Attractive, environmentally conscious chargers, fancy Xbox Controllers and Anki Overdrive kits lead off this Saturday’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Founded this year by former Mophie executives, Nimble makes phone chargers built from recycled aluminum and plant based plastics, shipped in scrap paper recycled boxes, and paired with the company’s promise to recycle a pound of e-waste for every product sold. Plus, they have great specs and look really cool.



Today only on Amazon, you can save big on the company’s full lineup of battery packs and wireless chargers. The former start at $30 for a 10,000mAh pack, and range up to $60 for a 26,800 pack with three USB-A ports and a USB-C port with 18W power delivery. The former is a bit on the pricey end, but the latter is a solid deal, especially considering the eco-angle. The sweet spot deal though is probably the 20,000mAh USB-C PD battery for $40. It doesn’t have as many ports as the larger one, but its skinny and portable, and does everything you need.

The charging pads are where things get more interesting though. All of them support 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can even get a dual charging pad for $32 that charges two devices at once. They’re also some of the most minimal and gorgeous pads I’ve ever seen. Click here to see all of them.

These all make great gifts for the eco-conscious techie in your life, but just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

In today’s edition of “Silly Things That Are Actually Kind of Useful,” we have a $22 beanie with tiny Bluetooth headphones built right in. I’m sure the sound quality isn’t amazing, but it should be adequate for listening to podcasts, or even some summery songs to make you feel less cold and miserable over the next few months. There are dozens of different styles, and promo code RTKJ45CODE should work on all of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wireless charging works the best when you have charging pads scattered all around your home. If there’s a table where you set down your phone, it should have a Qi charger on it. And at these prices, that ideal can be your reality.

For $40 (with promo code KINJA378), you grab an LED desk lamp that supports 10W (Android) and 7.5W (iPhone) Qi charging, plus an extra USB charging port for your other devices. The lamp itself even supports multiple color temperatures, so you can set it to daylight when you want to feel energized, or dim and warm when you want to wind down at the end of the day.

Or, just stock up on regular Qi pads for $8 each with promo code KINJA0014. These would also make great stocking stuffers. Update: This code works now!

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There’s no question that rechargeable batteries are generally superior to the kind that you use once and throw away. But they’re also more expensive, and it doesn’t hurt to keep a stash of the more primitive style of batteries on hand for instant use while you wait for your others to regain power or arrive from Amazon, or for low-draw devices where they actually make more sense.



Today, you can get 48 Energizer MAX AA or AAA Alkaline Batteries for just $14, or around 29 cents apiece. I’m not going to twist your arm to buy them, but if you do, you’ll be super glad they’re in your cabinet next time you’re in immediate need of power and all your eneloops are otherwise engaged.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to a new all-time low of $18, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Admit it, your mom would be aghast at the current state of your bedroom sheets. Lucky for you, Amazon is making it easier, and cheaper, to invest in a new set.

Today, take an extra 25% off a selection of cotton sheet sets, duvet covers and bed skirts.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re in peak basement sports season right now, and you can add dart boards, ping pong tables, pop-a-shot basketball, air hockey, and more to your collection from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Everything’s Prime eligible too, with apologies to your delivery driver.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It is decidedly not outdoor sports season, but that didn’t stop Amazon from also running a sale on sporting equipment. Go inside to save on various types of balls, soccer goals, apparel, rebound nets, and even a speed gun, which is fun for all sorts of things.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s a few reasons why you should pick up this $30 Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Grinder: 1. It’s affordable, 2. It’s really simple to use and 3. Hipsters are right—coffee tastes a lot better if you make it with freshly ground beans.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $14 after you clip the 20% coupon.

These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page, and use Amazon Subscribe & Save for even more savings.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), it may be time to grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

Update: Now the 6 quart Wi-Fi model is back down to $90, the same price as Cyber Monday.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

Walmart and Amazon have it for $48, which is an absolute steal and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Typically, the guest suite is where your previous-gen bedding and towels go to die. And there’s nothing wrong with that, really, but if you want to up your hosting game for this year’s seasonal visitors, you could buy them brand new blankets and bath gear of their very own. (Well, not actually their own since it stays in your house, but you know what I mean. Not hand-me-downs.)



The best time to do that, IMO, is today or tomorrow, while Target is taking 40% off bed and bath items. Washcloths start at just $1 — towels at $2 — and there are plenty of blankets and pillows under $10, so anything you choose will basically pay for itself in one use. Comfortable lodging and a good night’s sleep can do wonders for shifting even the grinchiest of relatives into holly jolly territory.

Photo: Amazon

We all know the ThermoWorks Thermapen is the king of the castle when it comes to high-end meat thermometers, but with thousands of positive Amazon reviews, Javelin thermometers are probably a close second. Today only at MassDrop, you can get the Pro model, which gives you a reading within 3 seconds, for just $33. That’s a full ~$20 less than Amazon (not to mention nearly $70 less than the latest Thermapen), and a great stocking stuffer idea for the home cook in your life.



Screenshot: Hydro Flask

You know Hydro Flask makes really good water bottles. But did you know you could customize them?

