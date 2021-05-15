Saturday's Best Deals: Camping Gear, TomCare Flickering Solar Lanterns, Sunday Scaries CBD, Arrozi Gaming Chairs and Desks, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air 60FY3WC5 Image : Vava

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.



You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $30 at Amazon when you use promo code 60FY3WC5 at checkout. That’s a $45 savings from the list price.

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $36 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session. This price only applies to the black color.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Since getting my projector, my general tv watching has been 100% better, especially sports. If you consume a lot of movies, games, and television, this might be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing. Kodak’s FLIK X4 Home Projector is ready to elevate any binge session and save $20 on it today.

This projector is a full entertainment system so you can do more than just watch films. View photos, slideshows, play games and listen to music. If you plan on having a few get-togethers in the future, this will be an excellent addition to a night with friends and family. Do all this with a display of 150″ after a simple and painless setup. There are a few ways to connect to your chosen devices via HDMI and USB. It’s easy to focus with the manual wheel in the front with a resolution of around 480p, which is pretty dang sharp. The built-in speakers produce a robust sound that gets quite loud for its size. You will not want to watch anything any other way after you grab one of these. It’s truly life-changing.

This will ship for $3.

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $25 with a coupon clip and promo code KJTMX5XR, you can’t beat this USB-C plug. The list price is $40.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $44 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch. And it has a bonus USB-A port alongside for charging a second device at the same time.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $74 off in certain colors right now.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price—when you clip the coupon on the page. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $160 today at Amazon, a savings of $90 off the list price.

Can you believe we are already halfway through May? I am pretty much still mentally in May of last year so I personally do not believe it. Maybe you should take a minute to slow down? Check out some lovely deals?



One such deal you should check out is this Best Buy sale on Arozzi gaming desks and chairs. You can get a new Arozzi gaming desk with plenty of space for your dual monitors (it accommodates up to three according to Best Buy) for just $330 right now in your favorite color. The dimensions are 63" W x 32" D, and its metal legs are adjustable so you can make it the right height for you!

If you need a new chair, you can get $50 off an Arozzi gaming chair, also in lots of colors and adjustable to your height needs. It also has a lumbar pillow for support while you game or work!

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg (you’ll get a digital code for the Xbox version). Just use the promo code EMCEWHU22 at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $10 discount.

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the Xbox version of Resident Evil Village for $50. You can also grab the PC version for $45 at Eneba by using the code VILLAGEMAYWKND at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Monster Hunter Rise Screenshot : Capcom

It’s been a few good years for Monster Hunter. While it had always been a bit of a niche franchise, the tides started changing with Monster Hunter World. Then that changed further with the Monster Hunter movie, which everyone saw and loved. Very popular and cool. Okay scratch that part. But the series’ growth has gone up a level due to Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment. This version makes the series just a touch more welcoming to newcomers (it’s still Monster Hunter) by streamlining some traversal mechanics. If you’ve never jumped in but have always fantasized about slaying big beasts, you can currently grab it at Walmart for $50. Once you have played, make sure to check out the beloved video game movie Monster Hunter.

Advertisement

With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury out in the world, I’m transported back to September’s big Mario anniversary stream. The Direct presentation was full of wild announcements, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 35. But there was one weird niche reveal in there that seems to have been forgotten: the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch. Nintendo released a new version of its most classic handheld, which comes with the NES classic pre-installed. It’s a wonderful little collector’s item for Nintendo historians. If you forgot it existed entirely, good news: it’s on sale at Amazon. You can grab it for $40 at B&H, which is its lowest price yet. It’s a perfect little oddity if you’re a gaming history buff who wants to add some retro flair to your collection.

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Image : Andrew Hayward

Help turn a passion for LEGO building into coding fundamentals with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, an 847-piece LEGO kit with a twist. You can use these bricks to build five different functional robots, each controllable with the Boost app for iOS, Android, Windows, or Amazon devices. This STEM toy introduces coding basics as kids play and learn (target age is 7-12), and right now it’s 20% off the list price, knocking it down to $128 at Amazon.

Hades (Switch) Image : Supergiant Games

So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.

Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished) Image : Sheilah Villari

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.

At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEWHT49 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEWHT49 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on-the-go. There’s a more creative option available, if you’re willing to go the third-party route. The Hori Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has it on sale for $41, so give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.

It Takes Two (XBO) | $30 | Amazon

It Takes Two (PS4) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version on Amazon for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

iiRcade Tabletop Image : iiRcade

Advertisement

Have you ever wanted your own home arcade cabinet, but just been paralyzed by the idea of committing to one? iiRcade is a home arcade built to solve that problem. It features its own digital shop where players can buy games carte blanche and instantly download them to their machine. That includes niche classics like Windjammers or modern indies like Dead Cells. Its library expands every month, so there’s always something new to check out. iiRcade recently released the side-scrolling Kung-Fu Master on the store and it just announced that Space Invaders: Infinity Gene is coming too.

If that sounds intriguing, this month might be the best time to pull the trigger. iiRcade just announced that it’s discounting both the main unit and the cabinet stand from now until June 20. You can grab the bar top machine itself for $500, which is $100 off its usual price. You can either use it in tabletop mode or grab the arcade stand separately to make it a full cabinet. iiRcade is an extremely well built arcade machine with a lot of long-term potential, so it’s certainly worth checking out its current list of games and watching iiRcade’s social channels to see what else drops before June 20.

