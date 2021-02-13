Saturday's Best Deals: Epson EcoTank Wireless Printer, Insignia Air Fryer, K-Beauty Velvet Lip Tints, Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

An Insignia 5-qt. analog air fryer and an Epson EcoTank ET-2720 wireless inkjet printer lead Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up To 80% off Sex Toys | Lelo

Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

I’ve made the switch to an inkjet printer, and I’m not going back. It felt like I was buying new ink cartridges way too often, which was bad for my budget and it also felt just plain wasteful. This Epson EcoTank ET-2720 inkjet printer should provide the average household with up to two years of printing— or 4,500 prints, whichever comes first. The calculation Epson made is based on 125 prints a month. And that’s all just in the one ink kit that the wireless all-in-one printer comes with! The equivalent in traditional ink cartridges would be about 80 cartridges.



The Epson EcoTank ET-2720 is $50 off right now at both Best Buy and Amazon, and that’s a deal you should seriously jump on. Not only will you get lots of clean prints, you can also scan documents and make copies in a snap! Grab it while the deal is still good.

Ultimate Ears Wonde rboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $67 today at Best Buy, saving you $33. Be warned, though, only the Deep Space color is down to $67, but the Bermuda Blue is also on sale for $30 off.

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7—currently just $40—and the Fire HD 8 (now $65) catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that might be Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a solidly crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later.

Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds KJGZ4EHS Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds with active noise canceling smarts don’t have to break the bank. Case in point: Boltune’s own active noise-canceling buds are just $30 right now at Amazon when you use our exclusive promo code KJGZ4EHS at checkout. That’s a $20 savings off the list price for Bluetooth buds that have a 4.3-star rating from 8,700+ reviews a nd deliver about 7 hours of battery life per charge, with another 23 hours’ worth available in the compact charging case.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds XFNCGXE7 Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and forth on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 64% off the original price, just clip the coupon and use the code XFNCGXE7. This offer runs until February 15.

Mpow makes really quality products, including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $18 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, Zooms, Skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

11.6" Acer Chromeb ook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

You have a laptop. You have a tablet. But do you have a laptop that’s kind of a tablet? If you want to combine the best of both worlds, there’s plenty of flexible laptops out there capable of folding into a compact piece of tech. Take, for example, this 11.6" Acer Chromebook. The laptop’s touchscreen can flip around entirely, allowing you to turn it into a sort of standing tablet. That’s perfect for watching movies or playing games without having a keyboard in your way. Other than that little perk, this Chromebook has 10 hours of battery life and 64 GB of storage. It’s currently on sale for $220, so this is an inexpensive option for someone who needs a laptop but doesn’t need the power (AKA, your mom).

Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I feel like there’s something to using a mechanical keyboard with blue switches— something about that audible clack-clacking of the keys as I type makes me feel more productive. Plus, I just prefer using a mechanical keyboard when gaming.



If you’re looking for a new mechanical keyboard, you gotta check out one of today’s Shell Shocker deals over at Newegg.

Right now, you can snag a Rosewill mechanical gaming keyboard for just $50. That’s half-off from retail and cheaper than you can even find it on Amazon. Plus, just look how bright and shiny its RGB lighting is— don’t you want that on your desk?! You can even adjust it to one of 22 different backlighting pre-programmed modes.

Since this keyboard has Blue Kailh switches rather than Brown Kailh switches, expect the audible clicks as you type, as I mentioned earlier. This keyboard ships for free.

Presidents’ Day Video Game Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Alright, let’s get something straight. Presidents’ Day? Whatever! It seems like a pretty lame holiday and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone that “celebrates” it. But is having a day off from work nice? Yes. And is having a bunch of absolutely random sales because of it also a perk? Yep. So, it’s hard for me to complain when Best Buy is running a massive video game sale for the holiday. What’s discounted? Too much to list here considering there are 12 pages of deals. But here are some highlights none the less. First-party Nintendo Switch games are discounted across the board, and you know how rare that can be. Most notable is the elusive Ring Fit Adventure, which is down to $70. Even the rarely discounted Animal Crossing: New Horizons is down to $50. The Last of Us Part 2 is $30, so you can finally form an opinion on it for half price. The absolutely fantastic Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $40 and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. PS4 owners can grab Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is one of the best games of last generation. My main man Tony Hawk is even included here. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

Advertisement

Mario Special Edition Nintendo Switch Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

Consider this a fair warning: the Super Mario Nintendo Switch is now on sale, and it’s going to go fast. Every time Nintendo releases a new special Switch, listings are up and down within seconds. GameStop is already sold out and we imagine other retailers won’t have it much longer. By the time you’re reading this, it may even be sold out at Target, where you can currently get it. So if you want one, don’t delay. This special Switch is all red and blue, just like the most famous Italian himself. In addition to a custom color scheme, the package comes with a Switch carrying case too, which is a nice bonus. If you were going to buy a Switch at some point anyways, you might as well go this route and get the extra perk.

