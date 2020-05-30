Saturday's Best Deals: Birds of Prey, Gaming Chairs, Stylish Chinos, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A three-piece multi -function wrench set, JACHS NY chinos, a sleek gaming chair, the Show Your Pride bundle, and more are some of Saturday's best deals.



If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and go for some real AirPods. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $20 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.



TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones KINJALE6

TaoTronics is making it super cheap to get an entry-level pair of ANC headphones. The SoundSurge 60 are just $34 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use promo code KINJALE6.



These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improved voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life with quick charging, where just five minutes on the juice gets you a two-hour session.

While some smart TV platforms are catching up to LG’s webOS in terms of fluidity, usability, and aesthetic, there are still way too many that are just absolute crap. Fix it by getting yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV device, which are up to 20% off right now. For lighter needs, the $40 Fire TV stick 4K is plenty, featuring 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, support for apps and games, and built-in Alexa functionality with the included voice remote. The Fire TV Cube, down to $100 currently, steps things up with a faster processor, more memory, built-in ethernet, and adds far-field mics and built-in speakers, making it more fit to be a smart home hub. Take your pick at Amazon.



Acellories True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Take it from someone who loses his buds on a daily basis: Don’t jump into the true wireless game until you know what kind of beast it is. These Acellories earbuds are perfect, as they only cost $20 at MorningSave and could be mistaken for AirPods to the untrained eye. You can grab one in White, Mint, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, or Red with a matching charging case.



Tile Pro 2-Pack Image : Tile

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).



Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.



Five BaoFeng Two-Way Walkie Talkie Radios 5PCSUV5R Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The way 2020 has gone so far, it’s only a matter of time before we’re living in a real world Walking Dead scenario. Prepare now with a set of five two-way dual band walkie talkie radios, plus the earpieces and a programming cable, for $95. Use code 5PCSUV5R for the discount, and you can thank me later (preferably with an I.O.U. to not eat my brains if you end up turning).

Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Gaming chairs tend to get a bad rap. But, it’s important that if you’re sitting in something for a long period time, even to play video games, you need to make sure you have proper posture and not ruining your back when you’re older. Of course, gaming chairs aren’t made equal in this regard either, but this Fortnite chair looks pretty solid.



First and foremost, it’s not in those garish colors that most gaming chairs are made in for god knows what reason. So that’s nice! It also has a footrest, if you’re feeling that too. And honestly, I don’t really know HOW this chair is related to Fortnite, so you don’t really need to be a megafan to buy it.

From there, it’s pretty standard for a ergonomic computer chair—just without the huge price tag. This chair is only $130, but the sale only lasts until Monday!

I swear, every time I tell someone I haven’t played Planescape Torment, they have a meltdown. Just an absolute meltdown! I mean, I heard it’s pretty damn good, but I write about video games—I don’t play video games. However, Planescape Torment (along with Icewind Dale, another Reportedly Good Game) got enhanced versions on the Switch, and I am tempted to pick the collection up for $30.



The Switch’s portability definitely plays to the advantage of longer, older RPGs. Playing on the go or on a big screen can be an attractive feature to me (in spite of staying inside most of the time), so I feel like I’d be way more likely to play Planescape Torment on Switch than, say, my PC.

But if that’s not a factor for you, the Xbox One version of these two games is also on sale, for $18. Yes, the Nintendo Tax is real. Pick your poison and get to... uh... whatever happens in these games!

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out, the prices have spiked to unreasonable levels, or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray or Yellow at its $200 MSRP. Ships mid-June.



Up to 50% off Pop Vinyls Graphic : Gabe Carey

It is my contention that Funko Pops are tacky. I also have at least three of them displayed in the shelving unit next to my bed. We contain multitudes. Right now you can do the same—at a steep discount in Amazon’s Gold Box sale. Want to show off your love of Star Wars? One 7" tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked down 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $9 off the 10" Joker vinyl. Remember Game of Thrones? Daenerys is $19, a 38% reduction in price.



Peruse the wider catalog of discounted Funko Pops over on the Amazon sale page. Whether you like it or not, I’m certain you’ll find a character that pulls at your heartstrings. How could Baby Yoda not? He’s a freakin’ Muppet Baby. You’ll never unsee this horrific Goose from Captain Marvel replica. For better or for worse, there’s plenty more where those came from.

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is now up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).



Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last June as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller was available from Hori, but like the power adapter it too is sold out on Amazon. It was originally slated to release over two months ago, on March 19, before its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China were faced with an “unavoidable suspension” due to the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Big Tony Stark fan? Now you can add the Iron Man Hall of Armor to your LEGO Avengers setup for $12 off of the list price.



