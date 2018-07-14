A massive LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean set, the best toothbrush you can buy, and BenQ computer monitors lead off Saturday’s best deals.



If you still listen to audio through your computer’s built-in speakers, this deal’s for you. It’s a small, USB-powered sound bar designed just for computers (though I could also see using it with, like, a bedroom TV). Just plug in the USB port for power and the 3.5mm jack for audio, and boom: Instant audio upgrade. You can even plug in the microphone jack to use it for conference calls and the like.

Today’s $22 deal is for Prime members only, and a 5% clippable coupon will save you about an extra dollar.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $350 for the pair today, or $150 off.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

This pair normally costs $500, and in fact, MassDrop isn’t allowed to advertise a lower price than that. But if you add them to your cart and activate the coupon from the dropdown menu, you’ll save $150.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need a new display for your battle station, several great monitors from BenQ are on sale for all-time low prices on Amazon right now. Prices start at just $90 for a 22" 1080p display, and range up to $400 for a 4K HDR option with 1ms response time, with a few options in between.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $169, but today you can also get a free Google Home Mini when you buy it from Walmart. We saw this same bundle for $149 a few weeks ago, but this is still a really solid deal if you missed out.

If you’re more of a Google loyalist than an Alexa fan, you can get the Google Home smart speaker for just $99, or a Google Home Mini for $34 from Walmart as the search giant competes with Amazon’s Prime Day offerings.

Photo: Amazon

This floorstanding speaker from Klipsch legitimately usually sells for $350 on Amazon, but today, it’s marked down to just $175, meaning you can get a pair of them for the price you’d normally pay for one.



Photo: Amazon

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $10 model from iClever (with promo code 2A2UCODE) is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 mechanical keyboard deals pop up fairly frequently, but they all use off-brand key switches. This one from Gigabyte though features genuine, best-in-class Cherry MX switches. They’re the Blue variety, which are very satisfying to type on, but also extremely loud and clicky, so make sure your coworkers won’t mind.

Photo: Amazon

Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites (and the one I use behind my TV), and Prime members can get it for $14 today, or 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, now might be the time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This plug-in surge protector from APC does exactly what you’d want it to do: Get out of the way. Its six outlets are mounted on the sides, so you can stick it behind furniture without providing extra clearance. There are also two USB ports (on the front, sadly) for your mobile devices. Get it for $12 today, within a couple cents of an all-time low



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $9 today, so your wallet can rest easy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Who doesn’t want to roll their grill up to a BBQ like a piece of luggage? This portable grill by Coleman is literally called the RoadTrip and it’s only $135 (in orange), the best price in months. Even with its 285 sq. inch cast iron cooktop, it collapses into a super portable, rolling party machine.

The Cabeau Evolution was your favorite travel pillow (by a long shot), and you can save 25% on yours today.



Unlike cheaper travel pillows that you have to inflate with air, the Evolution is made of memory foam, and wraps all the way around your neck to provide support no matter what direction your head falls when you nod off. You won’t win any fashion awards while you’re using it, but you won’t care, because you’ll be asleep.

Photo: Amazon

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything. Today only, 30, 60, and 100 serving tubs are on sale for the best prices ever, for Prime members only.



Photo: Amazon

Fact: Cats and dogs drink more water when it’s moving, and this PetSafe Drinkwell fountain gives them a constant stream, and ensures they never run out of water, as long as the massive 168 ounce reservoir isn’t empty. $38 is the best price of the year, and a small price to pay for well-hydrated pets.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $38 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need toilet paper anyway, but that doesn’t mean you have to flush your money down the toilet unnecessarily. Clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 36 family-sized rolls of Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare for $18, or just over $.50 per roll. For comparison, a pack with half as many rolls from Target costs just $2 less.

Image: ThermoWorks

Treat yourself to our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $63 (20% less than usual) during their blue and yellow Thermapen sale. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 1,500 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.

Here are just a few people raving about it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Supplies are limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool off.

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $55 and $68 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. The cheapest bag is the gray Raven Crosshatch, which will cost you just $55, and my favorite, this red “winetasting crosshatch” is just $68. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new duffel bag.

Photo: Amazon

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $95 | Amazon | Promo code H6FXDDZM

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $79 | Amazon | Promo code 85YNQOD9

12 Pound Weighted Blanket | $59 | Amazon | Promo code KQOD5QGL

We were hoping to see some great weighted blanket deals for Prime Day, and we aren’t disappointed. Three different blankets are on sale for all-time low prices, and the deals are available starting now. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

In addition to keeping you warm, weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety. Just imagine the heavy bib they put on your chest at the dentist when you get X-rays. Feels nice, right? Now imagine a softer version of that over your entire body.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Screenshot: Amazon

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s a deal to put a smile on your face. Clip the $10 coupon on the page to get 10 Crest Whitestrip treatments, plus two 1 hour express treatments, for just $20. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen on this pack, which is a great way to try them out to see if you like them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has its own swimwear lines now, and it’s hosting a pool party’s worth of pre-Prime Day discounts on women’s suits, today only. Just note that you won’t see the discounted prices on the product page until you select a size, and that like all pre-Prime Day deals, the discounts are only available to Prime members.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Oh wouldn’t you know it, another Calvin Klein pre-Prime Day deal. Today’s selection includes jeans, pants, and various tops for men and women, with prices starting under $20. Just remember that it’s for Prime members only.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 Series Toothbrush | $139 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Inventory review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.



$159 is the lowest listed price ever on Amazon, and a $20 coupon makes the deal even better.

K-25 Bath Towel 2.0 | Kickstarter

If you ever wash your own car, you’ve probably bought a waffle weave towel to dry it. This three dimensional texture increases the surface area of the fabric, meaning it can absorb more water while allowing it to evaporate and dry more quickly.



The K-25 2.0 towel brings this concept out of the garage and into your bathroom, and the samples they sent me worked as advertised. They aren’t quite as soft as I was hoping, but they do absorb water like a sponge, and are completely dry by the time I shower again.

K-25 is already fully funded on Kickstarter, but you still have a few days left to preorder and save. Prices vary by the number and size of towels you buy, but all of the reward tiers represent big savings from the expected MSRPs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off from now until Sunday. It’s not quite a Clear The Rack sale, but with over 5,000 styles available, it’s not too far off. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



To give you a sense of how good the deals are, all three products in the image above cost $15 or less, and over 1,500 of the styles in the sale are under $25, so go ahead and rebuild your wardrobe



Graphic: Indochino

Update: Last day!

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Friday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $299 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and the best price we’ve ever seen on Indochino suits. To learn more about the suits and the buying process, check out our post here.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Their summer clearance sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access with promo code KDEALS, which will get you any shirt for $49.50, as long as you buy two or more of them.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, as well as the new short-tailed Untuck(able)s, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

7 Habits of Highly Effective People has sold over 25,000,000 copies since it debuted in 1989, and you can add to the tally for just $2 on Kindle today.

Screenshot: Amazon

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Black Friday saw several enticing deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Walmart’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary kit includes nearly 2300 pieces, your favorite characters from the movie, and great touches like tattered sails and a collapsible mast. It’s basically always sold for $200 since it came out, but Walmart has it for just $140 right now, so get this deal before it gets dragged to Davy Jones’ locker.

