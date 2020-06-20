Saturday's Best Deals: Instant Pot Duo Plus, Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical, AirPods Pro, Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors, and More

Image : Andrew Hayward

An Instant Pot Duo Plus, Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical, Apple AirPods Pro, Bounty Hunter metal detectors, Apple Watch Series 5, and the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System with a free Amazon Echo Dot lead Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.



To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Verizon, complete with a wireless charging case.



It’s 2020 and you deserve to have stellar Wi-Fi. Problem is, if you’re still rocking an old single-point router, your wireless connection may not stretch far enough away to consistently reach every corner of your home.



That’s where a mesh network comes in handy. Rather than have a single router to try and handle the whole home, a mesh network splits the task across multiple smaller nodes that you distribute around your place. That way, you’re never too far away from Wi-Fi. And if you haven’t changed your router in a few years, then the upgrade could be hugely noticeable.

Today only, Amazon is slicing $50 off the regular price of Eero’s well-reviewed 3-piece mesh Wi-Fi setup. And on top of that, you’ll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot—a $50 value—bundled alongside. That’s a total savings of $100, and the Echo Dot can be used to interact with the Wi-Fi network, such as turning off access to certain devices with a single voice command.

Two Years of VPN Service for $42 Image : ZenMate VPN

If working from home finally pushed you to consider investing in a virtual private network (VPN), have we got a deal for you. ZenMate VPN is currently offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive bargain: two years of speedy, private VPN service for $42 upfront, which breaks down to just $1.75 per month.

That’s an 82% savings over the month-to-month price, ensuring that you’re covered until this time in 2020. ZenMate VPN routes your connection through an external server to keep you secure and private, plus it can help you access blocked or region-locked content. ZenMate VPN has servers in 74 countries, puts no cap on your bandwidth usage, and keeps no logs of your activity. Don’t wait to get up and running on a VPN!

Anker USB-C Charger KINJAKSS45 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Anker 65W 4-Port charger is down to $36 with the exclusive promo code KINJAKSS45. You’ll be able to charge four devices at once, and the charger itself is thin and can plug into any traditional socket. I don’t think your phone or tablet will be dead ever again. Grab it before it’s gone!



Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $65. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.



The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

Apple Watch Series 5 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only models are $100 off today—no matter which version you pick—so whether you need a 40mm or larger 44mm face; a Space Gray, Gold, or Silver aluminum finish, you’ll be pleased with the savings.



In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

If you’re still in the market for a tablet and you’ve concluded that iPad is the only one that matters, the 10.2" version of the latest model with 32GB of storage is down to $330 at Amazon. You can find the same deal at Best Buy. That’s a little light for storage with today’s monstrous apps and games, but if you want a big iPad without the big price tag, this is the ticket.



Grab it for the kids, yourself, or anyone else who can find use for an interactive second screen. This deal is available for the Gold, Space Gray, and Silver color variants.

If you’ve decided to continue your studies online in today’s world of home-bound productivity, Comcast wants to woo you to Xfinity with a $150 Visa gift card, plus a free six month subscription of Amazon Music (new accounts only) thrown on top.



All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as you select an eligible package and stick with it for at least 90 days. You’ll also get a $50 gift card if you bring your own phone to a plan that includes Xfinity Mobile.

The deal is on through July 1, 2020, so get to it.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/27/20 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/17/2020.

Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Our wrists weren’t built to be plopped on top of a keyboard for eight to ten hours every day, yet we tread on. Without giving your wrists a bit of care and the right support, though, you’re bound to end up with at least a bit of strain eventually. A good routine of stretches will go a long way in keeping your wrists and hands feeling good, but having some gear for extra assistance is a good idea, too. If you need a wrist rest to help get used to not resting them directly on your laptop or keyboard, Rosewill has one on Newegg right now for just $8. It won’t solve your RSI troubles, and it isn’t the best means of prevention, but it can come in handy for days when you’re already feeling a little too strained.



Brown Leather AirPod Case KINJA67 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I tried grabbing a pair of AirPods on sale last January, but they just didn’t seem to work for me. I recently decided to give them another shot, and it’s been pretty great! They’re perfect for catching up on podcasts while you waltz through your chores, or giving you some tunes while you’re on your evening walk to get some fresh air. The tricky part is how easily they, and especially the case, can get scuffed up.



