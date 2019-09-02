Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Burrow’s President’s Day sale, current generation iPads from $250, and official $5 Apple iPhone cases lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and you can stock up on a bunch of different types from today’s PNY Gold Box.



Advertisement

I imagine the most popular deals here will be the microSD cards. If you need a lot of space for Switch games or 4K action cam footage, 512GB is as big as they come these days. You can even upgrade to U3 speeds for 4K/60 capture for $30 more.

If you own an actual, standalone camera (remember those?) five different sizes of SD cards are included in the deal, ranging from 64GB to a whopping 512.



There’s only one SSD here, but if you don’t need a ton of space, $43 is a great price for 240GB.

No flash storage Gold Box would be complete without a few flash drives of varying sizes and speeds. My advice though? Skip the USB 2.0 models.

For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Well here’s a weird one. AT&T is listing a handful of official Apple iPhone cases—you know, the ones that cost like $40-$50 at the Apple Store—for just $5. Your options are a silicone case in white for the iPhone XS, a leather case in taupe for the iPhone X, and a leather case in multiple colors for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A UPS can give you a chance to save your work when the power goes out, and even keep things like your router and modem running for an hour or so, until the power (hopefully) comes back on. Amazon actually sells its own UPS units under the AmazonBasics umbrella, and this 800VA 450W model is down to $52 right now, the best price since the holidays.



For comparison, this CyberPower model with a similar size battery (albeit with more bells and whistles) sells for over twice as much.

Photo: Amazon

If you have a wirelessly charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If any of the approximately 17 million Arduino projects that Lifehacker has posted over the years have piqued your interest in the affordable electronics board, Amazon’s discounting a couple of starter kits today.



Advertisement

This beginner-friendly set includes everything you need to get started for just $28, and the complete set adds a ton more components for $48.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Amazon, you can save even more.



This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($199) and 42mm ($229) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time, but these deals are a match for Black Friday.

Can’t live without the larger screen, faster processor, and EKG features of the Series 4? It’s $15 off at Amazon as well. (40mm Cellular | 44mm Cellular)

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s President’s Day sale.



For a limited time, promo code George will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$75 off a $500+ order

$150 off a $1,000+ order

$225 off a $1,400+ order

$300 off a $1,750+ order

$400 off a $2,000+ order

$500 off a $2,500+ order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Photo: Amazon

I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $11 for a 6-pack. I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.



Photo: Amazon

You spend 1/3 of your life (hopefully) in bed, so if you don’t love your sheets, grab a full set (complete with duvet cover) for just $38 (queen) or $45 (king) on Amazon today. These 400 thread count sheets feature a satin-like sateen weave, and their production is even LEED gold certified, so you can rest easy.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own laundry detergent now, because of course it does, and you can save on both the liquid detergent and the pods. Get 81 detergent pods for $14, or 250 loads of fabric softener for $15 after clipping the $1 coupon. Now if only they’d build an AmazonBasics clothes folding robot.

Photo: Amazon

Your KitchenAid can be used for a lot more than just mixing batters and doughs. Plug in this $64 attachment (the best price since November), and it can also core apples, peel fruits, and spiralize vegetables into healthy “noodles.”



Microfiber cloths are great for cleaning everything from your face, to your computer monitor, to your car (not to mention packing jewelry), and this 36-pack is back down to just $15 today on Amazon, or a couple bucks less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Keeping an eye on your blood pressure? This smart cuff can sync with your phone to help you keep track of trends overtime. Plus, it’s only $69 right now on Amazon. Nice.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugo Award-winning science fiction author N. K. Jemisin collected nearly two dozen of her short stories into a compendium that came out late last year, and you can download a copy of How Long ‘til Black Future Month? to your Kindle today for just $5.

From Amazon’s description:

N. K. Jemisin is one of the most powerful and acclaimed authors of our time. In the first collection of her evocative short fiction, which includes never-before-seen stories, Jemisin equally challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption. Spirits haunt the flooded streets of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In a parallel universe, a utopian society watches our world, trying to learn from our mistakes. A black mother in the Jim Crow South must save her daughter from a fey offering impossible promises. And in the Hugo award-nominated short story “The City Born Great,” a young street kid fights to give birth to an old metropolis’s soul.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about the same price we were seeing around the holidays. It’s not a massive discount from its usual $69, but we rarely see it drop below $64. I’m not a Smash pro or anything, but I really enjoy using it for Smash, for what it’s worth.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With the ability to fold up to practically nothing, and designed to hold a tablet at both typing and video-watching angles, Twelve South’s Compass might just be the ultimate tablet stand. It’d normally cost you $40, but Amazon’s got the black and silver models marked down to $28. But not rose gold, I know, I’m devastated too.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45QABN4K, while they last.

Photo: Amazon

You probably haven’t yet acquired a vast collection of USB-C cables like you have microUSB and Lightning chargers, so snag this 6' C-to-C cable from Aukey for just $6. To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $1 coupon on the product page, and then use promo code EU246LQ5 at checkout.



USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $14 charger (with promo code MLLEQP8P). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Someday gaming laptops won’t look designed by a 14-year-old edgelord. This utopian future is, unfortunately, still a few years away. For now, we’ll just have to settle for affordable, powerful and, yes, ugly machines like this Dell G5 Gaming Laptop.

Advertisement

The 15.6-inch PC packs a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 processor, and 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for storage. While these won’t wow most hardcore gamers, it’s more than capable at taking on 90 percent of the games out there, including Overwatch and Fortnite.

We’ve seen it dip to $750 during the holidays, but at $800, it’s still a steal.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Woot (via Amazon) is marking down the system to $240 today. That’s only $10 less than usual, but this system hardly ever goes on sale, so it’s probably worth grabbing if you’ve had your eye on it.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $200.

Advertisement

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain—but this Valentine’s Day promotion is crazy. Use the coupon code PZM4EVER and you’ll have a really terrific 1080p projector.

Photo: Amazon

You probably own a Lodge cast iron pan or two that you love, but today, you should add a grill press to the mix. It can be used to flatten bacon or squeeze out unwanted fat if you’re trying to eat healthy. And, if preheated, it can really speed up cooking times by applying heat from both sides.



Like all cast iron kitchen equipment, if taken care of properly, it will last a lifetime. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for a measly $12 right now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You know what would really take your relationship to the next level? Becoming parents — to a cactus or succulent of some kind, of course. Tell your significant other that you care on Valentine’s Day by committing to raise a plant with them. Amazon is marking down a selection of Valentine’s Day-themed plants that would make perfect gifts. Honestly, if you’re with someone who wouldn’t love to receive a succulent in the shape of a heart with the phrase “Life Would Succ Without You” printed on the planter, break up with them.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts on sale items, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles. All shoppers get 30% off these select items with code COFFEE. The time to stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more is now.

Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking up to 60% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their End of Season Sale. So stock up jackets, parkas, boots, and everything else you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring’s not quite here yet, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. All the more reason to get some fresh air sooner rather than later: REI is taking up to 50% off a wide range of camping gear, outerwear, winter boots, and other footwear.



Advertisement

If you want to stack even more savings, REI Outlet is running a similarly huge sale as well. A lot of items are only available in limited colors or sizes, but you can score some seriously great deals there. Gather your gear of choice quickly, though; like the cold, this sale won’t last much longer.

Grab a