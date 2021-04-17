Saturday's Best Deals: Corsair Virtuoso Gaming Headset, Pulsar Generator, Trunk Boss, Kyoku Utility Knife, Rowing Machines, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Ergonomic Chair | $299 | Branch



If you’re in the market for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair, this one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

Advertisement

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

G/O Media may get a commission Ergonomic Chair $299 at Branch

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2020) Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re keen on the idea of having a portable, pop-out stylus for your smartphone, but don’t want to spend the extravagant sums demanded for Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones, then Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is a strong alternative.



Keep your expectations in check: this budget-friendlier option can’t match the Note on speed, screen clarity, or design polish, but it delivers a solid Android experience with the ability to pull out the stylus and scribble on the screen at will. This 2020 edition (not the new 2021 version) of the Moto G Stylus is currently 33% off the list price at Amazon, bringing the price down to $200 for an unlocked version that can be used with any carrier.

Advertisement

Sony X900H 75" 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The 2020-model X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 75" model dropping to $1,598 at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV usually sits at $2,000, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

Advertisement

Marshall Stanmore II Image : Marshall

Advertisement

A good bluetooth speaker does more than play your favorite tunes. The best speakers have impressive sound quality, sure, but since they’ll be taking up space on your shelves, it helps if they look good, too. Marshall’s Stanmore II, which typically retails for $400, is down to $300 at Best Buy right now.

In addition to excellent sound quality, the Stanmore II has on-device equalization dials to fine-tune your sound, auxiliary input, and the ability to pair multiple devices at once for on-the-fly party playlists. It also has Marshall’s signature aesthetic, giving its appearance more in common with a typical Marshall amp than your typical bluetooth speaker. It’s a welcome change, though, and the Stanmore II will look great on your shelf, if you’ll have it.

Advertisement

RAVPower 90W 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank KJBS76SP Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a portable battery pack that has enough power to handle laptops along with the likes of smartphones, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and more, then check out this 90W USB-C power bank from RAVPower.



It hits that high 90W wattage via the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to accommodate many laptops, including 15” MacBook Pro models and below, plus that’s more than enough power for any smartphones and tablets, as well as the Switch even while it’s being played. You also get a USB-A port alongside for simultaneous dual charging (at 65W USB-C + 18W USB-A), and this relatively compact pack holds a mighty 30,000mAh charge within.



Advertisement

RAVPower’s charging bank is not TSA-compliant for traveling on planes in a carry-on bag, but for your on-the-ground needs, it could be an incredibly handy backup battery. Save 25% off the list price right now when you clip the coupon at Amazon and pop in promo code KJBS76SP at checkout, bringing the price down to $60.

Advertisement

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money over the past year as we all stayed close to home. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector is 44% off and an excellent way to do just that.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with two HDMI ports. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business, this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over ten years of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Calling all workout fiends! Take $12 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until April 19 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.

Advertisement

These will ship free.

Advertisement

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds EI63V4GR Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 56% off the original sale price. Just clip the coupon and enter the code EI63V4GR at checkout. This deal ends April 17.

Mpow makes quality products, including earbuds. Wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $26 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

Advertisement

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code FYRCCD62 at Amazon.

Advertisement

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Advertisement

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand NBUR6EI6 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code NBUR6EI6 at checkout. This deal will run until Sunday.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless USB Gaming Headset Photo : Corsair

Advertisement

It’s only April and it already feels like this has been a long year. Why not treat yourself to something a little special? Why not have it be this Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless USB gaming headset, down to $160 today for a brand spanking new and sleek model?



Get $20 off this sleek gaming headset at Newegg right now, just add promo code 93XQU52 at checkout. With its wireless USB functionality and its 7.1 surround sound, you won’t have wires cramping your style and you won’t miss a single thing creeping up on you either. Get on this while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 2/14/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 4/17/21.

Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Hard Drive EMCEUHX46 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Look. You and your Xbox Series X (or Series S) need a little space. It’s not you. Well, maybe a little. It’s just that you’ve been playing to many games with it. It’s little hard drive is overwhelmed with the amount of games on it. You’re smothering it. You need to give your Xbox some space to grow and it’s just not going to happen while you’re demanding hours and hours of hang out time with it every day. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to your relationship woes. You can grab a Seagate 1TB SSD that’s designed for the new Xboxes for $187. This usually runs for $220, but you’ll get a discount if you use the promo code EMCEUHX46. This will be good for you and your Xbox, I promise. A little space will really repair your relationship. Also, why are you dating your Xbox?

Advertisement

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Woot for $70, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

Advertisement

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a poseable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $19 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $81 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

Advertisement

Wingspan Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

So you’ve played just about every board game. Gloomhaven. King of Tokyo. Ticket to Ride. You name it, you’ve played it. What worlds are there left to conquer for a board game connoisseur? I’ve got a recommendation for you and it’ll blow your little mind. Wingspan is on sale for $46 today and you need to add it to your collection. It’s not just a board game; it’s a bird game. Yes, this is a bird watching game where you build habitats full of different avian pals. It’s the perfect game to zone out to with some lo-fi beats. It can be played solo or with other players and both modes work just as well as one another. I can’t recommend this highly enough at this price point, so check it out and then tell your friends that I am a board game guru.

Advertisement

PSVR Game Clearance Sale Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

Looking to stock up on PSVR games? Best Buy currently has a whole bunch of titles on clearance. That includes games that simply have a VR mode, which means Resident Evil 7 and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown are both marked down. Each is down to $20. While those are the highlights, there’s a whole bunch more on sale too. I’d recommend Everybody’s Golf VR for $18, because everybody loves golf. Choose whichever world best suits your mood and travel to a whole new digital world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gloomhaven Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $88 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh my God. He’s back. Mario is alive! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart and Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars literally vanished from shelves at the end of March, so this is some leftover stock kicking around. Truly, it’s your last chance to snag it.

Advertisement

27" UltraGear Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at Amazon for $297.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 192-x1080 display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolution, the UltraGear is a great balance of quality and refresh rate, making for a solid gaming option.



Advertisement

Anthem (PC) Image : EA

Advertisement

It’s time to pay your respects to Anthem. BioWare’s live service game was supposed to be a “Destiny-killer,” but fate had other plans. The looter shooter struggled to get off the ground after launch thanks to a weak end-game. BioWare decided to salvage the game by starting a big Anthem “Next” project, but EA decided to can the game entirely. If you want to see how far the mighty have fallen, Newegg has it on sale for $8 today. Oof. Considering that this is the kind of game that’ll be lost to time once its servers close down, it’s a cheap way to play a piece of history for the price of a bodega sandwich.

Advertisement

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Okay, so let’s say you got the Super Mario LEGO starter course at some point. It gave you your first taste of blocky Mario and all his exploits. So where do you go from here? With tons of expansions out there, it’s hard to know what to get next. Why not try the Master Your Adventure kit, which is down to $48? This 366-piece set features more terrain and interactive items to goof around with. You’ll get customizable item blocks, classic enemies like Goombas and Para-Troopers, and a special warp pipe. It’s like adding a whole new level to your LEGO Mario set.

Advertisement

Pulsar G65BN Portable Gas/LPG Dual Fuel Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

When you have a power outage, you’re going to want to be prepared. That’s going to mean having candles, flashlights, water, and other essentials on hand— and a power generator, if you can swing it. And hey, maybe your stimmy check didn’t go to bills, so maybe you can!



Snag $50 off of a Pulsar G65BN portable dual fuel generator today at Newegg. That brings this 6500W beauty down to $500 right now.

Advertisement

This deal is done after today, so don’t hold out if you’re in the market for a generator!

This deal was originally published on 04/11/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 4/17/21.

Advertisement

KYOKU 6" Utility Knife KYOKUPYR Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You got veggies to chop? Fruit? Other things? Look I don’t know your life, but I bet any kitchen could use a KYOKU 6-inch utility knife.



