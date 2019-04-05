Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A ViewSonic gold box, Star Wars Day sales, deodorant, and Days Gone for the PS4 lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $70 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $70 today, a price topped only by a one-day deal last year that brought it down to $60.

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ViewSonic monitor and projectors. Choose between a $450 short throw projector or a 25" gaming monitor with a 240hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and 1ms response time.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or sold out.

While you’ve probably purchased most of your Anker gadgets from Amazon, the company actually hosts an extensive eBay storefront, and they’re taking an extra 30% off today when you spend $50 or more. The sale includes battery packs, charging cables, headphones, USB-C chargers...you know, things we all need.



Plus, some items are available refurbished at an additional discount, so you can really stack on the savings. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

For the most part, I’m glad the 360 degree video hype is over but if you still love the fun of creating VR-ready footage, Acer’s got a deal made just for you.



This $50 Acer Holo360 camera creates 4K video with a resolution of 4096 x 2048at 24fps. To be clear, the footage isn’t going to blow anyone away with quality, but it’s a nifty toy to play with, especially now that the weather is getting nicer. This current price is half off the current price on Amazon, and it’s worth every dollar imo.

Please forward me any footage that involves dogs, water and frisbees. Thanks in advance.

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



This $17 Netgear 8-Port model is great option to add 6 additional ports to your current router. It’s rare that one with metal housing can be so cheap just as long as you clip the coupon on the page. So save yourself a future headache and invest, you won’t regret it.

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

Amazon sells its own coffee now, and it’s incredibly affordable when you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save on 12 ounce bag 3-packs today. As in, under $5 per bag delivered (or under $4 in the case of the Donut Café blend, which I just ordered).



I’ve actually been the Colombia blend flavor for cold brew recently, and while I’m no coffee connoisseur, I’ve been impressed. At 12 ounces, they’re just about the right size for a full batch in the OXO cold brew coffee maker. It calls for 10 ounces, but I just add a little extra water and get more coffee out of it. There are five flavors to choose from, but just remember to cancel your subscription after your first one ships if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Sometimes, wrapping yourself in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt, now on sale for $34.



This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your legs. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features super soft material in your choice of 9 colors, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store your phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even your clothes, too—no judgement.

It’s not the sexiest vacuum out there—you still have to plug it in, in the year 2018—but the Bissell CleanView has terrific reviews, and includes a washable filter and a powerful TurboBrush tool for furniture. It’s been a hit on Amazon at its usual $70-$80, but you can get it for a low $68 in today’s Gold Box.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen in 2019. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Amazon makes trail mix now, because Amazon makes everything, and you can get three pounds of the stuff for under $12 right now. This bag is normally priced at $17, but it’s marked down by $2 right now, regardless of whether or not you Subscribe & Save.

Whether your mom loves to work out or just lives in athleisure, you’ll find something give gift her for Mother’s Day at Under Armour’s latest sale. Take 25% off select women’s gear, including leggings, shirts, shorts, and bags, no promo code necessary. Just be sure to pick out your present quickly; this deal ends Monday.

Summer is right around the corner, which means people are trying to get beach body ready. If you’re crushing it at the gym or just love some good athleisure gear, you’re in luck. You can get 20% off men’s and women’s activewear at Target.



Popular brands C9 Champion, Umbro, and Nicklaus are all on sale at Target right now. A standard pair of high-waisted black leggings from C9 Champion is on sale for $20. If full-length pants are too hot to wear during summer workouts, you can get a pair of mid-rise training shorts for $10. If you’re a guy who sweats like crazy during a workout, this running t-shirt will wick away all excess moisture.

For one day only, ExOfficio is taking up an additional 60% off already discounted sale items from last season. Choose from athletic wear, suits, casual shirts, and, of course, underwear for both men and women. ExOfficio underwear are not only one of your favorite underwear by an incredible margin, they’re also a Bestseller.



Orders over $50 ship for free, so fill up that cart.

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 6-pack of Right Guard’s Sport Deodorant down to just $10. That’s less than $2 per stick. You’re going to have to buy some anyway, so why not stock up and save yourself the monthly trip to the store?

The silver medalist in our favorite electric toothbrush co-op, this Oral-B 5000 is just $70 after you clip the $10 off coupon on the page.

