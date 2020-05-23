Saturday's Best Deals: Car Wash Kits, Marvel Must Haves, Butter London Nail Polish, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A Memorial Day sale at Butter London, an all-seasons weighted blanket for cheap, $10 worth of Marvel comics, NieR: Automata, and more lead the charge of Saturday’s beat deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

The Five Best Pet Hair Removers, According to Our Readers Read on The Inventory

I love my beefy gamer desktop, but as a writer that (used to) travel around for events and news, I also need a decent laptop to write stories up with. My Chromebook was acceptable for a while, but I’m starting to find its lack of features... well, lacking. But, with HP having its Memorial Day sale, I think I finally found a good replacement.



The HP ProBook 445R G6 Notebook PC isn’t an absolute powerhouse, but for a productivity laptop it gets the job done. A 500 GB hard drive means I’ll have enough room to download the applications and files I need, even if the notebook might load a bit slower due to the lack of a solid state drive. 4 GB memory is enough to run your browser and whatever other applications you’re using, too. Finally, it’s only $523, and it comes with free shipping and returns, in case it’s not quite up to snuff. It’s practically no-risk to try it!

Advertisement

Of course, there are plenty more options that are a part of HP’s sale, so make sure to give the website a look and see if there is anything to fit your needs! The sale ends on the 27th.

18-Month Financing on Surface Devices $499 and Up Graphic : Best Buy

Advertisement

Thinking of adding a Microsoft Surface to your tablet collection but low on funds? Best Buy has 18 interest-free reasons why now’s the best time to seal the deal. For a limited time, the retailer is offering 18 month financing on Microsoft’s collection of new Surface devices priced $499 and up when you open up a My Best Buy Visa Platinum Account.



From now through December 25, you can choose from a variety of shiny new Surface devices, from the modestly-priced 8GB Surface Go 2 with 128GB of storage at $549 to the splurge-worthy 15" Surface Book 3 2-in-1 laptop at $3,399. Just visit the Best Buy store page and select the model you’re interested in purchasing.

Advertisement

Graphic : Best Buy

This deal affords you the freedom to take home a powerful new Surface Go 2 or Surface Book 3 (the latest models in the Surface lineup) without having to pony up the entirety of that stimulus check right away. Most models are already well over $499, so you’ve got quite a bit of freedom when it comes to selecting the one that works best for you while still qualifying for the financing offer.



Advertisement

Our friends at Gizmodo called the Surface Go the “best cheap laptop” earlier in April 2020, praising its quality fit and finish for the price. Upgrading to the Surface Go 2 should net you the same type of quality product for a bit more dough.

Advertisement

Best Buy’s stipulations state that, in order to participate in the deal, you must of course continue making monthly payments on your purchase with your financing plan. Most importantly, you must pay the entire promotional purchase balance off by the end of the 18 months allotted. As long as you pay off your balance within the 18 months, you’ll be charged zero interest as part of the promotional period’s terms.

Summer’s almost here, and that means you’re probably going to go portable when it’s consistently nice enough outside to work. Treat yourself to a new Surface device to make working remotely just a tiny bit more bearable.

Advertisement

70% Off Three Years of NordVPN Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s never too late to start taking cyber security seriously, and give your data a little more protection. A good VPN will keep your connections secure while you’re connected to a network, which can come in handy when you’re somewhere less secure, like a coffee shop or library’s network. While you’ve probably got your eyes on lots of Memorial Day deals, it’s worth considering a VPN if you use public networks pretty frequently. For Memorial Day, NordVPN is offering three years of its VPN service for $126, saving you 70% off the plan’s original price. That might seem hefty, but you’ll be grateful when you don’t have to worry about compromising your data when you’re away from home.



Advertisement

Sony WF-1000XM3 Image : Adam Clark Estes

Advertisement

Sony’s competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro might not be as slim or sleek, but they’re super comfortable, sound great, and have excellent noise-canceling capabilities: “The digital noise canceling in this model is simply the best I’ve encountered in any truly wireless earbuds,” wrote Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes in his review last summer.



Advertisement

The Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds are $32 off the normal price right now, putting a wide enough gulf between them and Apple’s alternative to maybe make your decision a little easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon has the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 3a family, which are affordable versions of Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage is normally $400, but with today’s sale, it’s sitting at an incredibly low $279. It packs a 5.6-inch display If you need something bigger, the Pixel 3a XL (also 64GB) stretches the matter to six inches for $319, down from its usual $479.



