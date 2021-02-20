Saturday's Best Deals: Compustar 2-Way Remote Start Kit, Dyson V7 Allergy, Gooloo Car Jump Starter, Kasa Smart Plugs, Corsair Virtuoso Headset, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A 2-way remote start system and a case of Pedroncelli rosé lead Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: HP Omen 25L (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,197 | HP | Promo Code 10PDS2021

HP Omen 25L (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,215 | HP | Promo Code 10PDS2021

HP Omen 25L (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)| $1,341 | HP | Promo Code 10GAMER2021

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.



That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L comes in a variety of serviceable configurations, a few of which are on sale for hundreds of dollars off the sticker price.

To start, you can get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just under $1,200 by the promo code 10PDS2021 at checkout. An Intel version with a higher thread count is also marked down to $1,215 using the same coupon. While you might regret not opting for more RAM and storage in the future, you can either replace it yourself when shit hits the fan or shell out an extra $120 or so for double the memory and space. All three models, of course, feature the Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for less than the aforementioned card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online.

If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page for Intel or this one for AMD before entering their respective offer codes to take advantage of the discounts. Leave anything not mentioned below as it is.

HP Omen 25L (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,197 | HP | Promo Code 10PDS2021



Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home 64 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500 (default)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 (default) Memory: HyperX 8GB DDR4-3200 XMP SDRAM (1 x 8 GB; default)

HyperX 8GB DDR4-3200 XMP SDRAM (1 x 8 GB; default) Storage: WD Black 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD (default)

WD Black 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD (default) Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6) Networking: Realtek Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

HP Omen 25L (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1,215 | HP | Promo Code 10PDS2021

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home 64 Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 8 GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (1 x 8 GB; default)

HyperX 8 GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (1 x 8 GB; default) Storage: WD Black 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6 dedicated) Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

HP Omen 25L (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)| $1,341 | HP | Promo Code 10GAMER2021



Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 (default)

Windows 10 Home 64 (default) Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 3-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. At 30% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) Image : Oculus

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the vast majority of people, offering a fully self-contained, wireless experience with solid performance and great games and apps, all for an affordable price. It’s really that simple—and shockingly good for the price tag.



Right now, you can snag the original Quest model refurbished direct from Oculus for just $199, which is half-off the original new price. That gets you the headset itself and the Oculus Touch motion controllers, all cleaned and tested to act like new. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to dabble in VR, and again, you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console or even slot in a smartphone. It’s like a portable game console, albeit one you strap to your head.

Advertisement

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 came out last fall at $299, and it brings both enhancements and a couple of compromises. It’s cheaper and lighter than the original, and benefits from the tandem of better screens and improved performance. The downside, however, is that the new straps aren’t nearly as good at keeping the headset in place and the less-precise IPD (interpupillary distance) settings might result in lower-quality experiences for some users.

Overall, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile upgrade for most prospective buyers—but at half-price, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying a refurbished Oculus Quest while supplies last.

Save Up to $460 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



As part of a huge three-day Microsoft sale, Best Buy is currently offering as much as $460 off various Surface Pro 7 configurations bundled with the Type Cover. The base model with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is just $579 right now. Need more? Grab one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $900. Hit this link to see all of the Surface Pro 7 configurations on sale right now at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

If you’re on the hunt for a sleek new Windows laptop, Best Buy is offering the current Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $400 off the list price, depending on model. Each has a slim build and a soft, suede-like Alcantara lining around the keyboard, plus solid speed for your everyday needs.

The base Surface Laptop 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is marked down to $800 right now. Bump up to a 256GB SSD for $900. And if you want to go nuts on the specs, a version with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $1,600.

Microsoft is also offering bargains on the Surface Pro 7 tablet with Type Cover, as we’ve explored in another post today, plus there are discounts on the affordable Surface Laptop Go and the premium Surface Book 3 laptop too. There are discounts on Xbox games and Xbox gift cards in the three-day Microsoft sale, as well.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet or $50 off the 8” HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

TaoTronics 10" LED Ring Light Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $25 on this 10" TaoTronics LED ring light kit right now.



