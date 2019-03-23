Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Nintendo Switch deal, iRobot Roomba, Fire tablets and a MuscleTech Gold Box kick off Saturday’s best deals.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $258 at Rakuten today, down from the usual $329-$349. Is that a lot of money? Yes. Is it worth it? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7CN TVs aren’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $150 on the 55" model today. Or you can spend an extra $400 for another 10" of screen real estate.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set.

And, hey, if you got $1,000 sitting there waiting for an awesome TV deal, this is a great one to consider.

Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire tablets are no iPads, but they’re pretty damn good for the price, and that’s especially true today. Prime members can currently grab the 7" model for $35, which is about as cheap as it ever gets outside of Black Friday.



Just note that the base Fire 7 only includes 8GB or storage, but you can easily expand that with a discounted microSD card.

Staring at a laptop screen sitting on a desk is terrible for your neck and your posture, but a laptop stand can bring your screen up to a more ergonomic height. This one from Lamicall looks great, rotates 360 degrees on its base, and is only $20 right now with promo code LAPTOP44.



How to Ergonomically Optimize Your Workspace We spend a lot of time sitting at our desks every day, and while it may not look like it, it can… Read more Read

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 640 Robot Vacuum for just $230, or about $50 its lowest price.

It’s important to note that it’s a little light on features you’d want from a robovac in 2o19, such as app-connectivity and scheduling.

But if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse, this may be the time to buy. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this entry-level unit.

Got big spring cleaning plans? Well, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be stoked to see this 12-pack (!!!) of storage bins on sale. Organize all the things and neatly stack them in a closet. For $2 per bin, it’s a small price to pay to get your shit together.



Get your shit together!

Automate your home without the internet-connected security concerns with these mini indoor outlet timers. This two-outlet, two-pack can be set to turn on-and-off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices.



Use promo code TIGMRQ73 to save $3 off the regular price.

This Hamilton Beach 49968 FlexBrew Connected Single-Serve Coffee Maker has all the flexibility you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick one up for $50 on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Perhaps the best thing about this unit is its ability to brew coffee from pods or grounds with the included brew basket. Choose from an 8 oz., 10 oz. or 14 oz. brew size, which will take about 3 minutes to make since the FlexBrew only heats the water when you’re ready to brew.

Amazon makes its own luggage, and it’s surprisingly well reviewed, and less surprisingly, very affordable. Today, you can get a 20" spinner carry-on with a built-in TSA lock for just $40, which is less than a single checked bag costs on a lot of airlines.

Whether you missed out on the January sales or need refills for past orders, you’ve got another chance to save on Purely Inspired and MuscleTech products, today only. Prices start at under $10 for coconut oils, matcha diet supplements, and protein powders, so head over to Amazon and start flexing with the full selection.



If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 50% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA50. From sneakers, to running shorts, to gym bags, this sale has it all.



You’ll need to sign up for a Reebok Unlocked membership to get free shipping. But, you’ll just need to use the code at checkout for the discount.

Use the promo code MP43 to drop this base Nintendo Switch down to $255. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve seen on this console, so it’s a great deal if you want to “build” your own discounted bundle.

Alternatively, the NBA 2K19 deal is still live if you’re looking to get some sweet basketball action.

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code KJEXCLU2) or 6' (KJEXCLU23) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty if it ever did wear out.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

It’s currently backordered by 2-5 weeks, but this 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $617 (compared to $800 at Best Buy). That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space.



Want it sooner? Walmart also has it for $650, which is itself a great deal.

People who design giant power plugs that block multiple outlets should be jailed. But until that happens, this power strip is kind enough to space out its six outlets to accommodate those oversized plugs, and it’s only $16 today with promo code 89A37S5D. It even has four USB ports for your mobile devices, making it particularly great for a desk.



Amazon’s latest Echo Dot usually costs $50, and its smart plug usually costs $25. Today though, you can get both of them for $40, and of course, they can work together to automate lights, certain kitchen appliances, and more with your voice.



What Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are to acting, Herman Miller’s Aeron is to office seating. The classic adjustable chair has supported butts in fancy offices for over 25 years, and you can get one with upgraded adjustable arms for $431 on eBay right now, a steal compared to the $1,000+ you’d spend buying direct form Herman Miller.



It’s an open box model, which means someone might have sat in it before you, but the seat is porous, so you don’t have to worry about other peoples’ farts infecting your expensive new toy.

There’s never a bad time to go to the Iberian peninsula, and you can do it for less than you might expect with this package from TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo).



Every package includes roundtrip air from basically any US airport (prices will vary by departure city), and tons of dates are available too. Once you’re over the Atlantic, you’ll have your hotels covered for three nights each in in Lisbon, Portugal and Barcelona, Spain, plus plane tickets between the two cities. This isn’t a guided tour or anything, you’ll be able to do whatever you’d like with your time in each city, and trust me, there’s no shortage of stuff to do over there.

Prices start at around $949 per person (based on double occupancy), which is a bit more than some other vacation packages, but between the air, the intercity transportation, and the hotel nights, it’s a lot cheaper than if you booked everything yourself.

