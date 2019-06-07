Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Greenworks tool sale, smart home sale, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Libratone Speakers, and a juicer lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re doing any sort of traveling this summer, today’s Gold Box has your name written all over it. Amazon’s lowering the price on RAVPower File Hub and Hootoo USB-C Dongles, for Prime members for one day only.



Advertisement

The RAVPower file hubs are basically the standard in terms of portable routers. These can convert those hotel room Ethernet connection into WiFi and serve as an file hub. If you go for either option over $20, you’ll also get to use it as a battery pack with 6700mAh of juice.

And if you have one of those new MacBooks with the too few IO ports, Amazon’s also dropping the price on a USB-C hub, in silver or gray. This particular dongle includes a USB-C pass-through port, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and three of USB 3.0 ports for your accessories.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today, or about $8 less than usual. The PowerPort Power Strip includes 12 AC outlets and (naturally) three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



This particular charger can house a 5x7 image and outputs 10W to devices that support it. But just a heads up, this unit doesn’t come with a wall adapter. So you’ll need something to connect the cable to the wall.



Advertisement

If the PowerPic doesn’t float your boat, Amazon’s also discounting a few other Twelve South devices, including a $11 HiRise charging stand and $20 off a Bookarc for the MacBook.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you already have an SSD but are still looking to eek out a bit more speed from your computer, you’re in luck. Right now, Amazon is discounting two sets of HyperX RAM sticks, both at their lowest prices this year. Upgrade your laptop to 16GB of RAM or add 8GBs more RAM to a desktop for the lowest prices we’ve seen this year.



Advertisement

RAM enables you to multitask like a pro, letting you have more tabs open at once and can help open up large files more quickly.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Despite being a few years old, the Libratone Zipp offers a ton of stuff you’d want from a speaker in 2019, and a refurbished model will cost you just $100 today.



With a 12-hour playtime, Airplay 2, 360 degree sound and rich bass, the Libratone Zipp can also be taken on the road, with an 10 hour battery life. Woot’s current deal is for a refurbished model and offers a 90-day Libratone Warranty.

Advertisement

Just remember that this prices is only available today, or until sold out. So don’t wait, the popular colors may sell out faster than you’d like.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s never a bad idea to have batteries on hand, and today, you can pick up a pack of 48 AAs from Energizer for just $15. That’s one powerful discount.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



Advertisement

The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $490 is a whopping $260 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home isn’t as brainy as you’d like it to be, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day today is full of smart home gear to automate your daily drudgery. Inside, you’ll find smart locks, smart thermostats (mostly limited to 2-packs, annoyingly), security cameras, smart light switches, and more. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so don’t wait for the deal to reboot.



WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Track your dog’s whereabouts with this $40 Tractive 3G GPS tracker. This lightweight, waterproof device promises to give you “real-time location of your furry friend,” and it can be shared with your family and friends just in case your pal gets lost.



Advertisement

This $40 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this model, but just note that it’s not a one-time purchase. Service plans start at $5/month, and if your pupper is especially rambunctious, that’s well worth the price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Save cash and keep your fitness dreams alive with this discounted Omega Juicer. For $190, you can create your own blends from the fruits and vegetables of your choice. For some perspective, this one-day sale price is about $100 less than the price currently on Amazon and one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This discount will only last until the end of the day, so pick up this highly-rated juicer now.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can get a 12-pack of Clif energy bars for $.50 a bar if you’re cool with white chocolate macadamia. I mean... for $6, it’s worth a shot, right? (I bought two packs, lol.)



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re a homeowner, Woot’s marked down a number of Greenworks equipment for a limited time. Today, you’ll find discounts on trimmers, saws, and even a reel mower to trim your grass and beat back hedges. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out. So make sure to check out the deal page to see the Greenworks discounts.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.

Best MEDIA deals

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s Saturday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of bestsellers including 1984, The Lord of the Rings: One Volume, and We, the Drowned with prices starting at $2. I’ve included a few notable titles below, but go to the main page to see all of the options.



$3 1984 221 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Advertisement

Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) | $20 | Amazon

CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch is $25 right now. With an expandable roster and awesome anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan. This is a few bucks off the best price we’ve seen on this game.



TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.

Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in a while.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the red and blue XL models to just $50 today, the best price we’ve seen since last year.