It comes with four different Iron Man suits, including a swappable Stark head, plus two enemy Outriders and a big robotic Igor Suit that you can put Tony Stark into. This 524-piece set is 20% off.

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set Photo : KNIPEX

Advertisement

$137 for a three piece tool set? Compared to a lot of other options, these might seem pretty expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools are way more versatile than meets the eye. These babies are adjustable, meaning that just these three wrenches can replace an entire bulky wrench set—perfect for those tired of lugging around a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, knocking out a whole other set of things to carry around.



While this set normally goes for $247, this wrench set is over $100 off. Grab a set before the price goes back up!

Ninja Professional Blender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, summer is basically here, but if you’re one of the people who depend on get-togethers to procure a perfectly toasted hot dog with a crunchy bun you might be missing out. Well, I have the solution to your problem—a retro Coca Cola toaster that cooks hot dog and toasts buns! It’s only $20 and it can toast any kind of franks or sausages you can think of to varying degrees. It comes with tongs to grab the hot dogs when they’re done, and a drip tray to catch the oil while they are toasting. Listen, grab this before it’s gone—you deserve it!



GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 4JFKBZHD + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 4JFKBZHD.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Believe it or not, lately I’ve been having trouble focusing at work, in part due to the excessive cat hair pervading my apartment. It’s why I asked our readers last week for your input on the best pet hair removers, and it’s also why I spend much of my time vacuuming obsessively. But without the right vacuum for the job, clunks of hair can get lodged in the brushes.



The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum, now discounted $60 on Amazon, pumps up the volume (brush bar power) 150% over the Dyson V6, making it the perfect match for pet lovers and messy roommates alike. It’s cord-free, so while you do have to charge it, anything beats plugging and unplugging it as you vacuum throughout the house. However, bear in mind that because this is a renewed, or refurbished by Amazon, product it is subject to minimal wear and tear—including a reduced battery capacity as low as 80%.

Omega CNC80S Compact Juicer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back in March, I asked our readers at The Inventory for your picks of the best juicers to kick my unhealthy ass into shape. Two months later, I need it now more than ever, and if you feel the same, the Omega CNC80S compact juicer is on sale, from one of your favorite brands, over on Amazon right now, down 12% from sticker price. That may not sound like a lot, but think about it this way: You’re saving $28 on a highly coveted juicer from a reader-trusted brand.



While the TWN30S listed in our Co-op roundup is a twin masticating juicer, it’s also unavailable for purchase as of this writing. The CNC80S, on the other hand, boasts the same 15-year warranty and voltage, albeit with a much slower motor. Whereas the TWN30S spins at 160 revolutions per minute (RPM), the CNC80S demolishes fruits and veggies at 80 RPM which, according to Omega, “results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes.” In reference to the comparable Omega TWN30S, Kinja commenter PhilipLegend said:

OK I am gonna assume you are asking here cause you want the real shit. This will get you started. Don’t even mess with that cheaper shit, you will waste more on low yield foamy nasty juice than you’ll save. This is how you juice.

Stretch Twill Chino Shorts SCH Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

It’s hot. This is no shocker, this is what happens in the Northern hemisphere from late May through early September. Well, if you live in an area that experiences all four seasons—I mean, I don’t. Kinda sucks. Regardless of where you live, though, it’s time to stock up on some shorts, and JACHS NY has just the deal for you with these twill chino shorts.



Gym shorts are for the gym and only the gym, so dress up a bit with these really cheap chinos instead. JACHS NY has a bunch of different colors, so you can definitely mix and match to make some nice outfits. If you use code SCH at checkout, you can get these pairs starting at $29 a piece (some are up to $36). Grab some of these before they sell out!

Show Your Pride Bundle Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Next month is Pride Month! And, well, people that identify under the LGBTQIA+ label (except some of that As, hey what’s up y’all love you) deserve some extra self-love in June. Ella Paradis is starting the Pride Party early with the Show Your Pride Bundle, which is sure to please a lot of people.



This lovely set, which is only $40, includes the Better Love Queen of Hearts couples vibrator, which I think is best described on Ella Paradis’ website:

Has your bedroom routine with your partner become a little too routine? Spice things up with this Queen of Hearts remote controlled couples’ vibe featuring 10 vibrations modes in a 100% waterproof design. The remote makes this a convenient hands-free toy, or have your partner control it while you become their victim. Whatever the case, you’ll be screaming “off with their heads” once you’re done with the Queen of Hearts.