Advertisement

Grab this Damascus steel beauty for just $44 when you clip the 5% off coupon and add promo code KYOKUPYR at checkout.

Look you can buy a big ‘ole knife set, or you can invest in one good practical and versatile knife to get you started— let this knife be it!

Advertisement

This code is only good until April 25.

Advertisement

Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” Trunk Organizer with Cooler Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got a lot of stuff rolling around in the back of your trunk? Get your car organized in a jiffy with a Picnic Time “Trunk Boss” trunk organizer for just $15 over at MorningSave right now.



You can even use it to keep your lunch snug— the Trunk Boss comes with a cooler compartment as well so you can keep a few libations cool in the back.

Advertisement

I mean, there’s a lot of stuff most of us like to have on hand in our cars— now we just have a nice solution to keep it all organized. Jump on this deal while it’s good!

Do you like the deals over at MorningSave, Meh, Medicritee, and SideDeal? Snag a monthly membership for just $5 and you’ll get shipping covered on everything you buy at the partner sites.

Advertisement

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJA0416 Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Need a jump? Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, this Meterk 1500A portable jump starter boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

Advertisement

Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.7-star average review score out of over 1,800 ratings. To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJA0416.

Advertisement

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered (panels sold separately) and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity.

Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Tacklife Po rtable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

Advertisement

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $97 using the promo code J9KXB2PW. You might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $277 list price on Monday.

Advertisement

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter STSSPKSI Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $94 at Amazon when you clip the $50 coupon on the page and then use promo code STSSPKSI at checkout. All told, it’s 45% off the list price.

While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

Advertisement

Aukey Electric Standing Desk Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Standing desks can help boost productivity and give sore backs and butts a literal rest. Aukey continues to make quality products to make our lives easier and better, their brand new Electric Standing Desk is just that. As a treat, take $50 off to bring it home and get to work.

If you’re still working at home or in a hybrid situation, a standing desk can make those days a little more pleasant and comfortable. I’m a big fan of the standing desk, and having one that adjusts seamlessly is huge and convenient. It is designed to help you go from sitting to standing in seconds with ease because of the strong dual motors. That simple design also means you can assemble it without any issues. It comes with all the parts and tools you’ll need. And just because it’s easy to put together doesn’t mean it’s flimsy. The frame is made from solid industrial-grade steel with a modern black wooden top that can handle up to 180 lbs. Lots of space for paperwork, multiple monitors, and the usual decoration chachkis. This desk is a breeze and comes with all you need, even a storage bag, user manual, and a 36-month warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KJ0010409 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Warmer weather is arriving, and while it may still be early days in spring, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans a couple days in the last month here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $62 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ0010409 at checkout, marking a $28 total savings off the list price.

Advertisement

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,600 reviews.

Advertisement

2-Pack Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.

I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

Advertisement

2-Pack: Revers-A-Brella Reversible Umbrellas Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

These April showers are supposedly bringing some May flowers— but all I know for sure just yet is, they’re mucking up my eyeliner and I hate nothing more than soaked shoes. It’s definitely time to pull out the galoshes and the umbrellas if you haven’t yet. But you know what else is kind of a pain? When your wet umbrella gets your car or the entryway of your house all wet! Solve that problem with a Revers-A-Brella, which you can flip inside out. You can get a 2-pack of these reversible umbrellas for just $19.



What’s more, you can get them in the color of your choice!

Pick your choice of colors for the 2-pack from:

Black and Black/Snakeskin

Navy and Navy/Gingham

Tan/Pink and Tan/Pink/Floral

Purple and Purple/Marble

This deal might not last long, so jump on it before jumping in those rain puddles.

Advertisement

Do you like the deals over at MorningSave, Meh, Medicritee, and SideDeal? Snag a monthly membership for just $5 and you’ll get shipping covered on everything you buy at the partnered sites.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $85 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

Advertisement

Another limited-time deal on Amazon is this Kucate rowing machine for just $90 when you clip the $10 off coupon under the price. This one can handle up to 265 lbs. Don’t miss out! Amazon is mum on how long both of these great prices will last.

