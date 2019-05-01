Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A fancy coffee press, Cowin Noise-Canceling Headphones, and Mophie Wireless Chargers lead off Saturday’s best deals.



Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB ports, so it only makes sense for power strips to incorporate them. Today on Amazon, you can get an 8-AC outlet/6-USB strip for $20 with promo code AUKEY93S. One of those USB ports even has Quick Charge 3.0.

While it doesn’t look as nice or sound as good as the new Echo Dot, you can’t argue with the price of this second generation model: Just $15 for another perfectly capable entry point to the Alexa ecosystem. It’s not even refurbished like some other deals we’ve seen; it’s brand new.



Today’s Gold Box offers hefty discounts on the Cowin E7, E7 Pro, and E8 headphones. Cowin offers some of the best-selling noise canceling headphones on Amazon, and while they won’t match the quality of Bose and Sony ANC headphones, they’ll likely satisfy most who are curious about this new-ish tech.



Pick up two Apple-optimized Mophie Qi chargers for a little over the price of one. These wireless units promise to charge iPhone 50% faster than standard Qi chargers. Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on a this model.



The Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband promises to help you attain a more fulfilling meditation experience. Just strap on the headband, plug in your headphones and start the app. From there, the app and the sounds it provides will teach you to remain as calm as possible during your meditation session.



If nothing else, this could a be a fun experiment for those who want to practice more self care. This $160 price is $20 less than the standard going rate, so it’s a great time to invest if you’re interested.

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $400, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger is barely any bigger than Apple’s 61W USB-C charger that ships with the 13" MacBook Pro, and yet it includes a couple of bonus USB-A ports for your other gadgets as well. That means that this could be the only charger you have to take on a trip to power your laptop, your Switch, your phone, and your tablet. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY5PD.

Don’t need quite that much power? This one has one USB-A port and a 46W USB-C port, but it’s only $24 with code AUKEY3PD.

Need a spare USB-C cable to take advantage of those Power Delivery charging speeds? Use code AUKEY38D to get this 6' cable for $7.

Start the new year right by finally ditching your old spinning drive for this fast $31 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, if you clip the coupon on the page.



Full disclosure, 240GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code 50NBM4JV. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code OFSZFNS6.



If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

It’s hard to improve on the classic coffee press, but this vacuum insulated model from Espro sure is handsome. This double-wall design promises to keep your java warm for hours. While $89 may seem like a lot, this is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. And if you’re serious about your morning coffee, it’s worth a shot.

You won’t see them on any sleek TV commercials or in trendy lower Manhattan storefronts like, say, Away’s suitcases. But these hardside spinners from AmazonBasics will get the job done for occasional travelers, and you can’t beat the price: a 20" carry-on and a 28" checked bag for just $76. Those just happen to be the only two suitcase sizes that 99% of people need in their livers.



Keep your coffee hot or cold for hours on end with this 16 ounce stainless steel mug from Zojirushi. This is a dollar or two off the lowest price we’ve seen.



Once you’ve used a rear-view camera, it can be tough to live without, and you can add one to your older car for just $98 with promo code XVHY9BPG.



This Auto-Vox kit includes a camera and a replacement rearview mirror with the display built in. When the screen is off, the mirror will work just like any other, but when the camera (which draws power from your reverse light, cleverly) comes on, the left side of the mirror will display a wide angle view of everything behind you.

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Do you open your refrigerator looking for a snack, only to find utter chaos inside? Take control of that situation with this six-piece set of stackable fridge and freezer storage bins, now just $26. There’s a bin specifically for keeping your eggs safe, while another provides easy access to drinks. The other trays can be put to use in myriad ways, like separating your fruits from your meats, organizing your salad dressing collection, and so on. But one thing’s for sure: Your new type-A fridge will keep you feeling cool as a cucumber come snack time.



Laundry: Everyone’s least favorite chore. But at least you can save money on it with this $4 Amazon coupon, valid on a variety of Tide and Gain products, including detergent refills (the best value on a per-load basis at $14 for 93 loads), and Pods, which have an advantage when it comes to taste. For all of the eligible products, head over to this page.



Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for less than the cost of the 3 quart version.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is over $30 less than usual, and while we saw better deals around Black Friday, this is still a good bargain if you didn’t have an Instant Pot waiting for you under the tree.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

As the old slogan goes, have a Coca-Cola Glass Collector’s Set from Walmart! While there’s no actual Coke included in this giftable set, there are a few collectable glasses and Coca-Cola-themed coasters, making for a nice Americana-esque piece of nostalgia to display for just $10. There are also pretzels, and no one will ever know why.

Ceiling fans probably aren’t at the top of your mind during the winter, but if you happen to be in the market for one, you can save an extra $10 on several already-discounted styles from Daily Steals with promo code KINJAFAN. Prices start at just $50 after the code, with free shipping on all orders. You’re on your own for installation though.



I know, I know, one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get one of those balance ball chairs at work to improve your posture and core strength (surely this applies to someone reading this?!). But listen, you don’t have to look like Dwight Schrute to reap the benefits of a balance ball.



Gaiam makes in inflatable seat cushion that’s essentially just the top part of a balance ball chopped off and added to your existing seat. At $18, it’s a lot cheaper than a full ball, and a lot less likely to draw weird looks.

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $10 today with promo code HBVITGRN, the best price we’ve ever seen.

I would argue there’s no such thing as too many cutting boards — especially if you don’t have the counter and/or kitchen storage space for a really big one — because, ya know, sometimes a recipe mandates that you cut more than one thing. Thus, it’s probably a good idea to add one of these Epicurean Cutting Boards, now sliced down in price to just $20, to your culinary arsenal. It comes in three neutral hues, and our readers say it’s cut out for any chopping task that may arise.



Now that we’ve said so long to Santa and hello to a new year, it’s finally time to pack away that Christmas tree. Keep your artificial fir in tip top shape for the next 11 months with this $30 sturdy canvas storage bag. It fits unassembled trees up to 9 feet tall and features handles for easy carrying, and adjustable straps to ensure your tree parts stay put. Plus, you’ll get the gift of peace of mind during the year ahead knowing your faux foliage is protected from any errant water or dust.



ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $33 | ThermoWorks | Including $4 shipping

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $33 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping. It’s only $5 less than usual, but this one doesn’t go on sale often.

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Amazon hasn’t exactly been subtle about the New Year’s supplement Gold Boxes, but today’s Optimum Nutrition sale features some of the most popular products yet. There’s a lot of whey protein on discount here, as well as snacks and cake bites so you won’t completely hate your new active lifestyle.

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Starting today, take an extra 60% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code CLEAROUT. The sale section is currently stacked with winter staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Winter Clearance event (men | women), with up to 50% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as GREATS deals ever get.

What’s warmer than Uniqlo’s HeatTech innerwear? Ultra Warm HeatTech innerwear, which happens to be on sale right now. Scoop up a long-sleeve shirt, leggings, and/or long johns for men and women at $20 each, and wear this secret warmth weapon under your other clothes all winter long.

There’s no such thing has having too much underwear, undershirts, or cozy sweats. Add to your collection of these vital basics with this deal on Hanes from eBay: Shoppers can take 20% off their Hanes orders of $15 or more. A range of necessities for men and women are available, including less well-known Hanes items like polos, pantyhose, and pajamas, so use code JUSTHANES and stock up now.

We’re mid winter, but Urban Outfitters is already purging it’s cold weather stock via a Winter Clearance Sale. No complaints here, though, considering that means taking up to 70% off already marked down men’s and women’s apparel, not to mention a ton of on-sale items from the home section. So shop this sale now, and save on tons of cozy apparel that you’ll still be able to wear for months, plus decor that you’ll have in your home indefinitely.

If you don’t have plans to shave your head in the near future, you should be buying shampoo and conditioner in bulk — if only for the fact that you’ll waste much less shower time trying to squeeze out that last bit of product at the bottom of the bottle. And if you haven’t yet committed to a value-size lifestyle, head over to Ulta, where several 33.8 ounce versions of quality hair care are on sale. Redken, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, Pureology, and Matrix Biolage are among the high-end brands available at a discount, so buy now and lather, rise, repeat at home like the hair pro you are.

Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, its all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related New Years resolution fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.

Here’s a deal that will put a spring in your step, and in your hair: Sephora is discounting a selection of high-quality hot curling tools from T3, so you can wave goodbye to lifeless straight strands for less.



The SinglePass Curl Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand,