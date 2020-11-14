Saturday's Best Deals: Insignia 32" Fire TV, Tacklife Jump Starters and Tire Inflators, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Macy's Cookware, GoWise Air Fryer, N95 Masks, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

An Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV and a sale on Macy’s cookware lead Saturday’s best deals.

You can purchase a 32-inch Insignia Fire HD tv for a cool $100 right now at Amazon. At this size, it may not be quite big enough for your living room set up, but this seems like an ideal fit for a kitchen or maybe a bedroom. It’s nice to have a small TV in the kitchen for watching while you clean or cook, and even more so if you like to follow recipes with a visual aid.



I have a Fire TV myself, and while I could stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other services through my PlayStation 4, it is really convenient to have everything ready to run straight from my TV and saves on energy, as well (better to have one device running than two, right?).

This is the lowest this television has been priced at as far as I can tell, so grab this deal while it’s still available!

Otterbox Defender for iPhone Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you ordered an iPhone 12 Mini or 12 Pro Max last week, there’s a good chance it’ll be out for delivery today. Hopefully you already snagged a good case to keep your precious cargo safe, but if not, there’s no need to fret. Otterbox’s Defender case, which offers plenty of protection, is down to $20 at Target, saving you $40. The sale only goes through tomorrow, though, so act quick.



Fair warning: the case is bulky, but not as bulky as you’re probably thinking. I have the 12 Mini case in front of me, and it’s still pretty easy to fit in my hand without much fussing.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s no secret I love Marshall. They have consistently made quality products across all of their lines. My favorite headphones, earbuds, and speaker are from them. This portable speaker falls in line with all the others and today Best Buy has it for 20% off.

It looks like both the black and indigo color options are on sale. The Kilburn II pairs easy with your phone and will give you up to twenty hours of listening enjoyment off of a single charge. It’s been my experience that these don’t take overwhelmingly long to charge either. You can get two hours of playtime on just a twenty-minute charge. The range is decent and you should be able to still have a smooth connection even at thirty feet away. The sturdy strap lets you take it anywhere and will look sharp both inside and out.

There’s free shipping on this item.

Today, Aukey’s 21W USB-C car charger is only $9 when using coupon code VVF2B9UZ. With a USB-A port added, you can charge two devices at once, and the throughput is enough to charge more demanding devices like the iPad or Nintendo Switch at their fastest speeds, though you may only achieve that using one port at a time.

If you’re regularly charging two or more devices at once, consider picking up this 36W metallic upgrade. You’ll lose the USB-C hookup for a second USB-A port, but they support simultaneous quick charging at 18W each.

So you’re ready to grab a smart speaker, but not sure which route to go. You’ve got plenty of options, but right now Amazon has a two-pack of Sonos One speakers, which offers support for both Google Assistant and Alexa to suit all your needs, and can easily be paired up with all your other Sonos gear for better sound. At $380 even with a discount, it’s not cheap, but if you’ve got the money, you won’t be sweating it while you blast your favorite albums.

Lenovo Tab M8 Image : Lenovo

The iPad is nice, but even with the latest generations starting at much more approachable prices, it’s still kind of expensive. If you’re in the under-hundred club for a tablet budget, try the Lenovo Tab M8. Only $59 at Walmart (normally $90), the tablet ships with Android 9 Pie, but an Android 10 upgrade is just around the corner.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $180. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail and have been as low as $200 in recent weeks. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Roku Premiere Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $29 ($13 off) today.1

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

Polk Audio LSI M 702 f/x Surround Speakers Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Over at Crutchfield, we’re seeing the lowest price ever on a pair of Polk speakers that can deliver surround audio. Just $300 (they’re usually $500 and the previous best price was $350), these floor-standing models support wall mounting with a smart rear design to deliver the best sound no matter your preferred setup. They’re no spring chickens for size, but that’s also what contributes to the powerful sound reviewers say they push.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to its all-time low price of $1,897 for the 65" model or $3,497 for the 77" size at Buy Dig. The CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibitoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $30 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use exclusive promo code KINJADJS8, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

Advertisement

AirPods Pro Image : Adam Clark Estes/Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect. While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted 22% on Amazon.



Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $250 MSRP. At $194, however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Between the pandemic and the election season, it has been a stressful fall for all of us. Why not kick back with a new game to escape for an hour or two (or 50) in your off-time this week?



You can grab digital, Xbox One versions of both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War right now for 10% off at Eneba by using codes VALHALLAXBOX and COLDWARXBOX at checkout, respectively (obvs).

Advertisement

While it only amounts to about $6 off each, you can’t get much lower than that on two brand-spanking-new games (both came out just earlier this week). Treat yourself!

Switch Games Starting at $35 Screenshot : Nintendo

Best Buy is unloading Switch games for as little as $35 today, which is a hair lower than we usually see the company’s games dip. Down at that mark are Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, that last one stealing hours of my own life, I’ll attest.

