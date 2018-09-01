Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cheap sunglasses, a $300 55" TV, and a big sale on shelves and picture frames lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

We’re also collecting all of the best Labor Day sales over here.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $300. It even has HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while it doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—it does have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLELTN on any color or either size to save.

If you’re in the market for a new Android handset, you won’t find a better deal than the latest Moto X for just $250. With IP68 dust and water resistance, dual rear cameras, Android 8.0, and even hands-free Alexa, it’d be a great phone at just about any price.



Advertisement

This is the Prime-exclusive version of the Moto X, but as of a couple weeks ago, Amazon no longer includes lockscreen ads on these phones, so there’s really no downside to speak of here. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, but it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t have enough ethernet ports on your router? That’s a cheap and easy fix with this eight-port switch, now down to just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re starting or expanding your Philips Hue collection, this weekend is the time to buy more accessories. Everything below is way cheaper than usual, so place your orders before the lights go out on this sale.



Advertisement

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve collected them all on this page.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Advertisement

1. Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

2. Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

3. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

Advertisement

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $18 today with promo code W5ZDQU2O, down from its usual $30 (it’s currently priced at $20, but it has historically usually cost $30). That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, and features two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve had the latest Surface Pro on your wishlist, Labor Day weekend is the time to buy it. Microsoft’s taking $200 off every configuration, starting at $599 for a Core i3 model with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, ranging up to over $2,500 for a top-tier model.

Advertisement

My $.02? It’s definitely worth the extra $200 to get the $799 model with a Core i5 and 8GB of RAM - 4GB just won’t cut it these days.

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great. Get it for $11 with promo code DOLCCPN4.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code 9INH5MDR.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I wanted to hate PopSockets. The idea of buying something to stick to your phone that makes staring at it for long periods of time more comfortable just seemed like playing god. But I have to say, they make phones really nice to hold. If you’ve been meaning to get one, use the code VIP50 and get one for 50% off.drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Get it for $5 with promo code 45BIK1R9, while they last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Advertisement

Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you realized it or not, you’ve probably read more than a few Pioneer Woman blog posts through the years, and maybe even tried some of her recipes. Much like Chip and Joanna have a pop-up shop in every Target, Ree Drummond plies her wares at Walmart, and a whole bunch of them just went on clearance. Throw pillows, kitchen accessories, bedding, and more are included, with tons of styles to choose from, all for terrific prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have an abundance of bare wall space and not enough decorations or storage, this one-day sale on picture frames and hanging shelves can fix that. Everything in the sale is under $40, and plenty of stuff is available for around $10, but these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



The Instant Pot Mini is a damn good rice cooker (and a lot of other things too), but if you really just want the best rice possible, this $120 Zojirushi Micom rice maker is down to its best price in several months. The secret here fuzzy logic, which allows it to cook your rice very precisely.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This is a model can cook up to 3 cups of rice a time and has extended keep warm features to keep your rice perfect for hours.

Photo: Amazon

Stainless steel tumblers can keep your favorite drink hot or cold for hours on end, and protect your hand from either temperature extreme too. This one looks great, and is only $6 today, so stock up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this sugar-free Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Photo: Amazon

You might not use it everyday, but a kitchen scale is a necessary part of every kitchen. This great-looking Etekcity model is within $1 of its all-time-low price of $10 today, so you have no excuse not to buy one.

Photo: Herman Miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have any office furniture you’ve had your eye on, it’s probably 15% off for (somewhat ironically) Labor Day.



Advertisement

The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. The Airia desk is a work of art, but even if the furniture is out of reach, you can afford a very nice pencil cup.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. This 6 piece set of black squares from CAP Barbell are just $8. They cover over 20 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick to soften the blow on your joints, and protect your floors when you drop weights. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop too.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Advertisement

Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

Advertisement

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.



At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Labor Day with 40% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Screenshot: Amazon

Need a new backpack for back-to-school, or just for your commute? Several great looking options from Copi are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals, with tons of stuff available under $10. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new bag? Timbuk’s Labor Day sale isn’t to be missed. A ton of popular bags are up to 40% off, including the company’s iconic messenger bags, its new lightweight tyvek collection, the reader-favorite Copilot carry-ons, and anything else they sell. Plus, everything ships for free!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s Outlet is already 40% off, but when you spend $50+ and use code WORKHARD or HUSTLE20, you’ll get an additional 20% off. Why are there two codes? Great question, but if one doesn’t work, you can try the other.



Advertisement

Shop the men’s and women’s outlet for deals on hoodies, windbreakers, footwear, accessories like gloves and hats, and more. Shop the whole sale here and save a ton, but note, you’ll have to save your lame excuses for not exercising as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tilly’s clearance sale already offers steep discounts, but during their Labor Day sale where an extra 50% off is applied, prices fell off the damn cliff. Classic men’s and women’s shoe styles from Vans, Adidas, and Converse are all heavily discounted, as well as women’s denim and swim wear, and accessories like hats and wallets. Plus, we’ve got you free shipping with exclusive code KINJAFREESHIP, so you don’t have to pay double to get those $3 sunglasses onto your smiling face.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t think of a more appropriate thing to buy for yourself on Labor Day than a massager to help you relax when you aren’t in the office. Two different products from Mynt are on sale today, including a brand new eye massager that can work wonders for dark circles and crows feet. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a premium, foot-enveloping shiatsu massager, especially if you’re on your feet a lot during the day.

Screenshot: Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to prep for your fall and winter days (they’re coming, I promise). Take 25% off sitewide, including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Jacket, during their Summer Sale. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Photo: SilverSocks

SilverSocks were a Kickstarter hit thanks to their odor-neutralizing silver lining and silicone bars that keep them from slipping under your heel - a boon for anyone that wears no-shows regularly. They’re already $10 off for a three-pack this week, but our readers can save an extra 30% with promo code kinjadeals, bringing them down to just over $10 per pair.

Western Rise makes some of the team’s favorite prices of clothing, from shirts to henleys to pants. Right now, grab 20% off a ton of clothing items that’ll help you feel like you’re about to go chop some wood in the forest and build a giant fire to roast marshmallows over.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Advertisement

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $249.



Advertisement

That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down by 50%. If Marvel published it, and it came out before this week, it should be included in the sale. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



Advertisement

The selection is overwhelming (over 20,000 titles!), so we dropped a few safe bets over on this post, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like NASA, space, history, or reading in general, Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff should be on everyone’s must-read list, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $5 today.

Photo: Amazon

Connect Four takes on a whole new dimension when it’s gigantic. Get this 3' wide wooden game for $73, down from the usual $90.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you haven’t played Rise of the Tomb Raider yet, and you should, the 20 Year Celebration edition is just $16 at Walmart today. It includes a bunch of DLC, and even a special VR mode.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

Screenshot: Humble

Board games, when translated well, can make for really great video games, and a bunch of digital tabletop adaptations are included in the latest Humble Bundle. If you do nothing else, at least spend $1 to get Ticket to Ride on Steam and Android, but if you pay more, you can get the likes of Carcassonne, Talisman, and Armello too.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming