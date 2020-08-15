Saturday's Best Deals: Dead Cells Action Game of the Year Edition, Anime Blu-Rays, JACHS NY Shorts, Anker Charging Stations, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A sale on recent anime blu-rays, JACHS NY’s shorts sale, a super useful charging station, lightweight padlocks, and more are some of Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Anker Soundcore Life P2 TWS Earbuds | $40 | Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life P2 TWS Earbuds Graphic : Gabe Carey

For $135, you could buy a pair of Apple-branded AirPods, or you could spend almost a hundo less and pocket the cash for a rainy day. That’s my elevator pitch for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty P2 true wireless buds which, unlike AirPods, boast an IPX7 rating, making them waterproof and weatherproof. Fast charging also gives them a leg up on the competition, with 10 minutes on the cord netting you an hour of playtime. In total, you can expect about 40 hours of playtime when stored in the charging case.



If Apple’s easy-pairing H1 chip has you on the fence, Anker’s Push and Go technology touts comparable functionality for a much lower cost: $40. Down 33% for a limited time only, these noisemakers seem to be the way to go if you’re shopping for an AirPods alternative on a budget.

Anker 60W 6 Port USB Charging Station Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Is everyone in the family fighting over the same outlet by the couch to charge their phones? Put an end to the petty squabbles by picking up Anker’s six port charging station. This little guy can charge, you guessed it, up to six devices at once, and it’ll be a Quick Charge to boot. If your device can charge via USB, you can plug it into this charging station and be ready to go soon enough. It’s only $21 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deals, so if you’re interested, grab one before the price goes back up!



Crucial BX500 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This $90 tag on a Crucial BX500 1TB SSD is pretty sweet. If you don’t already have one, an SSD can substantially improve your PC’s overall performance. This 2.5-inch SATA block fits most modern laptops and desktops, so you can step into hard drive heaven no matter what you’re working with.



iHome Desk Lamp With Clock and Wireless Charging Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At MorningSave, there’s a three-pronged dream team combining a light, clock, and wireless charger in one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $39. There’s a calendar and temperature readout, too.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Other retailers are selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Platinum) with 128GB of storage and Intel’s 10th-generation Core i3 processor for around $800, but Best Buy has it down to $599 in an insane steal, a rare extension on an offer that surfaced (no pun intended) over a week ago.



It’s a full-featured Windows tablet on the go, and you can just slap the included Type Cover on when it’s time to get to work. Here’s everything under the hood for this perfect back-to-school model:

12.3-inch PixelSense display (2736x1824)

Intel Core i3-1005G1, Iris Plus 940 Graphics

128GB SSD, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM

1 USB Type C, 1 USB Type A, MicroSDXC reader, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio jack

5MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear-facing, 1080p video

WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5

Windows 10 Home

11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches, 1.74 pounds (2.42 pounds with Type Cover)

Give it a stronger look-see over at Best Buy, where you’ll also be able to find more powerful SKUs up for similar discounts.

This deal was originally published on 8/4/2020 and updated with new information on 8/13/2020.

1Mii Bluetooth TV Audio Transmitter 384KKDVT Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve had to pull back on my current run through Umbrella Academy until night falls, and I want to watch shows like that with every single audible detail tickling my ear drums. Unfortunately, this means using headphones, which is mighty inconvenient if you’re bound by wires. This 1Mii transmitter adds low latency Bluetooth AptX audio to any TV, and it’s only $25 with promo code 384KKDVT.



It accepts auxiliary, RCA, optical, and coaxial inputs, so it should be compatible with virtually any TV or set-top box in your arsenal. You don’t even have to stay in the same room thanks to its 197-foot range antennae (though 50-70 feet is more typical when dealing with indoor obstructions).

Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $22 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions, plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).



There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from our most recent headphones co-op since MSRP still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity in reach. This one that takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $227, or $51 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Dead Cells - Action Game of The Year Edition Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

With the holiday season and new console generation looming, there’s a bit of a lull in game releases before everything frantically releases at the end of the year. So, now is a perfect time to catch up on older releases! Dead Cells is a fantastic indie game—winner of the Action Game of the Year at The Game Awards, no less—and now you can get a physical edition of this pixel-y title for sub $20. You also get additional little goodies, with an art booklet and keychain, and being a GOTY edition you’ll also get the Rise of the Giant DLC. All and all, a pretty awesome deal!



