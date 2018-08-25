Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The perfect beginners’ gaming mouse, Amazon’s most popular supplements, Casper’s Labor Day Sale, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Charge your phone faster with Anker’s PowerWave wireless charging stand. At $24, it isn’t the cheapest phone stand you can buy, but it is the cheapest we’ve seen with 7.5W iPhone fast charging, and can charge through heavy-duty cases. Plus, you can flip your phone horizontal and watch TV or videos while charging without a bulky wire getting in the way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give gaming peripherals a try, the Razer DeathAdder is a great way to dip your toe in the water. It doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles or fancy RGB lights; it just packages a terrific sensor into a simple looking mouse with five programmable buttons. Even refurbished, $25 (with promo code KINJARZR) is a fantastic price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel internationally with any regularity, and your wireless company charges exorbitant data fees for bad service, it could be worth investing in a mobile hotspot like this one.



The GlocalMe G3 works with LTE service providers in over 100 countries, no SIM-swapping required, and turns that signal into a Wi-Fi network that up to five devices can share, making this ideal for families who don’t want to pay for multiple international data plans. For $112 (with promo code 25GlocalMe), it includes 1GB of data that’s valid for a year, and you can top it up as you go, so you never have to pay a monthly fee for data that you won’t use.

Graphic: Amazon

Amazon’s back-to-school deals on Echo devices are live, and you don’t have to be a student to take advantage. The Echo Dot and Echo deals are just okay, but the Echo Plus and Echo Show discounts are excellent.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to buy a new car to experience Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; you just need $231 for this receiver, plus whatever it costs to install it (if you can’t do it yourself). That’s the best price we’ve ever seen for a CarPlay/Android Auto receiver, and it’s particularly great considering this one includes a large 6.75" capacitive touchscreen - cheaper receivers are usually resistive.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out 28" Samsung monitors for just $250, right now. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display. We saw this available for $220 a few weeks ago, but that was a refurb, and this one’s brand new.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code KDQD4Z6K), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $70 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $70 today, a price topped only by a one-day deal in June that brought it down to $60.

Photo: Picaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take wide angle and macro photos with a discounted Aukey lens attachment kit. Just clip it to the top of your phone, and take some pictures what otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. The macro lens in particular is just a ton of fun to mess around with.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG S9KY Atmos Soundbar is a 5.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 7.1.2 with a $175 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get five regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The S9KY costs around $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $420. That’s one of the best prices for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $60 today, or $20 less than usual.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for $11 today with promo code KINJAAAA.



Editor’s note: That promo code is also the noise I make whenever our sites go down.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Today’s deal is a new all-time low price by a few bucks, and shedding season is still in full bloom, so it’s perfectly timed.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone needs some cast iron in their kitchen, but you don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for it. Right now, pick up an 8inch and a 12inch skillet for just $26. That’s a great price for one 12inch skillet, let alone an additional one perfect for charring veggies or searing meat.

Photo: Aukey

A dimmable table lamp is always an advantage, especially for next to the bed. This Aukey one features a touch sensor (so no more looking for a switch when you’re trying to get comfy in bed), plus it has RGB capabilities to really get your lighting in the right mood.

Photo: Amazon

Clip in one of these removable pet seat covers, and make your backset a little more comfortable for your pup. It will keep all of the dog hair from getting on your actual seats, and discourage your them from jumping in lap mid-trip. You’ll pay just $13, a drop from the usual $15 - $20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only are these Wi-Fi smart plugs app controlled and Alexa/Google Home compatible, they double as pretty sweet night lights. Never get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and blinding yourself or stumbling through the dark. Use the code SMARTPLUG20 to get this 2-pack for only $20.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code EUFY1808.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s top-selling T-02 line of motion-sensing light strips now comes in a warm variety, and you can snag the plus-sized model for $20 today with promo code YZAWWFHL. The warm LEDs are flattering, making this great for a closet or wardrobe where you’ll be looking in a mirror.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The $22 kit (with promo code NVDCXXTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Photo: Amazon

If they don’t keep your office cool enough in the summer, you can at least ease your own suffering a bit with a desk fan. These two models from SIMBR are small, adjustable, and most importantly, USB-powered. Just plug it into your computer, and enjoy the breeze. It’s only $10 today, down from the usual $20.

Nomatic 30L Travel Bag | $179 | Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but its latest product is something else entirely: a 30L travel bag.

