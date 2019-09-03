Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Dolby Atmos sound bar, $10 LifeStraws, and a deeply discounted Philips Airfryer lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Amazon

Dolby Atmos is the future of home theater audio, and you don’t even have to pay thousands of dollars to install ceiling-mounted speakers to enjoy it. This 3.1.2 channel Vizio sound bar includes three front channels, a subwoofer, and two speakers that fire upwards at an angle to bounce sound off your ceiling.

Normally priced at $800, today’s $679 price is the best Amazon’s ever listed, so you can raise the roof for less.

Photo: Amazon

You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie makes the best dash mounts around, and their wireless charging model is down to $33 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

This 30W Anker USB-C wall charger is a spec-for-spec match for Apple’s 30W MacBook and MacBook Air charger. But Anker’s is $18, and Apple’s is $49. You do the math.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, Apple’s Beats Powerbeats3 are a close second, and are much better for working out. Now, you can get a pair (in one of the limited Neighborhood colorways) for just $90, the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

This is an excerpt from Gizmodo’s BeatsX Review, but it applies equally to the Powerbeats3s:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s gone some interesting directions with its latest 10,000mAh USB battery packs. One was thin and roughly phone-shaped, but I personally prefer the hand-friendly PowerCore Redux, which is shockingly small for a battery with 2-3 full phone charges on board. Get it for $29 today, or about $5 off its usual price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $85 original Philips Airfryer is a healthier cooking option for all of your favorite fried foods. It’s also, as Bill Oakley told us, the best way to reheat pizza, which is reason enough to buy it.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model, so if you’re going to eat french fries, they might as well be made in this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this refurbished Ninja Supra kitchen system is marked down to $100 at Walmart this weekend, down from its usual $150.

This thing isn’t messing around with a 1.5 horsepower, 1200W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, an eight-cup food processor bowl, and three single-serve cups for making smoothies on the go.

Photo: Shep McAllister

While it’s not as sexy as Casper’s new Glow Lamp, the Philips Wake-Up light is a top seller for a reason. Its sunlight-simulating light will slowly brighten for 30 minutes prior to your wake-up time, which should get you out of deep, dream-filled REM sleep before your alarm goes off, which helps you feel refreshed in the morning, rather than like garbage.

Normally priced at $50, it’s down to $39 on Amazon right now, just $4 shy of an all-time low price.

Photo: Amazon

I’ve been informed that children making slime is a thing that happens with some regularity, and that glue is a necessary prerequisite to creating it. I don’t really care to research this gross trend any further, but if you’re in the market for glue, AmazonBasics is discounting several of its varieties right now. Have fun, I guess?



These microfiber mitts are great for washing your car or dusting around the house, but they could also come in handy on Halloween for terrifying children as you hand out candy. They’re worth $5 either way, in my opinion.

Photo: Amazon

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $10, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them.

Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $22 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 18,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout.

Advertisement

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Adidas, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are definitely up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like this wool overcoat from TOPMAN, our favorite non-hideous Uggs, or the cult-favorite Madewell Transport Tote in miniature. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Microsoft likes to push its Office 365 subscription service, and Google Docs is enough for most people, but if you pine for the days of pay-once-own-it-forever Microsoft Office, you can still buy it! In fact, today only on Amazon, you can buy it on sale. Pay $99 (down from $129), and you’ll have classic copies of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, forever. You can even install it on a PC or a Mac.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If Cards Against Humanity has started to get a little stale, Amazon’s running a sale today on Exploding Kittens, the ultra-popular party game from the maker of The Oatmeal webcomic. Unfortunately, the NSFW version isn’t included, so you won’t be offending grandma, for better or worse.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

GTA V is over five years old (ugh), but it’s still getting updates and insane, over-the-top online modes that keep it feeling fresh. If you somehow don’t own a copy, it’s down to $15 right now on PS4 or Xbox One, which is basically a heist for how much you’ll get out of it.



Tech

Home





Lifestyle





Media





Gaming





Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is a whopping $160 off today [Update: Anker lowered the list price from $460-$370, and changed the code from $110 to $20, but the final deal price of $300 has not changed].



To get the deal, you’ll want to clip the $50 coupon on the product page, then add promo code EUFYKKBT at checkout, bringing the two-camera system down to $300. These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $27 hubs from VAVA (5% clippable coupon + promo code KINJAHUBS) are designed to perfectly match your MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. We saw it for $90 briefly in January, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.



Photo: Amazon

While it’s been supplanted by the V10, the reliable old Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is still more than enough vacuum for most people, whether you’re using it to clean cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really. Today on Dyson’s eBay storefront, you can get a refurb of the Animal version on eBay today for $210, the best price we’ve ever seen. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

Advertisement

The Animal model features True HEPA filtration to filter out allergens from pet dander, and has 150% more brush bar power than the older V6. For context, this was selling for $300 new on Black Friday, and if you ask me, it’s well worth saving $90 on a refurb, which still includes a 6 month Dyson warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any hard surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 100 off-brand equivalents for just $5 on Amazon, ($.09 + $5 shipping, very normal). I used these after moving into a new apartment a few months back, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls bringing in my furniture.