If the price doesn’t convince you, our readers love this toothbrush because of its superior oscillating, pulsing, and rotating brush head. It also connects via Bluetooth to an app on your phone and can show you were need to brush more, and store data for your dentist to review. This deal will probably not last long, so get while you can.

Too Faced wants you to jet off on a fancy vacation with their free travel-sized primer and setting spray offer. If you spend $35 on Too Faced products, you’ll get a free travel-sized Hangover Replenishing Face Primer and Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray. That’s a $31 value! In order to nab these freebies, you can the promo code HANGOVER at checkout.

Amazon’s running a big Kindle ebook sale on a today. This week, the theme is mysteries and thrillers, so go download some novels for just a few bucks each. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Right now, MassGenie is offering the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Days Gone. With the coupon code PSDAYSGONE, you can pick up a copy of this post-apocalyptic shooter for just $48. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular game.

Happy Star Wars Day, my fellow nerf herders! ThinkGeek is taking 30% off all Star Wars merchandise and $10 off all lightsabers with the promo code SABERSALE. Just be warned, this is a one-day sale. So be sure to grab the nerd gear of your choice before these discounts make their jump into hyperspace.



Just note that you won’t see the discount until you make it to checkout.

(RIP, Peter Mayhew.)

Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $37 very often, so if you think you might want one, right now is the best time to buy. This is the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.

While the better-known Star Wars: Armada brings Star Wars’ space battles to your tabletop, Star Wars: Legion does the same with the series’ planetside infantry skirmishes. This core set includes all of the (unpainted) miniatures you need to get started with a small two player experience, but you can add more expansions and more core sets to create an epic campaign.



It got a little cheaper than today’s $60 during the holiday shopping season, but otherwise, this is one the best prices we’ve ever seen.

You didn’t spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch just to have to fish the annoying charging cable out from behind your nightstand night after night. This $4 dock will keep your charger firmly in place, and props up your watch at a great angle for its surprisingly useful (if you have decent vision) nightstand mode.



The Apple Watch as a product line may have had a rocky launch, but its latest iteration, the Series 4, is a seriously impressive leap forward. So whether you’re finally upgrading your original model, or even getting your very first wearable, it’s the one you should buy, especially on sale.



For a limited time, Amazon’s got both the 40mm and 44mm versions marked down by $50, with your choice, in a few different color/band combos. The rubbery sports band looks surprisingly nice in person, while the Sport Loop is like a very high quality velcro.

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $400 and, if you want one that’s a little smaller, this 50" unit is $50 less at Walmart right now. To be clear, these are not Samsung’s best TVs, but both include smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

FYI, you’ll need to add these units to the cart to see the discounted price.

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your networking issues. But if you have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, it can be a much cheaper solution than buying a whole new router or mesh networking kit.



This AC750 extender from TP-Link includes an ethernet port for wired devices, app support so you can easily set it up from your phone, and even a built-in smart plug that works just like TP-Link’s other smart plugs. Considering you’d usually spend at least $19 on a smart plug anyway, this is like getting the range extender features for free.

If you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $25 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a smart scale.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $37, a match for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.



The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $75 today from Amazon today, a full $25 less than usual.



The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, , but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, this thing is pretty similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, it looks like like an Apple product in the best possible way.

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.



When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).

It’s finally spring, but that necessarily doesn’t mean the weather has gotten warm yet—and that’s why you should take advantage of Marmot’s sale on a flurry of items that are from “last season.” The outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off past season styles. The discounted stock is noted by the word “save” across the color square on the product page, and — spoiler alert — you’ll probably still get some use out of any on-sale stuff, even though it’s technically so last season.



We’re approaching peak picnic/camping/beach trip season, and if you don’t own a cooler that you really like, some of our readers’ favorites are on sale right now on Amazon.



You can save today on both soft and hard RTIC coolers, both in multiple sizes. The Soft Packs are actually our readers’ favorite coolers, and they really do keep ice frozen for days. Purely for ergonomic reasons, I prefer them to the hard coolers, but the hard ones include a drain to let out excess water, which is a nice plus.

Though Amazon doesn’t actually show them as discounted, all three soft packs are down to their best prices in at least 11 months. The 20-can model usually costs about $120-$130, the 30-can model hovers between $140 and $165, and the 40-can behemoth has sold for at least $165 for most of the last year.