Advertisement

Advertisement

For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $28. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. Available on PS4 and XBOX One, it contains all four seasons, including my baby Clementine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.



Advertisement

2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.



You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $39, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020.

50% off Select Switch Cases Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale starts today and what better way to kick it off than by saving $10 on a new case for your Switch. These three for your favorite Nintendo system are 50% off and will protect your precious portable gaming device.



I bring my Switch Lite to the park a lot and discovered quickly after buying it I really needed a case instead of tossing it in my backpack. These PowerA protective cases fit the standard Switch snugly. The hard outer shell will keep the body intact and the screen scratch-free. You won’t have to worry if you accidentally drop the case either, they’ve literally got you covered.

The Zelda case (from RDS Industries) is for the Switch Lite whereas the Pokemon ones might not have the right fit for optimum protection as they are for the standard Switch. All the cases have slots for cartridges so you can have a few options for play while you’re on the go.

This item ships for free and the sale ends Sunday.



Buy Speks, Get Unblocks Free Gif : Speks

Advertisement

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Advertisement

In Hello Neighbor, you take it upon your inquisitive adolescent curiosity to sneak into the house next door and figure out what’s hiding in his closely guarded basement, but the man of the house is home and you better not let him catch you. It’s a horror game that adapts to your tactics, the AI learning your behavior and changing its response up each time you go for the same tired tricks. The follow-up, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, is even better, and since it’s a prequel, you can dive right in without having to play the original. Amazon has it for just $12 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.



Advertisement

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 8/13/2020.

If you passed on Fallout 76 at launch, I commend you. No one should award developers their hard-earned dollars for messes like that. But many key updates and discounts later, you might want to check it out. Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders up on Amazon for $10.



This is the base game with the latest updates and DLC baked in, adding several important elements missing from launch such as human NPCs, something the company originally decided against as a “design decision.” Many of the major bugs and kinks have been worked out by now, too, so it’s not nearly as frustrating to play.

Advertisement

2-Pack: Quirky Flat Padlock Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Having a lock is useful, but man, I forget the damn things all the time. Or forget the combination. Or lose the key. Playing the game of “does someone in the gym locker room want my clothing” is never fun, so resolve that with this funny looking padlocks. It’s lightweight and flat, making it really easy to store in any purse and not have something clunky and oddly heavy weighing you down. Two of these are only $6 at SideDeal, but this deal is only available until the end of the day, or until they sell out. So, don’t wait!



Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter W758BS8R + Clip coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.



Advertisement

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $49 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code W758BS8R at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in March 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/14/2020.

Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save on a Chefman XL 8-quart foodie reservoir, a stainless steel model featuring dozens of presets across the operations of pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. .Your purchase comes with dishwasher safe accessories, too, including steam rack, basket, rice spoon, and ladle.

SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world right now anything that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that and you’ll save $141.



This fifteen-pound blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and honestly your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old fashioned stress a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. The Sherpa cover zips right off making this easy to wash in a machine giving you lasting comfort for unwavering slumber.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

KYOKU 5" Steak Knives (4ct) KOZCJR2J Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, STEAK KNIVES. You can get four of Kyoku’s five-inch knives for $42. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KOZCJR2J at checkout.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

At MorningSave, they’re bundling eight of these solar-powered LED bulbs designed to burrow into the grounds around your home for $29. This flat disk design illuminates the area without much of vertical footprint. Each light has eight bright LEDs, and they’ll get their charge daily from the sun and automatically kick on when night falls for up to 10 hours.



Advertisement

Summer Blowout Short Sale ST19 Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

“Liz I swear to God if you tell me it’s hot one more time I’ll murder you.” Fine, but you still pick up some super comfy shorts from JACHS NY. It’s their Summer Blowout sale, and their shorts are only $19 if you use ST19 at checkout. No reason to miss out on this one!



This sale includes their popular chino shorts, as well as some board shorts. Whatever style you prefer, grab some pairs before they sell out—because some already are!

