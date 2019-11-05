Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Assuming your computer can handle it, your games will never have looked as good as they will on this 27" 4K monitor from LG, complete with HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync, which will reduce choppiness on games if you have a compatible graphics card. At $279, it’s never been cheaper.



You can also opt for this 24" 1080p Dell display, with 1ms response time and FreeSync support, if you’re on a tighter budget. $150 is a new all-time low by $20.

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the SoundCore Spirits looks to be one of the best models yet. With an IP68 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, they’re marked down to $33 with week, no promo code required.

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $100, a new all-time low by nearly $20, and about as cheap as we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Amazon today for $190, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

The V7 Animal boasts 150% more brush bar power compared to the older V6, which can sometimes struggle with rugs and carpets. That, combined with the motorized and bonus attachment tools you get, makes it ideal for lifting pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture. It even includes a motorized turbine tool for handheld use, which works miracles on fur-covered upholstery.



Just note that this deal is only available today, so grab it before they all get sucked up.

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $20.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, this has 900. Don’t look directly at it.

Just use promo code ANKERLC90 to get this deal before it goes dark.

If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by clipping the $1 coupon and adding promo code CFPQLK4L, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.

Amazon’s AmazonFresh ground coffee is affordable, convenient, and as I’ve written about here, pretty great for cold brew lovers. The company’s single-origin, direct trade blends cost a little more, but are purchased directly from growers, so you can feel good about drinking it.



For a limited time, single 12 ounce bags are $2 off when you clip the coupon on the page, bringing them down to about $8 with Prime shipping, or less if you want to use Subscribe & Save. Several flavors are available, so click around to find one you’ll like.

We’ve all had those moments. Those moments where a screw needs turning, a box needs opening, a wire needs stripping, a small thing needs measuring. Usually those moments pass without an easy or obvious resolution, but every once in awhile, someone is present who carries a multitool, and like some sort of Tony Stark-level, gadget-loving superhero, they handle the situation. Wordlessly. Stoically. Unaware that everyone around them is staring slack-jawed at their Eagle Scout-like preparedness.



Friends, you could be that person.

Gerber’s Truss Multi-Tool features 10 tools in one package, including spring loaded pliers, several blades, scissors, a wire stripper, a small ruler, and more. Best of all, it’s down to $26 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, within $1 of an all-time low. So go, be the multitool carrying hero we deserve.

If you don’t like the backsplash in your rental’s kitchen, you don’t necessarily have to just live with it! Stick-on backsplash tiles look nearly as good as the real thing, and you can grab 32 10.5" x 10.5" tiles (in multiple different styles) for just $40 today at Woot. Make our Chelsea proud.

Today only on Amazon, you can save on a grab bag of modern kitchen accessories, including several bamboo organizing tools, and a sleek looking french press. These prices are all part of a Gold Box deal, so they’re only available today, and could sell out early.



It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and start planning out beach trips and picnics.

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave Plus combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (included) for particularly sticky messes. Annd when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.



If you’ve lost or worn down half of the drill bits in your collection, you can get a complete new set for just $18 today on Amazon, an all-time low.

That gets you a total of 40 drill bits, screwdriver bits, and even some impact-ready bits. This is the most popular drill bit set on Amazon, with a 4.6 star review average from over 6,000 customers, so you can’t really go wrong here.

Everyone has trouble getting to sleep every once in awhile, so even if you don’t consider yourself a bad sleeper, it’s not a bad idea to keep some melatonin gummies stocked in your medicine cabinet. We’ve reviewed these gummies from Natrol, and you can grab a jar of 90 of them for under $8 today, down from the usual $10.



Pro-tip: they work wonders for sleeping on a plane, and are worth the purchase for that alone.

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of pairs of ExOfficio’s quick-drying mesh boxer briefs, but if their sky high cost (you’d be lucky to get a single pair for $15) has scared you off, here’s a budget-friendly alternative with great reviews.



David Archy’s performance boxer briefs use a similar nylon/spandex combination as ExOfficio (they say polyamide and Lycra to be fancy, but it’s the same thing), and Amazon reviewers say they compare very favorably. The biggest difference: Price. While supplies last, you can get three pairs for $24 with promo code DASAVE20, a $6 discount.

Just note that the product page includes mesh, stripe, and solid options, with decreasing sweat wicking abilities, respectively. Get the mesh if you see any in your size, is my advice.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $252 when you clip the $48 off coupon. That’s not the best price we’ve seen, but it’s a solid discount from the usual going rate of $300.



That’s still a decent chunk of change, but these dumbbells barely take up any space, each one can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and they make it more likely that you’ll work out when you just can’t schlep yourself to the gym. Nearly 5,000 of our readers can’t be wrong.

May the Fourth might be seven parsecs behind us at this point, but that doesn’t mean the Star Wars deals have all become force ghosts. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 67% off the usual prices of over 250 digital Star Wars comics, including excellent Darth Vader series, plus the recent Poe Dameron graphic novels. The force is strong with this deal (i.e. it’s forcing me to spend too much money).

