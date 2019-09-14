Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper, and TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Headphones kick off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve already preordered a new iPhone, you’re going to want to grab a charger that’s a bit more powerful than the one Apple provides. Right now, you can get a bunch of RAVPower charging ports on sale. The RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is $17 using the promo code KINJAP28, RAVPower 20100mAh PD Power Bank for $36 when you clip the coupon and use promo code P4AH6EKY, and more.

Photo: Amazon

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $32 it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

Today, the floodgates opened for pre-ordering the next batch of Apple’s flagship smartphones and with it, a ton of promotions from multiple storefronts.

Here’s what each store is offering:

AT&T is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.)

is offering a BOGO promotion, where if you pre-order an eligible iPhone, you can pick up a second for free. (Just a heads up, you’ll find the details under the “special offers” link in the product page.) Apple , Best Buy and T-Mobile offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while Verizon’s offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG.



offer a maximum $550 discount with an eligible trade-in, while offer tops out at $500. Sprint will deduct the value of your trade-in from each installment payment via their Sprint Flex lease. Only certain phones are eligible for the maximum trade-in value and other phones will get you smaller discounts, just as long as they’re made by Apple, Samsung, Google and LG. Sam’s Club will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation.

will send you a $200 gift card with your pre-order and activation. Walmart keeps it simple by offering $100 off the purchase and activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. This offer only works with an installment plan, but luckily, there’s no penalty if you choose to pay it off early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon offering discounts on Apple products? Not too surprising. Amazon offering discounts on Apple products that aren’t even out yet though? That’s something new.



Releasing September 30, the new entry level iPad features a 10.2" screen (up from 9.7" on its predecessor), a smart connector for Apple’s smart keyboards (also on sale), and...not a ton else that’s new. It’s an iPad. It’s good. It’s pretty affordable. The 128GB version is the one you want, and preorders are available for $400, down from the $429 MSRP.

Amazon Cloud Cam | $90 | Amazon

Whether you want to use Amazon’s Key in-home delivery service, or, you know, don’t, Amazon’s Cloud Cam is a solid standalone product for monitoring your home, and it’s $30 off today.



With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for a paid account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $90 price point.

That’s $30 less than usual, and if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been meaning to stop at the store all week to pick up toilet paper but you just keep forgetting? Just order it online! You can stock up with 12 count of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper for only $6.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you had your current cutting board for a couple of years? Ditch that cut-up board and get yourself a new one while it’s on sale. Right now the Joseph Joseph Cut & Carve Multi-Function Cutting Board (in black) is only $12 on Amazon, which is over 50% off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

During today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% on select Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Home Depot. Included in this sale are a Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for 34% off, a bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for 53% off, and a Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier for 38% off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re tired of buying freezer inserts for your lunch, you’re in luck. Today’s Amazon Gold Box is on PackIt Freezable Lunch Bags. You can save 25% on a variety of fun (and boring) patterns, today only. PackIt lunch boxes and bags are designed with freezable gel built into them, so the entire bag will work to keep your food cold.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Photo: Amazon

If your counter space is very limited in your kitchen, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer.



You can get it for $75, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this dish rack. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.

Photo: J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe before the summer officially ends? You’re in luck. You can snag an Extra 40% Off Clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code SALETIME.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Football season is officially here, which means it is time to tailgate before you watch your favorite team play. If your tailgate setup is seriously lacking, it is time to invest. Right now, you can get an Ozark Trail 20' x 10' Straight Leg Canopy for $139 at Walmart.



Graphic: Privé Revaux

We’ve been fans of Privé Revaux’s affordable (but celebrity-approved) sunglasses for years now, but the company’s new Black collection offers a big step up in quality, at a really attractive price.



Retailing at $40 rather than the company’s usual $30, the Black collection glasses are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. And like Privé’s other glasses, the sunglass lenses are still polarized, and the optical glasses feature blue light filtering.

For a limited time, you can pick any two of the frames, and get them for the same $30 each as Prive’s older glasses. Just add them to your cart, and use promo code black25 at checkout.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever touched your hair after you’ve washed it and it didn’t feel clean? That feeling might mean you have build up in your hair. It could be dead skin or product that didn’t get fully washed out. If you need to get a real deep clean of your hair, the HEETA Hair Scalp Massager can help get the crud out.