Advertisement

You’ll also find great titles at just $5 more, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Razer is dropping its Black Friday deals early, and you’ll want to give them a serious look-see if you’re in need of peripheral upgrades. You’ll find that the BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard is down to $85, its lowest ever and 50% off MSRP. It features green switches—which are tactile and clicky—plus RGB lighting, USB passthrough, and a volume knob, something I’ll always award bonus points.

If you need a mouse to pair it with, several of those are up for grabs, too. You can go with the relatively simple Razer Viper, the light-as-feathers wired mouse with Chroma RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons, and a 16K optical sensor, now down to $40.

For the same price, however, you could also pick up the Razer Basilisk X. This low-latency gaming mouse has fewer programmable buttons (six) and ditches RGB, but brings the same 16K DPI sensor and an added Bluetooth option if you don’t want to lug the HyperSpeed wireless adapter around.

Then there’s this thing. That number pad squished onto the side may be unsightly at first, but mice like the Razer Naga Trinity (down to $70) are perfect for MMOs and any other games that need a lot of dedicated key bindings or macros. But actually, this one has interchangeable side button plates, giving you as few or as many buttons as you desire (two, seven, or twelve) for any given task.

Buy One Plush Get One For $1 Hugs Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

From now until Monday grab two plushes from the Disney store in an almost two for one sale. There are well over 50 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay and then the next plush you select will just be $1. Use the code HUGS at checkout and see the savings in your cart.

I’m loving the design on WALL•E so I have to recommend him. I wish some of the Star Wars items were included in this sale but maybe when we get closer to the actual holiday Disney will have a good sale on those too. But there are lots of very cute characters to choose from so you’re sure to make a little one or a Disney fan of any age very happy.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

While, unlike the Xbox One and PS4 versions, BioShock: The Collection is unfortunately locked to 30fps on Nintendo Switch, I can say firsthand it looks pretty great running on my Switch Lite. For a limited time, it’s also $25 on Amazon and at Walmart, almost as low a price as its console equivalents. Complete with BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite and the DLC for all three, you’re effectively paying about $8 for the “definitive” BioShock experience. Explore Rapture and Columbia like you’ve never seen them before—on a handheld, on the go.



For those still looking to scratch that BioShock Vita itch Ken Levine promised all those years ago, now’s your chance to play pretend. Whatever your thoughts on the series, you can’t deny the creative direction, art style, and presentation translates perfectly to the Switch, even if playing a shooter using the system’s admittedly shallow right and left triggers is a bit awkward at first, and using the tiny thumbsticks to navigate the series’ immersive settings doesn’t mesh well with my slowly eroding finger joints. That said, cop one of these bad boys and hook up a pair of your best Bluetooth headphones and you’re in for a real treat. Sound design doesn’t get much better than BioShock.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $40, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Amazon has the deal with a $10 standard discount and a $10 coupon stacked on top. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

Advertisement

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Advertisement

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some essential cookware items are priced down right now at Macy’s to only $20, and you can get them for just $8 apiece after sending off mail-in rebates.



First up, with Thanksgiving only 11 days away, you know you’re going to need this Tools of the Trade nonstick roaster and rack for your turkey.

For any day of the year, this Sedona 7.5-quart covered wok seems like the perfect tool for cooking up stir-frys and other large dishes. You really can’t beat $8 for one like this (just don’t forget to send off the rebate form).

The same goes for this Sedona stainless steel 8-quart casserole stockpot.

Advertisement

You can get this 3-piece frying pan set or this stainless steel stockpot for only $8 as well.

To get your $12 back on these essential kitchen items in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, fill out the rebate form and send it off within 30 days to:

MACY’S REBATES

OFFER #_ _-_ _ _ _ _

PO BOX 540006

El Paso, TX 88554-0006

This deal appears to only be running through Sunday (Nov. 15), so don’t hold out! Besides, you’ll want these in time for Thanksgiving meal prep, right?

Meh has a deal on an air fryer oven that can do it all today. For just $79 ($103 at Amazon) you can air fry as well as dehydrate and rotisserie foods in this 11.6-quart device from GoWise.



The GoWISE air fryer oven with its rotisserie function seems like a great appliance to have on hand for Thanksgiving, which is coming up very soon. I know I personally would rather have a rotisserie chicken over turkey any day, but this would also be a great way to prepare some sides and save on valuable oven space.

Advertisement

This deal is only good for today, so don’t hold out if you want an air fryer oven for your kitchen.

There are certain items that can bring you peace of mind on the road— and lucky for you there are some great deals on some of these essential items that can help you feel prepared in a Tacklife holiday deal on Amazon today.



Of course, you know a car jump starter is the kind of thing that increases infinitely in value as soon as you need it. Maybe the best deal of the Tacklife Amazon Gold Box/Holiday Dash limited-time deal today is the TACKLIFE 2000A peak car jump starter for 43% off, bringing it down to $63. There are several other options for jump starters on a fantastic discount though if this is not quite a fit for your budget or automobile.