Like the much-hyped Peak Design travel bag, which is also on Kickstarter at the moment, the Nomatic travel bag can be used as both a backpack and a duffel, and includes a massive opening for easy packing, a laptop sleeve, a sock and underwear compartment, and other cool organizational features. If you ask me though, the coolest feature is the shoe pocket, which can hold not one, but two pairs of men’s size 12 shoes, and can either be sealed shut to keep water out, or vented to help with smells.

Nomatic’s already blown through its funding goal for this bag, and you can preorder one for $179 right now, compared to its $229 MSRP.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $6 for a half-dozen (with code YZWDBSD6) is a fantastic deal.

It’s not the most wide-ranging supplement sale Amazon’s ever run, but today’s Amazon Gold Box does include big savings on a handful of Vintage supplements from Old School Labs, some of which are actually Amazon’s top sellers in their respective categories. I can’t say I know much about these, but the reviews are great, and the label designs are even better.

Screenshot: Amazon

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your preferences, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Everyone needs a pair of house slippers. These $10 waffle-knit ones are breathable, washable, and feature a memory foam core, so you’ll basically be walking on a cloud. Choose from seven different colors to fit your mood, or pick up a few pairs for everyone in your family.

Photo: Amazon

Getting a deep tissue massage might feel better, but it will also cost you at least quadruple the price of these foam balls. Both the firm and extra firm are a couple bucks off today, plus the 5" ball is marked down as well. All three will work well to massage out soreness from your glutes, pecs, traps, and shins.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Screenshot: Sperry

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Photo: Sierra Trading Post

ENO makes some of the most popular camping hammocks on the market, and Sierra Trading Post is offering significant (and rare) discounts on a few different models today.



If you don’t already own a set of tree straps, you’ll want to grab some of those too.

Photo: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer took the hair tool market by storm, not just for its prowess at drying hair faster and easier, but because of it’s $400 price tag. But right now, Nordstrom Rack is selling refurbished white/silver and fuchsia/iron models for $250, a much more reasonable price point to dip your toe into luxury hair tools. Get it while supplies last.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. The sale says “sneaker brands” but that doesn’t just mean sneakers. Sweatshirts, leggings, backpacks, and more are included along with a ton of sneakers from a bunch of athleisure brands, and everything is up to 30% off.

Screenshot: Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today with promo code SHARE during the Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, Peak suits, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

If you have yet to see I, Tonya, you’re missing out on a great performance by Margot Robbie and a multi-award winning performance by Allison Janney. Right now, you can grab a Blu-ray copy of it for just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before the adaptation comes out on Netflix, catch up on Octavia Butler’s Lilith’s Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy. The classic trilogy is regularly taught in college courses, and the Kindle version is an absolute steal at just $3, this weekend only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $3 off a selection of mystery and thriller books when you go to this page and click the button to add the credit to your account. It’s not the widest selection, but most of the books are already priced in the $4-$5 range, so a $3 discount is pretty substantial if you need some new reading material.

Graphic: Kobo

Walmart just partnered with Kobo to launch a new digital ebook storefront, and you can take advantage with a special $10 off deal on the your first purchase. This promo seems to apply automatically at checkout to to any ebook priced at $10.01 or more, so you could get a recent title for for just a couple of bucks, in most cases.

You can’t read the book on a Kindle device, but you can read any time in the Kobo app on your smartphone or tablet, or buy a Kobo e-reader.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wind down your summer with a classic game of Ladder Toss (or Ladder Ball as I know it). Chuck some hard balls on a string at some plastic and attempt to win over your significant other’s family with your prowess. Definitely not speaking from experience at all over here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $50 today, over $25 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon:

Founders of Gloomhaven is a competitive tile-placement, action-selection, city-building game in which each player controls a fantastical race working to build the city of Gloomhaven and gain influence over its residents. This is a standalone game set in the same universe as Gloomhaven. The events, however, take place hundreds of years before Gloomhaven and depict the original construction of the city.

In Founders of Gloomhaven, players use action cards to place resource buildings on the map of the city, use these resources to create more advanced resources, then deliver them to proposed building sites to earn prestige. An individual player, however, cannot do everything on their own because they can import only a small number of resource types, depending on their race. To create more advanced resources, they have to work with other players.

The game also features an auction mechanism in which players vote periodically to determine which new building proposals come out and where they are placed on the board. Players can also add the influence they’ve gathered to increase the strength of their vote.

Screenshot: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



Advertisement

If you buy Game Pass for $99 right now, you’ll save $60 on a copy of Madden 19, which essentially makes the standard edition free, or the Hall of Fame edition only $20. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