These Pixel smartphones don’t have the biggest bark—they’re outfitted with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM for performance—but they do have quick access to the latest versions of a well-oiled Android, good battery life, and excellent low light performance thanks to a 12MP Night Sight camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for some new headphones? If you have a soft spot for Beats, you can save $50 on a pair of Solo Pro wireless on-ears with active noise cancellation and 22-hour battery life. Normally $300, Amazon lists it for $250 today. The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds—featuring nine hours of runtime, IPX4 water resistance, and ear hooks for workouts—are also down to $200 after the discount.



Both these headphones use Apple’s patented H1 audio chip, the very same one you’ll find inside a pair of AirPods Pro. Paired with booming, bassy Beats drivers, you should be able to manage enjoyable sound from either pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider Hisense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300. Other models on sale include the 55" model for $500 ($100 discount), and the 50" model for just $380, a $20 slashing from its normal cost.



These 4K Android TVs support HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

Advertisement

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/9/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/22/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition | $25 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Have you played NieR: Automata? If not, well, you need to play it. Now. Lucky for you, both Amazon and Best Buy have the Game of the YoRHa Edition on sale for just $25. This version of Automata comes with the game, the expansion DLC, and additional goodies.



Advertisement

The only caveat is that this deal is only for the physical PS4 version of the game—the Xbox One version appears to be sold out. Unfortunate, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Remake Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Save several bucks on the newly-released Final Fantasy VII Remake for PlayStation 4 with a used copy via Amazon Warehouse. Amazon has copies in “Good” condition and better starting at $52, letting you dive into this reimagined modern take on the role-playing classic at a discount.



Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Used & New Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For the first time ever, GameStop is throwing a buy two, get one free sale that applies to both used and new games. GameStop’s best deals are usually reserved for used titles, so if you’re one of those who don’t like something that’s been scratched, pawed, and defiled on account of someone else’s carelessness, you still have the opportunity to save.



Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound? For a limited time, when you buy two sets of Speks in any color or size, you’ll get a third free using the promo code randompromocode. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



This story was originally published on 3/17/2020 and updated with new information by Gabe Carey on 5/21/2020.

Advertisement

Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards GAME10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.



Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

Advertisement

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Advertisement

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weighted blankets seem great, but I have just one problem with them—it gets HOT at night. I sometimes overheat with just my regular comforter... thinking about an extra 20 lbs has me sweating just thinking about it. DubLabs understands the struggle, though, and their all-seasons weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



How does DubLabs manage to do that? Well, it’s easier for them to explain.

Bamboo cooling side of the blanket for warm nights (summer) Polyester side of the blanket for cooler nights (fall/spring) Included micro-plush duvet cover for cold nights (winter)﻿



So with the bamboo side, you can stay cool while also being hugged by a nice weighted blanket. And when it gets chilly again, you can throw the duvet cover on and be good to go!

Advertisement

From now until June 19th, you can get $60 off this items by using BLANKET60. If you’re on the fence, go ahead and grab it and join the weighted blanket revolution (?).

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Your car is dirty. No, seriously, it is. Whether it’s yellow from the horror that is Way Too Much Pollen, covered in mud from your off-road adventure, or just splattered with the unfortunate remains of bugs, you need to clean the poor thing off. Your car does a lot for you! So grab this extensive Chemical Boys Wash Kit for $90, which has pretty much everything you need to wash your car. There are chemicals, towels, a... hose... thing, even a bucket! The sticker price might seem a little shocking, but try to buy all these items separately and you’ll see this is a really good deal.



Advertisement

30% off Sitewide Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I first saw Rifle Paper Co. when they did a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store of that. It’s like a flower bomb went off all over anything you could own. But there is something incredibly striking, soft, and quite pretty about these designs. For the next few days they are giving you 30% off the entire site with the code FRESH.



The more I look at these things the more I like them. I’m a sucker for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that’s all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and I’d totally let me dog rock one of their bandanas. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make wine time more fun. Anything you could think of it’s here and it’s lovely at that.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and this code is good until May 26.

Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m not so fancy that I can’t take a big pot of water and plop it onto a piping hot stove, but if you are, you can’t miss this offer from SideDeal. Mealthy’s 1.7L stainless steel electric kettle is going for $19. The water tank is glass, too, so you get a nice little show if you’re one of those who likes to watch water bubble and boil.



Up to 60% off Bedding Photo : Crane and Canopy

Advertisement

Crane and Canopy pride themselves on being an affordable but still luxury option for bedding. By dealing directly with manufactures they keep the prices lower than comparable brands. For Memorial Day they are putting a lot of it on sale. Towels, pillows, shower curtains, candles, and more. No code needed, the prices will appear when you select the sizes you want.



