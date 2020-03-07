Saturday's Best Deals: Flannels, PS4 Pro, 4K A24 Movies, and More

Image : Elizabeth Henges

An A24 movie flash sale, an REI clearance sale, and a $7o air fryer kick off Saturday’s top deals of the day.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal

Advertisement

Sonos Refurb Sale Graphic : Sonos

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market. And while we occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, this huge sale is truly significant. For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $99, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $159, a Playbar for $499, and a Sonos Sub for $549. Supplies are limited and if you’ve been planning on expanding your collection, this is the time to buy.

Advertisement

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation | $80 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Best Buy dropping the price on a pair of Sennheiser HD 4.50 ANC headphones to a low $80.



Think of these as Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative; it offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than a third of the price of the competition.

Advertisement

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.

For $80, these are practically an impulse buy.

GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I did it. I finally used my air fryer last night to make some sweet potato fries and they were pretty good. Not as crispy as I’d like, but it’s possible they were a little underdone. Anyway, I liked using an air fryer because it’s easy and I don’t have to preheat the oven. You can get one, too, for 22% off over at Amazon.



Advertisement

While it’s not the same one I use (mine is built into a microwave), it’s pretty big at 7 quarts and comes with a recipe book that includes over 50(!) recipes—I had to buy mine separately! Plus, it has a basket divider for frying up two different meals at the same time.

It may not have cracked our readers’ top five best air fryers around, but it is similar to the PowerXL model recommended by Saborlas. And it seems to have strong reviews in its favor as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m a wittle baby. So when I wecomend a weighted bwanket, you know I’m sewious. Pwease buy the bwanky. It’s $46 off and weights 20 pwounds. It used to be $96, but wif the cwippable coupon code on the Amazon wink, you can get it fowr 52% wess.



Pweeeeeaseeee fwor meeee.

Advertisement

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than cooking a new kind of protein and having it come out hella dry or not cooked at all. Well, with the ThermoPro meat thermometer, you can kiss that kind of uncertainty behind. It’s only $18, and has preset temperatures for seven kinds of meets, as well as their cooking levels (rare, medium, well-done). Once you place the pin in your piece of meat, it’ll beep once it reaches the pre-set temperature, and voila! It’s done! I’d grab one of these before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate (9.5-Inch, 2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Before you know it, Pi Day will be here soon. Make sure you’re ready by picking up a two-pack of Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plates for a low $8. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular 9.5-inch pie plates in over a year. Each is made with Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe. So you’re getting good stuff, for sure.



Order yours quickly before some cartoon character steals your pie plate from Amazon’s metaphorical windowsill.

Advertisement

Donut USB Mug Warmer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re like me and like hot tea and coffee even as the temperatures start to get warm, I’d like to suggest this cute USB donut mug warmer. It’s only $5, so it’s super-cheap, and the warmer can maintain the heat of your earl grey or premium dark roast. There’s nothing more to say here—grab one before they’re gone!



Sistema Bento Box Food Container Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Picky eaters and meal planners rejoice because I have found a deal for you. For only $7, you can get your hands on a cute little bento box for all of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs. Equipped with easy-locking clips and lids for food freshness, as well as two removable trays to really get the most of your meals. Imagine all the yummy food you can store in this baby! I would grab one of these before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx Patagonia Clearance Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Spring is coming, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to swoop in andstart saving on winter coats for next year. And REI has just the solution, offering an extra 25% when you add any Arc’teryx or Patagonia clearance item to your cart.



Seeing as Patagonia end-of-season clearance items are already up to 80% off at the moment (you can get the men’s signature polyester fleece quarter-zip pullover for $56 or the women’s option for $52 at checkout), the value is quite strong to say the least.

Advertisement

Arc’teryx items were discounted by up to 50% without this added markdown as well, but they were also much higher to begin with. You won’t find a heavy winter coat for under $200, but the Proton LT women’s insulated hoodie is down to $134 and the men’s Dallen fleece hoodie is $88 with the coupon applied.

So you don’t have to pay full price next winter, stock up on warm clothes ahead of time, while the going is cheap.

Advertisement

$10 Flannels, and More Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for flannels. They’re warm and cozy, but just light enough that I can wear one around the city with only a light jacket layered over top.



I’m also a sucker for Banana Republic so when I saw this $10 untucked red flannel (extra 50% applied at checkout!) at the only clothing store that’s high in potassium, I had to cop.

Advertisement

But then, I realized, it’s not the only one: it comes in camo too. Want orange or yellow? Here you go. Though it’s not my cup of tea, there’s also a less appealing navy blue option.

Dress shirts are also on sale for absurdly low prices, including this $10 button-up with doggies on it. Now who doesn’t love doggies? This one has deer, which is an absolute look.