Advertisement

Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do not miss out on your chance to become a donut chef. With this non-stick pan—now on sale for $13—you can whip up a batch of 20 donuts at a time in the flavors of your choosing. Just be sure to buy yours before this deal gets eaten up.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new LG TV and have a lot of cash in your wallet to spend, then a bunch of NanoCell TVs are on sale at Walmart. You can get the LG 49" Class 8 Series Ulta HD Smart Series NanoCell TV for $647 (which is $150 off). But if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the 55" model is $747 and the Class 9 Series 55" model is $997.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $110 and one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Photo: Amazon

Do you spend most of your summer sleeping under your top sheet, rather than using a blanket or comforter? It is just too hot to have something so thick on top of you. If you’ve wanted to try a weighted blanket, but thought it would be too hot to do so during the summer, you’re in luck. You can get a 48" x 72" ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket for only $44 on Amazon when you use the promo code 20KRHVTT. The 15-pound blanket is made with breathable cotton fabric and is filled with glass beads.



Photo: Sand Cloud

Summer is finally in full swing and you know what that means? You need a new towel. Lucky for you, you can get up to 40% off sitewide at Sand Cloud for Fourth of July. Not only can you get towels you can also get Sand Cloud’s famous Save the Fishes Water Bottle for $8 off. The popular Oceans towel is 25% off during this sale.



Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick up one in patriotic red or blue today.

Photo: Macy’s

Wedding season is officially upon us and that means you are about to drop a ton of money. If any of your friends or family members are getting married and they are registered at Macy’s, you better check their registry ASAP. You can get between 35-60% off select styles + free shipping on orders of $75 or more at Macy’s using the promo code FOURTH. If you don’t have to pay full price for that dinnerware set, why would you?



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $16 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $8. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t let the Demogorgon get you! Stranger Things is finally back for season three and you know what that means? More Dungeons and Dragon references! They might be teenagers now that don’t play quite as much D&D, but they still have a love for the game. Whether you’ve never played a game before or you’re a D&D pro, you’ll want this Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Starter Set while it is only $16 on Amazon.



Photo: Huckberry

Fourth of July is officially upon us, which means summer is in full swing. If you have plans to spend time at the beach, pool, lake, or anywhere near water this summer, you need a towel. Why not get a bunch while they’re on sale? Right now, you can get 40% off Turkish towels during this Huckberry sale. Turkish towels are great because they are more absorbent than regular towels, but dry faster, while also feeling soft and luxurious. You can get Turkish towels for as low as $22.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where sale styles are currently an extra 50% off with promo code EXTRA50. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If the Founding Fathers were alive today, they’d probably wear Greats sneakers. Why? Because Greats is taking 17.76% off their entire stock of luxe, Italian leather sneakers in honor of America’s birthday, which is very patriotic of them. Just use promo code FIREWORKS, and pick up a pair of classic Royales, even though we officially renounced the monarchy 243 days and 1 day ago today. They’re worth it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $30, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $3 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. No need to use a promo code; just fill your cart and see the savings.



Photo: Jachs

Fourth of July is nice because most people get the day off from what. But the sales are the real reason to celebrate. Right now, you can get up to 85% off sitewide during the Fourth of July sale at JACHS using the promo code KINJA4TH. That means you can get a pair of Chinos for only $34. Many of the button down short sleeve shirts are already marked down to $39, but using the promo code, you can get them for just $15 each. If you think it is too hot for long pants, you can get shorts for as low as $15, as well.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code SPARKLE30, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.



Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have $2? Of course, you do. Get out your wallet, because it is time to buy this Lobster Claw Oven Mitt for $2 on Amazon. You don’t need it, but god, after seeing it, you’re going to want it. Court dismissed, bring in the dancing lobsters!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



Advertisement

Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $25 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code FOURTH20. You can get $20 off your comforter or White Sheets order for Fourth of July.



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Photo: MySheetsRock

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code FIREWORKS. My Sheets Rock makes their bed sheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Is Kraft macaroni and cheese the best mac and cheese? Not at all. But it is extremely convenient to cook and you kind of want to eat it as soon as you see it. You can get a box of 18 single-serve pouches for $6 when you Subscribe & Save, or $7 if you only want one order.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is a single-use