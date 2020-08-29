Saturday's Best Deals: JACHS NY Henleys, Power Generators, Kids-Sized Mask Packs, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A bundle of masks for kids, $15 bluetooth earbuds, an always useful generator, God of War for under $15, and more are Saturday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: 25% off (Just About) Everything | Keen Footwear

Shoes! Oh my god, shoes ... Where do I begin? Keen Footwear is kicking off its Labor Day sale with an offer extending to “just about” everything. Get 25% off men’s highland sneakers, kids’ hybrids, back-to-campus styles, and more. From K-12 to postgrad, no matter what level of education you’re trying to pursue, Keen will spare your feet the pain of doing such on inferior insoles. And if you want to be that person, you can always wear Newport sandals AS LONG AS you’re not also wearing socks. Please and thank you.



If you’re going for a bold hippie look, ladies, the Elsa IV sneakers are bound to be a source of envy on the cheap, now $68. Gents, keep it classy and thereby classic, with the lowkey sporty $98 highland sneak. And for the kids, you can’t go wrong with blue on black, or even pink on blue. The children’s Terradora II is waterproof and perfect for hiking. Keep up with mom and dad, or pass by them in stride with a $53 shoe your kid will absolutely crush it with.

B’PODS+ Wireless Charging Earbuds with Charging Case Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Trying to get together some stocking stuffers early this year? Looking for some wireless earbuds and REALLY don’t want to pay a lot? Just got money burning a hole in your pocket? SideDeal has some wireless earbuds on sale for just $15, and honestly, I don’t see you finding a better price. You better hurry, though—this price is only available today, or until they sell out. So just grab a pair now and worry about what you’re going to do with them later.



LG 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

OLED panels are revered for their impeccable contrast and deep black levels, but you’ll usually pay a significant premium when you’re talking about a sizable OLED 4K Smart TV.



Luckily, LG’s 55” OLED55CXPUA 4K HDR Smart TV keeps creeping down in price, and now you can get it for $1,497 from Amazon today. That’s about $200 less than we saw it just a few days ago, and $500+ down from the original list price. Better yet, LG is throwing in its Tone Free wireless earbuds if you order by August 30 (check the promo details on Amazon).

This gorgeous 4K set packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp image, and the webOS-based interface already has streaming video apps built-in, along with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice commands. It’s also primed for gaming, thanks to FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

It’s a worthy investment if you want a truly premium picture, and it’s hard to argue with free AirPods-like Bluetooth earbuds as a bonus!

Anker Wireless Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking to charge your phone and Apple Watch, check out this Anker Wireless Charging Station. It’s only $20 and will simultaneously charge your watch and phone all at the same time. It’s also compatible with Android phones so you’re honestly good to go. Grab it before it’s gone!



PNY CS900 960GB SATA III SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ready to feel old? 2016 was 100 years ago. Or so it seems. Back then, a SATA solid-state drive (SSD) was coveted as high-speed and cutting-edge. For 120GB of storage, you might have spent almost $100. Now the SATA SSD live in the shadow of NVMe, it’s much more nimble and more expensive Gen Z influencer nephew. As such, SATAs are WAY cheaper than they were before the last presidential election, as evidenced by this SATA III drive from PNY, which boasts 960GB of storage—almost 1TB!—for just under $86. To put that into perspective, you can install Flight Simulator on this bad boy six times over and still have room to spare. Not sure why you would do that, but you can!



Seeing as this particular model was $105 back in June, now is the time to snatch up this deal while supplies are still in stock. You never know when you’ll need more space on your PC, and no one wants to boot up their games and projects at the snaillike pace of a traditional spinning hard drive. Personally, I haven’t used an HDD since pre-2015, and I never want to go back.

Labor Day Doorbuster Sale Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re returning to work or school, everyone needs a computer to get their assignments done. This holds especially true in 2020, where most of us are stuck working from home, and some organizations are unable or unwilling to provide those essential productivity tools free of charge. Among the next best things is Lenovo’s Labor Day Doorbuster Sale, in which some of the company’s finest desktops and laptops are assimilated and marked down up to 65%.



Because Lenovo is known for providing hardware to educational facilities and enterprise customers, you’ll feel right at home with a $950 ThinkPad X1 Carbon (down from $2,629; promo code HOTNANODEAL) under your fingers. To maximize your savings, however, I’d pick up the ThinkCentre M90n, a mini PC comparable to the Mac mini, albeit modular. But while a Mac mini would set you back $799, the ThinkCentre is almost half the price—for a limited time only—at $449. Talk about savings! Tablets are still cool though, right? Because if you’re willing to spend a bit more, the Nvidia-clad Yoga C940 doubles as a touchscreen slate for $1,290, saving you 24% with the promo code KICKOFFSALE2020.