This deal was originally published on 03/27/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 04/17/21.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun R2LQQAX6 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code R2LQQAX6 at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,600+ reviews.

Advertisement

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

Advertisement

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Advertisement

25% off Happy Dance Image : Ulta

Advertisement

It’s time to prep that CBD arsenal for 4/20. I’m a big fan of CBD as a natural pain and stress reliever and have been impressed with Happy Dance. America’s Sweetheart Kristen Bell has put together a lovely line of calming vegan and cruelty-free CDB products. This week at Ulta, save 25% on all Happy Dance items.

I’m not usually one for celebrity brands, but honestly, Happy Dance is an incredibly good one, and who wouldn’t trust Veronica Mars? The Coconut Melt is packed with premium full-spectrum hemp extract and is a versatile product you need in your bathroom cabinet. It can be used to hydrate rough hands, remove tough makeup, soothe sore spots, and moisturize your mug. With the shaving months here, this is an excellent post-shower treat to keep your legs baby soft. It’s even been mentioned to have been used as a hair mask, but I’m not that adventurous.

Advertisement

If you’re still suffering from super dry skin, the All-Over Whipped Body Butter is supreme. It’s an ultra-nourishing lotion that’s non-greasy. Finding the perfect moisturizer that fully absorbs is a dream, and this body butter protects your skin with plant-based antioxidants. As above, this little jar has 200 MG CBD from premium hemp extract and shea butter, cocoa butter, and olive oil.

Advertisement

Nothing is more relaxing than a hot bath. I’m a big fan of a steamy soak. If you suffer from old sports injuries like me and don’t like to take medication for pain, CBD is a lifesaver. The Stress Away Bath Bomb revitalizes the body in the most tranquil way possible. Each square is made with coconut oil and cocoa butter to keep your body silky smooth. The ginger and grapefruit create a serene scene working like essential oils. Indulge in some you time with 60 MG of CBD and level up your next bath.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Pacifica Skincare 3 0% Off Image : Ulta

Advertisement

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year, and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a sale for 30% off eighty-two of their killer products.

Besides the gorgeous packing, everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone, this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it, so there is a very slight smell of that, but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

Advertisement

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off, it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Tacklife Metal Detector 8GVOTFME

Advertisement

Adventure and excitement are tricky to pin down these days given travel restrictions and the need for social distancing, but how about finding hidden treasure beneath the ground? That sounds cool, right? Get the hunt started with a Tacklife metal detector, marked down 45% off the list price to just $71 today at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and then pop in promo code 8GVOTFME at checkout.

It can find things like gold, silver, and iron beneath the surface and has an adjustable stem to accommodate taller folks, as well as an anti-inference design. It’s even IP68 waterproof for use around water, so now you can be that guy at the beach. Good luck!

Advertisement

25% off Tree Hut Image : Ulta

Advertisement

TikTok darlings Tree Hut have taken the web by storm and seem to be on every beauty bloggers’ lips...and skin. For the rest of the week, treat yourself to their new and extensive line of scrubs, lotions, and face washes. Save 25% on Tree Hut in Ulta’s huge spring haul sale.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are forty-two of their excellent products on sale and plenty of scents to pick from. Smooth leg season is here, and you should add the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Coconut Lime is one of their top-rated items, and it needs to be in your summer arsenal. This helps keep your parts silky and knick-free. Again made with all-natural oils to get every inch hydrated and help prevent razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or overall redness from shaving. It also smells divine.

Advertisement

The Face Scrub line is new to the Tree Hut fam and is already becoming a favorite. The Brightening Pineapple & Papaya Face Scrub will get your sparkle back if you’ve had a few long nights or rough days by deep cleaning your pores and scrubbing away dullness. The papaya works to rid your mug of impurities, and the alpha hydroxy acid brings back its luster.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Advertisement

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.

Advertisement





Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Advertisement

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Advertisement

TECH

Advertisement

GAMING

HOME

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE



Advertisement

MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

Advertisement

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.