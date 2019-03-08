Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 65" Sceptre TV, smokeless grill, PS4 Slim bundle, and the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, eBay has a number of them on sale.



Amazon Eats Eero Up until about a few minutes ago, Eero’s mesh networking system was our recommendation for filling… Read more Read

Get an eero and two beacons for $199 (an $200 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $299 (a $200 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $380, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Harman Kardon makes a lot of terrific audio products, and right now you can get this Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $100. This speaker offers up room-filling sound and will last up to 8 hours of playtime unplugged. This current price is $70 off its regular going rate.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Alexa has basically become the operating system of the home, but you don’t actually need to buy an Amazon Echo to get in on the fun. The FABRIQ Bluetooth speaker has the full Alexa experience built in, and you can get it for just $40 today in three different colors, down from its usual $50.



Advertisement

The big downside here is that you have to press a button on FABRIQ to activate Alexa; you can’t wake it with your voice. But considering the Amazon Tap has the same limitation and costs $130, and the comparably priced Amazon Dot has a much quieter speaker, it’s tough to complain.

Perhaps the coolest feature though is the ability to connect up to 10 Fabriq speakers together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming, whether you’re playing audio over Bluetooth, or via a built-in Alexa music streaming app. That Sonos-like feature isn’t even available on the $180 Amazon Echo, so it’s a huge selling point.

Photo: Amazon

The trick to crispy pizza crusts is a hot oven. Like, 700 or 800 degrees; hotter than any conventional oven in your kitchen could ever reach. Failing that, a good pizza steel can get you most of the way there at less insane temperatures.



Advertisement

This highly rated model from Fox Run is made from carbon steel, and includes holes along the bottom to encourage air circulation. It basically always sells for $15.45, but today on Amazon, it’s down under $14.

If you want to drink like Thor, you can get into his mindset when you wield Mjolnir. Now, we’re not talking the one that was forged in the heart of a dying star. This is a mini version of Thor’s hammer that you can use to crack open a beer. You can get an Avengers Bottle Openers, Thor’s Hammer in silver or bronze for $11 with the promo code KJBOPNR.



Advertisement

Using the same code, you can channel your inner Thanos with this Infinity Gauntlet bottle opener.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t cancel the barbecue just because it’s cold outside. This Tenergy Redigrill smokeless infrared grill creates 80% less smoke than a traditional grill, making it perfect for year-round indoor use. Today only, it’s on sale for $120, so grill masters should act quickly to add one to their kitchen.



Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code 4XZWF9VL.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 coupon and add promo code VAVALPE4.



You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these discounted eBags packing cubes. Choose from Peony or Aquamarine colors, but really, it doesn’t matter which you get since... well, they’re packing cubes. They’ll be inside your bag.



Advertisement

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular cubes. So get yours, and go away. (Like on vacation.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s that time of year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—the biggest of just three big sales put on annually by the department store—has arrived, and so have all the deals you’ve been waiting for on a range of designer goods for men, women, and kids.



Advertisement

Load up on all the newest clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products for fall from your favorite brands, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, The North Face, Patagonia, Topshop, and much more. There’s certainly a lot to sort through, which you should plan on doing ASAP; the best stuff always sells out first, after all.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is firing up flash sales dedicated entirely to casual-cool brand Madewell’s men’s and women’s apparel (including plus sizes) and shoes. My own wardrobe is so filled with Madewell apparel that I am essentially a walking Madewell advertisement when I get dressed every day (but this is not an ad, I just really, really love Madewell), so trust me when I say that now’s your chance to buy scores of quality, stylish stuff that’s more than half-off its usual price.



Advertisement

A few of my favorite things on sale? A transitional fall sweater, this feminine peasant top; a versatile black jumpsuit; a wool-blend, leopard-print dress that’s ideal for fall and winter, the perfect guys’ henley, plus a lot of great jeans and tees. Please, for the love of God, hurry over to this sale; the best items are already selling out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re going hiking or camping this summer, pick up these obnoxiously named, but pretty terrific DUDE wipes for $5 off. Because if you can’t bidet, this is a solid alternative.



In this bundle, you’ll get 30 individually packaged wipes (for pooping) and 10 body wipes for when you to wipe down after a long trek. Better still, this package is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Drives through your wall and screeches to a halt>



The Fast & Furious 8-movie collection is down to $30 today, the best price ever. That includes all eight films, a dedicated Blu-ray disc full of special features, and even digital copies.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: For the same price, you can get the standard PS4 Slim but with an extra controller. So whether you want to go with a fancy special edition, or go in a purely utilitarian approach—you’ve got options.



Advertisement

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been hard to find in stock since it was released. Now, not only does Walmart have it in stock, they actually have it at a $50 discount. It doesn’t come with any bundled games, but it does come with an awesome looking matching controller.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re tired of Catan, and want to try a new board game that’ll let you relive the greed, and horribleness of Transatlantic trade, here’s your chance. Right now, you can add Splendor to your board game collection for a low $19.



$19 Splendor 420 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Screenshot: Twitch

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re entitled to become a Twitch Prime member at no extra cost. And if you’re a Twitch Prime member, you can add the legendary Jim Brown to your Madden 20 Ultimate Team for free.



Advertisement

Even if you don’t have the game yet, or aren’t sure if you’re going to buy it, you can still add Jim Brown to your EA account now, and he’ll be available to your team if and when you do get the game.

Screenshot: Amazon

Fire Emblem: Three Houses seems to be the new must-own Switch game (editor’s note: there are too many must-own Switch games!), and even though it’s only been out for a week, you can get it for $10 off on Amazon right now. Tissues not included.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Advertisement

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AirPower is officially dead, but this charging pad from Seneo looks like something that could have come out of Cupertino.



Advertisement

On one side of the sleek pad, you get a Qi charging pad capable of 7.5W iPhone charging, the fastest Apple supports (if you pair it with a Quick Charge wall adapter, not included). On the other, you’ll find a sleek passthrough slot and dock for your Apple Watch charger that props it up in nightstand mode.

Just use promo code FXP8HBAU at checkout to get it for $20, which would be a great price for a 7.5W Qi pad, even without the Apple Watch stand.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this $6 kit from Jakemy has the tools you need for the job, including small and obscure screwdriver heads, pick openers, precision tweezers, and a plush cloth for working on.



Advertisement

It’s not the only kit like this we’ve ever posted, but it is the cheapest I can remember seeing. Just be sure to clip the 40% coupon to get the deal at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reincarnated as the second coming of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



While we’ve seen bigger discounts on the latest iPad Pros, today’s $50 discount on every size and configuration is the best deal we’ve seen on this model to date. The savings are even available on the cellular models.

And if you missed it a few weeks ago, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ215.



Advertisement

To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Photo: Bizzy

If you like cold brew coffee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bizzy, Amazon’s #1 seller of cold brew beans, concentrates, and ready-to-drink coffee. They sent me some to try out recently, and it was incredibly smooth and tasty. In fact, I readily admit that I enjoyed it more than my typical Amazon Fresh DIY cold brew.



Now, they’re giving our readers 15% off anything on their Amazon storefront (fulfilled by Amazon) with promo code BZYGIZMO. I just bought two bottles of Bizzy concentrate for just $16 with the code and a 5% Subscribe & Save discount, which works out to just $.50 per cup if you follow Bizzy’s suggested ratios. That’s about the same cost as my cheapo DIY solution, and it’s tastier while not requiring me to wash any dishes afterwards. Everybody wins!

Advertisement

If you prefer to have a little more control over your coffee, the code will also work on Bizzy beans (both whole and coarse ground) in a variety of roasts.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

Our readers have bought truckloads of Sunday Scaries CBD gummies, but today, you can save on their newest creation: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy.