No matter your computing preference, this sale has everything you need to snap back to reality (oop, there goes gravity!) and start crunching numbers or writing essays, or simply playing Fortnite again while no one’s looking. You can’t put a price on procrastination, and these bargains will help you slack off on the cheap.

AuKing 1080p Mini Projector 93VXYFN2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 30% on a 1080p mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 93VXYFN2 at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing 1080p mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years of consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Monday 8/30. So you only have the weekend to think it over. Otherwise, an impulse buy never hurt anyone.

Boltune Wireless Headphones KJKJ245P + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. They’re only $29 with the promo code KJKJ245P and have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Best Buy has on sale for $29 ($11 off) today.



This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

This deal was originally published on 6/18/2020 and updated with new information on 8/27/2020.

You know what you need in your life? More buttons. Always more buttons. Razer is having a sale on Amazon for a variety of their products, and that includes the Pro Gaming Keypad. The keypad has 32 extra programmable keys, so that you can have all your macros and emotes ready to go. Awesome! The black keypad is $80, while the white keypad is a bit more expensive at $90.



This console generation is winding down (although we still can’t pre-order the new ones... what’s up with that?), so now is the time to pick up some of the most popular PS4 titles for cheap and catch up on what you missed. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War is only $14 right now, and if you haven’t given the soft reboot of the series a try, now’s the perfect chance. Still as vicious as ever but having a more meaningful story about fatherhood, God of War was well-received critically, so now you can experience it yourself for a really good price.



Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

To all my gaming friends, the Razer Mamba gaming mouse is 60% off. At $54, it’s a decent deal for seven programmable buttons and mechanical switches, not to mention 50 hours of battery life. It also has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. I’m not a gamer at all and really don’t know what that means, but it sounds like a good thing. Don’t listen to me anymore, the price is right, so why not buy?



Buy One Enesco Product, Get One 40% Off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping and with the postal service in a bit of upheaval, they are already saying to plan ahead for international shipping. So if you’ve got family overseas like me it’s time to get shopping. For your fandom family, Entertainment Eart is here for you. Until Monday it’s buy one, get one 40% off all Enesco Products. And there’s about 700 to pick from.



Enesco covers a variety of fandoms so you’re sure to find something for your friends, family, and even yourself. Disney, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, DC, Harry Potter, Pusheen, and more in a variety of styles. Cute cookie jars, marvelous mugs, festive decorations there’s truly something for everyone. But where Enesco really shines is their figures.

Turn your page to 349 and add Professor Snape to your bewitching collection. A striking present for the Slytherins in your life. The Severus Snape statue is made of resin and calcium carbonate. The Potions Master sternly stands over twelve inches tall.



Are cute beagles more your thing? Well, this one is out of this world. I fele like this adorable Snoppy statute services Peanuts fans and NASA nerds. One small price for you, one giant leap towards making a Snoppy lover’s day. Designed by the legendary Jim Shore, this polyresin pup stands just over five inches tall.

Let’s be honest it’s Harley’s world we’re just living in it. Poised with her favorite weapon, the oversized mallet, she’s still pretty dang cute. Couture de Force Harleen is decked out in her signature colors and the detail is a devilish as her grin. She’s just over seven inches tall and is made of resin and stone powder.

This deal runs until September 1 and free shipping on orders over $79.

I don’t know about you, but I’m itching for a new racing game and neither Gran Turismo 7 nor Forza Motorsport 8 can come soon enough. And after the countless hours I’ve invested into Forza Horizon 4 (free on Xbox Game Pass), it’s just not scratching that itch anymore. Enter Project Cars 3 for PS4 and Xbox One. While the simulation approach is admittedly a massive departure from my own tastes (more into arcade-y racing games like the aforementioned FH4 and Burnout Paradise personally), I can always appreciate when a developer handles the genre well. Plus, the pretty graphics offset my concerns when it comes to gameplay. After all, I am nothing if not bad at video games.



Nevertheless, I’m still tempted to pick up Project Cars 3, especially considering it’s $10 off on Amazon right now, making your pre-checkout subtotal just $50 compared to the $60 it was just yesterday. Snap it up before that price jumps back to MSRP. Not into racing games? In that case, I’m not sure why you’re reading this, but Wasteland 3 also comes out this week, a turn-based RPG in which you play as a desert range in Arizona. That sounds cool too, and it’s also marked down $10 as of this writing, on PS4 and Xbox One.

Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO sets have seemingly become more popular than ever during the pandemic, which makes total sense—but these great LEGO Architecture sets haven’t seen many sales in recent months.



Luckily, Amazon has a solid bargain on the New York City skyline set right now, slashing 19% off the list price. This 598-piece build includes a tiny Statue of Liberty alongside the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Chrysler Building, and the Flatiron Building, all done to scale. And when you’re done, you get a great little display piece for your desk or shelf.

Feeling ambitious? You might also consider the much, much larger LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set, which lets you build a 17-inch-tall recreation of the iconic statue with 1,685 pieces. It’s $22 off right now at Amazon.

And if you’re looking for other great LEGO deals, we’ve been rounding them up with weekly updates to point you towards the latest and greatest sets and sales.

DC Collectibles Harley Quinn by John Timms Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With both a Batman and Suicide Squad trailer dropping this week the world is aflutter with DC talk and speculation. I’m personally very happy with Harley Quinn’s look in the version of the flick and it looks to be a lot of fun. Let’s be real, that’s what we expect from that film and it can’t be worse than the first one, right? Bring those two worlds together with this absolutely adorable Harley statue donning the Bat’s famous mask and save $7 today.



I’m a big fan of her more classic red, white, and black outfits probably because I was a huge fan of the animated series as a kid. I guess I just expect a level of playfulness and whimsy from her in all her instantly. This devious little statue shows Dr. Quinzel with Batman’s cowl, cape, and utility belt. Let your imagination work out how she might have come to possess these. The detail on Harleen is exquisite as she stan a confident seven inches tall. She was designed by John Timms and sculpted by Paul Harding. Each one is individually numbered in the line and is the perfect gift for fans of quirky Quinn.

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

Champion 2000-Watt Ultralight Inverter Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s hurricane season, and apparently this year hurricanes go where they damn well please. While maybe you’re not shocked about 2020 being 2020 at this point, it’s a good idea to prepare for emergencies regardless. If you’re even vaguely in an area that might get hit by a hurricane or other bad weather, grabbing a generator is a worthwhile investment. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely an investment—even on sale, the Champion Inverter Generator is $429—but if you’re worried about losing power for an extended period of time, a generator can keep the essential appliances running and the cell phones charged in order to make power outages just a little less stressful. The Prime shipping is a nice bonus, too. It’s not two-day shipping, but it’ll get to you relatively quickly.



And if you happen to not need it for an emergency, well... you can keep everything you need to powered on your next camping trip. A generator’s just a pretty nice item to have around!

Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished) Graphic : Jordan McMahon

When you were spending most of your day at the office, you probably didn’t have much time at the end of the day to notice all that dust piling up around your apartment. With most of us staying at home, there’s been plenty of time to sweat the small stuff when it comes to cleaning. Still, dusting is one of the least enjoyable parts of cleaning, so why not ease up the process? A good air purifier will do a good job of collecting a decent chunk of the dust you’d otherwise spend your Saturdays wiping off. Dyson’s TP02 air purifier isn’t a bad option, and it’s down $200 for a refurbished model on Newegg. Don’t get your hopes up, you’ll still have to clean up some dust, but it won’t be as painstaking a process once the Dyson’s all set up.

10% off Your Order COMFORT! Image : Casper

Advertisement

Being back with my parents for quarantine since March, I’ve really come to miss my bed back in California. Compared to the cookie-cutter guest bedroom mattress I’ve been sleeping in, my actual bed feels like sleeping on a cloud. Sure, it’s old and probably needs to be replaced after traveling with me across multiple states, but getting a new mattress is expensive.



A good discount code can help, though. So if you’re in the market for a new mattress, whether it’s to give yourself a better night’s sleep, or help your guests feel a little more at home, Casper’s mattresses get sent straight to your home so you don’t have to worry about venturing out during a pandemic, and you’ll be able to try it out without worrying about being stuck with it. Best of all? Using the promo code COMFORT! you can get 10% off your order, bringing a queen-sized original mattress down to just under $990.

Oaskys Cooling Mattress Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you run hot when you sleep at night, you should consider grabbing this popping deal on Oaskys cooling mattress pad. At only $43, it’s about 52% off its original list price. This price reflects a king mattress, which means it’s even cheaper if you have a smaller bed. We love to see it. Grab it while it’s hot!



Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Tacklife T6 800A peak jump starter, you’re not only guaranteeing a lifeline when there’s no one around to give you a jump, but you’re also bagging a 18,000mAh charger for all your devices, including the smartphone in your pocket. By clipping the coupon onsite and entering the promo code 7QWE5DCO at checkout, you can store this compact accessory in its included carrying case, plop it in your truck bed, and be on your way in no time at all. Get your car, SUV, motorcycle, or van back up to speed in the blink of an eye for just $45 today.

It’s back-to-school season, but you need to have a few more items on your list when shopping for supplies this year. Grab a pack of kids masks from MQ Direct 25% off when you use the code KINJAKIDS at checkout. You can grab 50 or 200, and give your child extra protection this school year. Because that’s just 2020 for you. They have pandas on them, so they’re pretty cute at least.



Men’s Henleys Photo : JACHS NY

JACHS NY’s massive Labor Day Sale is underway, where you can save 87% on practically anything in the store. It’s an awesome sale, but it can be overwhelming to figure out what to pick. Well, let’s make that easier—how about some Henleys? You can stock up on your Henley wardrobe during a part of this sale, with select styles being just $19. No code needed this time!



I’m personally eyeing these Sueded Hooded Henleys, which look properly lightweight for Autumn weather and easy to layer if you live in a cold climate. They’re only $29! There are fleece-lined ones for just a few dollars more, at $35, in case you need that extra warmth.

Astroflex Wakeflex Image : Huckberry

Maybe you’re one of those people who doesn’t realize their shoes need replaced until things have gotten really bad, or maybe you just like having a wide array of shoes to match any outfit you choose. Either way, a good deal on a solid pair will spare your wallet while still filling out your wardrobe. If your closet’s lacking a good pair of leather shoes, consider Astroflex’s Wakeflex, which are down to $115 at Huckberry right now, and you can pick from three different colors to fit your preference.



Youdgee Muscle Massage Gun Image : Andrew Hayward

Muscle pain can strike when you least expect it, whether or not you’ve really been exerting yourself. But even if you’re normally willing to pay up for a professional massage, you might not be comfortable doing so right now given the ongoing pandemic.



Luckily, percussive massage guns provide an affordable way to bring targeted relief to your aching muscles within the privacy of your own home. Right now, you can snag this Youdgee massage gun for just $69 at Amazon, a 47% savings off the normal list price.

It has six force settings ranging up to 3500RPM to help ease your muscles and relieve pain, plus four different head attachments to help you target various muscles. The rechargeable internal battery is said to last for 4-6 hours of usage, and while there are loads of similar massage guns all over Amazon, this one has a 4.8-star customer rating with 250+ reviews.

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, and with the code KINJASHIP, you’ll get free shipping so you can throw out that $17 shipping fee for the 20- or 50-pack! If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160.



Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks is certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. They’re also FDA Appendix A approved masks. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them! Like I say at the end of all these mask posts, let’s not politicize a virus, please. Be safe.

Scott Pilgrim Color Collection Box Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Have you seen Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? It’s excellent and currently on Netflix, if you haven’t watched it, and the cult fave recently marked its 10th anniversary. The film was closely modeled after Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved black-and-white graphic novel series, which is arguably even richer and funnier than the vibrant film it inspired.



Well, that original graphic novel series was colorized and turned into pricey hardcovers, but now has been condensed into a trio of color paperbacks—all of which you can snag right now in a complete set for 42% off the list price. This 1,212-page set brings together the full saga of Pilgrim as he battles Ramona Flowers’ evil exes, with the entire quest packed with hilarious dialogue, gaming references, and even some feels along the way.

The complete color set is $53 right now from Amazon, but if you’d rather save some cash and stick to the original source material, the full six-book black-and-white set is just $37 (that’s 49% off).

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $80 off at Amazon. The $119 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The price seems to steadily be dropping so who knows—it might be lower by the time you read this. Or it might be sold out! So don’t delay locking in a good price for this massive collection.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/24/2020.

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!



There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film 4K Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

Take an Extra 50% off Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Celebrate making it through another week with a killer new outfit or accessory. Anthropologie just added a ton of new items and styles to their sale section and then decided to mark it all down by 50%. There are over 1,700 pieces in the discount section, so even though it’s vast the deal is so good sizes are going quick.



One of Anthropologie’s best-selling sandals are now just $35 in this sale. THey’re fan favorited among Anthro devotes. Spend the last few fun in the sun days in these feminine and comfy Matiko Eliza Toe-Loop Sandals.

Now pair those with this vibrant mustard retro-inspired cotton skirt. The Briony Mini Skirt ($35) is top-rated and will even look fetching in fall with a pair of tights. It’s very Jessica Day.

