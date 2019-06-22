Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

12.9" iPad Pro (64GB-1TB) | $824-$1,529 | Amazon

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity and color, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is available for as low as $824 (an all-time low), and the 11" Pro is on sale for as low as $699, with larger discounts available on higher capacities.

Don’t need the Pro? The standard iPad (which works with Apple Pencil now) is also on sale for $249-$328, depending on the capacity you choose. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $40 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

Circle with Disney | $24 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent.

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $24 price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

I’ve seen a lot of Amazon Gold Boxes over the years, but I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ve seen one on backsplash tiles.



Today only, you can choose from several styles from Art3D, most of which are made from gorgeous Mother of Pearl seashells. The Mother of Pearl tiles are thin, reflecting the natural thinness of the shells, but they aren’t backsplash stickers; they’re real. The resin options however, are thicker.

My Proudest Achievement Is the Fake Backsplash I Made Using These Sticker Tiles The first time I stepped inside my studio apartment in New York City, I knew it was perfect. It had … Read more Read

Most of the packs come with 10 sheets, but some come with fewer, so be sure to double check before you mash that buy button.

Photo: Corey Foster

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.

Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 20% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, as long as you’re okay choosing the red, white, or blue model. Now go get that grill clean!

Photo: Chewy

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating on Amazon, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



All three colors are down is down to $42 on Chewy and Amazon today, but these deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $17 after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code UP4NKWGI. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.

It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.

Update: Both of these codes are working now, if you were having trouble earlier in the week.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too.

Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KYOKUCXU at checkout to slice $20 off the price of the 8" chef’s knife that we tested, or code KYOKUSN2 to save on a 7" Santoku version, which is more maneuverable when rocking back and forth to chop vegetables.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $123, Walmart’s Ozark Trail 52 quart high performance cooler is only a fraction of the cost of a comparable YETI, but it can keep ice frozen for over five days (as evidenced by this video), and even comes with a removable shelf insert, so why pay more?

I present, for your consideration, these magnetic hooks. They hold 80 pounds if they’re stuck to something upside down, or 25 pounds if they’re on a vertical wall. They cost $12 for a 6-pack.

I don’t really know what else to say about them. Hooks! Magnets! It’s all good stuff, and the price is great too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This six-accessory kit from Cosori is marketed towards air fryers, but all of this stuff would work will in an Instant Pot as well. Make egg bites, steam veggies, make kebabs, cook a pizza, and more.



Screenshot: Amazon

AmazonBasics now makes shower heads and faucets, apparently? It’s only a matter of time until you can get an AmazonBasics house dropped onto the land of your choice. Anyway, a bunch of them are on sale right now, and they actually look quite nice.



Screenshot: Soylent

If your Soylent supplies are running low, the company just kicked off its summer sale. Add any three cases of the drinks, powder, or Squared bars to your cart, use promo code SUMMERDAY at checkout, and you’ll get one of them for free. Cheers to that.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sweat Block is antiperspirant, but in lotion form, so you can use it on your hands and feet, instead of your armpits. Our own Jolie Kerr suggests using it on your feet, but feel free to let your mind wander about the possibilities. Get a tube for $13 on Amazon today, down from the usual $15.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, you know that hyaluronic acid is a magical skincare supplement that helps your skin maintain its natural moisture. What you might not know is that you can get stuff with hyaluronic acid for this cheap. Today on Amazon, Pure Biology’s premium neck cream and eye cream are both on sale for $26.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting in shape or just working out some aggression after reading our president’s latest tweets, this Everlast Core Bag is down to an all-time low $76 today.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to be a professional stylist or an Instagram influencer with multiple beauty sponsorships to have one of those fancy makeup mirrors with the built-in lights and multiple magnification levels. You just need twenty dollars and a place to put it.



Photo: Amazon

I know they look silly, but those inflatable couches offer an incredible comfort-to-weight/storage space ration when it comes to outdoor seating for summer concerts, outdoor movie screenings, and picnics, and Chillbo Shwaggins are some of the most popular and well reviewed loungers on the market.

For a limited time, several designs are marked down to $40 from the usual $45, and an extra 10% coupon makes the even cheaper.

Screenshot: REI

Fourth of July is still a few weeks away, but REI is already popping the sale fireworks with discounts on all of your favorite outdoor gear.



The biggest discounts are generally going to be on REI’s own products, including the Passage 2 backpacking tent and the REI Camp Roll table, in addition to a ton of apparel.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Black Hole duffels, reader-favorite Hydro Flask drinkware, and summer-ready swimwear from a variety of great brands.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $15 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $9 . The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Things are only impossible until they are not, and for the longest time, getting the complete Star Trek: TNG Blu-ray for under $100 seemed all but impossible. Today on Amazon though, it’s marked down to $92 (or $91 if you choose no-rush shipping), and if you’re a Trekker, you know that resistance to this deal is futile.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post, which means that Amazon can do stuff like give away an eight week digital trial for free. Just note that this offer is only available today, and it’ll auto-renew at $5 per month.



Preorder Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4] | $50 | Amazon

Preorder Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox One] | $50 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077, a game featuring Keanu Reeves from the folks that brought you The Witcher (which is as sure a recipe for success as anything in the gaming industry), isn’t out until next year, but you can save $10 by preordering your copy right now.



That deal is valid on both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, you won’t be charged until it ships, and if it happens to get any cheaper between now and release day, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode, and the fact that it drains your Switch’s battery while it’s asleep—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.

It’s been priced at $25 since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cornhole is our readers’ favorite lawn game, and with good reason: everyone knows how to play it, it rewards skill while still being inviting to newcomers, and you can play it with one hand while you hold a drink in another.



This set from GoSports isn’t regulation sized, but it’s big enough for a casual game. But the most noteworthy feature is the light-up ring, which can run for over 24 hours off of three AA batteries. Cornhole was never a nighttime activity, but now, you can go best out of three, five, seven...however long it takes for you to win, even if the sun goes down.

Deals You May Have Missed

Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $15 today with promo code SDCARC3261.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Apple Smart keyboard is advertised as being made for the 10.5" iPad Pro, which of course, is no longer being made. But it also works perfectly with the brand new 10.5" iPad Air, if you picked that up in lieu of the 11" Pro.



On the one hand, $80 is a lot to spend on an iPad keyboard, even one that uses Apple’s Smart Connector and doubles as a case. On the other, that’s half what it cost when it first came out, and it’s very well regarded.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While we often like to say that one cannot have too much storage, the Seagate IronWolf 12TB Drive may be too much... for most people. But for anyone with a ton of data or an empty slot in their NAS, this 12TB is currently $60 off its normal price and a solid bargain.



This Seagate drive offers speedy performance and is designed to run 24/7, perfect to store all of the data in your life.

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' cable is marked down to $9.74 today with promo code ANKERPL6, or you can get a 10' version for $10.49 with code ANKERPL10. In both cases, you can choose whatever color you’d like.

Photo: Adam Clark Estes ( ( (Gizmodo)

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s the first time Amazon’s discounted the new models with the Qi case.

