Saturday's Best Deals: Kindle Book Best-Sellers, ChiliPAD, Foot and Calf Massagers, and More

A sale on Kindle book best-sellers, a cooling mattress pad, Mother’s Day beauty deals, oddly-shaped surge protectors, and more are the highlights of today’s best deals.



Subscribe for 1 Year, Get 3 Months Free Image : Private Internet Access

Sling TV Blue Is Now Free During Prime Time Hours, NFL Network... Read on The Inventory

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To pay forward the support they saw in our respective Co-Op two short years ago, they’re offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.



Their high favorability among readers across the Giz/Onion (that’s what G/O stands for!) network is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access topped off Lifehacker’s Hive Five list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Though closed-source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has set itself apart as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following internet privacy best practices today so you can browse and stream worry-free in your extra time spent at home.

You never know how long we’ll be stuck at home; in the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to snap up your freebie while the deal’s still active.

APC 6-Outlet And 4 USB Surge Protector Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you have learned anything about me, dear readers, it’s that I don’t have room for shit. My room is small, my desk is small, and I have to throw headsets and controllers on the wall like I’m some kind of nerd (well, I am a nerd, but that’s besides the point). Finding a place where my power strips and surge protectors where my cat won’t knock into them is a challenge as well, but that’s where this funky looking surge protector comes in.



This six-plug, 4 USB power strip can cling to the side of your desk with its shape and clip on the inside, which means you can plug in all of your computer stuff and some chargers, then get the bulky wire mess out of the way. It’s much better than my solution to duct-tape my power strip to the back of the desk, at least.

Office Depot is having a sale on this nifty little guy, and you can get it for just $20. No code needed!

$200 Gift Card With Apple iPhone SE Purchase | Visible

Apple’s new iPhone SE, which goes on sale today, is already a great deal at $400 for 64GB of storage in a pocketable phone with great specs. But for anyone looking to save a bit more cash, you can get an extra $200 off if you buy your phone from Visible, through the form of a $200 online MasterCard gift card.



As of right now, it looks like the only options through Visible are the 128 and 256 GB models, which will cost you about $430 and $530, respectively. Still, the gift card can save you a bit of cash, if you have the money to spend upfront.

Status Audio BT Transfer Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hey, you. Are you looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved the BT Transfer by Status Audio when they debuted at $69, so we were floored when we saw they’ve dropped to $20.

They’re not true wireless, but you do get a pair of stringed buds with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ear tips and fins, so even if you have a couple of Grand Canyons flanking your face like I do, you shouldn’t have any comfort issues.

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing top-notch audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the Klipsch-appropriate price tag of $574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount down to $250 (there’s also a Matte Black model), no promo code needed.



The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any need you could have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The lattermost brings one of The Three II’s best features—wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can pair the speaker up with any others in Klipsch’s entire multiroom-capable family to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (separate device required, like the Echo Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you can’t tell, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It’s a tabletop unit meant to be used in the home—perhaps the antique design with its physical nobs and switches gives that away—and you’ll need a power outlet to use it.

Qidoe Car Charger Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There is nothing worse on a road trip than your phone battery running out. If you don’t have a fancy car with USB ports built in, you might be struggling when the phone starts telling you the battery is low. The Qidoe Car Charger can make sure you won’t have this problem again, with two USB ports and a USB Type-C port. It also has additional lighter slots built in, just in case you were using the car lighter to power something else. It’s a pretty good deal at $14 on Amazon, so grab this while it lasts!



My roommates and I don’t like paying too much on utilities, so we keep the house at 76 degrees, as recommended by our power company. That’s all fine and good during the day, but I find myself burning up when I head to bed. My puny fan doesn’t really help, so I need a more direct method to cool down. That’s where the ChiliPAD comes in.



The ChiliPAD sleep system comes with a mattress pad that cools you down, as well as a “thermal regulating control unit”, which sounds extremely fancy. You can get the ChiliPAD and cool down your bed for $150 off when you use the code sleepretreat at checkout. That brings a one-person ChiliPAD for a queen bed down to $350! Now go and get some quality sleep, for me.

15% off One-Time Purchases and Subscriptions Graphic : Gabe Carey

Need a handle of vodka sent to your door in the next 2 hours? Who doesn’t! For our NYC-based readers, Vodka Mariette is offering 15% off both subscriptions and one-time purchases using the coupon code KINJA15. Now I’ve tried it myself (in fact, I treated myself to a Vodka Mariette soda last night while cooking dinner) and I’ll say, it goes down real smooth. Too smooth almost. But in these desperate times, we all need a little something to take the edge off.



