Saturday's Best Deals: Jachs Polos, RAVPower Qi Charger, PowerBeats Pro, LG 4K Monitor, and More

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a fast 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its Black Friday Price.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors (99% sRGB,) great viewing angles, and super thin bezels.

Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 128GB Photo : Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air is currently down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says that while it’s a little on the boring side, it’s a solid option for people who want a new Apple laptop, that’s cheaper than the Pro. This 2019 model adds a much better, True Tone display, a faster SSD performance, and an improved, yet still butterfly keyboard.



Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $75 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Right now, you can get the Wakey for $25 off its usual price, no coupon necessary.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

This 65" TV from Samsung offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $900, including 4K UHD resolution, HDR, and internet connectivity. And today, Amazon has it marked down to $600, matching its Black Friday price.



This current deal is about $100 off the regular going rate. So, this may be one of the last, great TV deals available to ship on time for Christmas.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad with QuickCharge Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re in the market for a super fast wireless charger, RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $6 if you use the code XQE9ZN8T. This case-friendly charger can support the fastest-possible 7.5W charging iPhones need, and 10W for Samsung phones.



The best part? This includes the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter in the box.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Tenergy Redigrill for $70. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.



For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.

Simple Modern Drinkware Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to more expensive Hydroflask drinkware? Amazon’s offering big discounts on several Simple Modern drinking vessels in all shapes, sizes and mouth types. Options include an insulated coffee mug, a water bottle, a tumbler, and wine vessels. There’s a few with sports logos, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.



These prices are only good today or until sold out, so pick one up before this sale goes away. Of course there are over a dozen options, and while I have included a few here, you should probably visit the main deal page for all of your options.

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Sueded Cotton Polos Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Jachs makes some of our favorite menswear, and this weekend only, they’re discounting a ton of sueded cotton polos. With the promo code P19, you can upgrade your wardrobe for just $19.



Polo lovers have five colors to choose from, plus a couple of rugby polos for good measure. These typically sell for around $60, so it’s an unbelievably good time to buy.

Chaps Clothing and Shoe Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Thanks to this Gold Box, you can take up to 35% off men’s and women’s shirts, sweaters, socks and more from Chaps. Prices start at a low $8.



Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the deal page to see all of the options.

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Shop Now, Be Done Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Starting today, REI’s Shop Now, Be Done sale can save adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like KEEN, United By Blue, Black Diamond, The North Face, and a whole lot more.



Additionally, you can get a $20 bonus card when you spend $100 or more during the sale. (Free money!) This sale runs until the 16th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Looking to get some new workout gear ahead of making your New Year’s Resolution? You can snag some great workout attire, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is $150 and the $600 box is $275.



Each box will include a combination of the following:



Pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series)

Shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma)

Tees (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity)

Midlayers/Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Gate Jacket)

Both Olivers Mystery Boxes are available now through 12/18 (while supplies last).

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Grey) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $34 for the grey version, which is a dollar off its all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.



Azul Walmart Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Azul is one of our readers’ favorite board games and, right now, you can add it to your own shelf for a low $19 from Amazon and Walmart. This current price matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Everyone on The Inventory loves this game and this would make an awesome gift for someone on your list.



Our deal researcher Corey says:

Azul is easily one of my family’s favorite games. Its simple tile-choosing and placing gameplay is easy to learn, but strategy often changes with each game making it fresh, fun, and challenging. Between our 8-year old, 12-year-old, my wife, and I, no one is a favorite to win any particular game of Azul. And it’s just as fun to play with a group adults as it is with your family.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer, now down to $70. This 3 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.



It’s technically an oven, so it’s also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, or red, before this deal becomes stale.

If you want one that can (air) fry up an entire chicken, there’s a discount on a Dash Chef Series Air Fry Oven, too.

MINGER Fairy String Light Photo : Amazon

Still haven’t gotten Christmas lights for your home? What the hell are you waiting for? Snag a 33-foot-long strand of MINGER Fairy String Lights for only $6 when you use promo code 6YZLHHYR. The LED lights come with a two-way control that you can use with your smartphone. The lights have eight scene modes, can operate on a dimmer and timer, and are even IP67 waterproof.



Advertisement

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $157.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive code KJPRIZM2 at checkout and the on-page coupon to get it for an all-time low $130, and then start prepping your popcorn.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds Photo : Amazon

Do you have a few stockings to stuff this Christmas? Do yourself a favor and get a pair of cheap, but still good, headphones to pop right into that giant red sock. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds are only $10 on Amazon when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA070. These earbuds have a 120mAh battery that streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours, with only 2 hours of charge.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The best iPad for everyone is back down to just $250 at Best Buy and Target. Unless you really need an iPad Pro, the latest generation tablet is the perfect machine for all the iPad things you want. This model packs a 10.2-inch display, first-gen Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector capabilities for better accessories, and 3GB of RAM.



$249 for 32GB is an awesome price for the 32GB model, and $330 on the 128GB model, which gives you a bit more storage wiggle room, is also a terrific deal. If you missed the Black Friday sale, this is a good time to buy. If this is a prospective gift for someone, make sure to order soon so it’ll arrive by Christmas.

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and top many people’s wish lists for the holidays.



Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 is probably the best we’ll see this year. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but, if you’re lucky, you’ll have them on time for the holidays.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Zippo Hand Warmer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do gloves just not cut it for keeping your hands warm during the winter? Get yourself a Zippo Hand Warmer for $11 and your hands will never be cold again. Zippo designed this hand warmer so it is sleek enough to fit into any pocket, big or small.