Off with their heads, indeed. The bundle also comes with some sexy tarot cards (are there portents of sexual cataclysms within?) and a satin bag to store your new toy in. These items usually go for $100, so if you want a new toy to spice up the bedroom there’s no better time than now to expand your collection.

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Vibrating Foot Spa Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re missing a good ol’ fashioned pedicure and need to catch up on some me-time, you should try this vibrating foot spa. It’s only $73, and can quickly heat up to a nice, warm temperature to make you say “ah.” The spa also has a jacuzzi function with bubbles, so if you have some foot salts and bubbles, you’ll have a great time! If you’re always on your feet, the spa has removable massage rollers to soothe your tired dogs to keep them from barking. What are you waiting for? Jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Vibrator Giveaway Photo : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

We’ve teamed up with Bellesa Boutique to give away a ton of free vibrators in honor of Masturbation May. All you have to do is visit this link and share your email. The cool twist on this is the more people that sign up the more we can give away, there’s no set number.



We hope you’ve been celebrating all month long but if you’d like to give yourself a little something extra double click your mouse and head to Bellesa. I personally would like to direct you to the Satisfyer Line because yes, it does.

Research has shown masturbation can prevent depression, reduce the risk of cervical cancer, raise your self-esteem, and help you sleep better. No matter how you celebrate you’re doing your mind, body, and soul so much good when you do.

Birds of Prey Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Birds of Prey is a fun movie, and I’m not going to hear opinions otherwise. Now, you can own this very fun movie on Blu-Ray for just $20. I mean, you can like Joker (the film) all you want, but sometimes it’s nice to have something... not so serious to watch, you know?



Marvel Must Have Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sometimes ComiXology’s massive sales can be overwhelming, so let’s look at a smaller sale for a change! This weekend is the Marvel Must Have Sale, a collection of ten comics from recent Marvel arcs that are $1 a piece. You can grab everything in this sale for just $10!



The comics ComiXology thinks are must-haves come from three comic arcs:

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes (1-3), part of the Gamerverse line... whatever that is

Star (1-3), who seems to be a foil for the extremely powerful Captain Marvel

Hawkeye: Freefall (1-4), which... I don’t know how this is different from a typical Hawkeye plot but it’s here

Of course, these aren’t the typical Marvel superheroes that tend to get a lot of focus... that’s why these are must-haves! Well, I guess everyone knows Spider-Man, but Black Cat isn’t really a common villain so it works out.

You have until Tuesday to take advantage of this sale. At $10 for the whole lot, why not?

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

30% off New Rachel Parcell Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Rachel Parcell is a women’s brand specializing in feminine and timeless pieces that can be worn for any occasion. This new collection echoes that with so many of the pieces being inspired by eras of silhouettes that complimented the female form. It’s dainty, it’s pretty, it’s on sale for 30%.



These yesteryear details are easy to spot. I can see the influences of 1940s tea dresses and Victorian ruffles, which are prominently on display. There’s a very 70s callback of a denim jumpsuit. Tops, skirts, pants, and dresses with fit and flare that cost a little less is the dream for any fashionista.

Advertisement

Shipping is free on all orders.

Now that it’s abruptly scalding outside, it feels like the right time to make that Summer Switch. The switch to shorts that is. After an unruly winter that somehow bled into May (it snowed this month on the East Coast), I am sitting down typing this on the 8th floor of an apartment building, windows wide open, and beginning to sweat profusely. It’s shorts season, boys, time to stock up on Faherty all days from Huckberry, now $68.



Shop today for up to 30% off Huckberry’s entire men’s shorts catalog including Relwen flyweight flex shorts, Flint and Tinder 365s, Proof Nomads, and more. Keep scrolling and you’ll even find Tranquillo “Chillshorts,” which appear to be some kind of sweatpant/boardshort hybrid. Sweatshorts you might say. Made from a cotton-poly fabric, these little guys are the perfect companion for those of us working from home this summer. Don’t miss out, grab a pair today.

Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT Photo : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Ella Paradis loves giving out discounts like this, seek and ye shall find. Drop the code HOT in at checkout and see which savings you get. I got 50% and 40% off on different products just to test the code out.



But there are some restrictions like the discount doesn’t work on holy grail items like the Hitachi Magic Wand. Bummer. But it does work on the top-selling Womanizer Premium Stimulator. This code is good for a variety of products (lube, bondage, candles, condoms, etc.) across the site but you do have to play around with it. At the moment it seems arbitrary, which might be the point. Ella Paradis is also giving you a $5 coupon when you spend $100 if you’re feeling wily on spending.

Free shipping on all orders and deal runs until June 10.

