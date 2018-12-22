Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A camera accessories Gold Box, Meguiar’s Wash and Wax kit, and a set of succulents lead off Saturday’s best deals.



The holidays are the perfect time to make some memories with family and friends, so be sure to document them on film too. Amazon is making that task easier with a Gold Box filled with discounted camera accessories. Gear up with mounts, tripod, micro SD cards and SD card readers, a few specifically for GoPro. There’s even a selfie stick for the burgeoning influencers. It’s definitely a deal to remember.

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $55-$70, you can still grab it for its holiday price of $50, if you hurry.

More than once this month, I’ve found myself thinking, “Man, I really need to order some more batteries.” My need for power just surges at Christmastime.



Amazon has heard my plea and discounted this Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries 8-Pack. You can get them for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on the page, and even less if you choose to order via Subscribe & Save. Either way, it’s a solid deal on name-brand rechargeable batteries.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Blink indoor and outdoor home security camera systems are back, and better than ever for the last minute Christmas push. Kits start at $67 for an indoor camera, or $138 for a kit with two outdoor cameras, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out. Plus, if you add an Echo Dot to your cart at the same time, you’ll get it for free!



Other potential uses: Keeping footage of mundane conversations so you can win the next argument about whether or not you said a certain thing; a motion-detecting alarm system; bringing truth to the claim that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “knows when you’re awake.”



The latest Beats headphones contain Apple’s custom W1 chip, which means they pair to all of your Apple devices just as easily as AirPods (in addition to other devices through the standard Bluetooth hell-menus). So whether you want easy-pairing headphones that are great for exercise, or prefer larger on-ears, there’s a deal for you today.



$240 is a really solid price for the Solo3s, which usually sell for $300, and $90 is the best deals we’ve ever seen on the Powerbeats3s. In both cases, you even get to pick your favorite color, though it seems like some will arrive before Christmas, but others will not, so choose carefully.

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder this Christmas, you should be sure to buy the one with a user-replaceable battery. Today’s $20 deal on the brand new Tile Mate isn’t as good as the $16 deal we saw earlier in the week, but it’s otherwise the best discount we’ve seen from the usual $25.



Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

I have nothing but fond memories of the 90s, and I love everything about the styles from that era. (#sorrynotsorry) If you feel the same, the Impossible Project Polaroid 600 96 Cam Instant Camera, on sale for $152 at Nordstrom, deserves your attention.



Its totally fresh color scheme will remind you of the days when things were crunk or fly or jiggy rather than lit or turnt or on fleek, and as long as instant cameras refuse to die, you may as well have the raddest one on the block. Better yet, if you order before noon Friday, you can actually get it here in time for Christmas and give someone the most amazing gift ever.

If you got yourself a new TV on Black Friday (or even more recently), it’s cheaper than you might think to mount it to your wall. This highly rated Perlesmith mount can support TVs up to 55", and it’s only $28 today with promo code EYB52OV7, complete with bonus accessories like a level, cord ties, and an HDMI cable.



If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $149 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

Compared to its predecessor, the newest Amazon Echo Dot looks nicer, sounds better, and today at least, is even cheaper. This $20 deal from Daily Steals (via Facebook) is actually less than Amazon was selling these for on Black Friday, and you even get free shipping.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, by a longshot.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

Normally priced at $150, promo code ZWSDZ2010 will bring them down to $75 right now, just in time for the holidays. That’s less than they were selling for on Kickstarter, way back when.

For $15 less (with promo code ZWSDZ2000), you can also get the standard Zolo Liberties, which only carry 24 hours of charge in their case, rather than 48. They also lack transparency mode and customizable EQ settings, so it’s probably worth spending just a little more for the top-end model.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

$12 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Dog parenting is a full-time job, and now, you can stay informed on what your fur babies are up to when you’re not around with this Furbo Dog Camera, back down to its Black Friday price of $135.

Not only will this gadget allow you to use your smartphone to look in on your canine kids when you’re not home via full HD camera with night vision, but it will also let you interact with them. Toss your good doggo a treat if you feel like he needs a snack, or scold him thanks to two-way audio when you catch him gnawing on your shoes again. You can even get push notifications when your dog barks. After all, they grow up so fast.



Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. This set of five succulents is on sale for $13, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.



Your car deserves a Christmas gift too, and while this Meguiar’s Wash and Wax kit won’t arrive until a day or two after the holiday, I don’t think she’ll mind. The kit includes Meguiar’s famous Gold Class car wash soap, various detail cleaners, wax, a foam applicator, a washing sponge, and a towel, all for just $22 today. That’s within a couple of bucks of an all-time low, so let’s burn some dust here and race over to Amazon before it sells out.



You might know it as nugget ice, or Sonic ice, or for you Texans out there, Buc-ees ice, but no matter what you call it, we all know it’s great. Now, there’s an expensive machine that can make it for you at home, but today, it’s $65 less expensive than usual.



...It’s still expensive, but damn that ice is good.

Internet-connected security cameras don’t have to set you back over $100; this model from Yi is packed with features, and only $32 today.



The Yi Dome can detect and track motion (even in the dark), or even the sound of babies crying, and send a push notification to your phone to check in. Built in microphones and speakers mean that you can even use the camera as a two-way intercom. Side note: What would you say to a robber in this scenario? I have no idea.