Crane and Canopy are the ones that made that zipper duvet cover that’s supposed to make it fast and easy to make the bed up. :: whispers, “It does.”:: All the materials and products are manufactured ethically and responsibly. They strive to get their consumers the best price for the best pieces. And that’s the reason they’ve been going strong since 2012.

Advertisement

Sale runs until May 25.

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hovers around $200.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans

8- and 10-inch Open Skillets

3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan

8-quart Covered Stockpot

Steamer Insert With Lid

Grab yours today.

30% Off Sitewide MEMORIAL30 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I love nail polish, so I’m always on the lookout for sales on quality brands. Butter London is having 30% off sale sitewide for Memorial Day if you use code MEMORIAL30 at checkout, so if you’ve been dying to try out their popular nail lacquers like me, now is a perfect time.



As someone who has yet to purchase and Butter London products, the Little Luxuries set caught my eye. The set offers four mini lacquers for just $26, and seems like a great starter set.

Advertisement

If you’re looking that’s not for your nails, though, Butter London still has plenty to offer, like the Satin Dreams Lipstick Set. Whatever your preference, you need to act fast, as this sale ends on Monday!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The right pair of glasses can add a nice bit of flair to your outfit, and make you look as spiffy as you feel when you toss them on. It can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t make you revert to the days of school picture days when you didn’t want anyone to look at your goofy last-minute haircut. Now’s a good time to start looking, though, since GlassesUSA is offering 20% off select prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as regular sunglasses, using the code KINJABRANDS20.



There’s plenty of options to choose from, including several designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and others including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, and Armani. If none of those look like a good fit, you can also get 65% off in-house eyeglasses and sunglasses using the code KINJA65.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ella Paradis is doing everyone a solid and is offering four amazing vibrator bundles at discounted prices just in time for Memorial Day weekend! That’s right, you can save money on getting off during a holiday, we love to see. You can choose from the couple’s weekend bundle, which is $40 and includes a couple’s vibrator, massage oils, and another pocket vibe; a We-Vibe bundle, which is $60 that includes a, yes, We-Vibe, lace cuffs, and a vibrator charger; a single ladies bundle, that’s $34 and includes a G-spot vibrator and three massage oils, and lastly a “different strokes” bundle that’s only $20 and has a juicy (LOL) masturbation sleeve for penises, lube, and a vibrator charger. I shouldn’t have to say to grab these bundles before they’re gone!



25% off Full Priced Items FWLPD Photo : Fossil

Advertisement

Over 100 items are currently in Fossil’s flash sale but you can grab even more savings over the next three days. Use the code FWLPD at checkout and get 25% off all full-priced items too.



Fossil is known for slick accessories. Belts, sunglasses, wallets, and of course bags. I’ve been a Fossil fan since my very first card case and their products are built to last. The code can also be used on smartwatches that come highly recommended. That’s $75 off for some of these styles. A perfect addition to your summer workout schedule.

Advertisement

You’ve got until May 25 on this sale and free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Adidas has been running a Memorial Day sale, and there’s still a ton of time (through the end of Memorial Day) to get in on it. You can save up to 50% on thousands of items across clothing, shoes, and accessories—no promo code necessary. Most of the savings are between 20-30%, but do some digging and you can find some insane deals, like these black-white-red Nite Jogger shoes with reflective material for safe nighttime running for $78, down from the usual $130.

40% Sitewide Sale 40Friend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you are familiar with Alternative Apparel you know that they put eco-practices first. Their designs are classic and comfortable. And they strive for sustainability. From now until May 25 take 40% off your entire order with code 40FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.



One of their top sellers is the baseball tees and there are a few in the sale section you can get for just $15. I’m not sure why but I think this jumpsuit is super cute and you can grab it for 50% off the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for one sale on select hoodies and tees. But there are plenty of styles and accessories in both the men’s and women’s sections to pick from.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $65. Discounts run until May 25.

60% off Apparel Sitewide MD60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For the next seven days, take 60% off any purchase at JACHSNY when using promo code MD60. There are no limits, and you’re free to return anything that doesn’t fit quite right. You’ll primarily find men’s clothing here, but JACHSNY has also soft launched PAINTER, a women’s line featuring the most stylish smock tops you’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Marvel Must Have Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sometimes ComiXology’s massive sales can be overwhelming, so let’s look at a smaller sale for a change! This weekend is the Marvel Must Have Sale, a collection of ten comics from recent Marvel arcs that are $1 a piece. You can grab everything in this sale for just $10!



