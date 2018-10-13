Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$299 custom tailored suits, an extra 25% off REI’s massive clearance section, and $40 noise canceling headphones lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Update: We’re having some trouble with the code at the moment, but we reached out to the seller, and will update if we hear back.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJA10H.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, do yourself a favor and pick up this 2.1 channel sound system for just $36 on Amazon today, complete with Prime shipping.

Photo: Amazon

How do you stay in touch with friends and family members when you’re camping in the backcountry, or on a cruise ship? You know, when you’re miles away from any cell service? GoTenna Mesh is a point-to-point messaging and GPS antenna that pairs with your phone and beams texts and location data up to four miles, no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi required. A pack of two antennas is down to an all-time low $143 today, but you can add as many as you want, and build a mesh network that “hops” messages across multiple antennas for effectively unlimited range.

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. $30 is the best price we’ve ever seen, no code required.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An external hard drive is just an expensive paperweight if you don’t have a USB cord handy. Luckily, this 2TB drive from Silicon Power has a built-in place to store one, and it’s water and shock-resistant too, for good measure.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new $50 Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

Today’s $420 deal from MassDrop is nearly $280 less than Amazon’s current price, which itself is the best price they’ve ever offered, so don’t miss out!

Photo: Amazon

Apple charges $29 for a basic Apple Watch charging cable. Instead, I propose that you spend $20 on this Apple Watch 45 degree stand (with promo code DODO2222), which has the charger built in, and props up your watch at a great angle for alarm clock mode. Put it on your nightstand, and then keep the cable that came with your watch in your luggage.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code KINJA555 on any color or either size to save.

Don’t need the fancy nylon exterior or lifetime warranty? This standard Anker cable is also down to $5 with promo code KINJA722.

Photo: Amazon

If there isn’t a convenient power outlet near your desk, you can bring the power to you with this mountable power strip, complete with two AC outlets and two USB ports. The right angle plug means you can easily plug it in behind your desk, and the included screw-in bracket lets you attach it directly to your desk. I bet you could also get away with 3M adhesive strips too, if you didn’t want to drill any holes. Get it for $24 today, or $6 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Note: The 6' model can run off USB power, but the 16' one has to be plugged into an outlet.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s never a bad idea to have some Gorilla Tape handy. Grab two rolls of inch-wide tape for just $11 on Amazon right now, and thank us when you suddenly end up needing it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ceramic cookware promises the benefits of nonstick pans, without any concerns about durability and, like, cancer. Vremi’s ceramic pots and pans up the ante even further with induction compatibility, and designs that encourage you to bring the pans directly to the table for serving. This complete set is available for just $90 today with promo code VRMICOOK20.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: TRTL has added a new, cheaper award tier. “The Roamer” includes the pillow and a water-resistant carrying bag for £35.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



The TRTL Pillow Plus is clearly a sibling of the original TRTL, just a stronger, smarter, better looking, and more successful sibling. Everything about it has been improved - the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes the structured ribs more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything even close to this in a travel pillow. Just twist the knobs on the side to increase or decrease the height of the ribs to find your ideal fit. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or you can adjust on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus just launched on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing available, as well as bundles with extra TRTL-branded travel accessories. The first batch should ship out before the end of the year, but most of you are probably looking at early 2019.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your garage is the de facto auto shop for all of your friends and family members, today’s Autel deals can take your repair skills to the next level. A professional TPMS diagnostic tool, an advanced OBD2 code scanning tablet, and another OBD2 scanner with ECU programming capabilities are all on sale for the best prices ever. They’re way overkill for anyone whose repair skills max out at changing oil, but if they’re the right tools for you, these prices are only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a wet/dry vacuum until you really, really need one, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 10-gallon model, marked down to $48 today, if you’re willing to wait out a backorder. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage.

Photo: Amazon

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? This model from Bosch is down to its best price of the year, and can measure distances up to 120 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, and it can even calculate area and volume for you, if your middle school math skills are feeling rusty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169 after the discount is applied. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 (after discount) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code LNHKHASK

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $63 | Amazon | Promo code L6EMAB8D

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $103 | Amazon | Promo code MEHW7BLX

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Any time you have to rinse something before or after you chop it, reach for Joseph Joseph’s appropriately named Rinse & Chop Plus cutting board, which incorporates a folding design and a colander to let you easily perform both common kitchen actions, without dirtying an extra dish. It’s rarely discounted from its usual $15, but you can grab it for $12 right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can extend the life of your favorite seasonal farmer’s market strawberries or about-to-go-bad herbs by repurposing them into their dried forms with a food dehydrator. It can even make jerky!

Using low heat (96 to 160 degrees) to draw out moisture from food, a dehydrator can really save you money by allowing you to DIY your own dried herbs, jerky, mushrooms, fruit rolls, soup mixes, potpourri, and more.

This Nesco dehydrator is a top seller on Amazon and has never been cheaper, so get yourself one before this deal dries up.

Graphic: ThermoWorks

Thanksgiving dinner is just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a rare 20% discount (in autumnal red, orange, and yellow only) on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The new $24 kit (with promo code RAN6OCTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables, and (new in this model) a motion sensor to turn them on and off. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup.

Photo: Amazon

It’s never a bad idea to have a work light in your tool collection, for when a job just can’t wait until morning. And if it’s waterproof? All the better.



