Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A one-day flash storage sale, a bunch of discounted tech accessories, and an insanely popular pizza wheel lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Belkin and Linksys make some of the best charging and networking gear on the market, and Amazon’s discounting a grab bag of great stuff in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



On the networking front, you’ll find the likes of several Velop mesh Wi-Fi systems, the iconic and open source WRT AC1900, a couple of range extenders, a 16-port ethernet switch, and a lot more.

You’ll also find a bunch of useful gadgets from Belkin, including the obvious highlight of the sale: a $20 WeMo Mini smart outlet switch. A few other favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the rest of the sale.

You can never have enough flash storage, especially with deals this cheap. Today only, SD cards, microSD cards, and flash drives from PNY are down to some of the best prices ever on Amazon.



Unfortunately, the only microSD cards included are 512GB, but hey, that’s a ton of Switch games. Those and a few other favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $42.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a ton of different colors (choose from the dropdown), and is available in both 42/44mm and 38/40mm sizes. Get the strap of your choice for just $7 today with promo code QUANBAO5.



A good roasting pan is one of those kitchen things that you won’t use very often, but that there’s really no great substitute for. Even if you only dig it out once per year for your Thanksgiving turkey, this gorgeous, stainless steel pan from Cuisinart is a great deal at $33, within $1 of an all-time low.



Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop has long been our readers’ favorite travel mug, and the company’s Autoseal Chill is the water bottle of choice for a few people on our team.



Today on Amazon, you can get one of each for $23, within about $1 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this 2-pack. Both are vacuum insulated, meaning they’ll keep your favorite drinks hot or cold for hours, and both have dishwasher safe lids, because let’s be honest, you’d hardly ever going to wash them if they weren’t.

All hail Orb! The Eve Flare is a portable, wirelessly charging ball of light that can run for six hours on a charge, indoors, outdoors, or even in the rain. And yes, it connects to Wi-Fi, so you can even control it with your favorite smartphone or voice assistant. Clip the $10 coupon to get it for $90.



Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well. This model has a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and it’s down to $80 on Amazon today, which is just $5 more than we saw on Cyber Monday.

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.8 stars! 2,800 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $12 from its usual $15 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything. Get 60 servings for $18 with Subscribe & Save today on Amazon.

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s end-of-season North Face sale is still full of great deals on winter essentials. Hike over there for pages upon pages of deals on coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more. Priced as marked.

Did you remember to take your vitamins today? What? You don’t have any? That’s a cheap fix today on Amazon, where several options from Bayer are on sale, including One A Day’s for men and women, probiotics, prenatals, and the best vitamins of all: Flinstones chewables.



Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house for just $8.



This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $33 today, down from the usual $40. That gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.



The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the first such discount we’ve seen.



$379 is a $50 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for just $21 on Amazon right now after you clip the $4 coupon, within $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen. You can’t actually submerge this one like you can some newer Bluetooth speakers, but it can take a splash or two from the pool, so go ahead and do a cannonball, your music will be fine.

At $22 (with promo code TECKIN22), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HHQJNHB8 and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the four available colors for about $9, the best deal we’ve seen.

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45BKAWV9, while they last.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Preorder Anker Nebula Capsule II | $500 | Nebula

The much anticipated release of the Anker Nebula Capsule II is only about three months away, and you’ve got one last chance to preorder and save (this time on Nebula’s site) if you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign.

The original Capsule was excellent for its size, but the Capsule II looks like it’s going to be just plain excellent. From our original write-up, there are a lot of new features here, but three stand out:

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win. 2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie. 3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

This $500 preorder deal isn’t as good as the $400 price tag that Kickstarter backers got, but it’s still $100 less than MSRP. Orders start shipping June 1, so start lining up that summer outdoor movie series in your backyard.

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code JN29LM5W, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

You never know when a hot glue gun might come in handy, so pick one up for $7 with promo code B3CVW4MN if you don’t already own one. It even comes with 30 sticks of glue, which should last most people for years, if not decades.



Micromobility is the buzzword of the moment, and it’s true that in certain areas, single-person, electric-assisted transportation makes a ton of sense. But you don’t have to line the pockets of yet another Silicon Valley oligarch every time you want to rent an electric scooter or bike; you can just buy one upfront, and ride it wherever and whenever you’d like.

Today at Walmart, Hyper’s E-Ride city and mountain bikes are both on sale for $598. Aside from the different shape and tires, they can both scoot along at up to 20 mph for up to 20 miles on a charge, and of course, there are always pedals you can use as well.

Despite being a single malt guy, I occasionally drink wine. And more often than not, I don’t finish the entire bottle (cause it makes me frisky). That’s why the Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a life saver. (Shut up, it’s Friday.)

This current price is a $1 off the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. And, hell, for ~$10, you’ll save a lot of cash by not having to pour out wine that’s gone bad. This thing is something I’d recommend even when it’s not on discount.

Look, food is great. I love food. I love chewing. I love sampling varying flavors in a single sitting. But sometimes, life gets in the way of sitting down for a meal, but you still want to put something more nutritious in your body than a bag of chips or a fast food burger. That’s where Soylent comes in.



Each bottle is a meal in itself, with 400 calories, 20g of plant-based protein, and a bunch of vitamins. And no, it’s not made of people. 12-packs of the stuff usually sell for $34 (for the original flavor), but right now, if you choose Subscribe & Save and enter promo code SPRING30 at checkout, you’ll get the pack for $23, or less than $2 per bottle. That’s about as cheap as Soylent ever gets, so stock up.

Note: Original flavor only.

BauBax Travel Pants | Kickstarter

About a year ago, we covered the BauBax 2.0, which combined over 25 features into what we called the multitool of jackets. Now, you can get the same Swiss Army Knife-level of utility from the company’s upcoming pants.

The BauBax travel pants are available as both chinos and joggers (fourth pants!) for men, and leggings and joggers for women, but they all share the same basic characteristics. Most notably, they’re constructed from absorbent bamboo viscose on the inside, and moisture wicking merino on the outside, which combine to efficiently get sweat away from your skin.

They’re also lightweight, water resistant, stretchy, SPF 50, fast-drying, and as you’d expect from BauBax, include a few zippered pockets to protect your valuables while you travel. They’re not as packed with bells and whistles as the company’s jackets, but they seem like a great addition to anyone’s wardrobe. The company’s already raised a staggering $750,000 on Kickstarter with over a month to go, and you can get your preorder in starting at $108.

Right now, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits thanks to Twitch Prime.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, but at $70 (with promo code SDCZOLO1), they’re an absolute steal.

Huanuo’s inexpensive monitor arms aren’t quite as nice as the high end models, but they’re surprisingly good given how affordable they are, and they’re even cheaper today with promo codes.



You can choose from a one, two, or three-screen gas spring arm with full articulation, meaning you can move your monitor up, down, side to side, on a swivel, and even rotate them 90 degrees. Just be sure to note the codes, and make sure your monitors are VESA mountable.

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $79 in yellow and blue colors. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.

Mueller can’t save us, but this Mueller vacuum sealer can at least save your food. Clip the $20 coupon to get it for $40, and you’ll find that it pays for itself in only a matter of months as meats, vegetables, and even cookies last for weeks and months instead of mere days in the fridge and freezer.