In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 15" to 56" extendable tripod stand with a touch control panel, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote control, and a carrying bag for everything. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

Advertisement

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, as well as change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ2WC012 Image : RAVPower

Advertisement

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

Advertisement

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $23 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon and then use code KJ2WC012 at checkout. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon finally has one: the unlocked Mystic Bronze version is $211 off the list price while the Mystic Black version is $200 off. That’s still ~$1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Advertisement

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $462 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $918 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard LML7QYBY Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Hello, gamers. For a short time, you can grab an AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for a low $39 with the code LML7QYBY. It’s 30% off the original list price of $55, so you’ll be saving a couple of bucks. One of our former writers, Elizabeth Henges, describes the keyboard below:

The KM-G12 keyboard itself feels like an absolute tank, too. I feel like it’d last for years and quite a few bad accidents before finally giving out. But it’s important to note that also like a tank, Aukey’s KM-G12 is LOUD. People joke about how loud mechanical keyboards are, but the secret is in the switches. My normal, non-Aukey keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are known for being the quietest of the tactile bunch. This one here uses Aukey’s proprietary Blue switches, best compared to Cherry’s MX Blues which are both revered and reviled for their “audible click,” depending on who you ask. And yes, it’s quite audible indeed. I used the Aukey keyboard for three days throughout my normal workflow (which, of course, involved a lot of typing), and I got used to the loud clicking faster than I thought I would. Discord’s new Noise Suppression mode also managed to cut the clicking out when I was speaking to people on voice chat, which is also good. So, provided you aren’t annoying a roommate or loved one by typing loudly five feet away from them, it’s not too bad.

Nothing else to say, really! Grab it before it’s gone!

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Image : Samsung

Advertisement

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model in black, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

CORSAIR Virtuoso Headset 93XQJ78 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It’s only February and it already feels like this has been a long year. Why not treat yourself to something a little special? Why not have it be this CORSAIR Virtuoso Headset, down to $193 today?



Get $15 off this sleek gaming headset with promo code 93XQJ78 right now at Newegg. With its wireless functionality and its 7.1 surround sound, you won’t have wires cramping your style and you won’t miss a single thing creeping up on you either. Get on this while you can!

10% Xbox Gift Cards Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Up to 50% Off Microsoft Games Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

There’s a huge Microsoft sale happening at Best Buy this weekend, so you’re going to see a lot of deals on Xbox games and accessories today. Hold on to your butts. Let’s kick things off right: you can get up to 50% off on Microsoft’s biggest first-party Xbox hits right now. That includes some discounts on its more recent games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is discounted to $50. Other deals are even bigger. Sea of Thieves is 50% off, so you can live a pirate’s life for $20. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is down to just $13. And of course, Master Chief himself is for sale. You can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $20. All of these games are available through Xbox Game Pass, but if you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you can pick and choose some games here for cheap.

G/O Media may get a commission Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Xbox One

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. The game is out now and you can currently get the PC version for $23 at Eneba by using the code LILNIGHTYFT2CHAINZ at checkout. That same code brings the Deluxe Edition of the game down to $33. You’ll get a digital art book, soundtrack, and a piece of DLC with that. The code also words on the first game too, if you want to go back and play that first.

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

It is time for me to show you the light, my child. Do you love video games? Would thou like to be blessed by video games? Then come to the Xbox Game Pass side. Sincerely Xbox Game Pass is something of a Godsend. Microsoft’s subscription service is full of excellent games, from first-party Microsoft hits to standout indies. Even at $15 a month, I end up saving a fair amount of money a year because games I was just going to buy at full price anyways pop up on there every month. If you’ve been curious about it, you can get three months of Game Pass for $36 right now. Microsoft tends to offer cheaper deals for new subscribers, so you might want to check its site first, but this is especially great for existing subscribers who want to save some money over the next few months. Come, enter the Golden Gates of Gaming. While you’re there, check out the rest of Best Buy’s huge Microsoft sale.

It’s time to break a bunch of blocks and be square! As part of Best Buy’s gigantic Microsoft sale, you can grab Minecraft discounted on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game’s price differs on every platform for some reason, with the Xbox One version being the lowest at $15. I don’t think I really have to explain what Minecraft is at this point. It’s a global phenomenon that’s endured over the past decade thanks to its endless creative potential. Kids love it, adults also love it but pretend to hate it. That’s Minecraft, baby!

