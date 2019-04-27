Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker Soundcore Gold Box, an Original Penguin sale, and discounts on Delsey luggage lead off Saturday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Continuing a recent run of Gold Box deals, Amazon’s running a one-day sale and select Anker Soundcore audio gear, today only.



On the headphone front, you can choose from two sets of the lightweight and exercise friendly Soundcore Liberty earbuds, which run for either 3.5 hours or 8 hours on a single charge. Or hey, you could buy both.

The new Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth speaker is also included in the sale for $70. It features 360 degree audio, IPX7 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, making it a party in a can.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $19 this week, no promo code required.

Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since December. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer getaways are on the horizon, so ensure that you’ll be traveling in style with Amazon’s Delsey Paris Luggage Gold Box. A range of attractive hard-shell rolling suitcases are available at a steep discount. They might just make the hassle of travel just a little more bearable.



Photo: Amazon

Ah, succulents. I hear you can only kill them with fire or Valyrian steel. They are truly remarkable things, and now Amazon’s cutting the price on a few selections by 15%.

Choose from a selection of 4, 12, ones in mini globes, and so many more. Whichever you choose, they are certain to outlive you, me, and any loyalty the sell swords of the Golden Company may have.

Just make sure to clip the coupon before checking out to get the full discount. Buy yours before this deal disappears into the crypt.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take up to 50% off select sale styles, including cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Not to mention, you’ll get an extra 10% off when you use promo code SAVE20. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The ability to craft the perfect cat eye is a skill acquired with years of practice. Or just buy this WingLiner Stamp, on sale for $10 in today’s Gold Box. A right and left eye stamp are included in the pack, and both have a pen on the opposite end so you can complete the look.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with up to 65% off everything at Fanatics, happening today and tomorrow only. You could opt to support your favorite for the NBA or NHL playoffs, or hey, just start football season early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Image: Forever 21

Spring has sprung, and so have the deals at Forever 21. Right now, take 50% off spring essentials from the retailer, so you’ll look your best when you step outside to enjoy the nice weather.

Screenshot: Pop Chart

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Love Monopoly? Love Mario? This Amazon-exclusive Monopoly: Super Mario Bros Collector’s Edition combines them both into one board game, and right now, it’s on sale for $25. <Mario voice> Here we go!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While USB-A to USB-C cables can’t take advantage of Power Delivery charging speeds, it’s still a good idea to keep a few handy for charging USB-C-powered phones, tablets, and other devices from regular old USB chargers, even if they’re slower.



Today at Amazon, you can grab a pair of 6' nylon-braided cables from Anker for just $8, down from the usual $11. They even have a lifetime warranty if anything goes sideways.

Photo: Sonos

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Like most things in life, blankets are a necessity. We should all strive to collect as many throw blankets as humanly possible. You never know when you’re going to have a guest over that gets chilly! You don’t want to give them a scratchy and uncomfortable blanket, do you?

If you’re always on the prowl for a new blanket, Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket is $50 right now (which is $10 off). This blanket looks so soft, I am actually getting sleepy the longer I imagine myself wrapped up in it. The 60"x50" blanket comes in four colors: blue, gold, light gray, and mauve. The gold definitely gives off more of a dark mustard vibe, but could totally work in a boho-themed space.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.

Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tiny kitchens are the worst. There’s no counter space, they typically don’t have dishwashers, and the cabinet space is abysmal. Sadly, if you live in an apartment, especially one in a big city, you’re never going to have the kitchen space that you really need. At least there are clever ways to make up for that.



You can get this Wall Mounted Spice Rack Storage Organizer for $38 on Amazon, making it a couple of bucks less than usual. The four-tier rack can hold up to 36 standard sized spice jars and it comes in four colors: black, copper, gray, and white. You don’t even need to complain about cabinet space to want this spice rack. The chicken wire rack is beautifully designed to have a rustic look, but it doesn’t give off too much of a “farmhouse” vibe. So, you won’t feel like you’re trying to channel your inner Chip and Joanna Gaines.

If you’re always using a variety of spices while you cook, having a mounted spice rack would make your life much easier. You won’t need to go digging around the back of your cabinet to find some paprika. Sadly, this spice rack wouldn’t hold my giant 28 oz. bottle of Adobo.

French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $25 with promo code A25W7WCC.

Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and… Read more Read

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! This isn’t quite an all-time low price, but it’s been selling for $200 for the last few months, so $160 represents a significant savings

Image: REI

Hold on to your handlebars: REI is all geared up with a set of freewheeling deals on all things biking. During the outdoor retailer’s 96 Hours of Cycle event, happening now through Monday, you can save on cycling-centric stuff that will send you spinning, including:



50% off Basic Tune maintenance package

Free bike adjustments for one year with purchase of any bicycle

20% Off San Juan Islands Weekend Cycling Tour

20% Off Spain Andalusia Cycling Tour

Up to $20 On Any REI Class, Outing or Event

50% off any one full-price REI Co-op brand cycle clothing item with purchase of any bicycle

50% off Shimano’s A530 pedals

25% off all Finish Line products

20% off all Maxxis tires + free tire installation on all Maxxis tires

Plus, take up to 50% off cycling apparel from a few of your favorite brands. It’s a cycling sale you won’t want to miss, so pedal on over to REI’s site ASAP.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Let’s not skip past Mother’s Day just yet, but if the only thing your dad likes to get as a gift is watches, listen up. Don’t buy him another ugly tie he is never going to wear for Father’s Day. Instead, you can get him a watch during the Fossil 40% off sale.