Advertisement

60% off Select Sale Items LASTCHANCE Photo : Converse

Advertisement

Until Sunday night take an additional 60% off some already deeply discounted items in Converse’s clearance section. Just use the code LASTCHANCE at check out. Men, Women, Kids are all covered in this sale. There are almost 700 items to pick from. It’s not all sweet kicks, they’ve got backpacks, hats, jackets, and sweatshirts in this collection. Classic low tops ($48), Classic high tops ($50), and something with a little flare like these 70's inspired floral sneakers ($52). You’re sure to find something you’ll love to roll out the rest of your summer looks and ride that cool wave right into autumn. Move fast though, sizes are going quick with these savings.



Free shipping for members or on orders over $50. This discount runs until August 16.

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 20% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer is only $52 with the promo code WELL so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Side Piece CBD Subscription SPSECRET50 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sunday Scaries has earned high marks from outlets like Buzzfeed, PopSugar, and yes, The Inventory, for their accessible and HIGHLY relaxing, often vitamin-infused CBD products including the Gummies for Chillin’ and oil tincture (also for chillin’), both of which I’ve tried and happily endorse. But don’t take my word for it—for a limited time only, you too can feel the effects of “the remedy that makes life not so scary” and share ‘em with your partner(s), thanks to this exclusive discount for Kinja Deals readers.



$34, using the promo code SPSECRET50 automatically applied at checkout, nets you a 500mg tincture and 20 gummies delivered to your doorstep every month. While it only applies to your first purchase, I’m fairly confident you won’t be disappointed. The oil tincture in particular is, in my opinion, best paired with Sweet Honeydew tea from Stash and a dollop of unsalted butter to help it dissolve. Relieve the contention in your three-way relationship with a healthy dose of ingestible CBD while supplies last.

Advertisement

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Photo : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles.



The company partnered with color giants Pantone to release a fall color line and it’s got cool classic written all over it. They all run under $100. The low tops come in five colors and I’m digging these Blueprint ones since the Pantone color of 2020 is Classic Blue. There are grey and black options available in the high-top version ($98) and definitely give off 90s vibes. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Lefties Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Apparently left-handed people have better sex. As a right-handed person, I want to vehemently disagree, but science doesn’t lie. I guess we have one more thing to thank lefties for—this Kinja-Exclusive Lefties Vibrator bundle at Ella Paradis. Usually $102, it’s now $39, no code needed. The bundle includes a Better Love G-Spot vibrator, a satin toy bag, and a bottle of lube to keep things ... slippery. I’d grab this bundle and get off with your favorite lefty right now.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Look I’m not going to pretend to know anything about modern anime. I’m too lazy to catch up on what’s good, so I just watch re-runs of American comedies instead. But for those that keep up with the popular releases, you’re in luck, because Amazon is having a sale on select anime blu-rays. They’re up to half off, which makes these expensive collections much more affordable.



Some of the standouts here are the newer Evangelion movies, the first season of Goblin Slayer, and seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan. Those seem... cool! I haven’t watched them so they’re probably good! Or maybe definitely not and I’m digging a grave for myself for when the anime fans eviscerate me. Either way, grab whatever interests you before this sale ends.

Advertisement

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.



Advertisement



Case-Mate Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

We all know the deal. There’s a pandemic. We have to wear a mask. Why not go for the reusable route? These masks come with a cute filters to give you a bit more protection, and you can throw these cloth masks in the wash when they get dirty. But the best part? You can get three of these bad boys for $20. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Wish Hand Sanitizer 6-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Running low on sanitizer? Here’s a great chance to stock up: Amazon has a six pack of Wish’s 3.38oz tubes down to just $12. Complete with Vitamin E and other moisturizing agents. They’re small enough to fit in pockets and purses, too, so you won’t have to lug a big bottle around all day to keep your hands germ-free.



KN95 Masks (20 Pack) KINJA20 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



Rabbit Lily Vibrator WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

But if you want to get specific with clitoral and g-spot orgasms, you should check out the Rabbit Lily vibrator. It’s only $36 after the 60% discount and it can, like I said, get you to a dual climax, and fully scratching that itch you’ve been having ever since the quarantine has lasted WAY longer than we thought it would. Anyway, grab this and get full use of your happy time. I’m sure you’ll be satisfied.