Nioh 2: Complete Edition (PC Key) CHINESETESLA2 Screenshot : Koei Tecmo

Advertisement

I’ll be upfront here: I am awful at Souls games. I’m not going to try to sound cool here. Games like Bloodborne are too hard for my stupid brain and it makes me mad. But there are plenty of people who are more patient than me out there who swear by this style of game. Honestly, more power to you, I say. If you’re looking for another game that will crush your soul for fun, you could consider Nioh 2. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the samurai soulslike features massive, punishing battles for masochists to enjoy. Eneba currently has the Complete Edition on sale for just $31 when you use the code CHINESETESLA2 at checkout (you’ll get a PC key for the game).

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $33 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $32. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. Each game also has its own promo code, which takes a little bit off the already discounted price. So, it’s kind of a double sale if you think about it. The highlights? How about Civilization VI for $12 with the promo code LNSALE2? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $22 with the code EMCESHA67. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9 with the code LNSALE. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Civilization VI

Star Wars Squadrons

No Man’s Sky (XBO) Screenshot : Hello Games

Advertisement

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.

$50 PSN Gift Card PSNFIDDY Image : Eneba

Advertisement

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard 12 months! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code PSNFIDDY at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you’re buying video games, I am happy.



Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It’s February. It’s fucking cold outside, ok? It was -18 degrees Fahrenheit the other day here in Minnesota. Normally $600, this Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-way remote start system for $250 off is a really good deal now that you are potentially in the middle of a winter of getting into a cold car day after day.



And I know, I know—we’ve had remote start deals in the past for as low as $250. But you know what? This remote start deal is extra nice because it’s a 2-way system, meaning you can confirm on the remote that your car has started. So don’t ya’ll even Compu-start with me in the comments about how there was a remote start deal for $250 cause they’re different, ok?

There may be an additional cost if your car needs a T-harness to make this system compatible. I checked with my car specs, and it looks like an additional $32 if I were to get this deal, just as an example of what to expect. You will be prompted to enter your car’s make and model information before checking out to be sure that this remote start system is compatible with your vehicle and it will show you then if there is any added cost.

2019 Pedroncelli Rosé Case (12 Bottles) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve been doing a good job staying at home, but you’ve got to hold on just a bit longer it seems. We’ll be able to take those virtual Happy Hours back to in-person gatherings eventually, but we’re not there yet.



Have the next 12 Zoom Happy Hours sorted with this case of 2019 Pedroncelli Rosé, just $89 on Meh. That brings each bottle down to the reasonable price of about $7 a bottle. Not bad at all!

This Pedroncelli rosé is perfect for anyone looking for a crisp, refreshing, and slightly sweet wine. Plus, I mean, it’s pink. Do I need to say more? You know you want it, ok? The link is right there for you when you’re ready to stop denying yourself this delicious beverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look, when your car needs a jump, you’re going to wish you had one of these GOOLOO 1500A jump starters— and if you want to snag one right now, you can pair a coupon and a code to get it for just $45.



Clip the 10% off coupon below the price and add code IB5AW5QU at checkout to bring this normally $70 device down to a happier price. Don’t wait on this one!

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today when you clip the 20% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,300+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

With snow once again blanketing large parts of the country it’s important to remember our fur pals need protection. Kong’s insulated dog parkas are all 60% off today and help your pooch keep cozy and dry.



We wear coats in the rain, snow, and chilly temperatures, so why shouldn’t they? Kong is known for quality and durable toys; they’ve taken those standards and designed doggy coats to protect our pups in all elements. The thermal lining provides extra warmth, and the water-resistant nylon keeps them from getting soaked. We can all agree nothing is worse than a wet dog. It only comes in this red hue, but this deal is so good you might have to be ok with that. But hey, at least it’s a power color. There’s easy D-ring access, so connecting your leash won’t be a problem. The hood is packable so if your doggo isn’t fond of ear coverings you can hide it away. It’s available in all sizes, from itty bitty to chonky. No matter which size, each fits snuggly and is comfortable.