You can save your clips to a microSD card for free, or use Yi’s Cloud service as a remote DVR for added security. There are paid tiers available, but it’ll save six second clips of the last week’s worth of motion alerts for free, no monthly contract required.

Our deals researcher Corey Foster thinks highly of these Otterbox tumblers and growlers, now on sale at Best Buy:



The tumblers are easily as good as any other high-end tumbler I’ve owned. Same goes for the growlers. Double-walled stainless steel works to keep things hot or cold for a long time. The physics are pretty infallible here. Otterbox’s secret stash comes in the form of interchangeable lids. Several lids are available including a french press, stopper lid, sports bottle top and more. Most are completely interchangeable between vessels meaning you can convert your 36oz Otterbox Growler into the biggest martini shaker ever!

It’s weird how dangerous food can be if you don’t handle it properly. How can something so delicious also be so deadly? This Joseph Joseph Index Plastic Cutting Board Set will help you keep your foods safely separated, with color coded boards for vegetables, raw fish, raw meat, and cooked items.



I especially like that they’re dishwasher safe, because what is even the point of containing germs if you’re going to have to scrub them away by hand anyway? (I mean, I know what the point is, but still.) The compact storage case is also a nice touch, but the very best part is that it’s on sale for an all-time low $24.



Oprah says the Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill makes food taste like it was cooked over charcoal, despite using infrared heat. I can’t personally confirm this, but I do think it would be nice to have a grill you can use in the kitchen when it’s too cold outside to cook there.



Also appealing is the fact that you can just stick the grid in the dishwasher — something I can’t say about most traditional grills. For really thorough cleaning, it also comes with a ceramic scraper to use on the interior reflectors, which are responsible for its even, consistent heating.



I can’t say this grill will help you cook like Oprah, because she probably has people to do that for her. But it will give you a taste of the Oprah-adjacent lifestyle, maybe.



Whether or not you’ll be home for Christmas, your house could still probably use an upgrade or two. Wayfair is making it easier than ever to redecorate your space this season with their Last-Call Outlet sale. Take up to 75% off a range of home essentials, from mattresses and beddings basics to rugs and wall art. Shop now, or risk your ideal home existing only in your dreams.

If you need any last minute stocking stuffers (and couldn’t find what you were looking for in, uh, our big-ass stocking stuffer guide), Amazon’s currently running deals on dozens of products from AmazonBasics, spanning seemingly every product category imaginable.



We spot checked a lot of products, and while they aren’t all down to all-time low prices, everything we saw represented at least a decent discount. A few of our picks are below, but there are pages upon pages of deals, so you’ll want to head over to Amazon to see them all.

You know that song “We Need a Little Christmas,” about decorating for the holidays way too early? And how it specifically says it’s just a week after Thanksgiving? To our 2018 minds that’s ridiculous, but I suppose there was a time when you didn’t put up your tree and lights until well into December.



If you still live on that schedule, it’s relevant to your life that Home Depot has a bunch of holiday decorations on sale today. Wreaths, inflatables, projectors, and more are marked down, so you can finally put up the brightest string of lights you’ve ever seen and hang some tinsel on that evergreen bough.

String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $36 with promo code 3FK8HUTY.



Is there a better gift than a big-ass box of meat? I’m struggling to think of one. Butcher Box sells $135 e-gift cards that can be redeemed for the special holiday gift box of your giftee’s choice, and our readers can buy a card for just $120 right now with promo code KINJA.



You can check out the gift box options here, to get an idea of what your lucky giftee will be feasting on in January. You’re going to want to invite yourself over for dinner.

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



Advertisement

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $22) with our exclusive promo code KINJADEALS.



As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.

If the image you’ve been hoping to craft for yourself is “I totally have my life together, and also I’m really good at parties,” a proper bar cart is one of your household must-haves. This Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart has all the style you seek, and today it’s just $64.



Even if you’re not able to have it flawlessly stocked in time for your next shindig, just the fact that you’re started the process will be worth something. All decent acts of curation take time, and you can always fill the empty space with pretty knick knacks or drink accessories in the interim.



There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

There’s never a bad time to save on Nike. Right now, Amazon is marking down a range of Nike activewear, along with accessories including bags, hats, and socks, so you can suit up for any athletic (or just lounging) you have in your future.

The holidays can be stressful, and you totally deserve to pamper yourself after we cross the finish line. If that sounds nice, but your bank account is still recovering from Christmas shopping, The Body Shop can help. They have a bunch of sale items starting at just $1, and everything ships for free.



There are tons of beauty items, creams, butters, scrubs, and more for under $5, so you can stock up without stressing about the cost. That would be counterproductive! The goal here is to unwind.

You know what makes a great “just because” present for your bestie/sister/other rad makeup-wearing person in your life? One of these cute Maybelline Fundles. (Most say they could still arrive in time for Christmas, but they’re also excellent gift closet stash items.)



There’s the $6 Maybelline Limited Edition Makeup Artist Fundle, which comes with a lip palette, liquid eyeliner, and a coloring book with crayons; the $7 Maybelline Limited Edition Instant Glow-Up Fundle, which has gold highlighter, liquid lipstick, and awesome rimless shades in a cute case; and the $9 Maybelline Limited Edition Balm-y Day Fundle, which includes lip balm, mascara, primer, and a beach towel. TBH, I might snag one of each.