From now until December 3, you’ll get 25% off when you build your own My Hydro. Choose from 11 sizes, two lid styles, and the colors for the bottle, the boot, the lid, and even the handle. Mix and match to create a work of art, or a horrible monstrosity. Either way, it’ll be a unique gift.

Photo: Sander Crombach (( (Unsplash)

You know what would be nice this time of year? When it’s freezing cold and pitch black every night when you leave the office? A trip to the Amalfi coast, obviously.



This discounted vacation package from TripMasters includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel in Rome, three nights at a goddamn-amazing looking hotel in Positano, and a rental car to get you between the cities (and anywhere you want to go in between). Prices start at $1,032 from New York, but you can select other departure cities as well. Ciao!

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Think fast: Your mom/boss/other intimidating figure whose opinion you value just called and said she’s 2 minutes away from your house and will be stopping by for a short visit. Your living room is a wreck, strewn with the detritus of careless living, and you’d really rather not be seen for the slob you are. Not by this person, anyway. What do you do?



If you own the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table, currently $98 at Amazon, you scoop up as much stuff as you can and conceal it beneath the mobile top. You won’t be able to shove, like, a ton of junk in there, but you can certainly clear off the this and any other tables and maybe hide a stray object or two that would otherwise be sitting on the floor or couch. That’s better than nothing! And before next time, maybe, examine your life choices so you’ll be more prepared.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still using that $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, it might be time to do the “adult” thing and upgrade to a nice looking wooden one. These frames from eLuxury Supply come in three different wood finishes, and install (and break down, if you need to move) without any tools. The best part though? The wood slats are only six inches apart, meaning you can lay a foam mattresses right on top without any additional support.



Prices vary by size, but for a limited time, promo code KINJAFRAME15 will take a flat 15% off.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You can certainly get through life without a full-length mirror, but they’re awfully handy to have when you’re trying out new ensembles. And if you forego the cheap over-the-door kind in favor of a nice leaner, a big mirror can even be a nice decor touch.



This Sandberg Rose Gold Full Length Leaner Mirror features a super now aesthetic and, at 65" x 31", it’ll let you check yourself out from head to toe to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. And if you’re some kind of alien who’s not into rose gold, don’t worry: There are plenty of other finishes available.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he or she must strike out and leave the nest to take up a new dwelling place. When that time comes, owning a basic tool set is a must, and this $49 Stanley Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX* 85-Piece Drill Kit is a solid choice.



Advertisement

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart with promo code KINJAMBOREE.



We’re big fans of their fun and interactive scratch-off posters (Essential Films, Essential Novels, and Essential Graphic Novels). The stunningly detailed Football Clubs of Europe print is perfect for any soccer fan. And of course, you can never go wrong with the classics like the Birds of North America, The Very, Very Many Varieties of Beer, and the iconic Cosmic Exploration chart. Enter the code KINJAMBOREE at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Cooking is enough work without having to worry about keeping your pans in good condition. You shouldn’t have to be overly precious with objects designed for use with fire and knives.



While you’re nodding in agreement, click on over and add the Gotham Steel 12-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan and Cookware Set to your cart for $99, and enjoy the freedom that comes with pots and pans you can stick in the dishwasher. The titanium ceramic coating supposedly keeps anything from sticking, but that sounds too good to be true; maybe try making your own Christmas candy in them and report back?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. These sets of succulents — one features five different aloe plants, while the other includes a variety of four succulents plus a bonus crystal for ~good vibes~ — are both on sale for $12, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your body has a lot to deal with this time of year. There’s the stress of the holidays, the germs you’ll encounter from being around more sick people than usual, and the dry air you’re breathing in heated environments.

Give yourself a fighting chance at staying healthy with the Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier, $150 at Walmart and Amazon.



Sucking the dust and allergens out of the air won’t work miracles, but it may give your immune system just enough of a break to get you through the winter without succumbing to illness. If nothing else, your sinuses will probably thank you, and you’ll likely be breathing a little easier.

If you haven’t seen much of the UK and Ireland, this discounted nine-night vacation from TripMasters will give you a great taste of both countries, with all of your transport included.



Advertisement

Lifehacker’s published guides to all three cities, but drop your own suggestions in the comments.

Photo: Chewy

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Deals. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two ways to share your favorite photos with your friends. You can show them on your phone and pray that they don’t start swiping through your gallery, or you can party like it’s 1999 and actually display a physical copy of the photo somewhere in your home. The latter is much safer and more impressive, and it’s not as much of a hassle as you remember thanks to Amazon, where all purchases are as painless as possible. Custom canvas prints there start at just $24, so you can finally hang some art on your walls like a functioning adult. Next on the list: Cooking a meal with pots and pans instead of in the microwave.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Shorten your mental checklist of smartphone-wallet-keys to just two components with this stick-on wallet case.

Make sure to clip the coupon and use the code promo code KP8RYT4K to bring the price down to $8.

Photo: Amazon

What do you get this holiday season for the person that loves water, doesn’t have a ton of storage space, and enjoys having shoulders that feel like they’re on fire?