2 Pack Outdoor Flickering Flame Solar Lantern WFHTLTWF Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Get your patio, balcony, porch, or just general outdoor area ready for summer nights with 35% off a set of TomCare solar-powered lanterns right now at Amazon.



These lanterns give the appearance of a flickering flame— but they’re waterproof, don’t worry! :)

Plus, they might make a great Father’s Day gift. If you were scrambling for mom earlier this month, maybe plan ahead for the next gifting holiday on the horizon!

If you like the look of these metal lanterns, they can be yours for just $39 if you add code WFHTLTWF at checkout.

Grab ‘em while the deal is good!

You can feel it in the air—spring is ending, summer is beginning, and... well, you need coffee all year long, right? And if you’re not the type to switch to iced coffee or cold brew during the warm months, then nothing’s really changing on your end. You need coffee!

Right now, you can secure that hot drink in the days to come for a steal with almost half off of a Keurig machine. If you just drink a cup or two daily, then I probably don’t need to tell you how much time a Keurig can save you over a traditional coffee-maker. What are you still doing here then, busy person? Go, go, go get your coffee fix.

bObsweep bObi Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop Image : Sheilah Villari

This is a $550 discount on the bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop today only! This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upside-down. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program.

Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get well over an hour of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robovac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $550 off its usual price too. They come in Blackberry (black) and Snow (white) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

TaoTronics Air Purifier KINJAQ7R Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $84 when you clip the coupon and use promo code KINJAQ7R at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s a total of $36 off the list price right now when you use the couple and code.

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool, breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.

Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.

This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $26 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $14 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,100+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Odec White Noise Bedside Lamp Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing. This White Noise Bedside Lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood you need. Take $28 off and create a serene and cozy environment, just clip the coupon.

There are twenty four soothing sounds to pick from to drift off into slumberland or create a calming mood for whatever room you put it in. If you don’t want it to run all night, set the timer to your preferred. It will even remember your settings from the previous session, so if you perfected the mode you love, it’d still be there. Just by taping the top, you can control everything you need to. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time. This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. Just plug it in with the USB cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you clip the coupon on the page, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

SonicJoy USB Rechargeable Water Flosser Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look I’m not going to tell you you should floss— that’s your dentist’s job after they’ve made your gums bleed from poking you with a tiny metal spear over and over again.



But this SonicJoy USB rechargeable water flosser should make flossing a bit more painless and it’s got an extra-pain-free price of $25. It’s simple to use and delivers water at 1700 pulses per minute!

What’s even better? It has a 2-minute cycle feature, in which it automatically shuts off after your couple of minutes of flossing are up— a great way to save energy and time your flossing.

Grab it at MorningSave and while you're there, consider snagging a $5 monthly membership which gets you unlimited shipping there and at Meh, SideDeal, and Mediocritee too!

It’s almost the weekend so I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $43 for a subscription, or $50 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code SECRET40, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

Advertisement

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Image : Sheilah Villari

Over 2,400 customers can’t be wrong. 62% of Amazon reviewers have given the Fairywill Teeth Whitening a five-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter, this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 40% on this kit today.

If you’ve seen these sets before, you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer, so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself, and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for the top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for twenty treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded, which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth, which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for thirty minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Save 20% on Clueless Items 995921 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Clueless defined a generation and still continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 20% on any one of these Clueless items until the 29th with the code 995921.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any of the three colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 50% off Select Vibes Image : Adam & Eve

This is a huge sale for Adam & Eve! Right now, get up to 50% off over eighty different vibes. Celebrate Masturbation May with a goodie for yourself or your partner. No code is needed.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is an oral sex simulator; it’s only intended for external use, so if you’re a person who knows you want penetration or G-spot stimulation, this won’t be the toy for you. But if you love having oral sex performed on you and/or you prefer to orgasm from clitoral stimulation alone, you will love-love-love the Satisfyer Pro 2.

Some of my favorites vibes are Eve’s Thrusting Rabbits; chief among them is the Twirling Rabbit Thruster. This does everything you’ve dreamed a vibe could do. You’ll never want another after you use this bunny. The silicone is plush and soothing. There are ten vibe speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons, even in the most intense session. There are five thrusting speeds to give you the most robust experience you’ve ever had, hands down. I’ve tested many of these for you all; I can say this one is enjoyable and a total upgrade to anything you currently have. It will run up to an hour on one charge if you only use the highest settings. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Hybrid Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Standard shipping is $8.

2-Pack Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from Goli Apple Cider gives you two bottles for just $34. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Naipo Massage Gun AC9M2PBT Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AC9M2PBT at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,200+ reviews.

Advertisement

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

Advertisement

Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Up to 40% off No7's Serums Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of this cream. So much so I recommended it in my big night creams round-up. I actually keep this version on my nightstand now. This can be used as a great preventive measure. It also helps if you’ve had a few rough nights and need to look your best in a few days. All these serums are fast-absorbing and moisture-rich, but the Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum ($20) is best for dark circles/spots, wrinkles, and general firmness.

This Multi-Action Serum ($20) uses all the same formulas as above and throws in some extra help on brightening and nourishing. This clinically proven formula aids with multiple signs of aging and preps your skin to keep it looking younger longer. This is a great serum for a person of mature age, but it never hurts to start keeping your mug beautiful for as long as possible. Supreme radiance forever, if possible.

The Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($18) is powered by Matrixyl 3000. This is the elite stuff for more youthful skin but also skin that wants to look more rested. So if you’ve skipped a few days of hydration and need a boost, this is the serum for you. The antioxidant and peptide combo works together to give you a more supple complexion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Advertisement