A decent decal will give your case some protection from scratches, but you’ll want a more solid case if you’re looking to keep the original shell in good condition. Nomad’s accessories add a nice touch of character to your tech gear, and the company’s leather AirPods case will give your case a bit more grip plus a lot more protection. Right now, they’re giving Kinja readers $20 off their leather AirPods case, which comes in either a Brown, Black, or Natural finish, bringing them down to just $10. Just use the code KINJA67 at checkout, and your pods will be resting safely in no time.

TrackR Pixel 3-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re as hopeless as I am when it comes to keeping up with stuff, the TrackR Pixel may be for you, and at $9 for three at SideDeal today, it makes no sense not to snag some. Stick them on your key chain or in a wallet, or anywhere else you can fit these, which should be a diverse selection given how small they are.



These Bluetooth tags feature two-way ringing, so you can find your stuff by locating it via the smartphone app, or find your smartphone by tapping the button on one of the tags. Did we mention you get free battery replacements? They’re available in three distinct color combination:

Aqua | Purple| Pink

Red | White | Blue

Black | White | Gray

Hurry on to SideDeal before they’re all claimed.

Echo Dot w/ Clock Image : Amazon

Meet the Echo Dot with Clock. It’s just like an Echo Dot, but it has a clock. Problem is, it was more expensive than a regular Dot, and now it’s not. With $25 off, you’ll save a lot. Add one to your home and meet the immensely helpful Alexa bot.



Sadly for you lot, I’ll be here all day.

Powerbeats Pro Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro headphones are down to $200, which are 20% off the original list price. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual headphones. I don’t know how long this deal will last, so grab em’ before they’re gone!



Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Right now at Verizon, you can score a pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for just $200, a $150 discount over MSRP. These will turn heads with a bold black design with red accents.



With new drivers and a much more balanced sound signature, these headphones helped reverse years of disappointment in many audio buffs who had written the brand off forever. They’ll last 22 hours on a single charge. They also feature adaptive noise canceling, which monitors the ambiance on the fly to make real-time adjustments in any environment.

Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $28 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. They’re 30% off their original list price and has sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.



Pre-Order FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 Image : EA Sports

It’s no surprise that there’s another FIFA soccer game coming this year, but FIFA 21 has a load of extra hype around it given that it will be the first series entry to release on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

That’s likely to be nearer to the end of the year, however. FIFA 21 will first release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 9—and if you buy either version, you’ll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version on the same family of systems without paying another cent. You can even transfer your progress between versions.

In short: if you buy FIFA 21 on PS4, you’ll also get it on PS5 when that version comes out. If you buy it on Xbox One, you’ll also have it on Xbox Series X later on. That should take a lot of the apprehension out of fans’ annual upgrade this fall, as you don’t have to wait until you snag one of those surely-pricey new consoles to get your next footie fix.

Pre-order FIFA 21 on PS4, Xbox One, or even Nintendo Switch via Amazon below.

At just $8, I command you to pass on that McMuffin meal this morning to pick up Kingdom Hearts III, which is discounted for Xbox One at Amazon and for PS4 at Best Buy. Even at its now-standard $20, this game is hard to pass on if you’re even remotely interested in continuing the increasingly convoluted story. If you’re like me and you’re only in it for the gameplay and Disney charm at this point, $8 is the perfect “fooling around” price.



I can’t be the only one who’s wanted to take a swig from those imulsion pools. Gears 5 on Xbox One is really good, and if you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, there’s no excuse not to with the game dropping to $10 at Amazon. You’ll get a fun campaign, diverse multiplayer modes, and some fun cooperative horde action.



Advertisement

Of course, all of that pales in comparison to the fact that Dave Freakin’ Batista is in the game. You haven’t truly killed a locust until you’ve Batista Bombed his face off.

If you’re an Animal Crossing fan, you’ve probably been looking forward to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide. This book from Future Press is practically an encyclopedia for the game, but it was delayed for a while (no doubt because of COVID), and then eventually sold out. However, the guide has been back in stock for at least a month, and it’s already discounted to $21!



Unfortunately, it’s not expected to ship until mid-late July at the earliest, but if you’re patient, order now and use that extra $9 in your pocket to stock up on fresh turnips.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot : Namco Bandai

If you’ve been dying to kick Vegeta’s ass as much as I want to, today is a pretty good day to pick up Dragon Ball FighterZ. The physical copy on Nintendo Switch is only $20, a rarity for this 2D brawler.