Vodka Mariette is 5x distilled AND GMO-free, plus they promise delivery in under 2 hours for anyone living in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I ordered recently to our studio downtown and can attest to the expeditious pace. Sadly, cities outside of NYC are missing out on this deal—but worry not—a rep at Vodka Mariette told me they’re planning on expanding the service very soon. Tip your driver and drink responsibly.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S KINJAEUFY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY at Amazon.



Oral-B Toothbrushes (12-Pack) TBRS9 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Are the bristles in your toothbrush starting to look like the snakes on Medusa’s head? Whether your current toothbrush is worn or you just want to stay extra safe in these health-conscious times, it can’t hurt to pick up a bundle of new toothbrushes. Oral-B’s Shiny Clean soft brushes come in packs of 12, and you can snag yours for just $9 shipped at iTechDeals with coupon code TBRS9.



Google Nest Mini Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t yet been convinced that we’re living in a surveillance state and Google is selling your information off to organ harvesters, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can get a Google Nest Mini—formerly Google Home Mini—for $29 at B&H Photo. That’s a $20 discount from its usual price. It’s a small little thing that most certainly won’t blow the roof of a house party, but if all you need it for is Google Assistant commands, then this is all the money you need to spend.

Free Mini Gift Set for Orders $50+ GIFT4MOM Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

What are you getting your mom for Mother’s Day? Not sure yet? Well decide fast, as the day will be upon us before you know it. First Aid Beauty has you covered, though, with a free mini gift set when you spend $50 or more when you use code GIFT4MOM at checkout.



The mini gift set includes sames of the Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads, and the Ultra Repair Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer. It also comes in a super cute bag! But why stop there with the gift set, why not spend the $50 on her as well? Grab a few of these best-sellers and make it a complete Mother’s Day gift.

Naipo Foot and Calf Massager 40XOWMC4 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

My calves are in a constant state of tightness. Stretch them the wrong way, and I’ll be limping around the rest of the day with a nasty charlie horse. I’ve looked for calf massagers on Amazon multiple times, but they’re all really expensive. But, now it’s time to save big with Naipo’s foot and calf massager! You can grab this hulk of a machine for just $175 (over $100 off) if you use code 40XOWMC4 at checkout. If it’s anything like the shoulder massager I bought from them, it’s worth every penny.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Boring, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you’re bunkered up with a partner? Ella Paradis is offering a totally pleasurable deal where you get two amazing vibrators for you and bae to have the orgasms of your life (together or apart) for only $69! Yup. Usually, both these vibes would cost you about $140, but you’re basically getting more than half off! Sure does sound satisfying to me—grab this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

There’s no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your co-workers when the time comes, we’re offering you a head start. For $36 less than the going rate, you can freshen up those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED whitening kit.



While I’ve never personally tested Colgate’s solution, I HAVE used an LED whitening kit before—and it worked until I fell off the wagon. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the blue light-activated hydrogen peroxide will quickly whip your teefers into shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day, and voilà, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).

Lems Shoes Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you are familiar with Huckberry, you’re probably pretty adventurous. And if you’re pretty adventurous you probably know or have a pair of Lems. These are the go-to boots for life on the trails. And now they are 25% off all styles until the 27th. It’s crazy to think these sturdy structures made for climbing mountains and traversing through rainy forests are also designed to be stashed easily in your bag. Packable travel boots made from rugged leather for rugged terrain.



Lems is a company with three things in mind when each of their shoes is made: comfort, lightweight, and durability. The Colorado-based company takes all possibilities into consideration when designing each style they put out. Even their sneakers are tough enough for outdoor and urban excursions. Free shipping on orders over $75 so everything in this sale will qualify for that.

3 Made To Measure Shirts KINJA Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Indochino has an amazing exclusive offer just for our readers, three of their beautiful made to measure shirts for $129 with code KINJA. As we’ve said before their known for impeccable fit and style so a deal like this is sure to revitalize your closet. Because each shirt and suit is made specifically for you Indocino ensures the perfect fit for look and comfort. And since most of us continue to work from home those are two things that make all the difference.



