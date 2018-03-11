Big savings on Amazon’s furniture brands, an essential cookbook, and one of the best Dyson discounts we’ve ever seen lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



- PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

- PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

- PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' and 6' USB-A to USB-C versions today for the one of the first times ever. These cables are incredibly durable, they’re wrapped in nylon, and they come with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last USB-C cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Note: USB-A-to-C cables don’t support Power Delivery charging, only standard USB charging speeds.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s HomePod is a lot more attractive now that AirPlay 2 is out, and you can get an open-box model from Woot today for $270, down from the usual $349. That’s one of the first deals we’ve seen outside of eBay sales.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27" each, and it’s just $24 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $300, it’s marked down to $199 today, so this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal today on Bluedio wireless earbuds and on-ear headphones, including the Turbine active noise canceling neckband earbuds for just $15. I’ve tried them out myself, and the ANC really does work pretty well, especially for the price.



What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $15 today with code LZ7RJD72.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Alert! The price on this TV just went down to $400, the best price we’ve ever seen on a 65" 4K set.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $144, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $148.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss.

Graphic: Kickstarter

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own furniture under the Rivet and Stone & Beam brand names, and it actually looks really good! Whether you could use an extra lamp, an ottoman, or an entire leather sofa, a bunch of popular pieces are on sale right now for up to 25% off.

I know that list prices and listed “savings” on Amazon are usually bogus, which is why we don’t often pay them any heed. Today though, the pieces I spot checked actually were discounted by the “You Save” amount listed on the product page. It seems that the price is pulling from the last listed price, which in some cases is higher than the product often sells for, but every deal I’ve checked has been good.

For example, this $158 coffee table says it’s $91 off today, and it does, in fact, often sell for $250. It also frequently sells for less, and has even been a little bit cheaper than $157 on a few short-lived occasions, but this is still an excellent deal. That leather couch I mentioned earlier, on the other hand, has legitimately never been discounted from $1100 until today, so you really are saving $220 no matter how you parse it. So go forth, and shop with confidence.

The Instant Pot is a damn fine rice cooker (and a lot of other things too), but if you really just want the best rice possible, this Zojirushi is a great deal at $84, today only. The secret here fuzzy logic, which allows it to cook your rice very precisely.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This is a model can cook up to 3 cups of rice a time and has extended keep warm features to keep your rice perfect for hours.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend in celebration of daylight saving time ending, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DST10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $150 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric kettles are faster and more efficient at boiling water than a stove, and this model from Tenergy is a steal at just $17 in today’s Gold Box. Pretty much everyone that lives in Europe can’t be wrong, right?

The Worx Electric TriVac is a leaf blower, yes. But with the flip of a switch, it reverses suction and becomes an outdoor vacuum and mulcher, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $80 today, just in time for fall.



Note: This model doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll want to get an extension cord if you don’t already own one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can get over the weirdness of preparing peanut butter from a powder, PBfit lets you indulge with 90% less fat and only 1/3 of the calories of the real thing; just add water. If you’re curious to try it out, it’s a few bucks less than usual on Amazon today, with extra savings available when you use Subscribe & Save. You can always cancel after your first jar ships, but who knows, maybe this will become a pantry staple for you.

Even at today’s lower than usual price, Bissell’s Big Green carpet cleaner isn’t a cheap piece of hardware. But it’s one of Amazon’s top sellers, and boasts an insane 4.7 star rating from over 3,600 reviewers, so you get what you pay for. If you have a lot of carpets and rugs in your house, it might be worth a splurge.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and Amazon has this classic model marked down to just $11 today. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, a branch needs sawing, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

If you’ve had your eye on a sous vide machine, today might be your day. This Monoprice Strata sous vide circulator is just $44, within $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on any soud-vide circulator.

If you aren’t familiar with sous vide, Lifehacker has a great explainer of the process here. Spoiler alert: it’s almost impossible to mess up and makes perfectly cooked meat with minimal effort. Really, if you’re going to spend a bunch of money on really nice steaks, it’d be irresponsible not to sous-vide them.



Photo: ThermoWorks

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% discount on the best one today.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick any one you want.

Buzio 48" x720" 12 Pound Weighted Blanket | $47 | Amazon | Promo code 3EKQ8SEP

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code 6DZUKL3J

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $102 | Amazon | Promo code FSAPCO3A

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel deals we post focus on adventure and exploring new places, and you should definitely do as much of that as you can. But sometimes, a vacation should be purely about recharging your batteries, and there’s nothing better for sheer relaxation than an all-inclusive beach resort.