Holmes Large Room Air Purifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today at MorningSave, a large room air purifier by Holmes is down to $129. Usually $200, this dual-position model can be effective from any wall or corner in the room. Its True HEPA filter should be able to catch nearly 100% of any airborne particle up to 0.3 microns large, which covers just about all the most common allergens that have destroyed countless mornings.



You’ll get a digital display and three different speeds to make operation easy, and its size and power allow it to stay effective in rooms up to 430 square feet.

TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA66 + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $70 with our exclusive code KINJIA66 (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards GAME10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.



Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Marshall Stanmore II Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

It’s gonna be a while before we start going to any concerts again, and even when we do, they’re probably gonna look a little different. Even so, there’s a particular delight in being in a space filled with music, and humming along to your favorite tunes. This isn’t a concert replacement, but the Marshall Stanmore II offers impressive sound quality for a Bluetooth speaker, and it’s down to $280 on Amazon right now, saving you $70, so tuck that extra cash away for a rainy day.



Marshall Minor II Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 46% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.



I run with these almost every day and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do weekly). I can’t recommend these enough.

Free shipping if you are a Prime member and ready to be sent out now.

TP-Link AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

There’s a good chance a lot of us will have to work from home for a while. That comes with the typical woes of shoddy video calls and slow speeds whenever you’re doing something important, but it also makes things like watching Netflix tough when everyone’s at home trying to stream something. You’ll wanna dodge those issues where you can, and a good router can help.



TP-Link’s AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router, currently down to $70 on Amazon, can help give you a bit of extra bandwidth to make working from home less prone to buffering. It provides 300 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz and 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802. 11ax), plus parental controls if you’ve gotta lock things down a bit more for the little ones.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 and Smart Plug Mini Bundle Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Health tracking isn’t a necessity, but if it’s something you’re interested in, having a smart scale can make tracking your weight a bit less of a chore. The Eufy Smart Scale is available today in a bundle with the Eufy Smart Plug Mini, for just $50, giving you a cheap entry into the world of health tracking gizmos. This one’s not just good for weight tracking, though; it can also track body fat percentage (But honestly you shouldn’t worry about this too much), or body water, though accuracy may vary. Whatever you choose to track, it’ll sync all your data to Google Health or Apple HealthKit, depending on your chosen platform, and you can start getting a more comprehensive look at your routine.

HP Laptop 15t Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

HP is slashing $260 off the starting list price of its modest 15t model laptop right now. This Windows 10 PC comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 in the base config, along with a 256GB SSD and 12GB RAM. The one big downside is a sub-1080p 15.6” screen, although you can pay a bit extra to bump that up to Full HD.

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. Normally $500, DJI’s OSMO Action Camera is down to $288 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.



Advertisement

Washable Fridge Mats (4ct) Image : iMall

Advertisement

A clean fridge equates to a productive kitchen. Listen, even the most careful of us have the occasional spill or drip. How could you even avoid it? Food containers seem to be made of perforated paper, and something will leak eventually. We’re also clumsy, so let’s own our parts in this perpetual tragedy and keep things nice and neat with fridge mats. You can cut them up to fit any shelf in your fridge, and with a non-slip surface, that bomb of a casserole dish won’t easily tumble out of your fridge just because you dared to reach for an extra slice of cheese. Head to MorningSave, and you’ll get four 17.7 x 11.8" mats—one each in Blue, Pink, Green, and Orange—for just $12.

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hovers around $200.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans

8- and 10-inch Open Skillets

3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan

8-quart Covered Stockpot

Steamer Insert With Lid

Grab yours today.

Humble Hero Gift Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Humble Suds is a small business with a lot of happy customers. They’ve become a popular Etsy shop by keeping cleaning safe and simple. These two Earth Mommas invested in the power of the plant along with mineral-derived familiar ingredients topped off with pure essential oils. Their current bundle is the Humble Hero Set that lets you sample a little of it all for $43.



The Humble Hero set features some of their best products. The all-purpose cleaner (choose the scent), hand sanitizers (lavender/mint scent), one laundry soap for ten loads, and a double-lined mask. Comment after comment mentions how lovely all the scents are. These products are handmade in Evergreen, Colorado by two moms who wanted top-notch ingredients, that are locally sourced when possible and of the highest quality. They certainly seemed to have delivered.

Ships free from Colorado. And 15% of this purchase will go to support The United Way.

Magic Chef 5.6qt XL Air Fryer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the train for the revolution, you can do so now for $59 at SideDeal, where you can get a Magic Chef 5.6qt air fryer with enough room to feed the whole family.

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $32. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