Indochino’s items bring together the latest styles with the luxury fabrics which is a winning combination is ever there was one. This offer puts three custom shirts in your wardrobe at the lowest price ever. Just because you are still social distancing doesn’t mean you have to from good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $150.

Reader favorites under $5 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If there’s one constant in life, it’s that there’s a Kindle Store sale going on. This weekend, you can save on some reader favorites and add to your ever-growing book backlog, all for under $5 a book.



There is something that strikes me about this sale, though. The reader favorites cover a variety of genres, sure, but there is... a lot of self-help books. The very first book on this list is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, and looking through the sale’s eight pages reveals more self-help books like Mistakes Were Made (but Not by Me) and The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity. In short, y’all need help, and these books have one of the many, many answers available to you. Which is great! It’s not like therapy is affordable to everyone.

Oh, there’s also some books about math or something.

Black Widow Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

ComiXology is having a sale for the next week and calling it a discount on ‘Black Widow’ books. But there are none in the collection. ::shrugs:: However, one of my favorite Marvel comics of all time is and Natasha plays a very big part. Ed Brubaker’s run with the Winter Soldier is probably a top-three thing in the history of graphic novels for me. He takes such good care of Bucky by my standards. In The Longest Winter, Bucky teams up with Black Widow to uncover a slew of ex-Russian sleeper agents who have been re-activated. Butch Guice does some beautiful things with the art in the action sequences too. All four volumes are included in the sale and I can’t recommend these enough. If you’ve ever been curious about Bucky, Natasha, and even Clint (Hawkeye) this is a great place to start. Cursory knowledge should be fine.



Also in the sale is a hodge-podge of Secret Avengers books. I do really like what Warren Ellis did with this series. But my hat’s off to Ales Kot who really takes this book to new places in all three volumes. He does some fun things with Clint and Natasha plus I love the way Michael Walsh draws the Widow. Even the title of the first book tells you all, Let’s Have a Problem. Where our beloved heroes deal with three crises at once. Of all the options in this series, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.



You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.



Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Team Ninja

Advertisement

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.



The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? Buy.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.



What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Image : Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for April 2020.



The Nintendo Switch has quickly become everybody’s best friend during the pandemic, given not only its vast and entertaining game library (Animal Crossing!) but also the ability to play anywhere you please. Like, you know, the couch, the bed, or the toilet. Hey, they’re still options.

Switch consoles are still very difficult to find in stores right now, so we can’t help you there - any link we find is usually sold out within the hour.

But we can help you save a bundle on top games and accessories with these sizzling deals below. Also, if you’re looking for details on the best Bluetooth headsets for Switch, we can help you there too.

5 Mini Nail Lacquers MINI25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Yesterday we walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code MINI25, you can mix and match any 5 mini lacquers. If I might make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal faves and really create a look. Both edgy and classic.



Depending on which selections you make you could be saving a minimum of 50% but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little self-care, not too shabby. And the wonderful folks at Butter also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Toss a few more things in and get free shipping at $40.

30% Off Sitewide APRIL Photo : Adidas

Advertisement

From now until the 30th, you can grab a 30% discount sitewide at adidas.com. This includes full-price and sale items. Adidas is giving us one of the best deals of the year here. I snagged these casual cuties to add to more kicks collection. Hit up the sale section and get some deep deals, just toss in the code APRIL. If you’re looking for a great option in the Men’s section I love the look of the Stan Smith line.



Bummer you can’t use the deal on Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon, or gift cards. But still plenty of shirts, socks, and tracksuits to choose from.

Free shipping with orders over $49 so you’ll likely be able to grab a few things in this Spring fling sale.

90th Anniversary Mickey Lipsticks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Besame has had some beautiful collaborations with Disney over the years and this tribute to the mouse of the house is no different. The two shades are inspired by the black and white art that brought the steamboat captain to life in the 1930s. It’s the perfect way to still feel apart of the Magic Kingdom while the parks are closed.



The black shade (Ink & Paint) is actually a blackberry color and berry flavored. This is a shade that works with your personal pH to give you a totally unique purple-ish shade. Mickey Red is a strawberry tone/flavor taken directly from the rascally rodent’s pants and shoes. Both are marked down to $15 from $24.

As always each tube is gorgeously constructed with art lifted right from the dawn of Disney. No code needed for the discounts. And there’s free shipping on all orders over $50.