FighterZ has emerged as a top fighting game in the pro scene after years of the franchise suffering from rushed cash grabs. There are actual skill mechanics now, though newbies can still button mash their way to a win every now and then. Get started now, and you might be able to beat Sonic Fox at next year’s EVO (if he decides not to go Super Saiyan on you with the snap of a finger).

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $50 off the regular price as today’s Amazon Deal of the Day. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Advertisement

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

It’s tough to make time to exercise during a busy workday, and the pandemic doesn’t help on that front, what with blurring the lines between home and work time and closing fitness centers.



How about multitasking, then? That’s what the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical enables, and it’s $100 off the list price today only at Amazon. This purportedly “whisper-quiet” device sits beneath your desk or table, letting you burn some calories without neglecting your work. It’s a potentially great way to boost your energy throughout the day, plus you can track your progress on the Cubii smartphone app.

It’s down to $249 today in both Noir and Chrome, and Amazon customers give it a strong 4.4 stars.

Kyoku Daimyo Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUDWK) Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series. Made of Japanese Damascus steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.



Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Daimyo steak knives to your arsenal for just $99, which is $29 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KYOKUDWK at checkout to secure the savings.

20% off Your First Subscription Order KINJA20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

From the company that brought you the Litter-Robot 3 Connect I reviewed last week and the catnip-infused foam wash I reviewed back in March emerges a relatively new subscription service for clay clumping kitty litter. As an exclusive treat to Kinja Deals readers, Litterbox.com is offering up a 20% discount on your first order using the promo code KINJA20. The “catch” is that you have to subscribe to at least the every-4-week plan, as the code isn’t valid for individual one-off orders.



Never again will you be forced to suffer from the putrid smells of a befouled litter box—or Litter-Robot, if that’s your jam. While I’ve not used this particular brand of litter myself, I have tested the $499 Litter-Robot 3 Connect extensively, and at the very least I think you should, too. In fact, this litter is made to pair with the Litter-Robot and vice versa, even if they don’t necessarily have to be purchased in conjunction. Here’s an excerpt from my review, in case you refuse to click links without a sneak preview first:

Listen, pops will understand. You wanted his brand new orange-as-hell cordless drill by Black & Decker to get there in time for father’s day, and you’re worried he might remove you from the will if you show up empty-handed. Unfortunately, this one looks like it isn’t shipping until Monday in most places. Just tell him it was 50% off at Amazon ($49), which is just too good to pass up. Especially considering it comes with 30 screwdriving bits and nut drivers, it’ll be well worth the delayed satisfaction.

Advertisement

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $25, the Cuisineart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!



Food Storage Containers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are your counters a hot mess? What about your pantry? You can easily organize your kitchen easily with the help of these food storage containers. They’re $31 for a pack of seven when you clip the coupon, and they’re about 40% off the original list price! They’re clear containers so you can actually see what is in them, as well as labels just in case you look and you still don’t recognize what the hell you’re looking at.



Stemless Wine Glasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for wine glasses to enjoy a glass of white while catching up on your shows, I have the perfect set. For $14, you can get your hands on four stemless wine glasses. They’re dishwasher-safe and don’t have a stem! Which means there’s less of a chance for you to break them. Grab them before they’re gone.



NuWave 36011 3-Qt. Air Fryer Photo : NuWave

Advertisement

Air fryers are all the rage right now, and it isn’t hard to see why. With a good one, you can make fries, steak, fish, pork, and poultry including—you guessed it—chickie nuggs. As I divulged in my tell-all fridge exposé earlier this year, y’all know how much I love those golden-brown breaded chicken breast chunks, and I love ‘em even more when I don’t have to pre-heat the oven just to eat a couple dozen in one sitting.



While it didn’t make the cut in our reader-sourced roundup of the best air fryers, the NuWave 36011 3-quart fryer is marked down 40% on Amazon. It’s got a digital LED for controlling the temperature, adjustable in 5-degree increments ranging from 100-400 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can also customize the wattage output, toggling between 600, 900, and 1,300 watts, and select custom presets like frozen fries, fish, and nuggets depending on your meal.

Zulay Milk Frother Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free Anti-Fog Coating With Any $100+ Order FREEFOG Gif : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

Aside from correcting your vision, prescription glasses have many practical benefits—such as protecting your eyes from finger pokes (intentional or otherwise). On the downside, glasses get dirty, smudged with fingerprints, and very foggy at times.



GlassesUSA can help on that last front, at least. When you place a new glasses order for $100 or more and use the Kinja Deals exclusive code FREEFOG, you’ll get free anti-fog lens coating! That’s especially handy right now for those of us suffering through foggy lenses while wearing a mask, so if you need new glasses, hit the link and take advantage of this offer.

Up to 63% Off Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors and Accessories Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You know that one person at the beach? The one searching for buried treasure? Now you can be that awesome thanks to Amazon’s sale on Bounty Hunter metal detectors and accessories.

The biggest bargain of the bunch is the Bounty Hunter QSI Quick Silver Metal Detector, which is 63% off the regular price at $73. But there’s also the more premium LSTAR Land Star Metal Detector for $175 (56% off), or the kid-friendly BHJS Junior Metal Detector for $37 (56% off).

In this time of social distancing, searching for hidden metal is a pretty compelling solo activity, whether at the beach or elsewhere. Get started on the cheap, today only!

25% off Danner Boots Image : Danner

Advertisement

It’s great to tune out the noise and dread of the daily news cycle by heading out and hitting the trails. To do so, you’ll need a good pair of hiking boots to keep your feet secure and stop you from slipping. For a simple, sleek hi-top boot, you could grab the Mountain Pass boots for $90 off. If you’re more into the low-cut look, the Caprine boots are just at home in the city as they are up in the mountains. If neither of those are a fit, there’s plenty of other options, and they’re all 25% off at Huckberry right now.



Men’s Health Month Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

June is Men’s Health Month and Ella Paradis didn’t want it to slink off without giving our readers a killer deal for you or the special dude in your life. This bundle has a value of $117 but you can get all this for just $40.

This could be an extra Father’s Day gift if you have an extremely open relationship with your pop. This bundle has a dual entry stroker (street name: pocket kitty) that has textured insides giving the operator a close to real feel. There’s a c-ring (street name: rooster collar) to extend pleasure whether with someone or flying solo. And a travel size lube is included because you never know, it’s just good to be prepared.

Free shipping on this item or if you spend over $49.

All Work No Play Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ella Paradis is experiencing fulfillment delays for some products. If you have any issues, make sure to contact their customer service page for any help.



If you’ve been itching to get off, take a gander at the All Work No Play bundle at Ella Paradis. It’s only $59 and comes with two masturbation sleeves as well as a couple’s vibrator, which means you can pleasure yourself and someone else all at the same time. How kinky. Grab this bundle before it is gone.

20% off Sitewide Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Kiehl’s has been an amazing provider of beauty products since 1851. Starting today they are giving their loyal customers 20% off their entire order. This is a sitewide deal so just pop the code SUMMER in at checkout.



This sale includes a number of the NYC company’s best selling items. I’ve had many travel size tubes of the ultimate strength hand salve ($13) which comes in handy in the winter when skin gets a little dry. The Ultra Facial Cream ($26) is one of the best twenty-four-hour moisturizers that’s lightweight, works well with all skin times, and you only need a smidge of for it to work its magic. And for a night time booster, the Midnight Recovery Face Oil ($40) is the key to a refreshing look and rested skin. There’s plenty of great savings to be had

Free shipping on orders over $50 and the code is good until June 24.

Incase Diamond Wire Icon Backpack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today at SideDeal, you can strap an Incase Diamond Wire ICON to your back for $69, whereas they’re usually going for around $200 retail these days. Featuring a leather and nylon construction, the backpack has three different zippered compartments to hold your laptops, books, and more.



Dear Dad CBD Bundle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your dad has reversed his indoctrination from Boomer School and doesn’t see evil in cannabis, Sunday Scaries has the perfect CBD father’s day bundle. Before you buy, promise me something: you’ll scream YOLO at the top of your lungs at 4A.M before throwing one of those three energy shots right into his beer belly.



After all, dad’s going to be cooking on his own day (because he’s the BBQ master and he has no choice), and that’ll be the perfect way to test their effectiveness. Also in the bundle are relaxing gummies and brain focus oils to enhance his morning routine, which is perfect for counteracting the Bart Simpson treatment you’re about to get.

Normally $123, you can get all five of these for just $59, and shipping is free if your order goes in by June 20.

Up to 50% off Summer Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stuart Weitzman is one of those designers you wait to have a sale like this. The initial reaction is to be surprised by the cost even with the prices slashed 50%. So yes, expensive but these are from the same designer Beyoncé loves. And is Beyoncé ever wrong?