The comics ComiXology thinks are must-haves come from three comic arcs:

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes (1-3), part of the Gamerverse line... whatever that is

Star (1-3), who seems to be a foil for the extremely powerful Captain Marvel

Hawkeye: Freefall (1-4), which... I don’t know how this is different from a typical Hawkeye plot but it’s here

Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t the typical Marvel superheroes that tend to get a lot of focus... that’s why these are must-haves! Well, I guess everyone knows Spider-Man, but Black Cat isn’t really a common villain so it works out.

Advertisement

You have until Tuesday to take advantage of this sale. At $10 for the whole lot, why not?

Rosetta Stone Lifetime License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/20/2020.

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

25% Sitewide Sale MEMORIAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a good time with all these skincare sales to assess your cabinet for what you need for summer and if you can get it on sale all the better. For the holiday the SkinStore is running a sitewide sale of 25% off with code MEMORIAL. This code works on everything, even bundles and clearance items.



So let’s grab a good sunscreen to start. It’s no secret if you follow me that I love French company La Roche-Posay and their sunscreen is perfection. I do tend to burn easily so I prefer a high SPF and basically live in it all summer. To take off a heavy sunscreen you’ll need a good oil cleanser followed by a foam cleanser. But if you do catch a little sun and need to put some moisture back in and cool it down. Aloe is still the best to do this and Tony Moly’s face masks are the way to go.

Advertisement

The sale runs until May 26 and there is free shipping on all orders.

Relwen Peached Sailcloth Tanker Image : Huckberrry

Advertisement

Last time it was on sale at Huckberry, James Willems of Funhaus compared the Relwen Peached Sailcloth tanker to an eccentric creation out of Seinfeld’s J. Peterman catalog. Now it’s back on sale at an even steeper discount. Normally $298, the down to 60% right now, to $119—a reasonable price for a year-round light jacket. Replete with more zippers and buttons than you’ll know what to do with, it’s more than a fashion statement: it’s also downright practical.



The Sailcloth tanker is one of many slashed prices in Huckberry’s vast Memorial Day sale, which sees prices drop on everything from Mystery Ranch’s “The Mission” hybrid bag to the classic Rhodes Footwear Huxley boot. Stimulus check got you fancying a fancy new watch? The stunning Luminox Xcor Aerospace Pilot is on sale too—at a jaw-dropping $815. Peruse the whole gamut in our evergreen roundup of the best Huckberry deals.

Advertisement

Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Get a mega-pack of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty metallic pigments for half-off the usual $99 price. Mix and match tones like February, Raspberry Rave, and Glacier Gang to get the frosted look of your dreams using these 100% cruelty-free loose powders.



Advertisement

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill Image : Philips

Advertisement

Philips makes an indoor barbecue grill that is smoke-less, relying instead upon infrared technology to heat the cooking grid. As a result, the drip dry remains cool underneath, further preventing smoke. But don’t let infrared fool you— the grill heats up quickly to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.



And unlike a regular grill, this Philips indoor grill is not a nightmare to clean. Just wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher. Best of all, it’s 57% off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humble Hero Gift Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Humble Suds is a small business with a lot of happy customers. They’ve become a popular Etsy shop by keeping cleaning safe and simple. These two Earth Mommas invested in the power of the plant along with mineral-derived familiar ingredients topped off with pure essential oils. Their current bundle is the Humble Hero Set that lets you sample a little of it all for $43.



The Humble Hero set features some of their best products. The all-purpose cleaner (choose the scent), hand sanitizers (lavender/mint scent), one laundry soap for ten loads, and a double-lined mask. Comment after comment mentions how lovely all the scents are. These products are handmade in Evergreen, Colorado by two moms who wanted top-notch ingredients, that are locally sourced when possible and of the highest quality. They certainly seemed to have delivered.

Advertisement

Ships free from Colorado. And 15% of this purchase will go to support The United Way.

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam DUALDC519 + clip coupon

Advertisement

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dash cam. It’s $90 with a promo code and a clipped coupon. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day.



Advertisement

Even more impressive, this dash cam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler System Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Why the hell does a water sprinkler have to be smart? I’ll tell you why: Because water is damn expensive, and if you have a big lawn, you’ll want to save as much of it as possible. Rachio’s R3e sprinkler has eight sprinkler zones, WiFi connectivity for remote control, and it supports voice control with Alexa. Amazon has it for $130 today.



