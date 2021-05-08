Saturday's Best Deals: Bamboo Luxury Home Sheet Sets, Portable Fire Pit, Exfoliating Feet Masks, Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, and More

Graphic : The Inventory

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 40% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save $99 on any version of the new MacBook Air from Amazon. That puts the base model with 256GB of storage at $900 in any color, while the 512GB edition lands at $1,150.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

If you have an Android phone, Samsung’s current Galaxy Watch 3 is one of your best options for a capable, sophisticated smartwatch. It looks like a traditional wristwatch, but pairs with your phone and employs a unique interface that lets you rotate the bezel to glide through menus and apps, as well as use familiar taps and swipes on the screen. It can pair to an iPhone too, but doesn’t feel quite as effortlessly integrated and robust in functionality as an Apple Watch.

Right now, Amazon is slashing $170 off the price of the standard Bluetooth-compatible model, putting the 41mm version at $230 and the larger 45mm edition at $260. If you want an LTE-compatible version that can work on its own without a paired smartwatch in range, those are $150 off: the 41mm LTE version is $300 right now, and the 45mm LTE version is $330.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $14 when you use promo code 5QAW6ORB at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) launched last fall and was an immediate hit, delivering a flagship-level experience for $300 less than the standard Galaxy S20. It hit a sweet spot for performance, quality, and price, trimming out nice-to-have features like glass backing and QHD+ screen resolution to majorly cut down the price.



Here’s what Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford had to say about the Galaxy S20 FE:

“If you long for the days when a good flagship phone cost around $700 instead of $1,000 or more, the S20 FE is a delight. It’s got a bright, colorful screen, a simple build with lots of color choices, great performance, and a solid assortment of cameras without anything even approaching a major flaw. The S20 FE has pretty much everything you really want without punishing your wallet, and that’s always a formula I can get behind.”

Even now, I’d personally still pick the Galaxy S20 FE over the new, standard Galaxy S21, in part because the S21 loses the microSD slot for expandable storage, plus the S20 FE has a longer-lasting battery. Luckily, the price is sinking further: right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the unlocked version in several colors, although some options won’t ship right away.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $104 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. It’s just in time for the release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air last week and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

Boltune Wireless Earbuds KJHHTD6G Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Right, you can grab a pair of Boltune wireless earbuds for just $13 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJHHTD6G at checkout. That’s well under the $40 list price, and a knockout price for wireless earbuds.

They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and offer seven hours of continuous playtime along with several more charges within the case. Amazon customers give them a solid 4.2 stars. Grab ‘em before they’re gone.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Today’s the day: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $45 at Eneba. Just use the promo code YMCA at checkout. That’ll also bring the deluxe edition down to $53. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

$50 Xbox Gift Card XBOX50PROMO Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Come one, come all! Come witness the amazing power of Colantonio The Great! Now watch closely. There’s no trickery or sleight of hand here. I’m going to magically turn the price of this $50 Xbox gift card into $43. Watch as I put it in my cart and enter the promo code XBOX50PROMO at checkout. Now, look! The price! It has been slashed! Oh, what, you’re not impressed? What do you want from me kid? Want me to make an Xbox Series X magically appear? Did you want me to saw Master Chief in half? I’m a deals writer for God’s sake. Here, take this gift card. Go buy a Halo.

3 Day Video Game Sale Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

There’s nothing that I love more than a good hodge-podge gaming sale. Who doesn’t love to just scroll through a big list of discounted games and fill their cart with things they’ve missed out on over the past few years? Best Buy is running a three day sale on video games starting today and it’s full of hits. Where to begin? How about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? That’s down to $50, which is a rare discount. Control Ultimate Edition is down to $30 and it includes a next-gen upgrade. I’d personally advocate for Star Wars Squadrons, which is $20 (especially great if you have PS VR). There’s way more in sale for each console, so as always, pop in and see what tickles your fancy.

Enesco Grand Jester 1/6 Scale DC Statues Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you had the patience enough to sit through the Snyder cut, congratulations, you must be a mad DC fan. So happy Friday, this deal is for you. Today only grab one of these beautiful Enesco Grand Jester 1/6 scale statues of either Wonder Woman or Superman. These usually run around $300, so this is a killer sale for a super :wink: fan.

Pick from Clark or Diana, or grab both for a lot less. These are gorgeous limited edition pieces, and only 1,500 were produced and numbered. They are perfectly detailed and hand-painted 1/6th scale statues made of high-quality resin. Superman stands twenty-four inches tall and is hoisting the iconic globe of the Daily Planet. His face is chiseled and as handsome as you’d expect the son of Jor-El to be. Wonder Woman is as strong and stoic as any amazon from Themyscira would be. She’s almost nineteen inches tall and ready to defend any shelf or desk you place her on.