For a limited time, you can unwind at a variety of Riviera Maya all-inclusive resorts for four (or more) nights, including roundtrip airfare, lodging, taxes, and of course, all the food and beverages (including alcohol) you want, starting at just $499.

Prices vary based on your departure city, travel dates, and length of stay, but if you play your cards right, this can be a very cheap trip, since the only thing you’ll really have to pay for while you’re there is tips.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the main reason you want smart bulbs is to turn your lights on automatically at night, and off during the day, you can skip the Wi-Fi enabled bulbs and just get these Philips LEDs instead. Equipped with a built-in light sensor, they’ll turn themselves on and off automatically based on the light around them. The three pack is down to $15 right now, an all-time low.



Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve sold a lot of $20 mechanical bidets around these parts, so why pay over $350 for an electric model? The Bio Bidet A8 has a ton of extra features, obviously, but the one that really matters is a heated water reservoir (not to mention the heated seat). That means your tush has instant access to warm water, and you don’t even have to run a hose under your bathroom sink.



Beyond that, you get a built-in toilet light, a slow-closing lid, and even an air dryer for your tush. $369 isn’t quite the best deal we’ve ever seen (it bottomed out briefly at $299 last year), but it frequently sells for over $500.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon suddenly has seemingly dozens of private label apparel brands, and today, they really want you to check out their Mae line of women’s pajamas and lingerie. There’s a lot of variety here, from underwear, to casual joggers and tees, to full on flannel PJs, and it’s all on sale.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Speaking of Amazon brands, you can also save on products from its inexplicably broad Solimo line, which includes coffee pods, lotions, soaps, and various types of vitamins. We’ve posted their melatonin gummies before, and they’re included here, but there’s a lot of other stuff to check out too.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories, so they’re taking an extra 30% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code SUCHAGEM to take advantage of this gem of a designer deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t have your winter wardrobe locked down yet, Uniqlo’s taking $10 off a variety of jackets, sweaters, and pants for men and women. The star of the show here though is definitely the Seamless Ultra Light Down Parka (men | women), the lighter version of the Seamless Down line we covered on The Inventory. With no exterior stitching, it’s warmer, more water resistant, and just plain better looking than Uniqlo’s older Ultra Light Down jackets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These are now even cheaper, just $8 without a coupon.



If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo with a $1 coupon at Amazon today, not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. That’s 60 nights of tossing and turning that you just saved yourself.



If you need some more melatonin, you can get 90 10mg gummies from Natrol for $7 as well, an all-time low. It’s an Add-On item though, so you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to get free shipping, or add it to a larger order.

We just tested out these exact gummies on The Inventory, and we’re yawning just thinking about it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The last thing you probably want to do when it’s cold and miserable outside is schlep to the gym. Your house is so warm and cozy, and it has all of your food, after all. But with this Bowflex Blaze, you can get a complete workout without leaving the house, thanks to over 60 available exercises. So cancel the gym membership, and it’ll pay for itself in short order; today’s price is about $50-$150 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. A lot of its benefits are unproven, but if you want to try it out yourself, Daily Steals is discounting CBD-infused gummies right now from myCBD (which has a solid reputation). Use promo code KJCBD600 to get 600mg for $27, or code KJCBD1200 to get 1200mg for $47.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is at the top of the required reading syllabus for anyone that concerns themselves with cooking, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $3 today. This revised 10th anniversary edition includes over 2,000 (not a typo) simple recipes that are sure to please.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for free, if you have an Amazon Echo device tied to your account.



This is the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, and it’s even available to non-Prime members. If you have an Echo and you’ve never been a Music Unlimited subscriber, there’s no reason not to sign up.

Graphic: MassDrop

Patent prints are all the rage, but you can put an extra geeky spin on your decor with these sci-fi themed ones. Blueprints of BB-8 and the Starship Enterprise, profiles of the Harry Potter wands, a flat lay of Link’s weapons from The Legend of Zelda. You’ll find all of those and more in this MassDrop sale, and they’re all just $15 for an 18"x24" print.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $40. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you haven’t picked up FIFA 19 yet, it’s already down to $29 for Xbox One and PS4. Not bad considering it only came out just over a month ago. Usain Bolt isn’t in the game yet, but it has to be only a matter of time.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder the game to get $10 credit after release.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.