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a 60% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one, today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $100 off its usual price too.



Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally I’d buy new towels for friends and family who visit me up north. But alas, no new towels have been purchased in months. However, this Macy’s sale is so good overhauling old ratty towels might not be a bad option anyway. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $3. So you can have a set for only $7.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Tacklife Propane Gas Fire Pit Table 40919XJ8 Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Look, depending on where you are, the idea of being outdoors right now might seem absolutely awful. But the snow will eventually subside (hopefully) and warmer days aren’t that far away, plus as the pandemic eases, you might be keen on having friends and family over for some long-overdue socializing.

Given all of that, this attractive Tacklife fire pit table looks mighty tempting. Powered by a propane tank hidden within the hand-woven rattan cabinet, this outdoors table has a rust-proof and weather-proof faux-wood surface ideal for holding drinks and snacks as you and your guests soak in the warmth. It even has a handy lid for covering up the lava rock heating surface, making it useful as an outdoor table or workbench.

Right now, you can save 40% off the list price by using code 40919XJ8 at checkout, knocking the price down to $300. Alternatively, Tacklife makes a smaller outdoor fire pit with less surface space that is currently $189—a savings of $111 off the list price. It’s our pick for the best year-round fire pit, although the larger model looks like a worthwhile premium upgrade.

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

Advertisement

Presidents’ Day Extended Sale Image : Purple

Advertisement

After one watch of the notorious “Raw Egg Test” video featured on this page, my wife and I were almost instantly sold on the Purple mattress. Call it naivete, but the marketing worked, and since we were already looking to upgrade our current mattress to fit our new home, a $100 discount sweetened the deal. And if, following a 100-night trial period, we find it doesn’t meet the high-quality, egg-resistant standard advertising, we can simply return the order at no cost. Starting at $574 for a twin-size mattress or $1,049 for a Queen, Purple claims its mattress has more endurance than most beds that are soft, firm, and even somewhere in between.



Designed by two brothers, both rocket scientists, named Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple mattresses use a patented Grid gel that somehow manages to strike a perfect balance between firmness and softness, while keeping you cool throughout the night, so you can wear an oversized blanket even when it’s warm. I can say from experience that the Purple seat cushion helped me survive working from home in the pandemic before I finally upgraded to a decent chair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Amazon’s redesigned, globe-like Echo smart speaker is marked down to just $80 right now, a savings of 20% off the list price. That’s great. But that’s not all. While you can just snag the Echo itself at that price and call it a day, you can also get a bundle with the Echo and two Philips Hue smart light bulbs for $80. That’s a total savings of $50.



It’s a perfect bundle for starting up your smart home ambitions, giving you a capable voice assistant in Alexa and a pair of white bulbs that you can control just by speaking. And if you already have smart home devices, some of them may already be capable with this Echo thanks to its Zigbee smart hub capabilities. Even if you aren’t psyched about the idea of filling your home with connected devices, at least it’s a couple of free bulbs to try out. Could be fun.

Advertisement

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies until Sunday.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the kangaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons. These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are fourteen colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Advertisement

Up to 50% off Select Lash Products Image : Ulta

Advertisement

Whether real or faux, a luscious lash can enhance an already stunning look. Take the time today to give your lashes a little extra TLC and an extra flutter. Save up to 50% off select products to honor National Lash Day. These deals expire on February 21.

Traditional glue-on lashes are a bit of a hassle to get on at first. There’s a learning curve, and it needs to be combined with a bit of patience. But once you get it down, you’ll be glad you mastered this skill. Lilly Lashes are one of my favorite brands, and the pair I have in my collection is the Lite Faux Mink False Lashes Miami. They’re 30% off in this sale, and there’s a reason they are the company’s #1 seller.

If you think you need a little help getting a flirty pair of lashes on magnetic ones might be an avenue to explore. Glamnetic’s Vixen Magnetic Lashes are my favorites of their line and made life in the application so much easier. These are elegant and create a bit of a cat-eye shape, so if you’re into a vintage vibe, you’ll love them too. They’re lightweight, soft, and made for hours of wear. You will also need to purchase the liner to get these baddies on. But they’re durable and will last a very long time if you clean and store them properly.

