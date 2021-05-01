Saturday's Best Deals: Bokksu Japanese Snacks Subscription, King Art Fineliner Pen Sets, On-the-Go Road Trip Accessories, Mameshiba Fidget Toy Packs, and More

A Bokksu subscription of Japanese snacks and candy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Advertisement

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 4/25/21 and was updated on 5/1/21.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $17 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver and Space Gray, with the other colors still sitting at full price. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case. Still, you can save $17 right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 40% off.

Advertisement

I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

Advertisement

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. It’s just in time for pre-orders for the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

Advertisement

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air this week and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

Advertisement

HP Chromebook X360 Image : HP

Advertisement

Google-powered Chromebooks get you a lot of computer for a little bit of cash, and that’s definitely true with the HP Chromebook x360. This convertible 2-in-1 device has a 12” HD+ touchscreen and can flip into tablet and tent-like formations for varying needs. It’s not super powerful, naturally, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle everyday tasks.



Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360, dropping the price down to just $280. According to Google, it’s currently set to receive automatic Chrome OS updates through June 2026, so it’ll still be fresh and up-to-date for at least another five years.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

Advertisement

For many, working from home this past year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them recently, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

Advertisement

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar, you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go.

Advertisement

The FX100 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements, so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound, clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal, even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $150 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad AKWC2503 Image : Anker

Advertisement

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $8 at Amazon when you use promo code AKWC2503 at checkout. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a deal that at least looks like it will be healthy: a 3-pack edamame keychain — these serve as cute accessorizers and fidget toys. Just press on the toys and out pops a little Mameshiba!



If you’re not familiar with Mameshiba, it is a cartoon featuring little bean dogs that give advice. “Mameshiba” is a play on the words for bean, dog, and trivia.

Advertisement

Aren’t they so cute? It’s $7 for a 3-pack or $9 for a 6-pack. So get some for you and your friends? These cute little guys will have you all saying “Nee shitteru?” to each other if your friends are any fun.

Advertisement

Revisit the Mameshiba videos right here.

Advertisement

One week from now, you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can pre-order the digital deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $60. That’ll save you $10 and give you some in-game extras. Just use the promo code EMCEUTE36 at checkout and prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pre-order Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg (you’ll get a digital code for the Xbox version). Just use the promo code EMCEUTE35 at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $10 discount.

Advertisement

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4) | $40 | Best Buy

Persona 5 Strikers (Switch) | $40 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Atlus

Advertisement

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Amazon and Best Buy on PS4 and Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Villa Gorilla

Advertisement

With May right around the corner, it’s time to look ahead to another month of games. For Prime Gaming subscribers, that means another batch of freebies is about to drop. Starting on May 3, players can grab five games through the service and the list is headlined by a big hidden gem: Yoku’s Island Express. The delightful indie is a cross between a pinball game and a Metroidvania (not to be confused with Metroid Prime Pinball). It’s a clever genre mash-up that personally combines my two favorite things in the whole world.



On top of that, subscribers will be able to grab Healer’s Quest, Beholder, The Blind Prophet, and A Blind Legend. The latter of those is a full audio game that uses binaural sound to tell a story rather than images. On top of all that, Prime Gaming subscribers can get exclusive in-game content for League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and more throughout May. With all of that, there’s certainly going to be no shortage of games to play this month.

Advertisement

There are more drops coming than what’s mentioned here, so grab a 30-day Prime Gaming trial if this has your interest piqued. Frankly, that’s a good excuse to hop in and play Yoku’s Island Express, which deserves all the love.

Advertisement

I’m constantly sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $20 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never played a Fallout game before? Today is your day to rectify that. Both Fallout 76 and Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is on sale today, so you can decide what your first trip to the wasteland will look like. If you want a social experience, Fallout 76 is a live service multiplayer game where you can scavenge with buds. The PS4 version is currently down to $10. If you want a solo RPG experience, Fallout 4 might be more your speed. That’s $15 on both PS4 and Xbox One. One is more critically acclaimed than the other (Fallout 4 is the winner here), but Fallout 76 seems to have found it’s footing a bit since a very rough launch. For $10, it’s cheap enough to decide for yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nioh 2 (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

I’ll be upfront here: I am awful at Souls games. I’m not going to try to sound cool here. Games like Bloodborne are too hard for my stupid brain and it makes me mad. But there are plenty of people who are more patient than me out there who swear by this style of game. Honestly, more power to you, I say. If you’re looking for another game that will crush your soul for fun, you could consider Nioh 2. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the samurai soulslike features massive, punishing battles for masochists to enjoy. Best Buy currently has the PS4 version on sale for just $10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t played Skyrim at this point in your life, I’m frankly impressed. Bethesda’s RPG classic is difficult to avoid. No matter where you go, it feels like Skyrim is there lurking. Boot up any console? Skyrim. Open the Nintendo Switch eShop? Skyrim. Turn on your phone? Skyrim. This is Skyrim’s world and we are living in it. If you somehow have not played Skyrim yet, you can get the PS4 special edition for $10 at Amazon. What can I say? It’s Skyrim. You know it, you love it.

Advertisement

3 Years of PS Plus PLAYSTATION2021 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We see a lot of deals on PS Plus subscriptions here, but this one truly takes the cake. StackSocial is offering three years of PS Plus for just $86 when you use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021. You’ll have to create a log in for the code to work. Let me put that into perspective. One year of PS Plus costs $60, so buying three at full price would cost $180. That means that you’re almost saving a full $100 here. Even with frequent PS Plus sales, it’s hard to imagine anything really topping this value. If you just got a PS5 and think you’ll be settling down for the long haul, you might want to grab this deal as it’ll take you through the first leg of its lifespan.

G/O Media may get a commission 3 Years of PS Plus Buy for $86 at StackSocial Use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021

Advertisement

$100 Roblox Gift Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’m gonna be real here: I have no idea what Roblox is. I know, I’m showing my age here. I don’t have anything against it, mind you. I’m sure it’s cool. It is just one of those gaming phenomenon that makes me realize I will not always be “in the know” for my entire life. I could not tell you what this game looks like or what the gameplay is. I didn’t even know it had in-game currency. Well, it does! Amazon is running a sale on Roblox gift cards today. All gift cards are 10% off, which means you can get a $100 card (or 10,000 Robux, I guess) for $90. Please don’t make fun of me. I am fragile and old. I only know who Mario is and now he is dead. Give me a break!

Advertisement

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re a D-pad faithful who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left-joy con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re taking road trips this summer (or if you just ever like to eat food on the road in your car) you should check out today’s auto deals!



More and more people are getting vaccinated, summer plans are being mapped out, and it might be time to think about how to get your car ready for whatever you have planned. Just don’t forget some nifty and practical accessories!

Advertisement

First up, this Cutequeen steering wheel desk is only $10 today, and helps you convert your steering wheel into a desk for your laptop or your meal! This is perfect for when you need to make a pit stop to eat or to fire off a few work emails.

Advertisement

I think I’m gonna order a bunch of these Saucemoto dip clips because there is nothing more annoying than trying to figure out where to put your dipping sauce when you’re eating in your car. And these just seem like nice little gifts for friends and family! Grabe a 2-pack in any color for $11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack Subscription Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’re hungry for a good deal and some authentic Japanese snacks and candy? You should consider trying out a Bokksu subscription for just $32 right now! That’s 36% off the normal $50 price, so you know you’re getting a decent discount. If you don’t cancel it before the 30-day period is up, your box will renew at full price— so be sure to note that as you checkout!



All of the selections highlighted look great, but I think I’m most curious about the chocolate-infused strawberries. Sounds seriously so good! I’m also craving some mochi, and it is a given that at least one packet of mochi will arrive in the Seasons of Japan Bokksu: a firt-timer box that includes a cute little packet of Mocchan Mochi Dango.

Advertisement

This deal is an Amazon Gold Box deal, so it’s only good for today. Don’t miss out!

Advertisement

Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter KINJALOVE Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As warm weather returns to the northeast, so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 25% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $135 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase. After placing the order, please submit your Amazon order number and email on this official event page! Samrtmi customer service will contact you soon to confirm the delivery address of the giveaway. So honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Orivet Dog DNA Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Advertisement

Shipping is $3 on this.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light KINJACL023 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $18 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon and then pop in promo code KINJACL023 at checkout. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ FORMOMN8PRO Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ $600 at Amazon Use the promo code FORMOMN8PRO

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

Advertisement

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocail offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Advertisement

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Advertisement

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about Mother’s Day or even a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozens roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Advertisement

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Advertisement

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Art 36-Piece Colored Fineliner Pens | $15 | SideDeal

King Art Fineliner Brush Pens, Nib Pens & Watercolor Pad | $29 | SideDeal

Ready to get your artistic skills polished? Or just want to de-stress after a long day where nothing really went your way (this message comes to you from my personal hotspot after my fourth unsuccessful router reset of the day)?

Advertisement

First, if you like fineliner pens and colorful options galore, check out these King Art 36-piece pens in a standalone set for $15!

Advertisement

If you want some colorful pens, practical black nib pens, and a watercolor pad to draw on, check out this King Art set for $29! This seems perfect for a little bit of creative and meditative time.

Advertisement

These deals may not last long, so don’t miss out if you’ve been needing some art supplies to get those creative juices flowing! Or, you could just use them to get your planner and bullet journal in order. Whatever you need markers for, give yourself plenty of options for colors with today’s King Art deals.