Princess Mononoke is one of Hayao Miyazaki’s most beloved films, and it’s getting a long overdue collector’s edition, releasing next week.



The box set retails for $50, but Amazon currently has preorders marked down to $35, an all-time low. And if it drops any lower before it ships, you’ll automatically get the best price.

The set includes a Blu-ray with the film and special features, a soundtrack CD available for the first time in North America, and a 40 page book featuring essays from prominent film critics, the producers, and even Miyazaki himself.

Screenshot: Bethesda

If you liked the 2016 Doom reboot, it seems like a pretty good bet that you’ll like Rage 2, releasing next week:



I’ll give you an example: The level I played took place in an abandoned government space base in the middle of a crusty desert ridge, rife with mohawked jamokes raiding the wreckage. I whipped out my assault rifle and started firing, which filled up a God of War-style combo tally in the corner of my screen. Eventually, I was instructed to launch into something called “Overdrive.” Functionally, this was a standard “enrage” meter that increased my damage while also regenerating my health. But it’s the aesthetics that make it stand out: Overdrive sends a purple wave of synthetic energy over your screen, makes your bullets physically larger, and ratchets up the gore to esoteric levels of excess. After the demo I talked to a developer who told me that you can also air juggle dudes with your gunshots in overdrive, and if that’s true: Jesus. It’s the Doomguy button. It’s also responsible for the single most satisfying sequence I’ve had with a shooter this year.

If you preorder a copy for PS4 or Xbox One from Walmart today, you can get your copy for $50, instead of the usual $60.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw slightly better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $249 for 32GB is still a terrific price for 32GB, and $329 is the best price we’ve seen on the 128GB model (which is the one you should probably buy). If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Update: This deal is available again, if you missed it a few weeks ago. Amazon lists the AirPods as “temporarily out of stock,” but you can still order them for $140, and you’ll get them once Amazon gets a new shipment.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

You can still get a 512GB microSD card for $100, and that’s still a hell of a deal. But if you don’t need quite that much space, this 400GB card from SanDisk is actually cheaper on a per-gigabyte basis today.



Marked down to an all-time low $62, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.

Have you been craving some cupcakes recently, but don’t actually own a muffin tin? You’re in luck, you can get Rachael Ray’s 10-Piece Bakeware cranberry red set for $16 off if you clip the coupon at checkout. The set includes two 10" x 15" cookie sheets, two 9-inch round pans, two 9-inch square pans, two loaf pans, one 9" x 13" rectangle pan with a lid, and a 12-cup muffin tin. You can also get the agave blue 10-piece set for a couple of bucks off too.



Who knows if Himalayan salt lamps actually have any anti-stress benefits (science sure doesn’t!), but dang, they’re pretty. If you want to fill your home with that nice orange glow, take advantage of these deals on a range of salt lamps from Levoit. There are your classic crystal-like options, plus a few other artsy displays, all of which will make your house feel like a spa. Perhaps your mom would enjoy an extra salty gift this year?



Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $13, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these (you definitely need some of these), go ahead and stock up.

Image: Casper

Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s 4 Day Sale, now through May 13. For every $1,000 you spend, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, and you can save up to $300 total. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code SHUTEYE, and have sweet dreams of savings.

If you hate wasting money on paper towels, stop doing that. If you use microfiber towels, you cut costs and you also reduce the amount of waste you create in a year. You can get a 24-pack of Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11. There’s also a 48-pack available for $23 with a $1 coupon you can clip at checkout. The cloths can be used with or without cleaning solution to clean the kitchen, your car, or around the house. You can wash the microfiber cloths and continue to use them hundreds of times.

Amazon has its own food brands now, which is...strange. But such is the world that we live in, and you can get some delivered for 20% off.



The sale includes the obvious staples like coffee pods, breakfast bars, and trail mix, but also essential ingredients like olive oil, various mustards, and coconut oil (movie theater style popcorn, anyone?).

Prices are as marked (we checked a bunch, and they are indeed cheaper than usual), and you can save more in most cases by using Subscribe & Save.

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a life saver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart. To get your discount, use the code 15CHEWY at checkout.

Don’t you hate when you go to brew a cup of coffee at home and realize you’re actually out of coffee? Don’t let yourself be without your morning cup of Joe again. You can get $5 off your first order of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason Blend 75-Count K Cups. Just clip the coupon at checkout and you’ll have enough coffee for the next 2+ months.

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts for on-sale stuff, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 40% off sale items for men, women, and kids, and for everything else not in the clearance section, enjoy 15% off. Just use promo code FRIDAY, and stock up on classic tees, shorts, button-downs, accessories, and more.

Image: United By Blue

You better believe United By Blue’s Warehouse Sale is offering some great deals on past-season surplus styles and samples. Save up to 80% on loads of apparel, including quite a few jackets featuring the brand’s signature bison fill. And don’t forget; every item you purchase from UBB helps remove a pound of trash from the ocean, so you can feel really good about shopping this sale.

