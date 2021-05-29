Saturday's Best Deals: Cusimax Stand Mixer, Daelman's Stroopwafels, Dry Food Dispensers, Comhoma Seat Cushion, EltaMD Tinted SPF, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Apple iPad iPro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon Walmart Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.



The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at this discounted price just yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

Advertisement

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

Advertisement

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $31 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in all colors but Space Gray. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Advertisement

Still, you can save $31 right now, and this is the best price we’ve seen yet following a lesser discount a few weeks back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Amazon is currently offering them for just $149.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) launched last fall and was an immediate hit, delivering a flagship-level experience for $300 less than the standard Galaxy S20. It hit a sweet spot for performance, quality, and price, trimming out nice-to-have features like glass backing and QHD+ screen resolution to majorly cut down the price.



Advertisement

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford had to say about the Galaxy S20 FE:

“If you long for the days when a good flagship phone cost around $700 instead of $1,000 or more, the S20 FE is a delight. It’s got a bright, colorful screen, a simple build with lots of color choices, great performance, and a solid assortment of cameras without anything even approaching a major flaw. The S20 FE has pretty much everything you really want without punishing your wallet, and that’s always a formula I can get behind.”

Advertisement

Even now, I’d personally still pick the Galaxy S20 FE over the new, standard Galaxy S21, in part because the S21 loses the microSD slot for expandable storage, plus the S20 FE has a longer-lasting battery. Luckily, the price is sinking further: right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the unlocked version in a few colors, as seen below.

Advertisement

Babbel Lifetime Subscription Image : Stack Social

Advertisement

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 64% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $179.

If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save a strong $99 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $900, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings at checkout for both.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker Wireless Charger Stand ANKERB95 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love. It’s 19% and just the accessory you were missing. Just use the code ANKERB95 checkout. This deal will run until June 5.

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Resident Evil Village (PC) RVILLAGE8 Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $42 at Eneba by using the code RVILLAGE8 at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

G/O Media may get a commission Resident Evil Village (PC) Buy for $42 at Eneba Use the promo code RVILLAGE8

Advertisement

$50 Nintendo Gift Card NINTENDOMAY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $43 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDOMAY. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $7 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $43 at Eneba Use the promo code NINTENDOMAY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $39 at Eneba (you’ll get a digital code for the PC version). Just use the promo code ALL3GAMESANDMORE at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $21 discount.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) WasItFixedYet Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $24 at Eneba with the code WasItFixedYet. That’s more than half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) Buy for $24 at Eneba Use the promo code WasItFixedYet

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Back Button Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Remember the PlayStation 4's back button attachment? It seems like only yesterday that Sony released the DualShock 4 add-on, which adds two remappable buttons to the controller. And that’s because, well, it kind of was. Sony released the attachment earlier this year before revealing anything about the DualSense controller. That led people to speculate that the PlayStation 5 controller would have back buttons built in. It turned out, nope! This is now just the kind of tech oddity that we’ll look back on in a decade and say “wow, I don’t remember that at all.” If you’re curious about trying it out, or simply just owning a piece of weird gaming history, Newegg currently has it for $15. That’s the kind of price that’s perfect for the curious gamer.

Advertisement

140 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate XBOXPROMOMAY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

NOTE: These codes are end-of-life and will not work after 06/01/2021 11:59 PM EST. The codes must be applied to your Microsoft account before that date.

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 140 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

Advertisement

1. Add a 14-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code XBOXPROMOMAY

Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $23. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Advertisement

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The holidays are only 6 months away. Stop procrastinating and get your gifts picked out already. Pre-order Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar for your fellow vault dwellers or for yourself a way to have a little more fun this holiday season with twenty-five days of surprises and unique keepsakes from Fallout.

Advertisement

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Graphic : StackSocial

Advertisement

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 on Xbox, which is almost 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $35. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

PlayStation Game Sale Image : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. The previous year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Walmart and upgrade it to PS5 for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists and has been since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind paintball gun while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee, but Bruce refuses his proposal—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $30 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comhoma Memory Foam Cushion H5ZWIXXR Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Whether you’ve got to park your butt in front of your home office computer or in the driver seat for a long car ride, make it more comfortable with a Comhoma seat cushion for just $15 right now.



Just be sure to apply promo code H5ZWIXXR at checkout to the seat cushion to bring an additional $15 off the $30 price on Amazon.

Advertisement

This seat cushion is made of plush memory foam to help you feel extra comfy when sitting for long periods. This price point might not last long, so take advantage of it while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/10/21 and was updated with new information on 05/29/2021.

2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model Dispensers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Whether you are frequently dispensing cereal, granola, or cheesy puffs, do it all with this 2-pack of Honey-Can-Do Pro model dispensers for just $24 from SideDeal right now!



These stainless steel dispensers hold 17.5 oz of food. That’s just FYI. I don’t know my usual increments of dry foods, but that seems like a decent amount of granola there.

Advertisement

You can have these dispensers chill on your counter or mount them to your wall. We don’t care, they’re your dispensers.

Advertisement

If you like the finds at SideDeals, snag their monthly membership for $5 at checkout to get this order and every other order this month shipped for free not only at SideDeal, but also at Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave. You may have seen some of our other deals from these sister sites around here at Kinja!

Advertisement

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels | $24 | SideDeal



I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 40% off while supplies last.

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch snacks. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round. Just pick between chocolate, caramel, or honey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many— as well as at Mediocritee, Meh, and MorningSave. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 5/29/2021.

Advertisement

Cusimax Stand Mixer (Mint) 5-Quart Stainless Steel Bowl Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Cusimax Stand Mixer 5-Quart (Mint) | $80 | Amazon



Ready to up your kitchen game? Get yourself a Cusimax stand mixer for as low as $79 today at Amazon! Let the ingredients mix on their own, making cakes, muffins, mashed potatoes, and plenty of other recipes with the help of this mixer which has a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and multiple attachments to change up the mixing style. Grab it in blue or red for 37% off!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two other colors of this Cusimax stand mixer are $80. Grab it in lovely mint or black. These 5-quart mixers have 3 different speed settings.

Advertisement

If you need more space in your mixer bowl, grab a 6.5 quart version in red or silver for $88 right now. These are a little more fancy with six different speed settings and a pulse function. Grab it while the 58% off deal is still good!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re still quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming.

You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a strong choice, and it’s $250 off today at Best Buy. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.

Advertisement

Lacoste Beach Towels MEMDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Things are kind of normal again, I guess. Either way, ‘tis the season for good weather and outdoor lounging. Whether it be poolside, on the beach, or in a park, you can never go wrong with a new beach towel. All twelve of Lacoste’s Beach Towels are currently on sale for just $17. I’m a big fan of Lacoste and have a set of their bath towels. These are made of just the same quality. Each is constructed of terry cloth and cotton to be both soft and absorbent. Lightweight to toss in your bag but durable enough to withstand a season of fun in the sun. Toss in the wash when needed, and each features the classic crocodile, either big or small depending on selection. Lots of vibrant colors and patterns to pick from to bring a little preppiness to your summer.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

Power XL Smokeless Grill Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As much of the US prepare for a three-day weekend, the unofficial start of summer begins. A quintessential part of Memorial Day the cookout. But not everyone has a yard or space for a gathering off the BBQ. No worries, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 17% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks, so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque. This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room. The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. You can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Right now, you can save $102 off the list price at Amazon with no coupon clip or promo code required. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

Advertisement

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so when a sale comes along, we notice. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega Memorial Day sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Advertisement

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through May 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winter is the prime season for the crockpot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s, and she made almost everything in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot, I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price, what not? Take $30 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker that’s at Best Buy.

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines make concocting dishes a million times faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Advertisement

Madrid Premium French Press Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Premium French Press from Grosche Madrid is 17% off and has a dual filter system to perfect every cup of coffee or fresh loose tea leaves. So you can use ground coffee safely, and it will brew fully within minutes. Both tea and coffee will result in bold rich flavors, and you can make two or three large cups at a time. Obviously, mug size will determine that. This 34oz capacity French Press is made of high-quality borosilicate glass. This makes it not only durable but resistant to very high temperatures. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Image : Eufy

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Advertisement

Let Sandra Poliakov’s “Breakfast with Mickey Mouse” design start your morning right. Society6's travel mugs hold twenty ounces of your chosen beverage, hot or cold. It’s double-walled to make sure that at whatever temperature, it stays that way for hours. This lightweight stainless steel mug has Mickey preparing the perfect brekkie. There’s something a little bit Impressionist about him but the colors pop and he looks so charming. You’ll want to hand wash to ensure this stays as vibrant as possible.

Advertisement

Here’s another retro-esque Mickey, very Disneyland of 1955. The tee is called “Mickey Mouse Memories” by artist Teo Zirinis, and it certainly seems like mid-century modern Anaheim. All Society6's tees are made of 100% soft and comfy jersey cotton. Choose from a men’s or women’s fitted cut and display your Disney pride and the desire to never really grow up.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

Advertisement

Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Advertisement

These will all ship for free. This sale ends June 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen | $27 | Amazon



Want to have beach-ready skin in a flash? Grab yourself a bottle of the dermatologist-favorite EltaMD UV physical face sunscreen for $27 from Amazon right now.

Advertisement

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

Advertisement

Grab some while it’s 20% off!

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.