Vava Home Phone Holder KINJA014 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When I was living in Brooklyn, I considered riding a bike as my primary mode of transportation. Public transit from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is tricky, to say the least, and cycling significantly reduces the time spent commuting between neighborhoods. That said, without prior knowledge of the areas you’re looking to traverse, biking is intimidating, to say the least. For $6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the hassle and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.



24K Gold Eye Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I’m all for self-love and pampering ourselves, especially during a pandemic where stress is...high. My personal favorite of self-care is my skincare routine, but specifically these $18 24K gold under-eye masks. They moisturize and treat the sensitive skin underneath your eyes with collagen and hyaluronic acid to make them nice and plump after you’re through. The pack comes with 16 pairs of masks so you can sit back with a glass of wine while finally getting a chance to just ... chill.



25% off Crystal Cove Yoga Pillows Brentwood Home | Use Promo Code KINJAYOGA Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

With gyms and yoga studios being closed for the foreseeable future, it’s easy to feel antsy and miss your usual workout routine. Luckily, it’s not too hard to replicate the basics at home, and with a few accessories you can turn your bedroom into a mini yoga studio in a pinch. A good yoga pillow, like these from Brentwood Home, can help give your body support where it’s needed during stretches, and make those challenging poses a bit easier to nail. To celebrate Earth Day, Brentwood is giving Kinja readers 25% off its yoga pillows using the promo code KINJAYOGA through April 24.

There’s a limit of one per customer, but you can also grab Brentwood’s Yoga Bundle, which comes with all three pillows, for $150, a savings of about $40.

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I’m not an avocado fan—yes, you can drag me in the comments about that later, but I can’t deny the total efficiency of this avocado slicer. For a low as hell $9, you can split, pit, and slice your avocados faster than you can even say avocado. The slicer has a non-slip grip and it’s also dishwasher-safe for folks who just can’t stand washing any of their kitchen utensils by hand. Get this before it’s gone and enjoy the homemade guacamole!



Drain Snake Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

When you’re in the house all day, every day (literally), gross little setbacks of your house and apartment wind up popping up more frequently. More specifically, clogged drains filled with your hair, your roommate’s hair, or even the hair of your wife and kids. It really doesn’t matter whose hair it belongs to, it’s stuck in the shower and you’ve gotta get it out. For a cheap $10, you can get three drain snakes to combat the clogging so your shower-time can get back to normal. All you’ve gotta do is stick it into your drain and the little ridges (plus a bit of elbow grease) will do the rest. Get a pack and reclaim your shower!



Buzio 20 lb Weighted Blanket OWZ3IA9H Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Things being as difficult as they are right now, it might be tough to feel at ease, or get a full night’s rest. If you’ve tried out all the vitamins, sleep-oriented podcasts, and at-home remedies Google can dish out, maybe it’s time to try a weighted blanket. Right now, Buzio’s 15 lb weighted blanket is down to about $45, a discount of 25%, using the promo code OWZ3IA9H.



If that weight doesn’t seem right for you, there’s a 5 lb option, 18 lb option, and 20 lb option, all of which can use the same promo code

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones W6QPLXDW Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but the way I’ve been coping with social distancing has been listening to music a couple of hours every day. It’s a great, feel-good escape from whatever awaits me outside. Well, why not do that with a pair of TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones? They’re only $27 with the promo code W6QPLXDW which is half off the original list price. The headphones themselves have a flexible headband, which makes it really comfortable for hours of wear. Grab these before they’re gone.



Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they aren’t very durable and they’re too short to give you much room to move around when your phone’s plugged in. You could just keep replacing them with new cables every time one breaks, but that gets pricey, and buying a more durable cable can save you the hassle. Right now, you can get any of Nomad’s Kevlar cables for 10% off through May 1.



There’s plenty of options to choose from, with Lightning cables that plug into USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, so your gadgets will never have to stray too far from a little juice.

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJAVA417 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve finally upgraded all the gizmo things in your home to USB-C... except your USB hubs, which are just shite compared to the newer ones. More than just an excess of USB 3.0 ports, this VAVA 9-in-1 unit also adds ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet, and HDMI capable of resolutions up to 4K. There’s no better time to buy something like this than today, especially considering it’s 50% off. Just head to Amazon and add it to your cart with the $10 instant discount, then use promo code KINJAVA417 to chop off another $20.



Air Purifying Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in XW4UYYIK at checkout.