Advertisement

Each piece of Unicorn Jerky contains 10mg of calming CBD oil, the same as their gummies. At a starting price of $19 for a pack of 10 though (or $17 with promo code gizmodo10), it’s a less expensive way to get started.

The best part though? A dollar of every purchase goes towards The Trevor Project, which created and still operates the first national youth suicide hotline.

Photo: Amazon

Despite how it may look, this is not a mythical sword pulled from a rock in a bog, nor is it a sci-fi space weapon. No, it’s Fiskars’ “machete axe,” which is exactly what it sounds like, and it’s only $28. Happy Friday, y’all, be safe.

In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $43 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAV2242) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Advertisement

Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Image: Ulta

Whether there’s a new product you’ve been dying to try or you just ran out of your go-to cosmetics, there’s somehow always a good reason to buy more makeup—and today’s the day to do it. For one day only, Ulta is taking $10 off your makeup purchase (yes, any makeup) as long as you spend at least $35. Just use promo code MAKEUP10 to apply the discount to your Ulta haul and take advantage of this stunning offer.



Image: Forever 21

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code BYEBYE50—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10.



Advertisement

That’s not the only deal that Forever 21 has going on right now. If the sale rack isn’t calling your name, you can also get 30% off a regular price purchase of $40 or more with the promo code FRESHCLASS. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $75 or more with promo code EXPSHIP. Sadly, these promo codes cannot all be combined, but they give you a few shopping options.

Image: Backcountry

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has trouble getting to sleep every once in awhile, so even if you don’t consider yourself a bad sleeper, it’s not a bad idea to keep some melatonin gummies stocked in your medicine cabinet. We’ve reviewed these gummies from Natrol, and you can grab a jar of 90 of them for just $7 today, down from the usual $10.



Pro-tip: they work wonders for sleeping on a plane, and are worth the purchase for that alone.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s shaving price on the Gillette Fusion Power 8-blade refill pack. While this current price is buck or two off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $5 coupon applied to your first Subscribe & Save order. This is a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Amazon’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from console accessories and headsets starting at $15. While these are mainly geared towards gamers, the headsets especially can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well.



Advertisement

The HyperX CloudX headset is an especially terrific buy at $50. While it’s licensed for the Xbox, it can work on most gaming platforms and this current price matches the best we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cree is, rather quietly, one of the biggest LED manufacturers in the world, and now they’ll sell you smart light bulbs for just $8 a pop, down from the usual $12.



Advertisement

These bulbs do require a hub to operate, but they don’t use a proprietary hub. Rather, an Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show, or any Wink, Wemo, or zigbee certified hub will do just fine, enabling you to create scenes, dim your lights from afar, and control them with your favorite voice assistant. Just note that they’re daylight tuned, and not warm white like most light bulbs.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing like a cold treat on a hot day, and since many, many hot days are still on the way, you should start making your own homemade popsicles with this $8 set of ice pop molds. Let your creative juices flow as you create your own flavors (and avoid any unwanted artificial sugars or colors often added to traditional pops). Not to mention all the money you’ll save on ice cream this summer, and all the energy you’ll save from not chasing down the ice cream truck.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell makes everything from inexpensive basic vacuums, to the handy new Pet Stain Eraser handheld fabric cleaner, to Dyson-like cordless stick vacs, and you can save an extra 20% on all of it with eBay’s latest coupon.



Advertisement

Just use code JOYBISSELL at checkout to get 20% off orders of $25 or more from Bissell’s eBay storefront (maximum $50 discount). That means you can get a refurbished Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe for just $48, compared to buying it for $100 new on Amazon. Or a Bark Bath dog washing station for $64 brand new. Or a Bissell CrossWave vacuum/mop combo for $136 refurbished (compared to $270 new).

Those are just a few of our picks, but there’s a cleaning product for everyone in here, so it’s all worth a look.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added a new high end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $75, the best price they’ve ever listed.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $40 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since January, and it makes a great gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.