The classic Gabby flat is on sale for 40%-50% off depending on what color you choose and flats go with everything. Lots of comfy sandals for summer are deeply discounted. Are you in need of a new crossbody or shoulder bag? There are few for half off in this sale and this Collette one will blend in nicely with anything you already own.

This sale runs for the rest of June and new styles will be added tomorrow. There’s free shipping on all orders.

Stuhrling Classic Aviator Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Watches are one of those accessories that can instantly elevate a look or tie one together. SideDeal has this beautiful Aviator 3916 to soar you into the danger zone. It’s marked down 83% and is currently $69. Nice.



It comes in three styles: Silver-Black, Silver-Brown, or Black-Green. It’s got luminous hands and index markers so it’s easy to spot the time in low light. The strap is real leather and the caseback (41mm) is stainless steel. It’s water-resistant if you’re the adventurous athletic kind. Which this Aviator definitely gives off the vibes of a too cool outdoorsy type, especially in the black/green color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

25% off Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush KINJA25 Photo : Colgate

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new, high-tech way to get your teeth clean and keep them clean, consider the Colgate E1 Smart Electric Toothbrush. It’s 25% off with the exclusive code KINJA25, which brings the price down to $75. The toothbrush is registered into an app that gives you 3D mouth mapping as well as real-time coaching to get all the plaque off your teeth every morning. Not to mention, information about each time you brush automatically gets registered through Bluetooth and can be shared in the Apple Health app, so you’ll know if you skipped a day (ew). Grab it and ger brushing!



20% off Satisfyer Pro 2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 20% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

Dad Jokes Ribbon Pin Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

Mountains are like dads, they’re hill areas. I apologize for this dad joke, it’s not a winner but your father probably is. Time to honor him and all his attempts at making you giggle over the years with the Best Dad Jokes pin.



If you’ve got a pop with a pep for pranks pin him with prestige. If your father deserves a blue ribbon in buffoonery dub him a winner. This little but well-meaning pin from VivianMetheny gives dear old dad all the praise for puns. But hey, it’s his day so laugh along and treat a one of a kind jokester with a one of a kind gift.

Ships for $4 from Texas.

Over 80 Styles of Women’s Shoes Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keds are both timeless and comfy. I’ve personally worn through two pairs I got in one of these sales last year. Normally the shoes are $60 a pop so if you do grab two pairs it’s a great two for one deal. This sale is while supplies last so what here is here and then gone forever so grab these $25 kicks today.



There are traditional lace-ups that are discounted as well as a few sandals for summer. I’m also a big fan of the slip-on shoes which there are quite a few left. There are even a pair of tie-dye sneakers to stay on trend for 2020.

The sale runs until July 1 and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Non-Medical Face Masks (3-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At MorningSave today, you can buy three two-layer face masks for $19 in various colors. I’m partial to the black and red ones. These are non-medical, so there’s absolutely no guarantee on their effectiveness against viral toxins. But if you just need a cloth mask to go about your day, these look good, they’re made of 100% cotton, and they’re machine washable.

First Aid Kit (298-Piece) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 75% off Summer Sale Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are 680 products discounted up to 75% now in SkinStore’s massive summer sale. The brands and items run vast so you’re sure to find just what you need for fun in the sun or to carry you into fall.



If you were one of the many to dye your hair in quarantine and are still doing so without professional assistance a good color shampoo should be in your routine. This Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo from Redken ($17) gives your locks a little more longevity and you’ll get 50% off. Anytime you see Sunday Riley on sale take note. If you suffer from oily/combo skin like I do this Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner ($44) is a treasure and it’s $10 off. The cleansing fluid balances your skin out while cutting grime and oil in your pores. Kevyn Aucoin’s Molten Lip Gloss ($18) is in my rotation of favorites. I usually put on the cyber opal (clear/white) before I head out on a run just to give my lips a little moisture and protection. There are plenty of sunscreens, shaving creams, and lotions in this sale too, just give yourself time to poke around for what you need.

Advertisement

Buy Two, Get One Free Entertainment Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Feeling bored? Visit Amazon’s three-fer page on entertainment, where you can buy two select video games, movies, books, or music downloads.to get a third for free. Well, technically, it’s anything in this massive list of things, including a Baby Yoda Funko doll that seems so out of place among the field, but now you have no choice but to make that your freebie.