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just in December, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 for $44 or Xbox One for $45 from Amazon. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $27 when you use the discount code CP2027 at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will finish rolling out this month, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Digimon Digivices Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you clicked on this article because of the headline, congratulations: you are a real one. All my friends know that Digimon is where it’s at. Pikawho? I’m talking Agumon. Drake meme, but with Tepig and Boarmon. Hell yeah, man, you know what it’s all about. Now that we all agree that these digital monsters are the champions, you can buy Digivices for $12 at GameStop today. These 90s throwbacks are essentially Tamagotchi for digiheads. Feed your Digimon. Train your Digimon. Teach your Digimon to commit tax fraud. Attend your Digimon’s wedding. Watch your Digimon grow old enough that it has to take care of you. Be buried by your Digimon. Watch down from Heaven as your Digimon thrives as a functioning adult with a six figure job in hotel management. You know, all of those basic Digimon things that we all remember.

Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox, whether it’s Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.

The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The Switch version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $80 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Advertisement

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. The game is out today and you can currently get the PS4 version for $25, the Xbox version for $27 (with promo code EMCESHH49) and the Switch version for $34. I have no idea why they are all slightly different prices, but that feels properly horrifying.

EA Games Sale (PC) Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

If you’ve ever thought about buying any EA game in the past few years, here’s your moment to shine. Amazon is running a giant EA publisher sale, which includes discounts on some of the company’s greatest hits on PC only. If you don’t want to subscribe to EA Play, this is an excellent chance to pick and choose the games you want for cheap. The sale includes a mix of recent hits and golden oldies. If you’ve been thinking about getting Star Wars Squadrons, it’s on sale for $24. Speaking of the space drama, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20.

The deals don’t stop there! Want to dip into Burnout Paradise Remastered? That’s only $5! There are some rock bottom prices on amazing games in here, like Titanfall 2 for $6 or Dead Space for $2, so browse around and see if there’s anything you’ve been meaning to pick up over the years.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition (Xbox) Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well, which is unfortunate.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for $10 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this month when the game’s second massive patch is supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

1 Year EA Play (PS4) MOSTLYSPORTS Image : EA

Advertisement

Here’s a fun fact about sports games: they tend to be the last games released on older consoles. For whatever reason, gamers who just play Madden or FIFA don’t seem to care about upgrading to a new machine right away. They’re happy to just keep their old system as long as the next annual edition of their favorite sports games keep coming to it. With that in mind, here’s a perfect deal for that specific type of gamer. You can get one year of EA Play on PS4 for $26. Just use the code MOSTLYSPORTS at checkout and you’ll shave a few bucks off the usual price. This may seem niche, but we’ve got to look out for all kinds of gamers here. If you really just plan on keeping your PS4 another year to play the next Madden installment, why not get access to EA’s games service and save some money?

Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s Meh deal. This Hy-Genie UV-C sanitizing travel bag is just $29, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey. Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.



What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At Meh, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 (which also gets you shipping privileges at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal) or pay $8 for one-time shipping.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/31/2021 and was updated with new information on 2/13/2021.

POVO Multifunctional Car Tool 3AEXKTXE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I certainly hope to never have to cut myself out of my seatbelt or smash a window to make my way out of a car. But, if I ever need to, this handy little car safety tool is sure to do the trick.



You can snag this car charger that is also a window breaker, seat belt cutter, and flashlight for just $18 at Amazon, a discount of 40%, when you apply code 3AEXKTXE at checkout. The flashlight even has multiple light settings and you can also use it as an SOS alarm. Oh yeah, you can use it to charge devices too!

Unfortunately, I believe this discount code only works on the black model and not the white one, which can be yours for $24. Just as a heads up, we previously had a discount code for the white model which brought it all the way down to $10— but that was a very short-lived deal that didn’t last through the day. So, this may drop again in price, but the black model is the best bet for now.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/31/2021 and was updated with new information on 2/13/2021.



Insignia 5-qt. Analog Air Fryer Stainless Steel Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You got a lot of foods to cook and eat, I get it. You want a healthy way to prepare them that doesn’t sacrifice taste? You have got to try an air fryer.



Cut down on the oils needed for traditional frying with this Insignia 5-qt. analog air fryer, just $40 right now at Best Buy. That’s half the price the same model goes for on Amazon.

What are you waiting for? This is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, so it will probably go back up in price tomorrow.

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d be revamping home goods for my own travel or friends/family who will visit. But alas, travel plans are still on hold for the foreseeable future. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $9, and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $14. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

They come in nine colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping for Macy’s Platinum and Gold members. This sale ends on February 21.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $169, which is $30 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they do tend to be a tad more expensive, so when a sale comes along, we take notice. Right now get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega winter sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Advertisement

Shipping for this will be $20 and this sale runs through February 15.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. Use the code VDAY and grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 40% off the original price.

