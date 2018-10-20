Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nest smart home products, a fast wireless charger, and our readers’ favorite Wi-Fi routers lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon’s marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? This thing holds 10 pounds, and is only $7 today.

Photo: Amazon

Bias lights can reduce eyestrain and improve your TV’s perceived black levels when watching at night, and you can install this set from Vansky for just $10 right now with promo code RMPV32OF. Our readers have bought a ton of these things.



Bestsellers: Vansky Bias Lights Antec’s HDTV bias light was the first such product to hit it big on Kinja Deals, but it obviously… Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your car is the best place to install a Qi charger, and this TaoTronics Qi mount holds your phone in front of an air vent for a clean look and great visibility. It’s only a 5W charger, so for long road trips when you’re running the GPS, you still may want to plug in, but for quick jaunts around town, it’s an easy way to get a little extra juice. Get it for $15 with promo code 8TINH7OB.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $21 today with promo code ANKERCUB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Setting up a surround sound system can seem daunting, but this Yamaha box set includes everything you need (except speaker wire) for $350, an all-time low. That gets you a 5.1 channel receiver with 4K passthrough, five individual speakers, and a 100W subwoofer.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $10 model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $23 today with promo code B8PP478D, a 30% discount from its usual $33.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, MassDrop is offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



Advertisement

The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,800, and the 65" to $2,500 (select the 65" option at checkout). We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one isn’t framed in glass, and it uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the E8. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The black one is out of stock, but white is still available.

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re already deep in the Nest ecosystem, or just buying your first smart thermostat, there’s a deal for you in today’s Home Depot Deal of the Day. Inside, you’ll find discounted Nest thermostats, auxiliary temperature sensors (just $25 each!), Nest x Yale smart locks, and more. These prices are only available today though, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the leaves haven’t already started falling, they will soon enough, and you can clean off your patio, and blow the ruffage into your neighbor’s yard into a pile for easy pickup with one of these discounted blowers in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Advertisement

Options start at just $40 for a corded Black & Decker blower vac, or go all out with a 36V Makita that runs off of two batteries simultaneously to generate 120 mph winds. There are also plenty of options in between, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the discounts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re mowing the lawn, working with power tools, or doing any other jobs that require earmuffs for hearing protection, these 3M earmuffs reduce sound by 24 db, and include built-in Bluetooth for streaming audio from your phone.

Anjee 12 lbs weighted blanket (48*72 inches) | $45 | Amazon | Promo code H4GRRAXY

Anjee 15 lbs weighted blanket (60*80 inches) | $52 | Amazon | Promo code ERW6EA2M

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and a couple of different options are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight.

If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $76, this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to jump on the juicing bandwagon, this highly rated Omega masticating juicer is down to an all-time low $192 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. And when you aren’t using it to juice, it’ll also extrude pasta, make nut butter, grind coffee, and mince herbs, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code OCT10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nobody wants to spend half their Saturday waxing a car, but Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish claims to achieve the same level of shine and paint protection with a simple aerosol spray and a quick wipe with the included cloth- no buffing required. It sounds too good to be true, but Meguiar’s is one of the biggest names in car care, and at only $9, there’s little risk in trying it out. I just bought a bottle.

Photo: allen watkin (( (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for early next year, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Advertisement

Prices vary by date and location (eligible dates are January 10-April 15, 2019), but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Advertisement

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy ( ( ( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re washing your dog or rinsing sand off your feet, there are times where you could really use a hose, but don’t have one available. For just $9 though (with promo code PX9WWH5O), this battery-powered portable shower turns any bucket of water into an easily-controlled stream of water. It even recharges over USB!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get the waterproof protection you want, with the broken-in comfort and breathability of a sweatshirt with Under Armour’s famous Swackets (yes, they’re really called that). Right now, they’re taking 25% off all their styles of swackets (that never gets less awkward to type), and stay warm and dry all through the fall.

Image: Zach Custer ( ( (Nordstrom Rack)

Whether you’re concerned about rain, snow or just keeping warm, boot season is here. And Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of the mid-calf variety on sale and up to 70% off. You’ll find dozens of brands including UGG (which has inspired many feelings over here), Sperry, Sorel, Toms, Merrell, Birkenstock, BEARPAW, and so many more. Treat your feet, winter is coming.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



Advertisement

A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Image: Zach Custer ( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including 2.ZERØGRANDs and the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about yesterday.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s been a stressful year, but if you leave your phone in the other room and pop a fizzy, fragrant bath bomb into a hot bath, maybe you can find a temporary reprieve. This gift box of six (all different scents) is just $8 today with promo code 5NUTJZD4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. If you want to try it out yourself, Groupon’s discounting CBD-infused gummies right now, starting at $21 for a small jar with 250mg of CBD, ranging up to $54 for 1,000mg.

Graphic: Walmart

Nobody wants to schlep to the gym in the dead of winter, but you can work out nearly every muscle group in your body at home with this $117 Weider gym. It uses your own body weight for resistance, but optional bands can add up to 50 pounds of force to your workouts. But the best part of using a home gym? You get to use your own shower.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Maskimals’ plush Halloween masks are basically mascot heads, and you can choose from a bunch of them for just $15 each at Walmart today, down from the usual $22-$30. Sorry, they don’t make a Gritty head yet.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



Advertisement

First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

Cuphead [PC] | $16 | Amazon

Cuphead is simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up an Steam key from Amazon right now for $16, or $4 off.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you haven’t preordered your copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate yet, Prime members are eligible for a $10 Amazon credit (applied to your account 30-35 days after the game ships) when you order the physical copy.



Screenshot: Amazon

The puck only just dropped on the NHL season, but you can already pick up a copy of NHL 19 for $40 on PS4 or Xbox One. This year’s game features over 200 legendary former players including <hushed whisper> Wayne Gretzky.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $16 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



Advertisement

This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic is a lot easier than the original SNES to carry to a friend’s house for a Mario Kart or Street Fighter II parties, and this AmazonBasics carrying case makes it even simpler. It has dedicated slots for the console, cables, and two controllers, and at $12, it’s never been cheaper.

Screenshot: Amazon

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is out on Switch where it belongs, and certainly one of the best games ever made where you can recruit cat-people to fight with you. You can grab a copy for $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Advertisement

Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming