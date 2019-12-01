Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.



Casper’s Winter Sale, an under-$300 Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker, GoPro accessories, a lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 27" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $169 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size with AMD FreeSync.

We see deals on third party GoPro accessory kits all the time, but even by our standards, $18 is a good deal; just use promo code TZTQ394A to get the lower price. This set includes 51 different accessories, including harnesses, mounts, a monopod, and even a carrying case. This will also work with any other action cams with GoPro-compatible cases, including the Yi.



If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.



Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others. Update: My bad, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, but the Roku app can serve the exact same function.

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today when you clip the $2 on-page coupon and use code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEY90L, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market.

The drone by itself usually costs $799 (it’s currently $750 on Amazon though), but today, that’ll get you the Fly More Combo for $850, including a carrying case, extra cables and adapters, propeller guards, spare propellers, and (this is key) three spare batteries. That’s an all-time low price for the bundle, which normally costs $1,000, and even then is well worth the premium. I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $50 with promo code ICNVM4KL.

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $23 today with promo code KINJA147, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $60 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for an all-time low $60, or $40 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Anker dominated the Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the second-generation, extra-portable SoundCore Mini 2 just got its best discount ever.

Clip the coupon on the page to get $9 off this remarkably loud speaker. Of course, it won’t sound as good as Anker’s bigger speakers but if portability is your primary concern, this IPX7 rated unit is the one to buy.

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.



With TPE shells, reinforced wiring, and large, durable collars, Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables are built like tanks, and can hold up to even serial cable abusers. And if they somehow do stop working, Anker’s lifetime warranty means that you can swap them out for a new one for free.



Today on Amazon, promo code CABK8434 will get you a 10' Lightning cable for just $10, in whatever color you want. I have one of these tucked into my couch cushions. It’s long enough to comfortably reach anywhere on the couch, and durable enough to withstand me tugging on it when it gets stuck between cushions, or under the dog.

If you need a USB-C version, the 6' one is just $8 with code CABKA848, or you can get a 3' version with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds for $15 with code CABK8485.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Photo: Amazon

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s Winter Sale, now through January 21. If you spend over $1,000, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, plus they’ll gift you with $25 to use toward a future purchase. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code WINTER, and have sweet dreams of savings.



Reel in a good deal on reels today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Industrial airhose and cord reels are as low as $53, so you can keep errant cords and hoses out of your way for less. Wind up one for yourself soon, since this sale will only last one day.



If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $293 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

Wake up! There’s a deal that will help you get a better night’s sleep. Right now, you can take 30% off an extra thick bamboo mattress pad with promo code KDEALSMPAD, bringing the price down to $77 for a twin size and up to $98 for a California king. Just don’t snooze on this deal; it won’t last long, and as they say, early bird gets the worm.



Before we dive in, I think it’s important to acknowledge the environmental costs that come along with buying single-serving coffee pods. The purchase and use of these products aren’t great for the earth and there are certainly better ways to make coffee.

With that said, I understand the guilt of getting a Keurig for Christmas and being forced into making use of it more than the few times allowed by the samples. Clipping the coupon on the page lowers the price of this 100-count, Amazon-branded K-Cup package to just $25, or about $0.25 per pod. This coupon can be used for either the Dark or French Roast varieties.

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and some of the only garbage holders that you’ll actually want to keep out on display, rather than hiding in a cabinet. And today, Amazon’s marked the grandaddy of them all down to $160, a match for an all-time low.



That’s a lot to spend on a garbage receptacle, I know, but this thing has every feature you could want, and it’ll last you for decades. Two side-by-side inner containers let you store your trash and recycling inside the same can, and when you remove your trash bag, you’ll find a unique single-bag dispenser right inside so you don’t forget to add a new one. Because we all know that feeling of tossing some gross, wet garbage into a trash can that we forgot to line. Not fun.

On the outside, the whole thing’s made of gorgeous stainless steel, its pedal is rated for 150,000 steps, it has a silent close lid, and it’s even backed by a 10 year warranty. Is it possible to love a trash can? I think it just might be.

Photo: Amazon

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!

Get caffeinated with this 15% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. They have two espresso and cream drinks (both light and regular) for about $1 per can after you use the coupon and add Subscribe & Save savings, plus salted caramel and Cubano for a few bucks more. Try finding anything at an actual Starbucks for about $1.



Just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

Use promo code BBFS1-V8S59 for free shipping.

The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a brand new one on Amazon today for $240, plus a 5% coupon, down from its usual $324. We see refurbished Dyson deals pretty frequently, but this is a great chance to save one that’s unsullied by any previous owners.

No need to weigh the pros and cons of this deal; we did it for you, and deemed this $37 OXO Good Grips Food Scale worth the cost. Featuring an 11-pound capacity, this cordless scale can weigh in pounds, ounces or grams, and it has an easy-to-read display that actually pulls away from the base so its visible while weighing larger bowls or plates. Now that’s worth it’s weight in, well, whatever food you’re weighing on this thing.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off bedding, decor, wall art, window treatments, tapestries, throws, and more, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces or candles; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially because I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $33. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

A little self care can go a long way, and TriggerPoint’s AcuCurve massage cane lets you give yourself much needed massages, no assistance required. The various curves and nodes let you use it in a variety of places, including the muscles around your spine pinning it against the wall, your shoulder by pulling on it from the front, or even your calves and feet while sitting down.



At an all-time low $10, it costs about as much as, what, five minutes at a masseuse? Buy it, it’ll make you feel better.

Photo: Amazon

If you like to keep a pocket knife on you (to open up all of those Kinja Deals purchases, obviously), Gerber’s Pocket Square is housed inside a contoured aluminum handle that doesn’t necessarily look like a knife when it’s folded up. It’s probably not the most ergonomic blade Gerber makes, but if you ask me, it’s one of the best looking. Get it for $24 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Clear/Monaco color combination for just $10, $1 away from its all time lowest price.

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.

Photo: Amazon

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $25 with promo code KINJAVEQ, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Keep your drinks cold with one of these two discounted travel mugs. On top of being $3 to $6 less than usual, the Contigo brand is beloved by many of our readers because of their leak-proof seal.

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Krud Kutter is an