If you home has any ceiling mounts for lights or fans, you can install this gorgeous Philips Hue flushmount light for $163 today, down from the usual $200, and within $3 of an all-time low.



Unfortunately, it can’t display colors, but it can shift through various temperatures of white. For example, daylight when you want to feel energized, and warmer in the evenings when you’re trying to wind down for the day.

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $20, a rare discount from its usual $22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.



If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 with promo code GV62AELB, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal.

Join the club — you know, Sam’s Club — because right now, it’s much cheaper than usual to sign up. Via Groupon, you’ll pay $35 for a one year membership; that’s 56% off the regular price. And to top it off, you’ll also receive a $10 eGift Card, not to mention a $15 eGiftCard for first purchase on SamsClub.com over $15, and $10 off basket worth $10 or more of fresh produce. <Does math in head> That’s $35 worth of free stuff for $35, plus the membership!



Or, for $45, you’ll get the membership, a $20 gift card, a $15 online gift card, $20 off a fruit basket, and a free $5 rotisserie chicken. That’s $60 of free stuff for spending $45, not including the membership.

That’s quite a welcome, Sam, so go snag this deal before it sells out.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ 30% off sitewide sale, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser for $16 in one of four on-sale colors (including a unicorn print).



MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.



Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $38. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through spring. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.



A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel with up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. Plus, the brand is offering $25 off purchases of $100 or more, $50 off purchases of $150 or more, and $60 off purchases of $200 or more. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some parkas like it’s your lucky day.



Spring is here, which means it’s time to grab your sleeping bags and head out for a camping trip, even if it’s only in your own backyard. This Fast Pitch tent from Coleman has enough room inside for two queen air mattresses, and even has a screened-in “front porch” with space for a couple of chairs.



It’s priced at $240 right now, but if you use promo code CAMPSLEEP2019 for a limited time, you’ll only pay $99.

There’s no such thing has having too many cozy sweats and activewear. Add to your collection of these vital basics with this deal on Hanes and Champion from eBay: Shoppers can take 25% off their orders of $25 or more. A range of necessities for men and women are available, including sweatpants, shorts, tees, sweatshirts, and more, so stock up now. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.



Just in time for picnic season, two different sizes of AO brand coolers (12 can and 24 can) are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



Limited Time Deal: TRTL is offering 20% off on both colors of the TRTL Pillow Plus at launch with promo code 20TRTLPLUS, bringing it down to $48.

The TRTL Pillow Plus takes the same thesis as the original model, and expands it into a full dissertation. Everything here has been upgraded: the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes it way more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep. It still works in the same way, but every aspect of the experience is better.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism, which allows you to adjust the height of the ribs to find an ideal fit, just by twisting a couple of knobs. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or for adjusting on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. No two necks are the same, and people have different upright sleeping preferences, so while TRTL probably won’t be the right pillow for everyone, the fact that it’s so adjustable means that it should please most. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus originally launched on Kickstarter last year, and raised over 1,000% of its goal. Now it’s finally launched to the masses on Amazon, so you can have your settings dialed in for any summer vacation travel plans.

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $139 — the lowest price we’ve seen. Available in three colors, the brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

A lot of backpacks these days try to cover every square inch of fabric with pockets and design flourishes. There’s a time and a place for water bottle pouches, headphone routing holes, custom-fit iPad sleeves, but sometimes you need a bag with a cleaner look, and this Herschel Supply Company bag fits the bill.



The design of this bag is about as simple as they come, and it’s surprisingly classy-looking for something so inexpensive. Amazon has the Windsor Wine/Tan Synthetic Leather-option marked down to an all-time low $36 today.

Dudes, there’s nothing cute about unkempt, long nails. I don’t care if you’re a billionaire of the main tank for Seoul Dynasty. You need to take care of your nails. This set, which includes a fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, diagonal nail clipper, nail file, nail cleaner and case, is just $5.



Totally worth it if you don’t want to look like a warlock, just make sure to clip the coupon

A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos has a sale section stocked with spring essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code THRIFTY50. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The items included in this promotion are final sale, so be sure about your purchase before you check out.



Want your new Nintendo Switch with a side of basketball? Good news, Walmart is offering Nintendo Switch console, in either grey or neon, and a copy of NBA2K19 for just $299. This is about $30 its normal price.



And, full disclosure, this is a pretty standard offer for this kind of bundle, but it’s rare to see a game bundled sans Mario.

Jump Force [PS4] | $50 | Amazon

Jump Force [Xbox One] | $50 | Amazon

Jump Force is far from a perfect game, but if you love anime and fighting games, it’s a pretty unique crossover from some of the most popular series around. It came out about a month ago, and now, Amazon’s marked it down to $50 on both PS4 and Xbox One.



Here’s how happy I am about it:

Have you played Tacoma? Do you want to? It doesn’t matter, you should get it for free anyway. All you have to do is sign up for Humble’s newsletter, and it’s yours, forever. You can even unsubscribe to the newsletter! It’s true! It’s the law!



Tacoma: The Kotaku Review Tacoma is a narrative game about chasing ghosts. Set in the future aboard a large space station,… Read more Read

Update: Humble just added Minit to this month’s early unlock games. It’s like Zelda,