Computer! <bleep bloop bleep bloop>

An inflatable kayak! Walmart’s discounting a single seater from Intex to $60 today, and a two-seater to just $65. They’re not as stable as a real kayak, but they can fit in the trunk of your car or the back of a closet with ease.

Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief when you go to bed.



$9 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, and it makes a great stocking stuffer for light sleepers and headache sufferers.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re moving at alarming speeds towards the coldest part of the year, so chances are, you could use a jacket, or a vest, or at least some warm workout gear right about now. So head over to socially responsible outdoor retailer Cotopaxi, where any $100 purchase today will get you a $20 voucher towards your next purchase, and a $200 order will get you $50.

The only restrictions are event tickets and gift cards, but you’ll have to spend your voucher by the end of the year, so be sure you have a purchase plan in mind.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’re at all into outdoorsy pursuits, you’re probably familiar with the legendary Ghost Whisperer jacket. It’s incredibly lightweight, warm, and strong, and it’s also part of Mountain Hardwear’s current batch of discounts (but just the women’s version — sorry guys, maybe next time).



Other items in the sale start at just $11, so it’s still worth checking out even if you’re not in the market for a down jacket. For example: There are summer dresses, casual hoodies, and pants appropriate for everything from work to indoor yoga.



Photo: Macy’s

Macy’s wants to be more to you than just the store in Miracle on 34th Street and the sponsor of Thanksgiving’s most iconic entertainment. So they’ve decided to label you and me and everyone we know as their “friends and family” and offer us a 30% discount sitewide via coupon code FRIEND (except in certain departments, where it’s only 10%, or 15%, or 25%).



There are a bunch of annoying exclusions, so it may take some trial and error to figure out where the best savings lie, but isn’t the thrill of the hunt one of the reasons humans love shopping? Yeah, Macy’s could have done better, but they’re trying, okay? They just want to be part of your life.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Quit wasting time trying to disguise your dark circles and/or under-eye puffiness with concealer, especially if you don’t even have enough free hours to get a full night’s sleep. Instead, attack the issue itself. Baebody’s Eye Gel has garnered enough Amazon reviews (over 13,500!) to be considered a cult favorite, and now it’s available for just $19 after clipping a $5 coupon. The gel is formulated with peptide complex, Matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids, and other effective ingredients that claim to help tackle most under-eye woes. That’s not something to roll your eyes at.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re one of the daring few souls who are confident enough to give yourself or your loved ones a haircut, Wahl’s popular (as in, 12,000+ reviews popular) Color Pro hair cutting kit has a 20% coupon today, which brings it down to just $23. You probably spent more on your last haircut.



The kit includes 13 color-coded attachment guards that correspond to an easy-to-read chart right on the trimmer, as well as scissors, combs, and other accessories. No hot towel though, you’ll need to provide that yourself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It would be cool (but also weird) if humans could just sprout a layer of fur to keep us warm in winter. Alas, there are some things that nature will not allow. However, humans can purchase this United By Blue Bison Puffer Vest for both men and women, which is filled with bison fiber, an incredibly warm, sustainable down alternative that’s often discarded by ranchers. And today through December 2, you can purchase one for $100, down from it’s usual price of $188.

In addition to being waterproof and super warm, the vest, which comes in either black or olive, also features a handy chest pocket and headphone port. We actually tried out the jacket version of this, and decided it would be perfect for our next expedition to Antarctica.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can already feel really good about buying TOMS, what with their One for One program and commitment to other charitable endeavors. But the brand is making an effort to make you feel even more comfortable with your purchase, literally. Now through December 2, when you spend $125 or more at TOMS, they’ll send you a free blanket. Just use promo code BLANKET at checkout, and get ready to have a warm body to go along with that warm heart of yours.

Image: Amazon

The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $22 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch in the midst of the all the Christmas chaos.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own the Philips OneBlade—and we know a lot of you do—you can grab two replacement blades for an all-time low $20 (or $19 with Subscribe & Save) on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Philips claims they last about four months, but I went nearly a year with my first one.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now. Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes for the ladies. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Image: Sephora

Beauty megastore Sephora carries some of the best beauty staples year round, plus some really nice holiday gift sets during the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re in the market for either, now would be a great time to stock up, since Sephora is currently hosting its Beauty Insider holiday event. Insiders (aka Sephora reward program members — it’s free to join) can save $15 on purchases of $75 or more; that’s 20% off their whole order. Meanwhile, reward program members at the VIB and Rouge levels can save $20 and $25, respectively, off their purchases of $75 and up. Just use promo code 2018HOORAY, and be sure to check out before December 12, when this beauty of a sale finally fades.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can always save big at REI Outlet, it’s basically REI’s clearance page, but now you can take an extra 25% off one single item with code 25OUTLET. Some very notable items are included too, like Marmot’s Precip and Minimalist, both of which landed top spots in our Best Rain Coats co-op, while Smartwool is our reader’s favorite everyday men’s sock maker, and has pairs starting at under $10 with this code.