Like what you see on SideDeal? You can get a monthly membership for $5, which nets you free shipping there and at Meh and MorningSave too. Otherwise, bundled shipping is $8 for all orders placed within one hour on the site. Happy shopping!

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun R2LQQAX6 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code R2LQQAX6 at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,900+ reviews.

Advertisement

20% off Select Too Faced Items BOPIS21 Image : Ulta

Advertisement

Too Faced is a great brand with beautiful packaging and quality products. Across each line, you’ll find gorgeous designs of high-quality beauty items. I’ve had many of them over the years and still swear by their primer, mascara, and palettes. For the rest of the day, take 20% off select pieces from their collection. Just use the code BOPIS21 at check out.

Too Faced’s palettes are coveted for a reason. They’re highly pigmented, have long wear, and easily blend for intense, beautiful looks. The mini versions take their best-selling lines down to the perfect size for travel, making touch-ups on the go the easiest it’s ever been. And, as with all their palettes, each is delightfully scented. Kitty Likes to Scratch is one of my mains and wears spectacularly throughout the day and night.

Advertisement

You will see the results instantly with the Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensify your eyes. Peptides condition each lash, while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. Is it better than sex? Well, you can decide for yourself. For me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market, hands down.

Advertisement

This is a spectacular deal to get the Hangover Pillow Cream for just $34, and it’s worth every penny. If you need a great hydrating night cream to give you a replenished glowing look in the morning, this is it. If you’ve used Too Faced before, you know their products all smell amazing; this one is no different.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Too Faced Hangover Pillow Cream Buy for $34 at Ulta Use the promo code BOPIS21

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

O’Yeet Massage Gun Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether you’re still leary of going to a spa or you just prefer to handle aliments on your own, O’Yeet’s new Massage Gun is what you need. It’s currently $40 off right now once you clip the coupon, and well worth it.

As someone who suffers from old sports injuries and sciatica, this massage gun has been a blessing the last few weeks. This mini massager is smaller than others out there but just as powerful. It’s also lightweight easy to handle and maneuver. With NEXPower tech, this gun goes 30% deeper with up to forty pounds of pressure; again, that’s crazy power for a massager of this size. There are four speeds to pick from depending on area and soreness. I will say it’s also pretty quiet for as strong as it is. This gun doesn’t need to be charged that often, either. Expect it to run about two hundred and forty minutes off of a single charge, and it’s easy to re-up via USB with the charging stand. It comes with a two-year warranty and is FDA certified.

Advertisement

40% off on Select Fashions FREESHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar. Make sure to use the code FREESHIP to have it all ship for free too.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season.

Advertisement

I’m digging this Droid Depot shirt ($22). Nothing like having your little one rep a beloved space robot in an awesome design. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the park’s coolest sections, and this soft all-cotton tee shows that off. Nothing beats a cozy sweatshirt to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Mickey fans can grab this stylish and comfy one in this gorgeous blue color for just $27. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($20) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on all orders today with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum BOPIS21 Image : Peach & Lily

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of K or J-Beauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal. It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit. Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers. Take 20% off for the next two days; just use the code BOPIS21.

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s made of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free, gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten, brighten, all for less. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement

Free Shipping on 2021 NFL Draft Hats 24SHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re ever lucky enough to attend an NFL Draft, I highly recommend it. I was presented with the opportunity to cover it a few years ago, and it was quite an event. One of the time-honored traditions of the draft is the coveted hat all new members of each team get as a welcome. To celebrate the first Draft Day of 2021, Fanatics is offering free and fast shipping on these New Era hats with the code 24SHIP.

Pick from their snapback styles 39THIRTY or 9FORTY in fitted or adjustable. It just comes down to preference. I like a brim that’s broken in personally. These are well made and will withstand sweating out each game all the way to the Super Bowl no matter who you root for.

Advertisement

This code will work for all three days of the draft.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJTTPCA0428 Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $65 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s half off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTTPCA0428 at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 1,250+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJAROBE25 Image : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Our moms deserve all the relaxation they can get. And if they were a mom who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, she really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Mother’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJAROBE25. This code will work until May 2. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated, but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of chicness if you’re mom is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

Advertisement

This will ship for $16.

Advertisement

Up to 20% off New Merch MOM20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa just released new merch to their home lime. There are clever cozy sweatshirts, soft tees, huge totes, and sweet hats. Grab 20% off when you add one to your collection. Just use the code MOM20; you don’t need to be a mother to enjoy these discounts, so no fear here.

There is a new classic unisex company sweatshirt in beautiful light blue. It’s a standard fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Bellesa Crewneck Sweater Buy for $36 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

Add a little spice to your kitchen with this “It’s a Vibe” mug. This fifteen-ounce mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is the first time Bellesa has done mugs, and they are a sassy as you’d expect. Sip your tea while letting everyone know vibing and self-care is cool. It’s ceramic and features Bellesa’s own Aurora toy.

Advertisement