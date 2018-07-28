Start your weekend with discounts on a Dyson air purifier, a modem/router combo, a smarter light switch, and the rest of Saturday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We generally recommend buying a separate modem and router, so that you can upgrade one as necessary without upgrading the other. But if you live in a fairly small home and would rather just have one device, this TP-Link combo is cheaper than ever at $99 today. If you’re paying your ISP a modem rental fee, this will put a stop to that (just check their site to make sure it’s compatible), and also serve as your Wi-Fi access point.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This end table does it all. Not only does the base include a bluetooth 360 degree speaker, the top is a Qi charger, so you can place your compatible devices next to you on the couch and they will charge wirelessly. Plus, it has the trendy mid-century modern design. Grab it for $190 on Woot today, down from the usual $220.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $218, so go ahead and treat yourself.



Photo: Picaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $56. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals



Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $30 today, an all-time low.



Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back nearly $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a massive bargain.



Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, you can give them a second lease on life with an inexpensive enclosure, which turns them into always-useful external storage devices.



3.5" and 2.5" options from Aukey are both on sale today, the latter of which runs over USB-C and includes a C-to-C cable, making it ideal for use with modern laptops. Just make sure to note the promo codes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.



Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It might be counterintuitive, but the sharper the knife is, the safer it is to use (because a sharper knife requires less force). This Chef’s Choice sharpener uses 100% diamond wheels in three stages to manually sharpen both serrated and non-serrated knives. Usually around $40, today’s price is a steal

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your backseat passengers entertained with this car headrest tablet and phone mount. It snaps into the metal bars in the headrest and can hold most tablets and phones. Use code MOUNT888 to get it for just $8.

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know. $300 is a lot to spend on an air purifier. But come on, look at this thing. With no visible blades, you could put your arm straight through the Dyson Cool Link. It also has a true HEPA filtration system (those don’t come cheap, even from other manufacturers), and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can even control it and monitor your room’s air quality from your phone, even if you’re away from home.



$300 is an unprecedented price, and in fact, Amazon’s currently selling refurbs for $29 more than the cost of a new one.

Image: Amazon

Soothe aches and pains with today’s heating pad Gold Box. They have a couple of different sizes, including an XXL heating pad, XL, and one designed for your neck and shoulders. Head over to Amazon if you’re in the market, your muscles will thank you.

Aukey made an orb of light that you can take anywhere, and it’s only $13 today with promo code AUKEYL33. The light can sit on your table, hang from above, stick to any magnetic surface, and even float in the pool while putting out five hours of light at max brightness with its built-in battery. Oh, it’s also an RGB lamp, so you can change its color too.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which with the notable exception of Prime Day is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s 20% off coupon on Amazon.



These require you to Subscribe & Save, but you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships. There’s also a Gain Flings option included in the sale, but let’s be honest, that’s like a Newman-O to Tide’s Oreos.

simplehuman is the company that makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, the only paper towel holders that don’t suck, next level shower caddies, and a bunch of other beautiful and functional pieces for your home. The caveat is that their products are normally pretty expensive and very rarely do they put anything on sale.

But, today they’re discounting this touch-free soap dispenser, which, among other special features, has a no-drip valve, so you don’t have to deal the gross crusty soap thats gets stuck to most other pumps. It normally sells for $40, but is just $32 today, which yes, is still maybe a little pricey for a soap dispenser, but it’s worth it if you’re in the market for an upgrade.

Image: Amazon

Buying new sheets, comforters, duvets, pillows, and the all accessories for a new King-sized bed can get very expensive. Amazon’s helping out by discounting this Pinzon all-season down comforter to just $32 for Prime members. That’s a third of the price it normally is and cheaper than the twin comforter. So, if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can get a three-pack with rechargeable batteries for $20 today with promo code TBONOM9A.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but today’s discount is the best single-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Today’s deal is only a couple bucks less than usual, but it is an all-time low price. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

All-Clad pans are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 3-quart saute pan down to $80.



This pan feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty. The 3-quart saute pan would be great for one-dish meals or even making fried chicken.

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.



A heat gun probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’s definitely worth having one in your toolbox; just look at a few of the ideas from Lifehacker below. This model is a bit more expensive than some others we’ve seen, but it has three temperature settings (including a 122 degree cool-down mode), and four attachments to help you channel the heat properly for different jobs.Get it for $19 with promo code DWYPWP7W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code GXQYBMVT, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales and they’re my go-to sneaker for when I want to be comfortable but also want to look like I give a shit (which is how I feel most of the time). Right now, they’re having a Summer Sale, which means up to 50% off select styles for both men and women.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen extra discounts from Madewell, and it’s come at a perfect time to spend all the money you should be saving for vacations. Use the code SHORETHING and get an extra 40% off every sale item they have, which is 375 choices. Boots, sweaters, scarves, and some off-season styles are all in there for the taking.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Get your orders in this weekend before this sale ends!

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.



And don’t forget, Nordstrom proper is still in the midst of its anniversary sale, if you don’t find everything you need at Rack.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle is specially made for your foodies out there. Take your pick between a bunch of ebook cookbooks, with some geared towards special diets, like Paleo and gluten-free, some focused on grilled cheese, one-dish recipes, and soups, and for the fans of fine dining, James Beard Best of the Best.

As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever played a Fallout game, and thought the food looked really good, you should both seek professional help, and also preorder this Fallout Vault Dweller’s cookbook, on sale for an all-time low $21, with preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper.



Obviously, the Fallout-centric ingredients are substituted for things you could find at the supermarket; brahmin ribs become short ribs, for example. I’m not sure what they use for radroach meat though.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a gift card or two from Best Buy for 15% off, in a variety of denominations.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1992's Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is one of Cyberpunk’s defining texts, and an all-too-familiar send-up of modern capitalism. Download it straight to your Kindle for just $2 today.



From Amazon:

From the opening line of his breakthrough cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson plunges the reader into a not-too-distant future. It is a world where the Mafia controls pizza delivery, the United States exists as a patchwork of corporate-franchise city-states, and the Internet—incarnate as the Metaverse—looks something like last year’s hype would lead you to believe it should. Enter Hiro Protagonist—hacker, samurai swordsman, and pizza-delivery driver. When his best friend fries his brain on a new designer drug called Snow Crash and his beautiful, brainy ex-girlfriend asks for his help, what’s a guy with a name like that to do? He rushes to the rescue. A breakneck-paced 21st-century novel, Snow Crash interweaves everything from Sumerian myth to visions of a postmodern civilization on the brink of collapse. Faster than the speed of television and a whole lot more fun, Snow Crash is the portrayal of a future that is bizarre enough to be plausible.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Sharpen up your beer pong skills from the comfort of a pool with this floating beer pong table. It even has a cooler in the middle to store your beers, and it’s $5 off right now. Use the money you save to buy slightly higher quality beer, because we’re adults now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



Update: GameStop has lowered its price to $300 as well, so maybe Arcade1Up changed its mind on the MSRP. The good news is that your orders aren’t likely to be canceled!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In case you missed it in the wake of Prime Day, Microsoft is currently running some of the best deals ever on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix for video games. Both deals expire at the end of the month.



The former is $20 off, down to $40, which is about as cheap as it ever gets these days. The latter is just $10 for a three month subscription, which is what you’d normally pay for a single month. Both subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular prices though, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t wish to continue.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