Photo: Amazon

It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a single bottle for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. The previous deal we posted on this was on the multi-packs, so if you weren’t ready to commit to buying a whole beehive’s worth of the stuff, this is your chance to give it a try.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 1,400 running watts (2,000 surge), this Sportsman generator is perfectly suited for camping trips and tailgates, especially since it runs at a quiet <65 decibels. So whether you’re preparing for natural disasters or the next football season, $150 is a stellar deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Deez nuts...are marked down to $14 for a pack of four right now. Save on canisters of Planters for any upcoming soirees, keep a jar at your desk for midday snacking purposes, put one few in your bag for when you’re feeling hangry — generally, just go nuts.



If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up an extra 10% back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you buy four tires and/or wheels, plus an extra 5% back if you pay with a Discount Tire credit card. Unlike most of Discount Tire’s promotions, this one will work on any set of tires, and any set of wheels. But if you want to maximize your savings, I’d sort by products with promotions, which are usually manufacturer rebates that will stack with this sitewide sale.

Advertisement

I took advantage of one of these sales last year, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on May 10, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We post deals on pressure washers from time to time, because pressure washers objectively own. But let’s say an average $100ish pressure washer just doesn’t cut it for whatever you’re trying to use it for. If you need to bring out the big guns, Sun Joe’s 3,000 PSI washer is one of most powerful you can buy (I assume that the government has, like, 4,000 PSI prototypes built from alien alloys, but that’s another story for another day), and you can get it for $263 with promo code KJSUNJOE, which knocks off $37.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter’s coming to a close, and that means it’s high time to buy boots on sale. Several Cole Haan styles for men and women are included in today’s clearance. All of the men’s boots are going for $99 with promo code MARCHSTYLE (even the $320 2.ZERØGRAND suede Chukka), while the women’s styles vary from $79-$149 with the same code, though the sale prices are listed on the sale page.



Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

It’s time to get new shades and, uh, see more clearly in general with TimeToShade’s massive blowout on sunglasses and optical frames. Use promo code KINJAMASSIVE50 to get half off any specs your heart — and eyes — desire, from brands including Ray-Ban, Coach, Tory Burch, Prada, Versace, and more. Just be sure to look over all the options before this sale goes out of sight.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that Converses together, stays together. Now put those close ties on display with Nordstrom Rack’s deals on Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids. There are so many styles up for grabs, you’re sure to find one to suit each individuals’ personality, or dare we say, go for a coordinated matching look? Really, there’s no wrong way to wear this classic shoe.

Spring is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still cold outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 60% off a selection of on-sale styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. (Heads up: This discount applies to the original retail price and overrides any existing markdowns.) Just use promo code MHWMAR0160, and load up on outdoor gear, including tents and sleeping bags, plus a whole bunch of outerwear, gloves, hats, and more to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season — and winter, duh — is almost here, so its time to brush up on your Westerosi history with this Game of Thrones Trivia Game, now on sale for $29. Covering content from seasons 1 through 4, you can test your knowledge of the kingdom’s most notorious feuding families with over included 1,200 questions — props if you’ve been able to keep straight who’s alive and who’s dead over the last eight years. But can you answer the ultimate question of who will at long last claim the Iron Throne? Didn’t think so.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Has family game night felt a bit tame to you lately? Well, there’s nothing like a dose of fear to get players’ adrenaline pumping, so consider bringing home Betrayal At House On The Hill. It’s a chill-inducing board game for three to six players ages 12 and up, and $21 is a scary good price that you should take advantage of before it mysteriously disappears.



Advertisement

The game features enough scenarios to explore a new haunt with each round, but beware: as the title suggests, the whole point of this game is to turn players against each other, which actually might be a refreshing, nightmare-fueled change from your average family game night disputes.

Photo: Amazon

Instant film cameras are making a comeback, for some reason, and you can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for just $45 on Amazon today, in either Ice Blue or Flamingo Pink. Just don’t forget to buy film (you can also save $5 by choosing the bundle on the camera page). Have fun, you weirdos.



Image: Wayfair

Put your coats and boots into storage and break out the sunscreen and shorts: Wayfair has declared that it’s officially time to start preparing for spring with the advent of their Outdoor Sale. Right now, take up to 70% off pretty much everything you’ll need to enjoy your yard once the weather turns warm, including patio furniture, grill essentials, hot tubs, and lawn decor. So shop this sale before the new season hits; you’ll be backyard chillin’ before you know it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yankee Candle often runs deals on specific sizes and types of candles, but today, if you buy any one, two, or three (full priced) jar or tumbler candles, you can get the same number for free. So add two to your cart, you’ll only pay for one. Add four, you’ll pay for two. You get the idea. Any size, any scent; as long as they aren’t already discounted, they’re fair game. You can mix and match different sizes too, but just note that the two cheapest candles are the ones you’ll get for free.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your very good dog deserves all of the treats, and you can feed him twice as many with Chewy’s BOGO sale on True Acre baked dog biscuits. Multiple sizes and flavors are included, so just add two to your cart, and you’ll see the discount taken at checkout. <Baby talk voice> What a good deal!

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

While they might not have the name recognition of Philips Hue bulbs, Anker’s Eufy smart bulbs are a great, affordable entry point into smart lighting, and you can stock up on bulbs for just $13 each today.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at today’s price (about $3-$6 less than usual) each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $17 today with promo code Kinjaprime. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping.

Advertisement

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Advertisement

Plus, this deal stacks with REI’s limited time promotion on its lifetime memberships. Add a membership to any $100 order and use promo code JOINREI to get a $20 gift card, which essentially means the membership is free.

Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.

Advertisement

Save on a Patagonia Torrentshell raincoat (men | women) or Refugio daypack, stock up on