so why not stock up. Sorel has a ton of styles, from super-formal to a bit more casual which means they’ll be something for everyone. The sale lasts until 2/19, so make sure you grab a pair before they run out (of your life)!



Shirt Jacket Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Layer like an absolute champ, thanks to this awesome Shirt Jacket sale from Huckberry. With prices starting at just $55, you can choose from a number of different styles from brands such as Flint and Tinder, Grayers, Buffalo Jackson, Bearded Goat, Wellen, and more.

Better still, they’d work very well as a spring/fall jacket so they’re not just for one season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Advertisement

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Advertisement

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Advertisement

Digital Magazines Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Reading a physical copy of a magazine isn’t a thing of the past. Get yourself a copy of Popular Science, Outdoor Life, or more, starting at just $1. Get a print magazine during today’s Digital Magazines Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Your Name Graphic : BagoGames/Flickr

Advertisement

One of the most poignant anime flicks you’ll ever watch, Your Name brought me to tears when I first saw it in theaters circa 2017. I recently rewatched it with my fiancée to catch her up on the Makoto Shinkai catalog before going to see Weathering With You, another excellent film. Now it’s on sale for $5 over at the Microsoft Store, around the same price I paid for a rental.



Your Name is an animated body swap romantic fantasy drama, which may help to explain the tears. It centers around a high school boy named Taki, who abruptly wakes up in a girl’s body literally overnight. The girl, Mitsuha, is tired of living in the country and yearns for a life in Tokyo. Fortunately, Taki, the boy whose body she wakes up in, is native to the city.

Advertisement

Living vicariously through one another, the two become the most unlikely of friends. They even set boundaries, social and physical, by leaving notes on each other’s phones. By the end, it should come as no surprise that Taki and Mitsuha fall in love. Meeting face-to-face, however, turns out to be an onerous task.

When conflict arises, the result is both heart wrenching and gratifying. If you’re looking for an introspective movie night, either to appreciate what you have or move on from what you don’t, Your Name triumphs on both ends. Just don’t forget the tissues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, as well as its cheaper cousin are both down to their lowest prices ever. The Huntsman Elite is down to a low $160, and the regular Huntsman is down to just $90.



Gizmodo says:

If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

Advertisement

So what do you get for the extra $70? Primarily, dedicated media keys and a wrist rest. Otherwise, everything seems pretty similar with these two Opto-Mechanical keyboards.

For me, I’d go with the standard Huntsman for $90. It’s great enough for most gamers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman

Batman, Batman, Batman

Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da

(Funko) Batman! usually sells for around $26, so this is a great time to buy. Better yet, it comes with the Hall of Justice. Pretty sweet, no?

Advertisement

Tech

Home



Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Prepworks Berry Keeper Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Let’s be honest, when you buy produce for the week sometimes you don’t wind up getting to taste those fresh flavors until a couple of days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper that’s down to a low, low $6, you’re essentially saving another $6 and the annoyance of having to throw away squishy strawberries from your fridge you were absolutely planning on using in your smoothies.



The berry container also prevents bruises and has an adjustable vent to regulate air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries were never picked, we love to see it! On top of that, the hard plastic container is dishwasher-safe. So you should definitely get your hands on one of these before they’re all gone, and while you’re at it, grab a $10 lettuce container that’s on sale too!

Advertisement

Tempur-Pedic Neck Pillow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re the kind of person who values good rest above anything else, you should check out this Tempur-Pedic contoured neck pillow that’s only $41, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it! The pillow has a nice, firm feel and is best for back and side sleepers, as it provides just the right amount of support so your neck isn’t super-sore when you wake up. Make sure to grab this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you find that you need time to unwind after a long day? Do yourself a huge favor and get a TaoTronics Mini Essential Oil Diffuser. It is only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA699. You can use this with your favorite essential oils to destress. Or, it can be used to eliminate unwanted pet and smoking odors.

Nail Clipper Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, everyone has nails and those nails must be maintained. With these cheap $6 pair of nail and toenail clippers, you can kiss those jagged edges goodbye. They’re made with stainless steel, so you know they’ll last forever, plus they come in a cute little travel case, which is perfect when you’re on-the-go! Make sure to grab em’ before they’re all gone. Just make sure to click on the coupon before you add it to your cart!