This company really does accessories like no other. I’ve personally bought five cowboy hats from them. Splurge on a riveting rancher. The Van Palma Lea is now just $85 which 67% off is original price. Add this to a simple outfit of black jeans and a tee for that perfect pop of color.

The sale runs until August 30 and there’s free shipping on orders over $50.

Tenuto Wearable Vibrator RELAX20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A few male commenters have mentioned we tend to be a little heavy on the lady side of pleasure items, and you are correct. So when a good deal for a dude-stimulator comes along we take note. As I’ve mentioned I’m a fan of sex tech and the Tenuto Wearable Vibrator is all that and more. Take 20% off with the code RELAX20 and pay just $136.



Smart vibrators are the way of the future and MysteryVibe wants everyone to have a good time. The Tenuto is operated with their app to send vibes right to your boy bits and you or your partner can control it. This wearable vibrator will stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your significant other. The Tenuto helps increase blood flow for longer and harder playtime. There are 16 levels of intensity and six motors to hit all those fun spots. With the app you can try the pre-set vibes, create your own, or save your fave. Look, it’s fun to play by yourself sometimes but with a friend it can be so much more invigorating.

Free shipping on orders over $40 and deal runs until September 9.

3-Pack: Double Layer Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It never hurts to have more masks, I’ve found that I’m tossing an extra one in my bag when I go out because you never know. Plus it’s nice to have options for a little flair too. This 3-Pack of Double Layer Masks are just $15 and totally reusable.



These have soft breathable cotton on the inside and polyester on the outside. The masks come in a variety of patterns ( I personally like the snacks one pictured above) to fit your fashion sensibilities and tastes. Adults will find four different packs to pick from and if you’ve got little ones, kids have three options. The earloops are adjustable to fit your level of comfort and to fit snuggly. These are reusable so you can toss them right in the wash and have three means you can rotate through so you always have a clean one. Please, wash and clean your masks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Up to 87% Off Everything Image : JACHS NY

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

Party Pack Bundle KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Love it or hate it CBD is here to stay. The legal cannabis extract is widely recognized as a treatment for joint pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. And unlike THC, there’s no psychoactive component, meaning it doesn’t get you “high” per sé, it just helps you chill out. And these days, who couldn’t use a little chill time? Personally, I take Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil every night before bed, mixing it—along with 2% milk and a little butter to help it dissolve—into my tea as a chemical relaxant.



Their gummies are similarly effective, containing vitamins D3 and B12 as well as 10mg of CBD per gummy. Unicorn Jerky, on the other hand, tastes like less severe Sour Straws, and are also 10mg, albeit without the added vitamin benefit. YOLO Shots, on the other hand, are meant to be taken during the day, as they combine CBD and caffeine, giving you the energy and clarity you’ll need to either finish up assignments or get ripped at the gym. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA25 (automatically applied at checkout), you can take an extra 25% off the Sunday Scaries Party Pack bundle, which features all three—gummies, jerky, and shots.

Advertisement

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/21/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/28/2020.

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/24/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 8/27/2020.



Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a handsfree phone call maker. Expect about sixty-five hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quicky with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

Advertisement

Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in love with playing music out loud and in the open, I’d like to suggest the Sony SRS-XB12 portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s only $40 at Best Buy, which is $20 off the original list price. You can play up to 16 hours on one charge, and the bass WILL be booming. I don’t know what you’re waiting for, hop on this deal now.



AirPods Pro Graphic : Gabe Carey

As The Inventory’s resident data boi, I’ve got hard evidence AirPods Pro are one of the most sought-out items on Kinja Deals. Everyone with an iPhone wants ‘em but no one wants to pay full price. Completely understandable given the Apple’s suggested retail price for the active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds is $249. Since late July, however, they’ve been listed for $235 on Amazon. Before they jump back up again, now’s your chance to grab a set for yourself at a 12% discount. Hell, I might even jump on this deal myself.



Though I’ve been happily rocking the Bose SoundSport Frees since before penning this outdoor running guide in which I first recommended them, I’ve wanted to make the switch to AirPods Pro for a while now. Despite my apprehension due to the shoddy fit and sound quality of the original AirPods, Apple’s latest ‘Pro’ variant seems like a big step up. In addition to the H1 chip I find most enticing (who doesn’t want seamless, AKA not Bluetooth, pairing?), the advertised sweat- and water-resistance sounds like a blessing as an avid runner. Plus, three different tapered silicone tips might finally bring an end to the increasingly vexing “falling out of your ears” problem.

Togglable active noise cancelation rounds out the AirPods Pro as a top contender for your, now reduced, dollar spend.