Saturday's Best Deals: Everlane's Choose What You Pay Sale, TurboTax, Protein Powder, and More

Anker 30W USB C Charger Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Using the wrong charging block to charge your phone can make it take hours longer to get a full charge. Fortunately, Anker’s 30W power block is the right one for most phones. With support for most forms of fast charging, you can get the quickest possible charging speed for iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and most other popular devices. For $24, that’s not a bad deal.



Status Audio headphones aren’t quite the truly wireless kind like Apple’s AirPods, but if you can live with one small wire connecting the two buds, you can save a ton of money on them. Today, Status Audio is taking 50% off the Structure and Transfer headphones when you use our exclusive coupon code INVENTORY50.



Lexar Professional SL100 Pro 500GB Portable SSD Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.



Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun Photo : Daily Steals

If you’re planning to work extra hard at the gym in 2020, your muscles are going to ache. Give your tired and sore muscles a bit of TLC when you buy this Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun. It is marked down to $107 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJMGN at checkout. The deep tissue handheld massage gun comes with six interchangeable heads, to give you a wide variety of massage types to choose from post-workout.



NEXGADGET Personal Space Heater Photo : Amazon

The weather is about to get frigid. Don’t let yourself freeze just because someone else doesn’t like to touch their thermostat. Get a NEXGADGET Personal Space Heater for $16 when you use promo code NEXGADGET05. It heats up in seconds, has three heating modes, and even has overheating protection.



Orgain Protein Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you looking to get fit in 2020? You can bulk up (and stock up), thanks to today’s Orgain Protein Gold Box. Pick from an assortment of protein powders, protein shakes, and protein bars while the products are up to 35% off.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Winter Mega Sale Photo : Crane & Canopy

It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.



An Echo Dot normally costs $50, but that price is for suckers. The Dot itself is frequently on sale, but this bundle with two Philips Hue bulbs is even better. For $35, not only do you get the Dot for cheaper, but you get a couple of white bulbs to add to your smart home for your trouble.



Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.



4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have three more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

Up to 70% Off Sweaters Photo : Jachs

If you’re looking to spend that holiday cash you either earned or were gifted, why not restock your closet? You can get up to 70% off sweaters from Jachs | when you use promo code SWT at checkout. The sweaters are starting at only $26 when you use the coupon.



20% Off Keen Footwear Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you haven’t bought new shoes for the winter, Keen’s sale is a great time to do so. The company makes an array of shoes and other footwear that are built to last. Today, you can take 20% off across the entire site by heading to this link.

TurboTax Premier Software Download + $10 Amazon Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you excited to celebrate the new year? Well, don’t let that new year, new decade happiness make you forgetful. Tax season is almost upon us. If you want to make it a little easier on yourself, give yourself the gift of free money. Right now, you can get a $10 Amazon gift card when you buy TurboTax Premier Software Download for $55 on Amazon.



Supernatural: The Official Cookbook Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Driver picks the music food, shotgun shuts their cakehole. Or, better yet, “Hey, see if they’ve got any pie. Bring me some pie. I love me some pie.” If you love Supernatural as much as Dean Winchester loves pie, we’ve got great news for you. You can get save $15 on the Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road on Amazon. Of course, the book will include burger and fries, Dean’s Pigs ‘N a Poke, pie, and more. We wonder if the Pepperjack Turducken Slammer will be in the book?



Okay, so is Christmas is technically over. But, for many people, the Christmas season extends well into January. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season (or for next year), you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $20 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

If you’ve wanted to snap your fingers and get everything you’ve ever wanted, you’re in luck. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?



The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet was available for preorder at $100 a few months ago and shipped back in August. Right now, it is $50 off and this is the first big discount we’ve seen on the gauntlet so far. Let all the half off jokes ensue.



Wacom DTK2200 Cintiq Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

A Wacom Cintiq is a powerful Windows computer built into a tablet that lets you seamlessly draw right in apps like Photoshop. They’re also usually incredibly expensive. This 21.5" model, for example, is normally around $1,700. But today it’s just $1,000, it’s lowest price ever.



ThermoWorks ‘Get What You Want’ Sale Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

ThermoWorks sells handy gear to cook your meals to precisely the right temperature. But how many people that bought you gifts know exactly which high-tech laser thermometer you want? That’s why the company is running a post-holiday “Get What You Want” sale, with up to 50% off things like this IR gun for $35, or its iconic TimeStick for $17. If you didn’t get the one you wanted for the holidays, go ahead and pick one up for yourself now.



Year-End Toy Clearance Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you still have to get some toys for the kids in your life, or you just like to shop early for next Christmas, you’re in luck. Walmart is currently hosting a Year-End Toy Clearance Sale. You can snag deals on a number of toys, from Frozen-themed items, cars, LOL Surprise, and more.

Get an Extra 50% Off Clearance Photo : J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe with all of the money you got for the holidays? You’re in luck. You can snag an extra 50% off clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code YAYSALE.



Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.



RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.



Is it my birthday? This Superior Bidet sale is incredible. Here’s the deal: These two superior bidets are already discounted to $25 and $35. The big difference between the two is the ability to control temperature.



Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If you add two to your card and use our promo code 241XMASBIDET, it’s buy one, get one free. That’s insane. That’s basically $12 per bidet (or $17 if you go for the more expensive one, which I highly recommend.) For what it’s worth, I am ordering a couple as we speak to upgrade my parents’ house.

Now, please. Be evolved creatures and pick one two up.

https://www.amazon.com/Superior-Bidet-attachments-washlets-adjustable/dp/B016NTYQMY

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to use the promo code 546ZMYUH to get the $15 price.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.