Advertisement

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

As far as single-use kitchen gadgets go, popcorn poppers stands above everything else. Unlike the rest of the garbage out there, popcorn poppers are genuinely useful; they do the job they promise, save you money in the long run, and you’re guaranteed to keep using it (just as long as like popcorn, of course.)

Right now, the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper is down to just $9, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. One neat thing about this 1.5 quart, snack size model: the silicone lid doubles as measuring cup. Neato.

Advertisement

And honestly, I love my stove top, coconut oil and nutritional yeast popcorn—but it’s finicky and it doesn’t always come out just right. This makes it foolproof, and for $9 it’s a discounted investment, especially if you start buying bulk popcorn. (Yo, don’t forget the Flavorcol!)

Advertisement

Tacklife Snowblower Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Tacklife Snowblower thats able to move through almost 800 pounds of snow per minute. That’s a lot of snow, and at $118, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with steel blades that can cut super-deep into ice, as well as a directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 30 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.



Advertisement

BruRkim Car Windshield Cover Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For your typical driver, waking up in the aftermath of a blizzard means scraping your windshield and possibly running late for work. Not only does a cover guarantee protection from nicks and scuffs, it also saves you the trouble of removing the ice and snow.



BruRkim’s windshield cover is just that. Made from 210D denier polyester fabric, the company says it’s practically snow-proof. It’s pretty much one-size-fits-all, too. Measuring 75 x 60 x 37 inches, the cover fits 99% of vehicles on the market right now including sedans, minivans, and SUVs.

Advertisement

As for the installation process, you might be glad to hear it’s so low-tech it’s almost primitive. All you have to do is shove two small wings into the door and voilà! Your car is safe from the horror of cold winter nights. In the summer, the cover can be reversed, its silver backside facing the sun, to safeguard your interior from harmful UV rays.

Though it normally sells for $23, the discount code AMX238F9 will net you an 88% discount on the BruRkim windshield cover, so you only have to foot a $9 bill.

Advertisement

Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants and Jeans Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.

Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the best discount we’ve seen on this particular headset. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $45-60, so this is a terrific buy.

Advertisement

LucidSound Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a pair of long-lasting gaming headphones that’ll get you through even the longest of battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones might be your best bet. At $120, it’s $30 less than it’s usual price



With 20 hours of battery life after a full charge, you’ll be able to coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Plus, the lightweight metal frame (customized with memory foam) and the flexible boom mic will allow you to hear your own voice so your roommate won’t be startled with you yelling at the top of your lungs at the television.

Advertisement

Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it goes bye, bye!

Advertisement

Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

What better way to impress your Valentine than with a seductive new display?



When you’re building, or even buying, a PC, the screen often gets overlooked. Despite its importance in showing off visual effects, enthusiasts tend to flock toward the latest and most expensive graphics cards while skimping on the thing they’re displaying to.

Advertisement

Among the better gaming monitors you can get your hands on right now, the Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS screen with narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, for reduced screen tearing, so long as you have an Nvidia GPU. Its 120Hz refresh rate keeps your games looking smooth, even during the busiest action sequences. Its 2ms response time keeps the latency at bay.

But it’s not all fun and games. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color space caters nicely to digital photography and design work, as does the 3440x1440 resolution. Meanwhile, the AlienFX lighting on the rear side of the display lets you put your creativity to the test, with four customizable lighting zones and full RGB.

Advertisement

All that’s missing is a combustion chamber.

Advertisement

President’s Day Sale Photo : Overstock

Advertisement

If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale



From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Advertisement

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.



The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.

Blazer Closeout Sale WNTR Graphic : Ana Suarez

Advertisement

Blazer Closeout Sale | Starting at $39 | Jachs | Promo Code WNTR



If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices begin at $39 when you use the promo code WNTR. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with a more colorful option.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to get some new workout gear? You can snag some sweet new threads, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is just $150 and the $600 box is $275, with each box containing a combination of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear.



This promotion has been super popular with out readers and it’s available now through 2/12.

Advertisement

Pokemon Sword | $49 | Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $49 | Walmart

Advertisement

It’s back! Right now, Walmart is selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!