Aside from helping eliminate product build-up, the massage brush can also relieve itchiness and can promote blood flow to your scalp. The black brush is $5, while the purple and blue brushes are $6.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, to men’s and women’s accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

So, you finally caved and bought yourself an Instant Pot? Welcome to the family. If you have no idea what the make in your brand new appliance, why not 500 quick and easy recipes? You can snag the Kindle version of the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook for $4. If you’re a Kindle Unlimited user, this download is free for you!



Photo: Humble

Update: This deal ends in four days.

Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, which includes HD versions of every previous title, is down to a low $26. Complete the set with a $25 copy of Kingdom Hearts III and you can own all of the titles for less than the cost of a regularly priced game. Pretty sweet no?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are you superstitious? Maybe just a little stitious? Either way, you should take advantage of this Friday the 13th deal at Urban Outfitters. Today only, the retailer is taking 13% off your purchase, so you can snag clothes, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle items for less than usual. It’s a sale that seems like a pretty good omen, if you ask me.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s a light at the end of the breakout with this Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment. The tool uses red light to calm inflammation and blue light to kill pimple-causing bacteria, no mess, pain, or side effects involved. And now, you can use promo code KINJALIGHT to get one of your own for just $14. Shop now, and finally see your skin in a good light.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $118 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 65% off with promo code SEP65OFF. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Get some air, and save some cash with Nike’s latest deals on Jordans. There are loads of sneakers for adults and kids marked down significantly, along with all the apparel any rising basketball star might need. Just be sure to snag this slam dunk of a deal before the game clock runs out. If they can hold Zion’s feet, they can hold yours, too.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this Warehouse Clearance Sale: Select styles are up to 70% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Hanes boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool harvested from some faraway land, and they don’t have a separate pouch built in for your junk. But they’re boxer briefs. They’re fine. They have a comfortable looking waistband. And at $11 for a pack of eight from Walmart, they’re cheap.



Image: Murad

Murad makes a whole lot of effective products for fighting back against any skin issues, from acne to signs of aging. And starting today, you can add them all to your skincare regimen for 20% off their usual prices in celebration of the launch of their new website. Might we recommend picking up the brand’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried, or the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, one of our favorite retinol treatments in the skincare game? Just be sure to use promo code NEWMURAD at checkout to snag the savings.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s best known for batteries and cables, but their smart home gear is really well regarded. Today on Amazon, you can get their new, smaller smart light bulb for $16 (down from $20), and their smart light switch for $18 (down from $30).



Going with smart bulbs or smart switches is a matter of personal taste, but the bulbs in this case are tunable, meaning they can display different shades of white, which can transform how a room feels. Daylight can energize you when you need to focus, and warm white can help ease you towards sleep and relaxation at night.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone’s favorite bunny brand has some of the tastiest fruit snacks around. Never tried them? Now’s the time because you can get a box of 24 Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks for only $11 on Amazon. You need to select Subscribe & Save (which you can cancel at any time) and clip the 20% off coupon. Included in the box are these tasty flavors: Berry Patch, Summer Strawberry, Sunny Citrus, and Tropical Treat.



Photo: Amazon

Lazy Susans can help you make the most of a small pantry or fridge space, and this one from Copco has great reviews, and includes a rubberized base to keep your spices and such from falling over. Normally $15, it’s down to $12, which is a solid deal, even if it won’t set your head spinning.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, all four colors are marked down to $100 on Amazon, an all-time low.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon has a pair of exclusive Sennheiser headphones on sale for $70 less than usual today. The first is the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open back headphones, which are famous for being super comfortable and offering clear and detailed sound, thanks to the open back design.



Be warned, this type of headphone is designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, this makes an argument for the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Additionally, Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality. Both are on sale for $130 today, which is $30 more than we saw on Prime Day, but still excellent deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $250, it’s marked down to $200 today, an all time low. So this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.

Photo: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro is finally going to ship with a USB-C to Lightning fast charger. But standard iPhone 11 purchasers, or anyone with an iPhone from the last couple of years, might not realize that they can fast-charge their phone too.



All you need is an 18W or greater USB-C charger (like this one), plus a USB-C to Lightning cable. Anker’s are MFi-certified, more durable than the ones Apple makes, and cheaper to boot. This 6' model will charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, and you can get it for $15 today, down from the usual $20.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $50, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.