Just know, this hand warmer needs to be filled with fluid and lit in order to work properly. The fluid is sold separately.

Puffer Jacket Blowout Photo : Jachs

In need of a new coat before the cold weather sets in? Do yourself a favor and shop Jachs’s Puffer Jacket Blowout. You can get a puffer jacket (or vest) starting at only $38 with promo code PFR at checkout. Jachs has a bunch of neutral jacket colors, like navy and olive, and some more adventurous shades, like neon yellow and red.

Running low on concealer? Grab some Shape Tape Concealer while Tarte is hosting a Last Chance Sale. Right now, when you spend $60, you’ll get 25% off your order, plus three free minis. The minis are actually a good deal as well, as you’ll get a lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Just use promo code MYGIFT at checkout to snag 25% off and those freebies!



Advertisement

Didn’t get a jersey for your favorite player during Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Fanatics currently has an up to 65% off sitewide sale (though the overall savings are more around 20-30% off). To get your discount, just use promo code TWINKLE at checkout.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ( Silver Black Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are just $40 right. Usually selling for about $60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:

The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014. I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

If you’re traveling this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Pick yours up before these inevitably goes away.

Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.



This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Advertisement

Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, Best Buy is discounting their latest 2-camera system by $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular 1080p wire-free system.



These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This is a limited time offer on this newly released product. So act fast.

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black Grey Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black and Grey bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 3QIWC4PF at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.



Large Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light Photo : Amazon

Does your dog not give a shit if it is dark and cold outside? Do they still want to go for a walk anyhow? Yeah, same here. My dog would go for a walk in the middle of a blizzard at 2 AM if I let him. That obviously isn’t safe, but if you need a good harness for a nighttime walk, one of our readers’ favorite harness brands has a new product. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light is currently only $8 on Amazon.



The LED battery can be illuminated for 10 hours, per a 2-hour charge. The harness available for $8 in a size large, which fits a chest girth of 27” - 32”. We’ve written about the original Rabbutgoo in the past, as it has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and is one of the top-rated models.

KYOKU Daimyo Series 8" Chef Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really likes the Daimyo steel chef’s knife. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at.



Here’s what some guy named Shep thought:

The Kyoku Daimyo is built around gold-standard Japanese VG10 steel core (though it is assembled in China), which should hold an edge a little longer than the Mac’s slightly softer proprietary steel. On the flipside, that means it’s a bit more prone to chipping if you throw it in the dishwasher (please don’t do this) or use a hard cutting board, though you’re unlikely to damage it on a good, soft butcher block. The most striking thing about the steel, though, is just how gorgeous it is. Polished to a mirror finish, you can see every gorgeous ripple, like a Valerian Steel sword from Game of Thrones. It’s stunning.

They were also a hit with our readers, so Kyoku is dropping the price once again to a low $70 if you use the coupon on the page and the promo code KYOKUU42.

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, it is time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Beauty Insiders can get $15 off any order of $75 or more, while VIB members can save $20, and Rogue members can save $25.



Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). This promotion is valid to all Sephora Beauty Insiders from now through December 17.

Advertisement

The craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but holiday savings are still here. J. Crew Factory is stacking up their savings, so you can shop for everyone on your list. Right now, almost everything is 50% off, plus clearance is an extra 50% off and you can get 20% off your order when you use promo code FAST. Some items are excluded from this sale.



Advertisement

Looking to get a new pair of boots that will survive all this rain, snow, and sleet? Snag a pair of Bean Boots (men’s or women’s) while L.L. Bean is having a 20% off sale. The discount applies to your entire cart, even sale items, when you use promo code GIFT20 at checkout.



Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link (2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $20. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.



KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to just $60 at Amazon. This 28oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $80, so this is a great time to buy.



For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 14 servings.

Advertisement

Everyone has raved about weighted blankets all year. If you haven’t gotten one yet, now is your chance. And you can get one for the entire family! Weighted Idea has a variety of blankets on sale, you can get a blanket for adults for as cheap as $38 right now.



You can get a floral pattern, 15-pound 48"x 78" weighted blanket for $43 when you clip the $10 coupon. A 20-pound bamboo cooled weighted blanket is only $74 when you clip the $35 coupon.

If you’ve been on the market for some children’s weighted blankets, you can get a 10-pound, 41" x 60" pale blue blanket for only $36. The pink animal print blanket of the same weight and size is $35. If you want to ease your children into a weighted blanket, 10 pounds could be too heavy. You can opt for a 5-pound blanket, this white fox pattern is only $30.

You can sort through all of Weighted Idea’s blankets to see the various patterns and colors that they have on sale.

The Claw Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up the smallest multi-tool in the world, The Claw for just $15. Whether you want to crack open a cold one with the boys, tighten a screw, or shred through an Amazon package, this bad boy is pound-for-pound one of the most useful products ever.. Weighing in at a measly 0.0044lbs, this titanium claw will disappear into your keychain until you need it. And right now, you can pick it up for a measly $15, down from its usual $30.



Advertisement

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.

Looking for a classy and functional gift? Right now, you can take 15% off Aged & Ore’s entire line of products with the promo code CHEERS15-HL96LW. Whether you want to invest in a travel decanter or one of their hand-blown cocktail glasses, this is an awesome time to buy. These products rarely go on sale.



Advertisement

Have you ever grabbed something out of your closet and only realized it wasn’t the color you thought it was when you got to work? Stop fumbling through your dark closet (or other light-lacking spaces in your home) when you get the LED Closet Motion Sensor Light. You can snag this for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code 36AJGFO7.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.



This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.