This is such a great deal and all eleven colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. This deal is expected to run until February 21 unless they run out first. By the way, this sale has gone before that’s highly likely so if you want them buy it now.

Macy’s is now offering free shipping for Star Rewards members.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today when you clip the 20% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,300+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $70. That’s a $20 discount from the combined list price, and this bundle is the only way to get the full savings. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $55, or $5 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

Tacklife Portable Power Station FO5YH4MC Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. From Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand Tacklife, this one is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 14" x 9" x 7" and weighing 9.57 pounds in the box, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, capable of charging a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device and, for a limited time only, is discounted $65 using the promo code FO5YH4MC. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $215 list price. You’ve got until Friday night to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 23KINJA8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.

TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $59 when you use promo code 23KINJA8 for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste a lot of grounds. As a coffee lover, something quick to get me going in the morning is welcome, mostly because I’m still sleepy. The easier to operate, the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $79, and has a savings of $31.

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or want it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so that it won’t take up much space, and it has its own K-pod storage of up to nine little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip, so if you’re on the move, you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These colorful ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and only $15.

The handles are made of sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The steel is sophisticated but not overstated, even with its bright hues. Somehow they seem to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

These will ship for free.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KJAH046W Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $67 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJAH046W at checkout. That’s a $22 savings.

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of Korean beauty products, and if you are too, I have a great deal for you from Passioncat today.



Get 35% off a PASSIONCAT Twist Velvet Tint of your choice when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon. Normally $16, that brings any of these lovely tints down to just $11.

Plus, if you add a Hand Sanitizer Gel by PASSIONCAT to your cart, you’ll get it for free as an added bonus! It will bring any of these lip tints down to just $8 when you add it to your shopping cart.

If you want a velvet-y pout in peach or pink shades, there are plenty of options:

This tint also comes in some more vibrant red shades, if you want a more glamorous look.

It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so why not treat yourself to a more kissable pout today while it’s still on?



Up to 85% off Premium Button-Downs Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS is really out here trying to make you the most stylish man you can be. They’re running another killer sale this week. Grab one of over seventy premium button-downs for a low as $12. No codes needs and prices are already marked on each shirt.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel to pair with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is sherpa lined for optimum coziness ($25). It’s versatile for any gender. It’s so easy to layer and style. Made of 100% cotton, this will take you through the rest of the chilly season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loungefly x Pokémon Flying Eevee Wallet Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With anniversary events gearing up to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, jump in the festivities with an adorable new Eevee wallet. Arguably one of the cutest OG pocket monsters, Eevee has become a fan favorite amongst watchers and players. Loungefly’s team up with the brand has produced a ton of eye-catching and marvelous pieces in the line. This Flying Eevee Wallet is one of them, and it’s 26% off currently.

No Eevees or any other animals were harmed in the making of this as the leather is faux. Eevee is stitched on the front, and it’s beautifully embroidered. As with all Loungefly pieces, it’s impeccably structured and will last for a long time. The metal rivets are a nice touch, and of course, the classic plaque on the back makes it as official as official comes. Little Eevee can be scamping on the interior, and there are eight slots for cards and IDs.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $24 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Advertisement

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading.



At $24, it’s a fantastic price at 59% off list. As it comes with batteries, the iHealth Thermometer is also ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box.

Up to 25% off Sitewide VDAY Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa’s got you covered for the big day, you know, Valentine’s Day. In another one of their classic tiered sales, the savings are based on what you spend. There’s 15% off everything on the site, but spend $79 or more and get 20% off. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, take 25% off when you spend over $149. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (my favorite toy). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Advertisement

If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then the Air might be the vibe for you. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection, while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot precisely. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Have you ever thought to yourself, God, I wish my Fleshlight were more like a gaming rig? If you answered yes, then Lelo’s F1s is just the thing for you. Available in Developer’s Kit RED and Prototype variants, it might seem concerning that neither of these sounds like a finished product, but naming isn’t everything. While the company probably should have steered clear of monikers that, in the tech world, are typically synonymous with “works in progress,” both F1s models are nevertheless pretty advanced pieces of equipment. Too advanced, some might argue.

But for the horny desk jockey, it’s also kind of hard to resist a male sex toy that hooks up to your phone using a smartphone app for unbridled customization. But imagine if, on top of being able to control your settings and track performance, you were also able to modify the SDK yourself. Because it’s open-source, either F1s unit lets you create your own patterns and adjust the intensity of its rumble by way of its internal sensors. Add to that Lelo’s patented SenSonic haptics—made famous by the world’s best-selling Lelo Sona—and you’ve got yourself the perfect accompaniment to any high-end gaming setup, and at a price that can’t be beaten.