This model from Tacklife is only $37 today with promo code TRYRJB3D, and puts out an astonishing 5,000 lumens thanks to an array of 100 LED bulbs. It doesn’t run off a battery like some other models we’ve posted, but it’s far brighter as a result.

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s fall sale.



For a limited time, promo code FALL18 will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$100 off a $1,000 order

$150 off a $1,250 order

$200 off a $1,600 order

$250 off a $2,000 order

$500 off a $2,500 order.

A loveseat paired with an ottoman, or a basic couch by itself will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price.



To learn more about the process, check out our full post here.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween is just over two weeks away, and if you haven’t bought costumes yet for your children or your fur children, Amazon’s running a big costume sale for both today. Dress up your dog in a modified version of that inflatable T-Rex costume, or let your kids pick their favorite Star Wars character; they probably have a costume included in the sale. There are dozens of options available, but the deals go away at the end of the day.

Refurbished Echo Look | $100 | Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Look is the forgotten step child of the Alexa family, but if you’re into documenting your outfits, and like to buy clothes from Amazon, it’s a pretty unique little gadget.

In addition to acting as a full-fledged Alexa smart speaker, you can use your voice to ask Echo Look to take photos and videos of your outfit each day. The accompanying app keeps track of your looks, and uses AI to recommend outfits, and (of course) suggest new things to buy.

We haven’t seen many discounts on the Look yet, but for a limited time, it’s marked down to $100 refurbished, or half the price of buying it new.

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $14 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until October 15, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.



There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and even the recently crowned best raincoat, the Arctery’x Beta, just for starters. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t say I’ve used Urban Decay’s Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, but I’ve been informed that it’s an essential component to many a makeup collection. Nordstrom Rack has it marked down to just $25 right now, and I know enough to know that’s a really good deal.



It’s part of a wider Nordstrom Rack makeup sale, with options available from Too Faced, MAC, Smashbox, and a bunch of other brands that I’m even less familiar with. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments!

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, $10 tees, turtlenecks, leggings, and more, for both men and women, may do the trick. They will keep you warm throughout the winter and looking like more like an adult who knows how to dress for the weather, rather than Ralphie’s brother in A Christmas Story.

Image: Zach Custer (( ( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when a sale like their Autumn Savings takes place, it’s the perfect time to act. There’s hundreds of men’s and women’s shoes marked down, from oxfords and sneakers to loafers and heels (there’s some accessories in there too), you’ll even find a 2.ZERØGRAND in there. You can save up to 70% on some incredibly well-made shoes that will last for years.

Image: Zach Custer (( (Woot)

Snow has fallen in parts of the country and ski season is upon us. To celebrate, Woot has a nice little offering of Spyder Outerwear discounted up to 70%. So, if you slept on all of the offseason sales, now’s your chance to grab a new down jacket or extra top layer without paying high season prices. Simply log-in with your Amazon prime account to get the discounted price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Big Lebowski is getting a couple of 4K 20th anniversary Blu-ray releases next week, and you can preorder and save on both the standard 4K/Blu-ra/Digital box, or the Limited Edition with a bowling ball pencil holder and a bag that will really tie the room together.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Witcher is an amazing video game series, and is even getting its own Netflix series, but if you consider yourself a fan, it’s worth checking out the books that started it all. Blood of Elves is the first Witcher novel (though there were a couple of short story collections before it), and it’s only $3 on Kindle today. Even if you haven’t played the games, it’s a great introduction to the lore, so don’t worry if you don’t know your botchlings from your bilge hags.



The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to game on the go, this Walmart deal is a whole lot of laptop for your money. $790 gets you a 17" screen, a GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 processor, and a 1TB hard drive supercharged with a 16GB SSD.



Want a more compact rig? You can get the same specs in a 15" body for $60 less.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably already own a copy of Catan, so go ahead and grab the 5-6 player extension today, while it’s on sale. Now you can spend even more time asking everyone at the table if they’ll trade you a brick for two wheats. Three wheats? Come on, help a guy out.



Photo: Amazon

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. The second season also happens to be marked down to $35 on Amazon today, which is an all-time low.

You don’t need to play the first season before tackling the second, but some of your decisions and outcomes from that game can carry over to season two (likewise season two to season three, when it comes out).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s popular Ship in a Bottle set is on sale for $14 off right now, the best price we’ve seen. It comes complete with translucent water, six cannons, printed sails, and a “wood” base to hold it. It’s also a lot easier to build than a real ship in a bottle, which may be a pro or a con, depending on your point of view.



We think this deal will sink rather quickly down to Davy Jones’ locker, so if you want yours, order it now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clear some room on your desk, because LIMBO is about to be the most impressive desk toy in your entire office.

Limbo looks and feels like a regular spinning top, but a hidden USB-rechargeable motor on the inside uses a small weight and centrifugal force to keep it running for hours at a time. It doesn’t require a special base (though it comes with one for display purposes), and it doesn’t cheat with magnetic levitation. It’s just physics. Start it running when you get to work, go to lunch when it finally topples, and set it spinning again when you get back.

Limbo will retail for $99-$249 (depending on the material) when it comes out early next year, but if you preorder on Indiegogo, you can save a ton.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