Rachio uses a bundle of sensors to determine the best automatic watering schedules, including rain and wind detectors, saturation monitors, and more. It also takes into account your lawn type, plants, soil type, and how much sun your lawn gets on a daily basis. That means it’ll only water at the most optimal time without drowning your lawn, all of which should positively impact the water bill and eventually pay for itself.

Advertisement

Magic Chef 5.6qt XL Air Fryer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the train for the revolution, you can do so now for $59 at SideDeal, where you can get a Magic Chef 5.6qt air fryer with enough room to feed the whole family.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Now you can experience that fantasy world on Switch with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



Recently ported to Switch with all of the bonus content bundled in, The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically-acclaimed role-playing adventures of all time. It’s an enormous, open-world epic that you can surely sink months into, if you please. It’s $15 off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back when I worked at [redacted], I was tasked with reviewing a previous version of the keyboard pictured here, the $160, metal-plated and mechanical Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, designed to showcase the company’s impressive “Titan” switches and naturally concave keycaps. Fast forward two years and its successor, the Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, is down to $120 on Amazon and well worth the price if you ask me.



The main difference between this and the model I reviewed appears to be the availability of Titan Red switches, as opposed to the Browns that were customary before. Both versions are included in this discount, so pick up the Reds if you prefer a linear keystroke or grab the Browns if you’re looking for tactility. Either way, there’s something here for you, and once we’re back to work, your coworkers will appreciate the continued silence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $31. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry

Advertisement

While AirPods Pro are on sale for $210 today, some of our readers have complained it’s still too high a price point for true wireless in-ear headphones. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, a pair of buds Caitlin McGarry called “the budget AirPod alternative you probably want” in her review on Gizmodo. With two-way dynamic sound drivers built and perfected by AKG, the audio quality is sharp, even if their IPX2 rating doesn’t guarantee sweat- and water-resistance.



Because they’re equipped with two outer mics and one internal one, call quality is crystal clear and the in-app equalizer settings help you find the exact sound you’re looking for when it comes to music. Available in three chic colors—black, white, and blue—at $120, you can’t beat the value of these subtle yet stylish earbuds. That said, if active noise cancellation is a must, you’ll be disappointed by the ambient sounds heard with your music cranked up. In that case, you’re better off sporting AirPods Pro.

Advertisement

Samsung worked with AKG and put two-way dynamic speakers inside the Galaxy Buds+ to improve the audio quality, which was the most common complaint about the company’s previous earbuds. The enhancements make a difference, though I did have to experiment with the in-app equalizer settings to fine-tune the sound. The out-of-the-box preset, Normal, compresses the range a bit and makes the bass sound like I put an after-market car stereo in my ears with a slightly tinny thud. The Dynamic setting helps the ‘buds handle bass much better, which I put to the test by blasting Cardi B’s bass-heavy Invasion of Privacy.

Advertisement

83% off Selfie Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If during quarantine you’ve found it difficult to keep the pictures on social media fresh you’re not alone. Using the same places or angles where you have space or good light has made things a bit dull. SideDeal is giving you the chance to boost your selfie game with this ten-piece set for just $19.



If you’re a bit of a solo photo taker this is a great set. I personally have bought a few of these individually and I wished I had seen something like this first. I can absolutely say the remote for the shutter is worth it alone. The tripod is also essential if you do a bit of OOTD (that’s outfit of the day) shooting. But get creative and play around with the three lenses too. You’re getting a wide-angle, fisheye, and macro zoom lens in this pack so plenty to shoot in pursuit of the perfect picture.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Magnum Paint Sprayer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

All that rain, sleet, snow, and hail from the wintry months should have subsided by now. If your house’s attractiveness can’t survive another round, a new coat of paint may be in order, and Magnum’s paint sprayer makes it easy. At Home Depot, save $31 on the unit for $204 total, shipping included. It supports multiple different types of coating, has multiple spray speeds, and comes with everything you need to get started save for the paint itself.

Advertisement

If your dependent on coffee to rev the morning engine you’re not alone. I’m pretty tied to my coffee maker as I start my day quite early but even enjoy a good cuppa at night. SideDeal is giving you 39% off West Blend’s espresso and coffee maker. That’s a $41 discount!



This machine uses ground coffee which is so convenient and makes the process of hot java a lot smoother. Cappuccinos, lattes, espresso are all options with this quality percolator. It’s easy to operate and so you’ll pick up how to control the water and steam pressure like the best baristas at your local coffee shop. It’s a sleek and small size so it won’t take up much space if your kitchen has limited real estate as well.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—AKA, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.



Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-more-exciting $300, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $350, 15% off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/13/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/19/2020.