Help your pops become a little more tech savvy with a Gen 3 Smartwatch, which has a gorgeous and easy to read interface. This $180 watch comes with a brown leather strap, but you can also order it in blue. Not every dad loves tech, for the simpler father, the Essentialist Three-Hand Black Leather Watch for $85 is probably more up his alley. If your dad isn’t into watches, that’s fine too. Chances are, he’s been using the same work bag since 1999 because dad’s refuse to let go of things. You can get him this Buckner Rucksack Backpack, which is $100 during the sale.



Obviously, women can enjoy this sale as well. Watches aren’t just for dudes! You can order the Gen 3 Smartwatch for women in rose gold for $193. Or, if you prefer some nice leather goods, this vibrant Chelsea Crossbody is only $96 during the sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s no winter, but spring weather still often calls for a jacket. Layer up with select styles from Cotopaxi that are perfect for this time of year, thanks to this flash sale. Take up to 50% off a selection of insulated jackets in colors that scream springtime, so you can look seasonally appropriate without secretly shivering whenever you step outside.

Photo: Etsy

Moms are the best and they deserve to be treated like queens, that’s just a fact. They get one day of the year where we’re supposed to tell them how much they mean to us. If you suck at gift giving and never know what to buy your mom, look no further. You can definitely make her cry some ugly tears on Mother’s Day with this gorgeous personalized birthstone necklace.

Etsy seller GeoMinimalist sells family tree birthstone necklaces, and there is no one better to buy them for than your mom. Maybe your grandma, too? Depending on how many kids your mom has, you can choose from one to 10 leaf options. Right now, you can save 25% on the necklaces, meaning they now cost between $27 and $109. If you have more than nine siblings, just cut the list down to your mom’s Top 10.

You can always get two necklaces if your mom is also a grandma; one necklace for her children and one necklace for her favorites, the grandbabies. The necklaces come in three shades: gold, rose gold, and silver, as well as three chain lengths, 16"-18", 18"-20", and 20"-22". Your mom will never say this, of course, but she’ll like this gift more than anything your siblings get her.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

\Make the right choice, and take advantage of this deal from Paula’s Choice. Right now, you can take 20% off one item from the skincare brand with promo code 20OFF1. Kits, sets, sale and new items as noted on applicable product pages are excluded from this sale, but that still leaves tons of products worthy of your face up for grabs, like, for instance, this RESIST Intensive Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum — it’s one of our favorites.



Photo: Deva Darshan (Unsplash

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).

Photo: Indochino

Final Day. Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Timbuk2

The best buys are one of a kind, but customization understandably costs a fortune. Except for right now, because Timbuk2 is letting you design your own version of the brand’s practical-yet-stylish messenger bags, totes, and/or backpacks for 30% less than usual. Choose from a range of colors and materials to piece together your own personal Frankenstein of a bag, then bring your masterpiece to life for a very reasonable price, no promo code necessary.

Screenshot: Pop Chart

Clear the Valerian steel swords, house sigils, and dragon skulls off your wall; you’re going to want to make room for this. Pop Chart’s next poster is a compendium of important objects, sigils, creatures, and more from Game of Thrones to celebrate the show’s final season, and you can save 20% on your preorder today with promo code SALE-EESI.



Why a preorder? Because this chart isn’t finalized. They’re going to keep updating it right through the end of the series finale with new content, including the only ending that I will accept: Podrick Payne sitting on the iron throne.

The promo code works on the poster itself (a bargain even at its full $30 price), as well as any poster hanging materials you bundle with it like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $46 is within about a dollar of the best price we’ve seen, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

Screenshot: Humble

Amazon’s not the only place running a big board game sale. Humble’s latest bundle is basically a virtual game cabinet, with digital takes on some of your favorite tabletop games like Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Scythe, and more.



All of the games unlock on Steam, and many work on macOS in addition to Windows. As always, you get to name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity, but you’ll need to pledge at least $12 to get all of the games.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up four Hue White bulbs for $40 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. This kit doesn’t include a bridge, so you’ll need to already own one, or own something that can act as one, like an Echo Show or Echo Plus.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

Photo: Amazon

Welp, this is one of the best charging gear deals we’ve ever seen. For as long as this deal lasts (which will likely not be long at all), you can save $6 on an already well-priced USB-C Power Delivery battery pack, and get a 6700mAh wall charger/battery pack combo for free.



To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the coupons on both products, add both to your cart, and apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout to get both for a grand total of $50. The USB-C battery pack features a 45W USB-C output that can charge laptops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, while the 2-in-1 charger is basically RAVPower’s take on the Anker PowerCore Fusion, which is our readers’ favorite travel charger.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 isn’t the most ergonomic mouse out there (though that can be improved), there’s simply no substitute if you’re a fan of the smooth scrolling and multi-touch gestures you enjoy you your Mac’s trackpad. And that’s not even considering how customizable it can be with some help from third party apps.



I’ve been using this mouse for years, and though I’ve tried others, I’ve always bounced back. There’s simply no other mouse out there so clearly designed with macOS in mind. The built-in battery lasts seemingly for months at a time, and if you ever do let it die, you can plug it into a Lightning cable get enough juice to last the rest of the day in the time it takes you to go get a cup of coffee.

Normally priced at $79, Amazon’s marked it down to $67 today.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.