If you didn’t know by now, you can grab 60% off sex toys sitewide thanks to Wellness Month! All you have to do is type in the code “WELL” at checkout, but usually, it’ll automatically be applied.

Up to 25% off CELEBRATE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the Dermstore celebrates 21 years in business they wanted to gift you a present. Until August 17 take up to 25% off a wide selection of items in their birthday festivities, this includes most sale items. They’ve also discounted some of their ‘Best of’ bundles. Just use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.



Speaking of which, the Best of the Essentials ($48) has ten products all curated by their experts based on the best-reviewed and top-selling items from their skincare section. Bundles like this are an excellent way to discover new favorites or try something you’ve always wanted to. They’ve already taken $12 off this one.

Advertisement

It’s still summer so let’s grab a good and reliable sunscreen. Sunforgettable’s Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 ($39) is 100% that. Lightweight, sheer, and water/sweat-resistant. This one is a non-chemical, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect that mug and keep it pretty for a long time.

I look at Bioderma Sensibio H2O ($15) as a holy grail product because so many of my favorite beauty YouTubers swear by it. It’s a non-rinse cleanser that easily removes makeup, even the toughest eyeliner, and mascara. Trust me on that one. It handles sensitive skin very well and keeps all types soothed and smooth.

Advertisement

Again that code is good until next Monday and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. It’s only $42, which is about $30 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.



Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends August 17.

36 Single Packs of Starburst Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sorry this isn’t all just the pink Starbursts but you are still saving 16% on thirty-six packs on these killer little fruit bombs. Enjoy this unexplainably juicy candy all by yourself or with friends. When Starbursts are fresh and chewy they are the best. Full of succulent goodness in strawberry, cherry, orange, and lemon. Am I the only one that will combine two at a time for a new flavor? If you’ve never done that you’re not living your best life so you should probably buy this box for $27 and try all the delicious options. There are 15 combinations ok. But it doesn’t mean they aren’t all tasty.



Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $21, which is $7 off the original sale price of $27. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Surface Go 2 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Sure, you’ve got your home office tailored just so, with your desk all in order, and your cables finally tucked behind some proper management. It’s great having a workspace that’s in order. That said, being at home means you don’t have an office full of chatty coworkers to meander about when you’re feeling stuck or antsy, and staring at the same four walls all day gets old pretty quickly. Your work laptop might be too hefty to lug around frequently, but that’s where a good, tiny computer comes in handy. The Surface Go 2, down to $550 at Best Buy, packs enough power into a tiny machine to help you get through your daily Google Docs and email grind. You can even use it with a stylus to scribble down meeting notes while you’re on your team’s weekly Zoom call. It’s not the most powerful computer around, but its small size means you can carry it from room to room, plopping it on your dining room table while you’re on your lunch break, then catching up on emails from the couch after a long day at the chair.

Quick note, though: this deal doesn’t include the Type Cover, which you’ll need if you want to use this for getting work done, so be sure to cop one of those too.

SanDisk 64GB High Endurance microSD Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you need more space for your phone or a faster card to record 4K videos on your new camera, you’ll want faster microSD cards like this SanDisk High Endurance. It’s rated Class 10, V30, U3, and all the other numbers that won’t make much sense to the average consumer. I’ll sum it up this way: it’s fast, reliable, and cheap at just $13.



Advertisement

15% off Secure VPN Service KINJA15 Image : OVPN

Advertisement

Even if you’ve done nothing incriminating, no one wants their internet service provider (ISP) snooping in their browsing history. And during a time when the federal government wants to ban your favorite lip-syncing app as a purely xenophobic distraction from an imminent election, it may be time to start taking your online privacy seriously. OVPN encrypts your connection and claims it doesn’t store logs on their servers, even temporarily.



Though it doesn’t have as many servers on its network as some fan-favorites, the company owns all 89 of the servers it does have, with no physical storage devices like CD-ROMs or hard drives harboring your data. Try it out for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, bringing your sum total at checkout to a mere $4/month.

Advertisement

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Advertisement

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $55 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/2/2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Jabra Elite Active 75t (Refurbished) Image : Jabra

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a refurbished pair is only $100 on Newegg right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help.

Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring. The black version shown here is currently listed as out of stock as of this writing, but the lilac version is still there at the same price.