Advertisement

With the winter coming, I find that I need to inflate my tires more often in the cold weather months and I’d like to be prepared. This TACKLIFE X1 handheld tire inflator is both rechargeable and cordless, and can make this more frequent obligation happen more conveniently (and sanitarily) than using a gas station’s air pump. Plus, it’s only $35 today because of the special holiday deal. There are some even cheaper options as well. This TACKLIFE ACP1B 12V DC digital tire inflator is 51% off today ($24).

Advertisement

As I said, these deals are good for today only, so get them while you can!

Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on Bella small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.



In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet. However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife KYOKU63K + Clip Coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This six-inch utility knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $65 with the promo code KYOKU63K with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.



Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 96-Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!) so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get 96 individually wrapped tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Steelcase Gesture Chair Image : Steelcase

Advertisement

Let’s get this out of the way first: Steelcase chairs are anything but cheap. That said, this particular model was nominated and voted one of the best heavy duty office chairs money can buy—and at the time it cost $965. That was in June, and the price hasn’t budged much until now. Now you can get the Steelcase Gesture for $825 which, while still expensive, is $211 off the list price. Take a seat and you’ll find it’s worth the big bucks, according to The Inventory reader Mikemil, who said when nominating the chair, it “supports 400 pounds, and with a [12-year] warranty it’ll last longer than your overstrained heart.” That’s an endorsement if I’ve seen one.



Shop around a bit and you’ll find only the Graphite model is available for this price, so if you were in the market for a wacky-colored seat to place your bum in, here’s not the place. Colorways aside, the Gesture’s real draw is the advanced synchro-tilt function, which lets you lean back in a 2.8:1 ratio. However, you don’t have to worry about inadvertently leaning back if you don’t want to. Variable backstop means you can lock the backrest in position without tilting your head back like you’re in a dentist’s office. On top of that, the 78-pound chair is big and sturdy, plenty capable of holding someone up to 400 pounds in weight.

Maintain your posture and stop using your dining room chair as a home office chair and shell out the extra cash you saved not commuting over the past few months for the real deal. Please, please preserve your posture and spare your spine the discomfort (and, eventually, displacement) for 20% less today.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With everything going on right now, you may want to invest in a good air purifier. You’re in luck—eBay has a refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan for 51% off. You’ll get a dash of cool air while filtering out allergens and pollutants as small as .3 microns, which apparently is pretty damn small. This is a deal I’d get on if you can afford it. Whatcha waiting for?



Gooloo 800A Car Jump Starter ER2VZIBE + Clip coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 800A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $50. Compared to the $80-$90 price tag on a lot of the 1500A models (the 800A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of smaller wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $30 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code ER2VZIBE at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue, lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.



Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.

40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $42, and a 20-pack for $82! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics with a novel coronavirus!



Advertisement

15% Off N95 Cup Respirator Masks KINJASAVE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

N95MaskCo is offering an exclusive 15% off offer to all Kinja deal seekers right now on its N95 respirator cup mask collection using promo code KINJASAVE.



You can grab a 20-pack of these NIOSH-approved masks for $152 after applying the code or a 40-pack for $297. You can get a pack of 100 for $679 if you really want to stock up.

These masks feature a cup design for a tight but comfortable fit around your face, and are CDC-approved. You can check it out for yourself right here, where you will see manufacturer Xiantao Zhongyi listed next to approval #84A-787 for this model, the ZYB-11.

In my personal opinion, these are still a little pricey even after the discount— but I suppose it is nice to be sure that you are getting the real deal with these masks, each of which N95MaskCo says blocks “at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles.” Be sure to check out another Kinja exclusive deal that’s still running on MQDirect today which sees even lower prices on N95 masks, while still available.

Advertisement

ModCloth is starting their Black Friday deals today. For the rest of the month grab 30% off anything on the site and dig throw their throwback wears. You’ll also receive an extra 40% off of anything in the sale section. That discount is cutting original prices to 80% in some cases. Revamp your winter looks and save a nice chunk. No codes needed.

A great cardigan is key in the fall and winter. And a brilliant pop of color can really make it stand out. I’m all about fashion and function and that’s what this is. This long cardigan is made of cozy and warm polyester and comes in a gorgeous rich gold color. It’s only $18 in this deal.

A cute retro skirt in an autumn jewel tone is key. It’s effortlessly chic and can blend in with your current wardrobe. Add black tights and boots for a solid winter look. This cute A-line mini skirt is made of crepe fabric, has pockets, and looks straight from the 70s. This will be a groovy addition to your closet for just $24.

A solid pair of heeled boots are the perfect touch to any ensemble. These black boots go with anything and are a little bit vintage and a little bit witchy. Just because the supernatural season has passed doesn’t mean you can’t integrate those spooky vibes into any outfit. And the chunky heel is only 3 inches so no fear if you’re worried, these are comfy and stable. The Spoonful of Sugar boots are just $48 in this sale.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

TaoTronics Massage Gun RELIEVE

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a Taotronics massage gun. Down to $72 with promo code RELIEVE, you’ll have six gun attachments and twenty-speed modes to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.