Advertisement

If you've read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Best Buy Steelbook Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Are you a physical game collector who’s always looking to display your library? I certainly am and no one can stop me. If you’re like me, you might be interested to know that Best Buy is running a sale on Steelbook cases. These are fancy steel cases for select games that are much flashier than your standard plastic case. Steelbooks are down to $5 each, so you can stock up on a bunch if you so desire. The selections include cases for games like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. These don’t actually come with the game, it’s strictly for display purposes. So if you already own those titles, give them a fancy new home.

Pikachu PowerA Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Who among us does not love Pikachu? Show yourself so that I may kick you out of here. Pikachu is a delightful mouse who kills other creates with electricity that comes out of his cheeks. What’s not to like here? If you want more Pikachu in your life, here’s something cute for you: a PowerA Switch controller with a Pikachu theme. This officially licensed controller features a slick yellow highlights that evoke the ‘Chu. The little guy is also emblazoned on the pad itself, as are some more subtle Pokemon accents. Beyond just being cute, it also has programmable back buttons. As far as third-party controllers go, it’s a pretty fun one, so give it a little look-see.

2 Years of PS Plus USEPLAYSTATION Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We love a good PS Plus deal, don’t we folks? Sony’s service is a must-have for PlayStation owners, as it allows them to play online with friends (and enemies). StackSocial currently has a deal that brings two years of PS Plus down to $65. Just use the code USEPLAYSTATION and you’ll get two 1-year codes. That’s nearly a two for the price of one situation. Two years is a great window too, because hopefully you’ll be able to find a PS5 sometime during it. Within one year? Hm, sounds like a stretch. But within two? The odds are possible! For now, enjoy playing online games in between frantically refreshing Wario64's Twitter feed to hunt for restock alerts.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the cross-gen Xbox bundle for $43 when you enter the code COLDWARNEXTGEN at checkout or the regular Xbox One version for $34 by using COLDWARONE. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Most Nintendo first-party deals revolved around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 get morefrequent discounts. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out last summer and now you can grab it for $46 at Amazon (you mayneed to add it to your cart to see the price). The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEWEX36 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEWEX36 at checkout.

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $27 with the code HITPROM, which is a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $38 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

G/O Media may get a commission Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code HITPROM

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version on Amazon for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

Advertisement

Houjing Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit 40JRQO5J Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Ready to enjoy some outdoor socializing this summer? Check out this Houjing outdoor wood-burning fire pit for just $39 when you add promo code 40JRQO5J at checkout.



This fire pit includes a mesh screen for keeping sparks at bay and can also easily be converted into a firewood grill OR even used as a cooler for drinks and ice if you wanted to (although when I saw those pictures of the product being used this way, I admittedly thought “Why not just use a cooler”?).

This is a seriously good deal on an accessory perfect for outdoor hangouts this summer. Pair it with a mosquito repeller also on sale today and get ready to make your place the place to be in your social circle this summer. Or better yet—why not just enjoy a relaxing fire in the evening by yourself? Whatever you want it for, don’t miss out!

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

When it comes to mosquitoes, it seems like you’re either the person who gets ignored or eaten alive. I’m of the latter group— and if you or anyone in your household is too, you should read on.



Today Amazon has a limited time deal on a Thermacell E55 mosquito repeller, bringing this nifty little pest-repelling device down to just $30.

This rechargeable device lasts almost 6 hours and repels mosquitoes within a 20-feet radius— so it’s the perfect size for your patio, balcony, or front porch. Get you one while the deal is good!

Luxury Home Rayon from Bamboo-Blend Sheet Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Get yourself a Luxury Home sheet set for only $25 at MorningSave right now. These sheets are $25 regardless of whether you want them in full, queen, king, or the California king size. They come in lots of colors too: Pick from Chocolate, Cream, Gray, Khaki, Sage, White, Lilac, Gold, Navy, or Sky Blue.



The set includes a fitted and top sheet as well as two pillowcases. This deal is only good for today, so don’t miss out!

With a MorningSave monthly membership for $5, you can get unlimited shipping there as well as at Meh and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/15/21 and was updated with new information on 5/8/21.

UNICOO Mobile Overbed Desk (Oak) | $99 | Amazon

UNICOO Mobile Overbed Desk (White) | $99 | Amazon

UNICOO Mobile Overbed Desk (Black) | $100 | Amazon

Look, I get it. It’s warming up outside, but that doesn’t mean it feels any easier leaving the warmth of your bed in the morning. And even if it is getting easier, there are some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.

Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these UNICOO rolling overbed desks that goes all the way over your bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for only $99 if you buy it in oak or white. You can get it in black for a dollar more.



I personally invested in one of these mobile desks and love it. It’s super nice for using my laptop in bed for everything from watching Netflix to typing up Kinja Deals! I also just enjoy having a space to set my drink within easy rolling reach!

I chose to get one that’s a bit more expensive, but also larger so more than one person can use it at a time easily. The one I got is very similar to this Bizzoelife model in black. You can get this one in either black or white for $151 right now— just be sure to clip the coupon below the price. It’s an investment in future lazy-but-also-busy you, OK? And for maximum comfort, be sure to pair your new desk with one of these oversized reading pillows!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/07/21 and was updated with new information on 5/8/21.