Advertisement

In fact, there’s a whole subset of sale items under $25 that give you an additional 50% off at checkout. While I won’t be listing all of them here, just know, when I get this post up, my credit card is coming out!

Plus Size Limited Edition Graphic Hoodie Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Need to refresh your wardrobe with empowering apparel? Forever 21's International Women’s Day 2020 collection is up, and includes all sorts of shirts with empowering messages.



On top of that, with each item purchased Forever 21 will donate $1 to StepUp until the end of the month, so your new outfit will also help to fund a good cause. Forever 21 also has a code active right now, SPRINGFLING, to save you money in other parts of the store, but it doesn’t seem to work on the Women’s Day collection.

Advertisement

Transition Shirt Jackets Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Layer like a springtime champion, thanks to this awesome Shirt Jacket sale from Jachs. With prices starting at just $24, you can choose form 20 different styles, including denim flannel shirts, sherpa fleece shirts, quilted jackets and so much more. Better still, they’d work very well as a spring/fall jacket so they’re not just for one season.



With these prices, it’d be advisable to pick up a couple and use ‘em in rotation. May I suggest picking up the Stretch Corduroy Sherpa Lined Jacket or the Quilted Shirt Jacket? Whichever you choose, rest assured that you’re getting terrific value. Just make sure to use the promo code CLEANUP at checkout.

Advertisement

Spring Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, adventurers can save an additional 25% off already discounted goods with REI’s Spring Clearance Sale. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, REI Co-Op, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the March 9, but don’t put off filling your cart.



Whether you’re looking to add some new jackets, boots, camping gear, this sale’s got you covered. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

At The Inventory, we firmly believe every guy should own a trucker jacket. Classic, functional and comfortable, trucker jackets are perfect for spring. And right now, you can pick up a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket for $192 at Huckberry.



Advertisement

And, yes, that’s a little pricey for some of us. But considering how well-made Flint and Tinder jackets are, it’s not that bad. This particular flannel-lined trucker is designed to look better with use (like denim or tanned leather.)

This particular trucker will serve you for years, and it’s a good time to start investing in pieces that last, don’t you think?

Advertisement

Midsommar (Digital) Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’re a horror film buff but haven’t caught up on A24's catalog, now is the perfect chance to add some new films to your backlog. 4K digital versions of the company’s filmography are only $5 at the Microsoft Store.



The flash sale is only for the weekend, ending March 9, but it includes everything the A24 has on the storefront. Need to catch up on the 2019 releases with Midsommar and The Lighthouse? They’re $5 a piece. Watched those and want to check out more of A24's back catalog? Well, The Witch is $5, too.

Advertisement

Even the more comedic Slice is on sale! These are likely to be some of the best deals on A24's works for a while, so make sure you grab ‘em before they’re gone.

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) Photo : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.



If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

Advertisement

PS4 Pro Photo : Kirk Hamilton ( ( Kotaku

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II is a mere two and a half months away now, and given that impressions of the first game ranged from “overrated” to “Citizen Kane of video games,” even garnering many comparisons to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, you need to either catch up or replay it in 4K if you haven’t already.



And the best way to do that is on the PS4 Pro, which just so happens to be at its lowest price since Black Friday on Woot: $300. Early trailers for The Last of Us Part II sparked controversy for its violent torture sequences.

Advertisement

From that, you can surmise there will be Discourse™ to accompany its release.

So don’t miss out—get mad like the rest of us!—and pick up a PS4 Pro to experience one of the most important games of last decade in native 4K or at 1080p 60fps. You won’t see graphics like that on a regular ol’ PS4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for just $34. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



This game WAS cheaper in February, where you could get it for only $27. But it’s not February anymore, sorry. This is still a decent deal on Obsidian’s RPG, though!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking to kill time before the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions, journey into some dungeons with the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for $50. Use the promo code HFMELV to drop the price by $10.



Advertisement

It should go without saying, but this first-ever discount on this recently-released game is the best we’ve ever seen. For what it’s worth, this is $5 cheaper than what’s currently on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during... well, you know. The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD.



Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite. And for under $500, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $159 at Walmart . This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.



Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

Advertisement



Tech

Home

Lifestyle









Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Contigo Vaccum-Insulated Steel Travel Mug Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re the kind of person who just can’t stand having your drinks (hot or cold) spilling on them because the cap wasn’t tight enough, I’d like to introduce you to the Contigo travel mug. It’s only $15 and is auto-sealed so that nothing leaks or spills into your lap while commuting or taking a much-needed hike during the weekend. Not only that, but it’s vacuum-insulated so cold drinks stay cold for up to eight hours, while hot drinks like coffee and tea (which are essential to early mornings) stay hot up to seven. I don’t know, y’all, sounds like a cute deal to jump on before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re a breakfast person, you should definitely hop on this cute little electric griddle. It’s only $40 and has the ability to make bacon, pancakes, eggs, and even lunch favorites like quesadillas. The world is your oyster because this kitchen gadget is ready to play. The best part about the grill is it is non-stick and comes with a drip tray so you don’t have to spend forever cleaning it after you make some bomb-ass food. I would buy one of these before it is gone.



Advertisement

Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For those who just can’t stand crumbs in the hard-to-reach places, you should check out a Tabiger cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with five different attachments to pick up food, dust, and even pet hair from your couches and corners. If you’re a clean-freak, you can even use it to tidy the interior of your car, saving you some cash when you get a car wash. At $26 with the help of a clipped coupon, the price isn’t that bad considering your space will feel squeaky-clean after using it. Jump on this before it disappears, y’all.

Advertisement

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Just make sure to use the promo code AK2524SD at checkout.

Advertisement

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

Advertisement

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $278, which is $72 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them outside of eBay.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Advertisement

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy. This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger.



I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can pick up an 8-pack for a low $15. This is a good option if you already have a charger and just want more batteries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Effortless Pullover Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Spring is nearly here and if you want to add some new pieces in anticipation of the new season, JACHS has an awesome deal for you. Right now you can pick up a sweet new pullover for just $13—that’s nuts.



Whether you want a new hooded, flannel or fleece pullover, this sale has you covered. To see the $13 price, make sure to use the promo code PLV at checkout.

Advertisement

AUKEY 36W USB-C Wall Charger with PD 3.0 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 36W Power Delivery Charger down to just $19. This unit offers two USB-C ports to charge two devices at once. With 36W, it won’t be enough to power larger devices like MacBooks quickly. But for smaller gadgets, like a couple of smartphones, this’ll be terrific.



Advertisement

Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Never be afraid of the dark again, because a 4-pack of Eufy plug-in night lights are only $11. You can plug them in anywhere (your room, your kids’ room, even the kitchen!) and they’ll be able to light the way. Yes, that was a joke (mostly). These lights also have a dusk-to-dawn sensor, meaning the lights won’t waste any energy by being on during the day, and will only do its thing once it’s dark, dark outside. We truly love to see it. So, if you’re scared of everything that bumps in the dark, I would grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Avenger Bottle Openers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want the universe in the palm of your hand, you should check out the these Avenger bottle openers. They have the power to...open up all your bottles, but as heroically as possible. Or, in Thanos’ case, as evil as possible. The choice is truly up to you. And for $13, it’s definitely worth having around the house as a sort of functional conversation piece. Grab one before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Thermal Blackout Curtains Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For everyone who needs to sleep in complete darkness, boy do I have a deal for you. For a low $8, you can get your hands on some thermal blackout curtains. It’ll help you watch movies, keep the heat in during the winter, and the nice, frosty cool air from your air conditioner in the summer. Not to mention they’re silky to the touch, and come in various colors to match the rest of your home decor. Grab some before they’re gone.



Advertisement

Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Real adults have real food storage containers to fit all their leftovers in. Luckily, these Rubbermaid leak-proof containers will do you a solid. The pack of two are only $19, and made of hard plastic that you can microwave and throw in the dishwasher without worrying about them getting destroyed. Not only that, put the plastic is stain and odor-resistant, so yes, you can store your spaghetti sauce without having the eternal red stain for months and months. Make sure to grab a set before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Apple HomePod (Space Gray or White) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

As far as privacy and security are concerned, there is no beating Apple’s smart speaker: the HomePod. If you own an iPhone, or already own a ton of Apple gadgets, and want to invest in a smart speaker, there really is no better option.



While its standard price of $250 is a little absurd (even if the speaker does sound awesome,) today’s discount makes this Apple Music-machine a bit easier to invest in.

Advertisement

Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

All of my skincare babes rejoice, because the infamous Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Face Masks are only $8 at Sephora. For those who aren’t in the know, these Lover Rubber masks each target a skin concern — hydration, clear skin, brightness, and firmness. They all include a two-part process to tackle dry skin, acne, dull skin, and skin that isn’t as tight as it was before. The rubber mask is made with algae and lowers your skin temperature to calm it as the serum does its’ magic. I would grab one of these before they’re gone.



Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re still on the New Year’s goal of toning up and getting your body to where you want it for the summer, you should definitely pick up an Eufy Smart Scale. It’s only $20, and it can be paired with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit to track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass and a whole lot more. You can even add up to 16 different users with their own special accounts, which is perfect for families. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?