Always Pan GOODTASTE30 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed non-stick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser, worn-out pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.

Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $30 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, and it’ll work on any of the color options currently available in stock.

G/O Media may get a commission Always Pan $115 from Our Place Use the promo code GOODTASTE30

Crux Digital Juice Extractor Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 50% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to just dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure KINHD60TK Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Want a handy household tool that also makes you feel cool as you wield lasers? Tacklife’s HD60 classic laser measure can do the trick. This handy tool has two built-in bubble levels for increased accuracy and measures distance (up to 60 meters) for household projects and repairs. It comes with a handy pouch, too.

Right now, it’s just $24 at Amazon when you use promo code KINHD60TK at checkout. That’s a 38% savings for a tool that has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 5,300+ reviews, with one customer writing, “This so-called entry-level laser distance measuring device performs beyond my expectations.”

Grab it with orange or red accents at $24 using the same code for either version.

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at Meh, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $24.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

Advertisement

15% off Sitewide 15STEMS Image : UrbanStems

Advertisement

Now is crunch time, where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day, you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out, and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available, though. Take 15% off anything with code 15STEMS. As this holiday snuck up on even me, I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

There are no stipulations, so pick anything that catches your eye. There are a lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. If you’ve got an Earth Momma with a sense of humor, this prehistoric planter is for her. There is a ton of gorgeous greenery but move fast before they sell out. No matter what you choose, you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

Advertisement

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve taken part in spring cleaning and got rid of old useless things, congratulations. Throwing out things you don’t need can be very therapeutic. The next place in your deep house clean should be the linen closet. Now is the time to throw out old holey and discolored towels. But don’t worry, Macy’s is here to help. This sale is so good you’re going to welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $9, and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $11.

They come in ten colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Advertisement

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $200. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $75.

Advertisement

Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frypan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.

Advertisement

Four Stemless Wine Glasses Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you entertain or did entertain a lot, there is no way you went through a dinner party without someone breaking a wine glass. Accidents happen, and there’s no reason for your guest or you to feel bad, especially when the glasses are cheap. Time to stock up even if a little boozy gathering with pals isn’t in the cards. You might be the clumsy one in your group of friends, so it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Today save $5 on this set of four steamless wine glasses from JoyJolt.

The shape is classy and elegant for all beverages, and them being stemless does/should reduce the risk of breaking them. They hold up to fifteen ounces, are dishwasher safe, and you get a one-year satisfaction guarantee. They are also a nice thing to gift if you do attend a small get-together too. Who doesn’t need more drinkware when they are entertaining? These are a best-seller from Amazon for a reason.

Advertisement

Aliver Foot Exfoliation Peeling Masks (3-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You can snag a 3-pack of foot exfoliation peeling masks for just $10 on Amazon right now and get those toes ready for the summer!



Basically, you need to just set aside some time to relax and wear the little booties for an hour to 90 minutes, then your dead gross winter-roughened foot skin will peel off within the next week. It’s pretty gross and delightful, all at the same time.

Since this comes in a 3-pack, you can experience the grossness of foot peeling and the slow transformation to baby feet with a couple of loved ones. What a deal!

This deal was originally published on 1/02/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 5/8/21.

20% off Swimwear SWIM20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 20% off swimwear and accessories with the code SWIM20. Just spend $50 and watch the savings come off your total.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

Advertisement

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Advertisement

If you’re in search of a cute flirty new swimsuit, this tropical one is just that. While it has tiny Mickeys on it, there are some major Moana vibes. The ruffles at the top and straps are the perfect touch of daintiness. The bright green and pink color will certainly pop wherever you flaunt this.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something very sweet about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJATEETH01 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJATEETH01 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,700+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

Advertisement

Super Mom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Yes. Sunday. If you haven’t gotten her a gift I’d suggest this Super Mom Bundle from Sunday Scaries. Only $49, which is $20 off the original list price, you and your mom can invest in some chill, especially if she’s everywhere doing everything. The bundle comes with two bottles of CBD gummies and one Tub Cub, a CBD-infused bath bomb!

Now CBD might be a sell to mothers who aren’t ~hip~, however, anyone who has been blessed with a supportive mom or mom figure knows they deserve to rest, which is where the bath bomb comes in. If mama dukes likes to take baths, she can unwind with her favorite glass of wine while the Tub Cub does its magic. You can eat the gummies and it’ll be a win-win! Grab it now and gift your favorite woman in your life before they sell out.

Champion Cotton Tees Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in spring and summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 40% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until May 11.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Advertisement

NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you suffer from sensitive teeth? You might need to be more discerning about your methods. NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit was made for delicate mouths and is only $25.

Each syringe is filled with a 100% peroxide-free gentle whitening formula. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. You’ll see results within a week and have a smile that’s not eight shades lighter. Just fill the tray and click on it to start the fading process with NuBright’s own LED brightening technology. Again the formula is specially made for sensitive teeth and gums. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life. It’s enamel-safe, dentist recommended and cleared by the FDA.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.